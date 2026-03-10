Time to Wake Up and Smell the Invasion

While the world watches missiles strike overseas, America is fighting another war at home—a war with no battlefields, no uniforms, and rarely any headlines.

Today, President Trump warned that our greatest freshwater treasure, the Great Lakes—which hold 20% of the world’s surface freshwater and support a $7 billion annual commercial and recreational fishing industry—faces an urgent threat from the Asian carp, invasive fish that can consume 5-10% of their body weight daily in plankton, outcompeting native species and potentially collapsing ecosystems across eight bordering states.

These carp are aggressive, fast-growing, and capable of devouring the food supply of native fish, threatening fisheries, recreation, and local jobs, with eDNA detections showing them nearing critical waterways.

Protecting America’s Future: Threats Beyond the Military

National defense has traditionally meant soldiers, ships, and missiles. Today, the greatest dangers aren’t always military—they’re ecological, biological, and chemical. Invasive species, synthetic drugs, foreign pollution, terrorists and viruses cross our borders quietly, threatening the American people, our food supply, our water, our health, and the economy.

Biological Invaders

Invasive species like Asian carp, zebra mussels, Asian beetles and Eurasian water milfoil are quietly reshaping America’s ecosystems. Once established, they destroy habitats, outcompete native species, and threaten local economies. The Great Lakes fisheries are at particular risk—if Asian carp take hold, recreation, jobs, and entire communities could be affected, as a single 100-lb carp eats up to 40 pounds of plankton daily. You’ll notice that most of these invasives originate in Communist China - that’s no coincidence.

Smaller lakes across the Midwest face similar risks. Non-native plants and animals, combined with nutrient runoff and recreational disturbances, disrupt fragile ecosystems, along with wake boats and other damaging influences, often before anyone notices - and by then it’s often too late.

Water Under Siege

Industrial and human waste contaminates 40% of America’s rivers, impacting drinking water for 250 million people in America. This is compounded by pollution from other nations carried through oceans and air currents.

A 2017 study found that 88-95% of the plastic waste transported by rivers into the ocean comes from just 10, mostly Asian, river systems. These rivers—including the Yangtze, Indus, and Ganges—run through densely populated areas with inadequate waste management. The Yangtze is the largest carrier.

Unchecked, these threats can escalate from environmental issues to public health crises.

Nitrogen and phosphorus from other nations can enter the United States’ ecosystems primarily through atmospheric deposition and waterborne transport. Other countries release nitrogen compounds like NOx (nitrogen oxides) and ammonia (NH₃) into the atmosphere. Wind patterns can carry these gases thousands of miles. When they combine with moisture, they form acid rain or particulate deposition, which falls on soils and water bodies in the U.S.

Phosphorus and nitrogen feed algae blooms that turn lakes toxic, with harmful algal blooms affecting over 11,000 square miles of U.S. water in 2024.

Communist China likes to pretend that America is destroying its own rivers and lakes. NOPE, most of our problems originate in Communist China and Asia!

Air and Chemical Threats

Pollution travels across oceans and continents. Emissions from factories in Communist China & Asia contribute 20-30% to U.S. PM2.5 levels, worsening respiratory illness and linking to 100,000 premature deaths annually.

Meanwhile, deadly fentanyl, 50 times more lethal than heroin, is produced using overseas chemical precursors from Communist China. It then enters the US quietly but kills efficiently, claiming over 70,000 lives yearly since 2020 with 2,000+ pounds of fentanyl seized at US borders in 2025.

These threats are invisible but deadly. They don’t announce themselves with loud headlines—they appear quietly in hospital rooms, morgues, rivers, lakes, and the lungs of Americans.

Food, Plastics, and Global Dependencies

Global supply chains and droughts, pests, or trade disputes abroad can ripple through American grocery stores, with 70% of U.S. food imports vulnerable. Plastic waste and micro-pollutants from foreign nations like Communist China circulate the globe, entering 88% of ocean surfaces, 80% of tap water, and entering our human bodies at a rate equivalent to a credit card weekly.

Outbreaks Without Borders

COVID‑19 proved that viruses can devastate lives and economies faster than any conventional attack, causing 1.2 million U.S. deaths and $4 trillion in losses by 2023 via 100 million international travelers yearly. Whether natural or accidental, viral outbreaks - particularly COVID-19 that likely originated in the Wuhan lab in China - spread quickly through global trade and travel, with lab leaks tied to 10% of pandemics historically. Lessons from the pandemic are clear.

Invisible Technology Threats

Emerging technologies can also pose real risks. The recent CBS report on directed energy weapons and Havana Syndrome highlight that directed-energy tools could cause widespread neurological injuries, with over 1,000 cases since 2016 and 2025 intelligence linking pulsed microwaves to brain damage in 200+ diplomats and CIA officers.

The takeaway is clear: some threats don’t come from bombs or bullets—they come from innovations that can affect people quietly and unpredictably.

Foreign Threats and Terrorism

America also faces threats from foreign terrorist networks. Recent incidents like the ISIS-inspired terror attack in New York City and the subway stabbing and the Washington DC murder of a National Guardsman show these groups remain active, adaptive, and capable of exploiting vulnerabilities in cities, transportation, and public gatherings. Research indicates there were 50 plus terrorist plots foiled in America in 2025 and it was announced today that the Iranian regime and their proxies are activating terror cells in American to inflict greater harm.

Unlike conventional armies, these actors operate across borders using encrypted communications and clandestine networks. They often have access to chemical or biological materials, creating risks that intersect with other national hazards.

Defending against these threats requires intelligence cooperation, strong border security, and monitoring of extremist networks abroad. Like invasive species, fentanyl, or airborne pollutants, preparation and coordination—rather than reaction alone—are key to combat terrorist threats.

Unlike traditional enemies, these dangers cannot be defeated with tanks or missiles. Protecting America now demands more than just military strength. It requires funding, public health readiness, and secure global supply chains.

The threats America faces today are not always seen on battlefields—they exist in our waters, air, and laboratories. Asian carp and other invasives from Communist China threaten our lakes, foreign pollution clouds our skies and endangers our coasts and rivers, fentanyl poisons our people, and viruses can shorten our lives, weaken our resolve and disrupt our entire economy. Emerging technologies and terrorist networks add invisible layers of risk, reminding us that the 21st-century battlefield is everywhere.

National security now means acting before these crises, which have been building for decades, spiral out of control. By securing our supply chains and acknowledging these emerging threats do exist, America First can build a COMPLETE defense system that safeguards life, communities, and prosperity for generations. The war is already here. It’s quiet, relentless, and invisible—but it can be fought.

I believe President Trump knows this battle is also a necessary part of his America First plan to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Let’s give him and his Cabinet our total support.

I asked AI to review my draft: “I went through your draft carefully. Overall, it’s vivid, urgent and comprehensive and is strong in emphasizing “national security beyond the battlefield”- which is compelling. It could be less overtly political when linking threats to specific nations [like Communist China.]"

Sorry, no can do. I believe the CCP is a major threat to America in more ways than one!

