A Georgia woman was hospitalized with severe burns after being AMBUSHED with acid by a stranger in a Savannah, Georgia park on Wednesday night, December 10, 2025.

46-year-old Ashley Wasielewski was walking around Forsyth Park after attending a Christmas program at a nearby church when a stranger approached her from behind and poured an acidic liquid over her head. The substance burned through her clothing and skin and was so corrosive that it melted her car key fob, which was in her pocket. Nothing was stolen and the attacker fled the scene.

“She was instantly like, ‘Why are you pouring water on me?’ And then her skin started to burn. She looked down and her pants were starting to burn off her body. She started screaming. They didn’t rob her. They didn’t take anything from her. This was a random person in the park who went out of their way to disfigure another human being.”

Wasielewski was rushed to the Augusta Burn Center, where she’s being treated for second- and third-degree burns over half her body, including her face, scalp, hands and legs.

Her son, Westley, said he learned about the attack after a bystander stopped to help his mother and called him while she was screaming in pain. He said that the burns covered half of her body.

“We don’t know who did it. She doesn’t have any enemies. She is a friend to everyone.”

Law enforcement officials in Georgia say they are working to identify a suspect. Additional patrols have been stationed in city parks as the investigation continues. No arrests have been made.

Savannah, Georgia is on the Atlantic ocean near Hilton Head, South Carolina and just north of Jacksonville, Florida.

Authorities are searching for a person of interest who was last seen in surveillance footage sporting blue jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt with a white cartoon rabbit.

Think about all the so-called “random” attacks of unprovoked violence that are happening lately all over our country lately on trains and subways and street corners: stabbings, rammings, shootings, slashings, burning, pushing, etc. Now acid?

Acid attacks are quite common in London due to Arab gangs from the Middle East. London has been called the “acid attack hotspot of the Western world.” The number rose rapidly from 2017-2021 and ultimately peaked at 472 attacks in 2017. The gun grabbers love to tell Americans that guns are bad weapons but knives and acid are harmless.

Before London became the acid attack hotspot of the Western World - it was known for knife attacks and migrant rape. Arab grooming gangs in London have raped over 100,000 girls in the last decade. Isn’t that nice? It was covered up by the UK Government! That’s the plan for New York now that Zohran is in charge!

On January 31, 2024, Abdul Shakoor Ezedi, an Afghan refugee and convicted sex offender who was granted asylum in the United Kingdom, attacked a young mother and her two young daughters in Clapham, London. Ezedi threw a corrosive alkali substance into a car where the three victims were sitting. Nine other people, including five officers, were also injured in the attack after coming into contact with the corrosive substance.

Remember that the DC murderer - who ambushed the National Guard - was also an Afghani refugee in America. Coincidence? I think not.

Here’s my report on that if you missed it:

Today, violent crime in England and Wales is rising at an accelerating pace. London’s murder rate has grown by 40% over the past few years, robberies are way up and, even more disturbing, these crimes are committed while people are at home because criminals know that people aren’t armed and can’t protect themselves.

“There is no single cause, but there has been a big spike in acid crime and knife crime across London.”

Right. The leaders in London know full well that the increase in acid and knife crime was caused by opening Europe’s borders and letting in the 3rd world while simultaneously taking away guns from UK citizens so they could defend themselves - which not only left citizens defenseless but it all gave foreign criminals and home grown gangsters access to numerous OTHER weapons.

If you want to know how they convinced parents in the UK to hand over their guns to the UK Government and render themselves defenseless - read this. They murdered 16 children. This is their plan for America. NEVER EVER GIVE UP YOUR GUNS.

After the UK banned guns for British citizens, and opened their borders wide, Arab gangs roamed the streets on mopeds and threw acid in pedestrian’s faces and slashed at shoppers with knives and machetes. London’s ERs now have so many knife and acid attacks that the floors are covered in blood and burn surgeons are overwhelmed. White vans, filled with armed terrorists, run down pedestrians and then jump out to shoot and stab those that are still alive. Suicide bombers plant so many devices around popular spots that London has eliminated trash cans and placed barricades everywhere.

How has Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan of London responded? He is out confiscating crochet needles and screw drivers and cautioning unarmed citizens to run and hide if they face armed criminals. The police will come and help you. Right. Good luck with that. People, NEVER EVER GIVE UP YOUR GUNS.

AP NEWS: “London’s Sadiq Khan and NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani have much in common.”

This is our future unless we stop the invaders now and send them BACK. This is our future unless we stand up and say NO MORE - this is our country and we will NOT be invaded and destroyed by those who hate God and hate us! THEY HAVE TO GO BACK.

If this bothers you as much as it bothers me - share this story with others. We can NOT remain silent any longer.

