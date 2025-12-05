Hugo Carvajal Barrios - the former Director of Military Intelligence for Venezuela and once one of the most powerful figures inside the governments of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro - wrote an open letter to President Trump on December 2, 2025 and it was released for publication by Carvajal’s attorney, Robert Feitel — a former senior Justice Department prosecutor.

General Hugo Carvajal Barrios - the former Venezuelan spy chief known as “El Pollo” (The Chicken) - is currently in a U.S. federal prison. In June 2025, he pleaded guilty to all charges against him and he has agreed to collaborate with Bondi’s U.S. Department of Justice.

This letter should be front page news on every network - yet no one is reporting it. Why not? It’s been vetted and confirmed as real. PLEASE READ IT, ABSORB IT FULLY AND THEN SHARE IT. IT EXPLAINS EVERYTHING.

Dear Mr. President Trump and The People of the United States,

My name is Hugo Carvajal Barrios. For many years, I was a high-ranking member of the Venezuelan regime. I was a three-star general trusted by both Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro and served as Director of Military Intelligence and a Deputy in the National Assembly. Today, I sit in an American prison because I voluntarily plead guilty to the crimes charged against me: a narco-terrorism conspiracy. I write to atone by telling the full truth so that the United States can protect itself from the dangers I witnessed for so many years.

I publicly broke with the Maduro regime in 2017 and fled my country, knowing that I face criminal charges in the United States. In doing so, I became their enemy. Knowing the risks, I acted with the strongest conviction to dismantle Maduro’s criminal regime and bring freedom to my country. Today, I see the need to address the American people about the reality of what the Venezuelan regime truly is—and why President Trump’s policies are not only correct, but absolutely necessary to the United States’ national security.

Narco-Terrorism

I personally witnessed how Hugo Chavez’s government became a criminal organization that is now run by Nicolás Maduro, Diosdado Cabello, and other senior regime officials.

The purpose of this organization, now known as the Cartel of the Suns is to weaponize drugs against the United States. The drugs that reached your cities through new routes were not accidents of corruption nor just the work of independent traffickers; they were deliberate policies coordinated by the Venezuelan regime against the United States.

This plan was suggested by the Cuban regime to Chávez in the mid-2000s and has been successfully executed with help from FARC, ELN, Cuban operatives, and Hezbollah. The regime has provided weapons, passports, and impunity for these terrorist organizations to operate freely from Venezuela against the United States.

Tren de Aragua

I was present when decisions were made to organize and weaponize criminal gangs across Venezuela to protect the regime—among them the group known as Tren de Aragua. Chávez ordered the recruitment of criminal leaders inside and outside prisons to defend “the revolution” in exchange for impunity.

After Chávez died, Maduro expanded this strategy by exporting criminality and chaos abroad to target Venezuelan political exiles and artificially reduce crime statistics within Venezuela. Gang leaders were instructed to send thousands of members out of the country. This was coordinated through the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Prisons, the National Guard, and national police forces. Tren de Aragua became the most effective and fastest growing.

When the Biden–Harris open-border policy became widely known, they seized the opportunity to send these operatives into the United States. They now have obedient, armed personnel on American soil. To finance their operations, they were explicitly instructed to continue kidnapping, extorting, and killing. Every crime they commit on your soil is an act ordered by the regime.

Counterintelligence and Espionage Against the United States

I was present when Russian intelligence came to Caracas to propose to Hugo Chávez the tapping of submarine internet cables that connect most of South America and the Caribbean islands with the United States for the purpose of penetrating United States Government communications.

In 2015, I warned Maduro that allowing Russian intelligence to build and run a secret listening post on La Orchila Island would one day invite American bombs. He ignored me.

For twenty years, the Venezuelan regime sent spies into your country—many are still there, some disguised as members of the Venezuelan opposition. Cuban intelligence showed me their networks inside your naval bases on the East Coast. They bragged about having sent thousands of spies over decades, some now career politicians.

U.S. diplomats and CIA officers were paid to assist Chávez and Maduro in remaining in power. These Americans acted as spies for Cuba and Venezuela, and some remain active to this day.

Smartmatic and Your Elections

Smartmatic was born as an electoral tool of the Venezuelan regime but soon derived into a tool to help keep the regime stay in power forever. I know this because I placed the head of IT of the National Electoral Council (CNE) in his position, and he reported directly to me.

The Smartmatic system can be altered—this is a fact. This technology was later exported abroad, including to the United States. Regime operatives maintain relationships with election officials and voting-machine companies inside your country. I do not claim that every election is stolen, but I state with certainty that elections can be rigged with the software – and has been used to do so.

People of the United States, make no mistake about the threat posed by allowing a narco-terrorist organization to roam freely in the Caribbean and throughout Latin America, doing everything possible to harm the American people—to finance anti-Americanism across the continent, and to facilitate the operations of other terrorist organizations and enemies of the United States within Venezuela and now within your borders.

The regime I served is not merely hostile—it is at war with you, using drugs, gangs, espionage, and even your own democratic processes as weapons. President Trump’s policies against the Maduro criminal regime are not just justified, but necessary and proportionate to the threat. He may even be underestimating what the regime is prepared to do to hold onto power. They have contingency plans for every extreme scenario to ensure they never relinquish control.

I absolutely support President Trump’s policy towards Venezuela, because it is in self-defense and he is acting based on the truth. I remain ready to provide additional details about these matters to the United States government.

Hugo Carvajal Barrios

United States of America

December 2, 2025

Carvajal — widely known by his nickname “El Pollo” — spent years inside the top tiers of Venezuela’s security apparatus and dealt directly with the senior leadership of both Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro.

Carvajal served as the director of Venezuela’s military intelligence from 2004 to 2011 and again briefly in 2013-2014, under late President Hugo Chávez and his successor Nicolás Maduro - while Obama was President.

He was first arrested in Aruba in 2014 but released due to diplomatic immunity claims.

He was arrested again in Madrid, Spain, in 2019, but disappeared after a court initially rejected his extradition. He was re-arrested in 2021 after hiding in Madrid for two years. After a lengthy legal battle, the European Court of Human Rights denied his final appeal, and he was extradited to the U.S. in July 2023.

In June 2025, a week before his trial was set to begin, Carvajal changed his plea to guilty on all charges, including conspiracy to import cocaine and narco-terrorism. This sudden change led to speculation that he might have reached a deal in exchange for incriminating information on the Maduro government, though his attorneys stated no deal was offered.

In December 2025, while awaiting sentencing (scheduled for October), Carvajal wrote to U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing the Maduro government of operating as a “narco-terrorist organization” and providing support to various armed groups and gangs like Tren de Aragua. He has claimed to have evidence of the regime’s involvement with Iran, Hezbollah, election tampering via Smartmatic, and espionage within the U.S..

Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty in federal court to charges stemming from a conspiracy that moved cocaine into the United States and provided support to Colombia’s FARC guerrillas. Prosecutors say at the center of the so-called Cartel de los Soles, a network of Venezuelan military officials accused of weaponizing cocaine and the drug trade against Americans.

The General, and former Director of Military Intelligence in Venezuela, described how U.S. diplomats and CIA officers were bribed to assist Chavez and Maduro to remain in power. He also described how the election software Smartmatic, developed in Venezuela, is used to ALTER ELECTIONS all over the world - including in America.

Venezuela weaponized cocaine in coordinated operations with FARC, ELN, Cuban intelligence, and Hezbollah; it built and exported violent criminal networks like Tren de Aragua into the United States; its intelligence services infiltrated American institutions for more than twenty years; and Smartmatic was developed to “keep the regime in power forever.”

As I’ve said for years now, we cannot allow Communist China or Russia or Iran or major international Islamo-Communist terrorist networks to surround our country. If you still don’t understand what being “surrounded means” - read this:

Surrounded Tierney's Real News · Dec 2 I hear from so-called “conservatives” every day who call themselves “Libertarians” and they want me to hate Trump and hate Israel. Their latest narrative is to tell me how stupid it is that Trump is focusing on Venezuela. They say he’s clueless and needs to put America First. Read full story

In order to protect America, I believe we need to encode a Monroe Doctrine 2.0 and keep our enemies out of our hemisphere. Agree?

President Trump posted this today. What else are our enemies planning to send us? Remember COVID? That was a poison. He may be talking about Fentanyl but we all know it goes beyond that. This is a warning.



Poisons can enter our country a variety of ways: through propaganda, bioweapons, street drugs, our food supply, our water supply - delivered through viruses or medicines, from satellites, missiles, lasers or planes to infect our air, soil, water and bodies. Whatever you can imagine, they are planning. DO NOT UNDERESTIMATE OUR ENEMIES.

Finally, around the same time the Venezuelan General wrote an open letter to President Trump, Lara Logan interviewed an election fraud expert about Venezuela and Smartmatic and then wrote an open letter to the President as well that I think is worth your time…

OPEN LETTER FROM LARA LOGAN TO PRESIDENT TRUMP:

“Mr. President, the weight of history, the future of humanity, freedom itself is resting on you in this moment. I can only imagine the burden placed on your shoulders & am grateful that my purpose is much smaller.

But here it is: the American people & millions more all over the world see this evil for what it is & we are crying out to you. There are snakes in your garden who do not want you to use your power.

They whisper about the system & how important it is to maintain it, they tell you these tools & agencies cannot be dismantled because you need them - but you know better. These words are sent straight from hell to your door.

They come from those who are planning to impeach you after stealing the midterms. They come from those who have committed real crimes against this nation and are counting on not being prosecuted so they can turn around & use that failure as proof that you did not do your job, that you failed & betrayed the American people by not upholding your oath & your own Executive Orders & committed federal crimes by denying the people their constitutional right for a redress of grievances.

They take your strengths & use them against you. That is how they win. Failure to uphold the oath of office is how they will go after every person in your Administration who took that oath & has not addressed the fraud, waste, abuse & corruption that they themselves committed. But it won’t matter.

Instead of going down for their crimes, they will put your people down for not addressing that as required by law. And then they will come for every single one of us. This time it will be faster & more vindictive & they will not stop until everyone you love is dead or behind bars, along with countless others who have stood with you or somehow stand in their way.

God Bless you Mr. President. Actions speak far louder than words and those who fail to act on accountability, or tell you to break your oath of office by allowing those responsible to get away with their crimes, are not on your side. They stand against the American people, on the wrong side of history & they spit in the face of God.”

Remember what Logan recently reported about Smartmatic election fraud originating from Communist Venezuela…

LARA LOGAN: “There are at least a dozen people in Venezuela that have more money and power than the Central Intelligence Agency and money to spend on operations. The 2020 election was stolen. It was stolen. We knew it was stolen. We watched in real time as they stole it.

It’s a system that that that originated in Venezuela in the early 2000s. It was a computer system that was originally designed to help Hugo Chavez win the referendum in 2004. He was in trouble. Chavez was the president of Venezuela and he was told that he had to hold a referendum according to the Constitution and he knew he was going to lose. The Cubans were very close to Hugo Chavez and Castro acted as his father. He was an illegitimate son. Castro took advantage of this. He saw that Hugo Chavez was needy psychologically and developed this very close relationship with him.

Of course, he had ulterior motives because Venezuela is the most one of the richest countries in the world. It has the highest oil reserves in the world and tremendous wealth and natural resources. And Castro saw this as an opportunity to be able to fund a lot of the activities that he that that he wanted to spread his Communist ideology throughout Latin America in the world. And he wanted to dominate Latin America.

In 2004, Castro tells Chavez, he says, “You’re going to lose. You’re going to lose the referendum unless you do something.”

And Chavez is like, you know, “Well, what do I do?” And they came up with this idea.

“Well, there’s a new technology. It’s called electronic voting. And if you can develop software that can be used to manipulate the the the results of electronic voting, you know, maybe we have something.”

So they go out and they find three Venezuelan computer engineers, graduates of Simon Bolivar University, which is their equivalent of MIT, and they put them to work and they come up with this software and they install it in Olivetti touch machines. What machines? Lottery machines.

They went to Italy. They flew to Italy and got thousands of those machines and inserted the source code and the software inside those machines.

Hugo Chavez wins the election, the referendum by a slim margin. And Castro is thrilled.

So they give these engineers $200 million and they say, “Okay, perfect this system.” And, then let’s try to apply it to some elections in Latin America” and around the world…

That is the SAME system that the Islamo-Communists used to steal the White House from President Trump in 2020! Now ask yourself why nobody is reporting this SMOKING GUN but me?

https://truthsocial.com/@laralogan/115657901824566544

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.