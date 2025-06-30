The "lone" kid they just IDed for the Idaho mass shooting is 20-year-old Wess Roley, per local authorities.

He looks like all the other patsies they trot out like Nikolas Cruz and Thomas Crooks and Luigi Mangione - and later tell us are all trained assassins and crack shots.

First they reported there were multiple shooters and sniper fire in Idaho - in an area near Spokane, Washington known for the Sinaloa cartel - now it's just one lone white kid who lives in the woods, just happens to be a trained sniper (like Crooks) and they found his dead body with a gun nearby. Right..

I'M NOT BUYING WHAT THEY ARE SELLING. Next we'll get some manifesto and more BS. I have not done much research on this one but I don’t have to - the BS is easy to smell.

Do you think the police are going to tell us the truth - that the Sinaloa cartels are here in America - IN EVERY STATE - are working with the CCP - and they started a fire to torch a drug mill or burn a marijuana grow & then shot at firefighters and killed two? NOPE, they will lie. Then the fake news will make up something to push gun control. This is what they do.

IDAHO NEWS: "Based on preliminary evidence, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office now believes there was only one shooter involved in the attack. Initially, authorities had suspected there might be as many as four - because shots were fired from all directions.

Authorities located a dead body after detecting mobile phone activity in the area and tracing the signal. There, they discovered a man who appeared to be deceased with a weapon found nearby. They did not say how the man died, or what firearm was discovered. The authorities believe the dead man was the shooter. Police originally said a man called 911 to report the fire but said that it was unclear if the caller was the gunman. The wildfire on Canfield Mountain scorched approximately 20 acres, but no structures were lost in the fire. Authorities said it is likely that investigators will recover more weapons when they return to the scene Monday morning."

HUH?

MSNBC and CNN are telling their viewers that it's just not safe out there for the police or firefighters - they need to shelter in place and quit their jobs. You and I both know what happened here.

Look what’s going on in Maine - the cartels run illegal marijuana farms which are controlled by the CCP and if found - they burn them. The same thing is going on out west. Think that couldn’t happen in Northern Idaho?

That area in Idaho (Kootenai County) has been IDed by the Feds as a HIGH INTENSITY DRUG TRAFFICKING AREA. Don't let the fake news tell you otherwise. Do your own research on what’s happening in the woods near you.

Drug traffickers transport marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and other drugs on eastbound Interstate 90 from the West Coast and use U.S. Route 95 to move drugs north and south. The police out there KNOW THIS.

The cartels could easily have started a brush fire to cover their tracks - to burn an illegal marijuana grow or start a fire to take down a drug facility - just like they are hired to burn down cities for developers. The kid could have been the one who called in the fire for all we know!

Several recent drug arrests and large drug seizures in Kootenai County have been reported - look it up. Don't let them spin this as something else. Just yesterday, it was reported that a hacker working for the Sinaloa drug cartel was able to obtain an FBI official’s phone records and use surveillance cameras to help track and kill FBI informants.

We know for sure that the cartels basically run Arizona now. Kari Lake told us that herself!

And, don't call me a conspiracy theorist - this same crap happens over and over again in the United States. It’s a very real threat. It's not a conspiracy - it's a PATTERN of deceit. Connect the dots to see the entire picture.

