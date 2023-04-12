I could write a long newsletter about the NWO plans for WW3, and the takeover of America, but here are three videos that cover it all. I suggest you watch them all before you read my conclusion at the end.

Start at the :38 second mark:

https://rumble.com/v2hhnts-commercial-free-replay-the-ingraham-angle-w-laura-ingraham-04-10-2023.html

Next, watch President Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson.

https://rumble.com/v2hompq-president-trumps-first-interview-after-new-york-arrest..html

Then, listen to Mark Levin here:

https://cdn.jwplayer.com/previews/5bwJdLGL

MARK LEVIN: “Like it or not, the Axis of China-Russia-Iran-NK has already started WWIII. The Battle of Ukraine is the first battle of WWIII. China's military has been and is being built to wage a military and economic world war against the United States in particular, and the West generally, and Xi will not be satisfied with conquering Taiwan. All of his military spending and diplomatic maneuvering is about far more than Taiwan.”

BTW - I told you this 3 years ago. The CCP plans on landing in Brazil and Venezuela and then coming up through the Darien Gap and Panama to take over America. That’s why Biden and the CIA were so desperate to defeat Bolsonaro and seat the Communist Lula in Brazil.

In fact, Lula is in Communist China right now getting ready to meet with Xi!

That’s why THOUSANDS of Communist Chinese Nationals and gangsters from over 100 countries are suddenly flooding across our border.

I wrote this in March 2020. You should read it. People laughed at me back then & said America would NEVER be invaded. They’re not laughing now.

https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/communist-china-used-virus-to-distract-us

Once you realize that the Communists embedded in our Government are HELPING our enemies destroy America - because they get rich off it - it all makes sense.

Hordes of mercenaries from Columbia and other gangs are heading toward our border. Communist China & her allies are attempting to invade America through the Panama Canal. This is what they are trying to distract you from by indicting President Trump.

Michael Yon is one of the best combat reporters. You should follow his page on Twitter. He is in Panama reporting what’s happening - and the fake news is ignoring it.

https://twitter.com/Michael_Yon/status/1645988548254871553?s=20

Communist & Fascist dictators ALWAYS arrest or exterminate people who fight back. They send them off to gulags and confiscate their wealth. Do you think we are IMMUNE from this tyranny? No, we are not.

