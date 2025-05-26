I recently wrote a newsletter about one of the most successful, but also one of the most devious, liberal propagandists on Substack.

Shortly after, one of her minions contacted me with a long email blasting me for not being very Christian for writing it - and then said God called upon her to respond to me. She even went so far as to bring my 30 years of sobriety into her email and accuse me of being on the verge of a relapse for daring to tell the truth about Communist propaganda.

She started off by addressing me formally as Ms. Tierney - which I'm sure she thought would get me in the right mood to accept her nonsense that followed. It didn't work.

God doesn't deploy evil tactics like this, IMHO, Satan does. She sounds a little sociopathic, don't you think? Here's what she wrote:

Dear Ms. Tierney,

Wow, that was a lot of unnecessary mean-spirited name-calling, ignoring the concept of free speech, meaning free speech for all, denigrating educated intellectuals, fear mongering by misplaced use of the "communist" label and accusation, and criticizing Heather Cox Richardson.

HCR has passed enough of all kinds of "background checks" to earn a paycheck from a college, to hold the attention of a considerable number of all kinds of people (who all deserve respect, recall "Love thy neighbor?") including some of your readers, who choose to follow her work. She has earned the rare privilege of siting with and interviewing Presidents. She shares her source citations in every article.

You also write publicly to share your personal beliefs and political ideas and to influence others, as is your protected right in this still great country.

You are obviously a talented writer and no doubt a hard worker. I wish, as surely do some other of your other readers who send you HCR articles, that you would evolve beyond swimming in and sensationalizing conspiracy thinking, beyond collecting, stitching together, and spreading hatred.

Consider a life of producing meaningful journalism based on fact-checked credible research or writing editorial opinion pieces promoting whatever you might be "for" or in the case of your particular interests, perhaps "against."

One can offer "critiques" and your researched opinion without resorting to manufacturing and re-posting the addictive poisons of inflammatory clickbait and muckraking.

You've written bravely about surviving alcoholism, and about being a practicing Christian. Get thee to a meeting, sister, because the rush you get from employing negativity bias, from using your considerable intellect for "flaming" and dwelling in online addiction is... addiction.

Please keep asking yourself - as a test before publishing, "What would Jesus do?" I am "called" to send this despite my misgivings about doing so.

Sincerely,

Blah blah blah

If all of Heather’s followers are like the person who drafted this email, they are sadly very sick people. I thought you should know.

PS: Here's my story of recovery if you've never read it. https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/my-story