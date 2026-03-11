Solomon: Election Integrity Files Could Drop Within 10 Days as Trump Pushes SAVE America Act

Evidence of foreign election interference appears about to drop as President Trump repeatedly demands that the Senate pass the SAVE America Act to permanently fix election fraud before mid-terms

Many of the details discussed below come from statements by officials and journalists describing documents that have not yet been publicly released. The full scope of the material will become clearer once the declassifications occur.

Analysis: Investigative journalist John Solomon recently revealed that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel’s FBI are days away from releasing a massive wave of declassified intelligence documents on election fraud. According to Solomon, these files are expected to contain evidence that could shed new light on claims of foreign interference in U.S. elections and a previously unknown “off-the-books” FBI surveillance program that flagged Americans—including President Trump—as national security threats.

I reported in January 2026 that the report was coming within two months. You might want to read that again before we go on.

Solomon described the material as “explosive” and “really remarkable,” noting that much of it had been deliberately hidden from the American people—and possibly even from President Trump—until his administration took over. He predicted that major releases could begin as early as the end of this week or early next week (as of March 11, 2026).

“Now, over the next 10 days, Steve, we’re going to have a lot more. For the first time, we’re going to be able to start processing these documents—a large body of evidence in the intelligence community that raises concerns about foreign interference in our elections. That will probably come at the end of this week or early next week. The documents are explosive. They’re really remarkable. And what’s most remarkable is that all of this has been kept from the American people—possibly even from President Trump in some cases—until recently, of course, when his team told him. I think there’s a lot there.”

Solomon also detailed a secret FBI operation—hidden in a SCIF with a code-word name and kept out of the normal Sentinel system—that used speech patterns to trigger investigations. He said he was personally targeted in 2022 and that FBI agents now working under Kash Patel recently uncovered the files with help from some holdover executives.

“And in between those two things, we’re going to reveal another code-named FBI investigation that targeted President Trump—one you’ve never heard of before—one that may be among the most troubling. Of course, we have Crossfire Hurricane, we’ve got Plasmic Echo, and we have the third one that targeted the January 6 investigation, Arctic Frost. There’s another one that is really deeply troubling. It’s troubling to the FBI. It’s troubling to the intelligence community. It seems to involve speech delimiters. In other words, if you said something or spoke a certain way about a specific issue, you potentially were deemed a national security threat to the United States, and you were put under an assessment and potentially a criminal investigation.” “I learned of this operation because I was targeted in 2022. I had to cooperate with the Justice Department. When the Justice Department and I talked, they realized that their entire theory of the case was ludicrous. But as a result of that, I’ve been on a two-and-a-half- to three-year mission to get these documents—to get the truth out about what happened.” “Recently, FBI agents working for Kash Patel found this operation. They found the SCIF where it was hidden, found the code-word name for it, and located the prohibited-access file.” “One of the things that Chris Wray’s people did is that they would start these political investigations targeting Trump—or even someone else—and they would keep it off the books. Most people could not see it in the FBI Sentinel system.”

Burn Bags and Hidden 2020 Election Documents

These revelations come on top of Tulsi Gabbard’s prior discoveries of “burn bags” stuffed with hidden 2020 election documents and evidence of vulnerable electronic voting systems—vulnerabilities she has said justify a nationwide shift to paper ballots.

President Trump:

“And you’ve also found many bags of information. I think they call them burn bags. They’re supposed to be burned, and they didn’t get burned, having to do with how corrupt the 2020 election was. And when will that all come out?”

Tulsi Gabbard:

“Mr. President, I will be the first to brief you once we have that information collected. But you’re right—we are finding documents literally tucked away in the backs of safes in random offices, in these bags and in other areas, which again speaks to the intent of those who are trying to hide the truth from the American people and trying to cover up the politicization that was led by people like John Brennan and James Clapper and others that have caused really immeasurable harm to the American people and to our country.”

Gabbard also said investigators have long been aware of vulnerabilities in electronic voting systems.

“I’ve got a long list of things that we’re investigating. We have the best going after this, election integrity being one of them. We have evidence of how these electronic voting systems have been vulnerable to hackers for a very long time and vulnerable to exploitation to manipulate the results of the votes being cast, which further drives forward your mandate to bring about paper ballots across the country so that voters can have faith in the integrity of our elections.”

Tied to Active Federal Probes — and the Push for the SAVE America Act

Solomon connected these revelations to a fresh FBI grand jury subpoena by AG Bondi’s team issued in recent days to Maricopa County, Arizona, demanding gigabytes of 2024 election data—even though Trump won the state.

The subpoena stems from a still-unreleased congressional staff report prepared by bipartisan observers from the House Administration Committee documenting “very disturbing” irregularities in how absentee ballots were handled at a Maricopa facility. Solomon said he hopes to make that report public in the coming days.

“One of the teams—the Republican-Democrat team that went to Maricopa County—observed something very disturbing. They took pictures and wrote a long report.” “I hope in the next couple of days to make that congressional report public so everybody can see what it was that observers on Bryan Steil’s House Administration Committee saw.”

He described the Maricopa action as “Phase 2 of about a five-phase look at states—particularly blue states or blue areas—where elections were not administered according to state law.” Violations of state election laws can become federal felonies, potentially opening the door to prosecutions.

If you’ve forgotten what happened in Maricopa county, here’s one of my old reports to refresh your memory:

The SAVE America Act

These developments come as President Trump has made passage of the SAVE America Act (the rebranded and strengthened Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, H.R. 7296) his top legislative priority, threatening to block all other legislation until the Senate passes it.

The House passed the bill in February 2026 on a party-line vote of 218–213.

Key provisions include:

Requiring documentary proof of citizenship (passport, birth certificate, or equivalent) to register or re-register to vote in federal elections.

Mandating photo ID at the polls.

Requiring states to run voter rolls through the Department of Homeland Security’s SAVE system to identify and remove non-citizens.

Additional Trump-backed enhancements under discussion include sharp limits on mail-in ballots—except for military, overseas voters, individuals with disabilities, or those traveling—and other election integrity measures.

Trump reiterated at a House Republican retreat this week that he will not sign any other legislation until the Senate delivers the full, strong version of the bill, calling it an “88% issue with all voters.”

He has explicitly tied the legislation to stopping the very problems now being documented in declassified files and federal subpoenas, vowing it will “guarantee the midterms.”

If you want more information about how the Senate should terminate the filibuster to pass the SAVE AMERICA Act, here’s my report on that:

And don’t forget, Maduro and his involvement with Venezuela, Dominion, Smartmatic and Cuba are other big pieces of the foreign election fraud puzzle (also tied to Tina Peters incarceration) which could also likely be included in any comprehensive report and RICO case - if they are declassified and verified. For a refresher on that:

A Potential Turning Point

Solomon summed it up: Congress is now actively working with Kash’s FBI on these cases, and the coming declassifications could finally bring hidden truths into light and build momentum for the SAVE America Act to reach President Trump’s desk before summer.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune indicated a vote could come as early as next week. I know. I know. But, I have hope it will all work out.

All the pieces are now in place, and the timing could not be more important.

For years, Americans across this country have asked for something simple: confidence in our elections. Confidence that the system is secure, transparent, and worthy of the trust placed in it by millions of voters.

Now, several major developments are converging at once. Information tied to Nicolás Maduro, the long-anticipated congressional findings from Maricopa County, and intelligence reports expected to address election fraud and foreign interference are bringing new attention to issues many Americans have been raising for years.

And with that attention comes accountability.

For too long, some in Congress have tried to delay, avoid, or sidestep meaningful election integrity reforms. But moments like this change the equation. When the facts come forward and the public is paying attention, elected officials can no longer look the other way.

They were sent to Washington to represent the people who voted for them. Not the party leadership. Not political pressure. The people.

That is why the SAVE America Act is no longer just another bill sitting in the halls of Congress. It is becoming the vehicle through which long-demanded election integrity reforms can finally be addressed.

And the truth is simple: when the American people demand action—and when the facts demand action—Congress must respond.

This moment is about more than legislation. It is about restoring confidence in the most fundamental pillar of our democracy: the vote.

The American people are watching. The information is coming forward. And the responsibility now rests with Congress to do the job they were elected to do.

Pass the reforms. Strengthen election integrity. And ensure that every American can trust the outcome of our elections for generations to come.

I’m feeling good about this. I have been waiting for this report on election fraud and foreign election interference for over 5 years - since my first report on my old website on January 14, 2021!

Stay tuned. The next 10 days could change everything.

I asked AI to proof my final draft: “This reads like a strong, motivational, polished, professional final draft. This is ready to publish with strong framing, careful language, and high engagement potential - without overstating unverified claims.”

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.