This is long and detailed and complicated has been updated from an earlier newsletter. If you are from Minnesota or interested in how the Koch Libertarians have HELPED the Democrats use Somali fraud to win, read on. I cover lots of ground - and provide lots of evidence - but you should use my information to conduct your own research and ask more questions!

There is a group of about 20 so-called “Libertarian Leaders” in Minnesota who pretend to be conservative but they are Democrats in disguise. I know who they are because I was once part of their group from 2018-2020. I know all about their schemes against MAGA.

I hear they are up to their old tricks again trying to smear MAGA and Republicans to help the Democrats win mid-terms. They do this every four years - like clockwork.

Their entire goal is to destroy MAGA and the Republican party. For 2026, their goal is to make sure Republicans lose the US House and Senate and keep Minnesota blue. They told me so themselves.

The Koch Libertarians embed themselves in campaigns to learn all they can about a candidate and then use the information they learn to obstruct them, sabotage them or take them out. I watched them do it myself. They use 3rd party ringers (independent, Libertarian, marijuana, Constitutional, etc.) to fracture the conservative vote and help elect Democrats.

The Democrats didn’t destroy Minnesota and choke it blue on their own. They had help from the Koch Libertarian RINOs.

The Koch Libertarians were the ones behind the scheme called MAGASOTA which duped lots of people. I caught them trying to use the operation - without permission - to pilfer Trump’s voter database and reported them to the RNC. So did many others. Team Trump shut it down.

The Libertarians later ADMITTED that MAGASOTA was a scam - so what did they do? They told people to vote Democrat to take out the GOP and humiliate MAGA! THEY PUT IT IN WRITING!

Later, I found out the Koch Libertarians were behind the take down of several Republican leaders in Minnesota (like Michelle Bachmann and Rich Stanek.)

They brought in Justin Amash to take out Republican Michelle Bachmann and worked with John Guandalo to take out Republican Rich Stanek!

When I called them out on those schemes - they smeared me on Facebook and then tried to take me down. They are doing the same again for 2026.

They take credit for the work of others and try to fundraise off it as their own. That’s their MO. They pretend to be against Somali fraud but everything they do helps Democrats keep on doing it!

Now they are claiming that Nick Shirley is their creation and that they were the ones behind exposing Somali fraud in Minnesota. Huh! They had nothing to do with Nick! He was invited to the White House by Trump 2 months ago and Elon is responsible for elevating his views - not the Koch Libertarians!

Here’s Nick’s 42 minute video on what he discovered in Minnesota. Share this everywhere.

The Somali daycare in Minnesota that Nick just filmed for fraud has been investigated 13 times since 2022 and has had 50 different violations reported against it.

BUT Tim Walz and his administration did nothing and the fake news in Minnesota reported NOTHING.

Nobody is more relieved than me that President Trump met with Nick Shirley at the White House two months ago and Nick went to Minnesota to film all this stuff and then asked Elon to promote it on X.

23 year old journalist Nick Shirley needed protection in Minnesota while he investigated the fraud in the Somali community!

This is nothing new!

In 2018, I received death threats from Ilhan’s goons for investigating and reporting on her pirates - they knew where I lived and threatened to come to my house and shoot me. I called the police and they came to my house and took my statement and then did nothing. I knew the name of the man who threatened me - he lived in Burnsville - and they still did nothing!

Several of my former liberal “friends” laughed and said I was making it up. I WAS NOT MAKING IT UP.

You can find my reports on Somali fraud from 2018 here on my first blog site: https://realnewsnetwork9856.blogspot.com/search?q=SOMALI

And a consolidated report on Minnesota that I wrote in September 2025:

Who is Ilhan Omar and why should you care? Tierney's Real News · September 7, 2025 Most people don't know the real story behind Ilhan Omar, Keith Ellison and the Islamo-Communists that have destroyed Minnesota. Why? Because the influencers and fake news feed information to us in bits and pieces for maximum outrage, clicks and cash - so we never grasp the whole picture. That’s by design. Read full story

In October 2025, Nick Shirley was invited to the Oval Office to meet with President Trump, Kash Patel and Pam Bondi specifically to discuss his investigative reporting on immigration and public fraud. This was BEFORE he went to Minnesota.

During this visit, Nick Shirley participated in a roundtable discussion alongside other independent journalists like Andy Ngo.

Nick Shirley’s invitation to the White House was a direct result of his viral “street reporting” style that documented issues that the Trump administration wanted to highlight, particularly immigration fraud and government waste.

Shortly after Nick’s meeting at the White House, Pam Bondi installed a new US Attorney in Minnesota to prosecute Somali fraud and President Trump labeled the state a “hub of fraudulent money laundering” and announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalis in the region.

Two months later, in December 2025, Nick was sent to Minneapolis to film the Somali fraud. He sought to provide visual proof of the “ghost” daycares in the state and fraud networks he had discussed with President Trump, Kash Patel and Pam Bondi at the White House.

His work was highlighted by the Trump administration and Elon Musk on social media - resulting in over 100 MILLION views. Do you think Nick just generated all those views on his own? NO, without the Trump administration and Elon behind him - his work would still be languishing in the dark corners of the internet.

In other words, the Trump administration FOUND Nick, encouraged Nick and promoted Nick. However, the Koch Libertarian liars are pretending that Nick was their creation and trying to fundraise off him!

Nick created his first YouTube channel on April 27, 2015 and posted his first video on February 9, 2019. His first video had him traveling to New York at the age of 16. He traveled there without his parents knowing.

In December 2021, Nick announced that he had to serve a LDS (Latter-day Saints) mission in Santiago, Chile.

He returned to YouTube in November 2023. He started gaining popularity in 2024, eventually reaching 100,000 subscribers on May 20, 2024.

In July 2025, he posted his most popular video. It had gained over 5 million views. He started livestreaming the next month. 4 months later he was invited to the White House to meet with President Trump. My guess is that Barron Trump or TPUSA discovered Nick!

Nick posts videos of himself visiting different places and interviewing people. He has covered various topics, such as New York’s subway, Ireland’s migrant crisis, surviving in California, New York’s mass deportation crisis, and Canada becoming part of the United States.

Thanks to President Trump and Elon Musk, Nick now has over 1 MILLION subscribers on YouTube - up from 100,000 just a year ago.

KASH PATEL: “Even before the public conversation about Minnesota escalated online, the FBI had surged personnel and investigative resources to Minnesota to dismantle large-scale fraud schemes exploiting federal programs.

To date, the FBI dismantled a $250 million fraud scheme that stole federal food aid meant for vulnerable children during COVID. The investigation exposed sham vendors, shell companies, and large-scale money laundering tied to the Feeding Our Future network.

The case led to 78 indictments and 57 convictions...for wire fraud to money laundering and conspiracy. Those responsible pleaded guilty and were sentenced, including a 10-year prison term and nearly $48 million in restitution in related cases. The FBI believes this is just the tip of a very large iceberg. Furthermore, many are also being referred to immigrations officials for possible further denaturalization and deportation proceedings where eligible.”

That’s why President Trump met with Nick Shirley at the White House and asked Elon to promote his work online!

It just didn’t happen on its own! You can thank President Trump, AG Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel for getting the job done in Minnesota and for Elon for spreading the word!

Not only that, but Kristi Noem just announced that HSI is on the ground in Minneapolis!

DIRECTOR OF HOMELAND SECURITY KRISTI NOEM: US Federal Homeland Security Investigators (HSI) are on the ground in Minneapolis right now conducting a massive investigation on childcare and other rampant fraud.

Minnesota leadership has DONE NOTHING. The Koch-funded RINOs in Minnesota have done NOTHING but complain and fundraise off the fraud!

These people keep blaming the Trump administration for not stopping Somali fraud in Minnesota fast enough while at the same time propping up Koch Libertarians (RINOS) in Minnesota like A4L, Jake, Chris, Jeff, Marni, Jerry, Michele and Mary Ellen and in DC like Massie, Rand Paul and MTG.

This person, Mary Ellen, who calls herself a Minnesota “Libertarian” and constantly bashes Trump and Israel and glorifies Massie, featured Nick Shirley’s work on Somali fraud on her page as a shining example of journalism. All of her Minnesota “Libertarian friends” jumped in and commented GREAT JOB, Nick and Mary Ellen!

Then, when someone mentioned that Nick Shirley looked like a mini-Trump, which to me is a HUGE compliment, Mary Ellen said that was an "awful thing" to say and said Nick's work wasn't groundbreaking and would go nowhere.



She showed her true colors in comments! She despises Trump and thinks Nick's work will accomplish nothing!

If you thought Mary Ellen was a conservative and was MAGA? Nope. JUST THE OPPOSITE. This is a perfect example of how they subtly sabotage Trump and MAGA in Minnesota.



I’m sure Mary Ellen is also one of those in the “resistance” who said Trump wasn’t moving fast enough on Epstein too - just like Massie and MTG did!

WHY WOULD THEY DO THIS?

There is no other reason other than they must work for the opposition. There is NO other explanation. Their masters had NOTHING to do with Nick Shirley - that was TRUMP and ELON.

I thought they were conservatives too and MAGA too but I was wrong. Their actions and words have proven to me that they are Koch Libertarian out to divide and destroy MAGA and help Democrats win! This is a great example of how they work!

After I exposed that on Facebook, with all the receipts, I received two threatening texts and a threatening voicemail from the Koch Libertarians in Minnesota using words I won’t repeat and one ended with “your luck has run out.” I archived the posts.

This is the same thing they did to me in 2020.

How did I meet these Koch Libertarian saboteurs? They FOUND me - not the other way around.

In 2018, my overall friend and follower count grew on Facebook to over 40,000 because of the work I did reporting on election fraud and Somali fraud in Minnesota.

That’s when everything changed. All of a sudden, dozens of people from so-called ‘Libertarian’ politics in Minnesota reached out to me and wanted to be my friend and invited me to one event or gathering after the other. I met many of the top people in Minnesota politics on both sides - I knew all their names and I respected many of them.

It was through them that I became closely involved with many activists and politicians in Minnesota and learned who these people really are and what goes on behind the scenes.

I didn’t just read about it. I lived it. I hung out with these people, I went to their parties, we had lunch, we went to the movies, we went dancing, we went to rallies – we did everything together. At the time, I was so grateful to have gained this new circle of friends in ‘politics’ – I was ecstatic. I couldn’t believe my luck.

It took me two years to figure out that I was just another useful idiot in Minnesota politics and that most of my newfound political “friends” were part of a covert operation funded by the Koch Libertarians to take down Trump and MAGA and help the Democrats win.

Now, don’t get me wrong – most of the people I met along the way were good people – they had no idea that they had been conned and brainwashed by leaders of a variety of Libertarian groups and organizations who were actually working AGAINST Trump and MAGA.

In Minnesota alone, there were suddenly a dozen or more “conservative” or “liberty-minded” groups that popped up after Trump won in 2016 - they were everywhere back then - and many of them started Facebook groups to attract and control more followers. I was asked to join many of them but I only joined a few.

They would encourage people to join their “Facebook” groups so they could be controlled with propaganda.

They all said they were conservative, MAGA and on Trump’s side (and some even went so far as to say they were endorsed by Trump) but it quickly became clear to me that what they did and what they said were two different things.

They had names like Marni, Michele, Jake, Erik, Chris, Dave, and Randy. I found out later that many of these people who pretended to just be “concerned voters” or bipartisan secretly sat on the board of A4L.

This is why I watch this stuff closely. IT MATTERS. There are many Mary Ellens in Minnesota and they are part of the reason that MAGA has such a tough time there!

I have hundreds of screenshots and documents to prove my allegations!

So, I have lots of personal experience with the Koch Libertarians in Minnesota.

Their MO is to embed themselves in conservative movements in order to destroy them. They are like trojan horses. When I started investigating election fraud in Minnesota - many of the Koch Libertarians were there at my events cheering me on. Then they quietly started to sabotage me and my work in order to shut me down - all while pretending to be my friends.

WHEN PEOPLE SHOW ME WHO THEY ARE - I BELIEVE THEM. TRUST ME WHEN I TELL YOU THAT THE KOCH LIBERTARIANS ARE FALSE PROPHETS AND DEMOCRATS IN DISGUISE.

Here are 10 plus manipulative things that I personally witnessed from the Koch Libertarians - I personally saw them do these things to try to destroy MAGA in Minnesota - while PRETENDING to be one of us:

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups plotted to smear and remove good MAGA Republicans from office with one scheme after the other.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups worked with former INTELLIGENCE operatives to set up MAGA leaders for takedown.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups planted fake stories and propaganda with the liberal media in order to destroy everything that Trump and MAGA was trying to change for the good in Minnesota.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups endorsed weak conservative candidates - on purpose, knowing that they could NEVER win - so that Democrats could take over.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups sabotaged high-profile rallies and protests in order to make MAGA look violent, crazy or bad.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups sent out attractive women to flatter, coerce or sleep with Republican men in order to get them to do their bidding or to frame them.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups convinced followers to gather names and addresses of Trump voters to be quietly sold to OTHER political parties.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups fundraised off Trump’s name but ended up using the money they collected for anti-Trump causes.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups did whatever it took to SMEAR and isolate anyone who caught on to what they were doing - including me.

I watched as the leaders of these fake MAGA groups worked behind the scenes with local Democrat operatives to feed them information to destroy the MAGA Republican party or target MAGA online social media accounts for takedown.

Many of the leaders of these fake MAGA groups in Minnesota were actually working for organizations that were funded by the Koch Libertarians.

Why would they do this? Because the Kochs are really Democrats in disguise who hate Trump.

Koch Industries is the largest Libertarian sponsor in America — including the financing of policy groups like the Cato Institute in Washington (think Tucker) and the formation of Americans for Prosperity (AFP) - the political action group that helped galvanize the Tea Party, Freedom Caucus and aligned organizations and their causes. The Kochs are aligned with the Murdochs and Soros. They are all open-borders Globalists. They are birds of the same feather.

The Kochs want open borders and NO tariffs so they can bring illegal aliens here for jobs. Soros wants open borders and NO tariffs so he can bring illegal aliens here for votes.

PETER NAVARRO: “The Koch Libertarians are the biggest anti-MAGA movement in the whole entire Republican Party. They are dedicated to wipe out President Trump. Their goal is to block whatever MAGA things that Trump wants to get done.”

The Libertarian Party & the Tea Party & AFP & the Freedom Caucus were launched and are funded by the EXACT same people - the Kochs! It’s all a divide & conquer scam! The Kochs hate President Trump! The Kochs hate MAGA. The Kochs are Never Trumpers who want to fracture the conservative base and hand the White House back to the open borders Democrats!

The Koch Libertarians in DC (like Tucker, Massie, MTG, Rand Paul) are nothing more than socially liberal Globalists who lobby for open borders, low corporate taxes and cheap labor. Once you understand where they came from and who funds them, it all makes sense.

How can you tell who is a Koch Libertarian in 2025? They bash Trump, Bondi and Kash for everything and promote Massie, Ron Paul, Rand Paul and MTG. They are also aligned with the Israel haters like Candace and the swamp establishment who want to get rid of MAGA like “blue slip” Grassley and McConnell.

Rabbit holes Tierney's Real News · December 12, 2025 I’ve written numerous articles about what I call “bait & switch grifters” that are paid by the Kochs and Soros and their pals in the Muslim Brotherhood to bait you in and switch you to the dark side. But, now that we are heading into the “mid-term” year of 2026 - the stakes have never been higher and the demons have never been more vocal and more desper… Read full story

These different groups are all UNITED because they all have a common enemy - TRUMP - and they work together against MAGA in a variety of ways.

The Koch Libertarian Party, the Tea Party, Freedom Caucus & AFP are all KOCH creations - they are all controlled opposition and there are chapters of this in every state. They are HUGE in Minnesota. They grab on to every media-generated hoax against MAGA and use it to try to hurt Trump.

Does this mean that everyone who belongs to the Tea Party or the Freedom Caucus know they are being conned? NO, some are useful idiots just as I once was. Trump knows this and he had to learn this the hard way - just like me!

I know darn well that the Koch Libertarians do NOT want Mike Lindell to succeed in Minnesota and they will do everything they can to quietly work with the Democrats to derail him.

I want Mike to win! He deserves to be Minnesota’s Governor and clean up the fraud!

Mike Lindell deserves to be Governor! Tierney's Real News · December 24, 2025 Just a few days ago, Mike Lindell announced that he is officially running for Governor of Minnesota against Democrat Tim Walz and President Trump said that Mike Lindell deserves to be elected Governor of Minnesota. Read full story

Here’s a great example of how the Koch Libertarians have destroyed Republicans in Minnesota elections to HELP DEMOCRATS WIN.

In 2010, conservative Tom Emmer ran for Governor of Minnesota as a Republican against Democrat Mark Dayton. Polls showed that Emmer was on track to win by two points.

However, a 3rd party candidate, funded by the Koch Libertarians, Tom Horner, a former Republican, ran as an independent and stole the election from Emmer. Emmer only lost by 9,000 votes but Horner took over 250,000 in the state.

Horner had worked with John McCain, but he voted for Barack Obama and later he voted for Harris-Walz.

Horner previously worked as Press Secretary for Republican Senator Dave Durenberger from 1978-1985, and was a reporter/Managing Editor of Suburban Sun Newspapers.

Durenberger, a well-liked Republican Senator in Minnesota, had been driven out of office in Minnesota through scandal and took a plea deal from the Democrat swamp to save himself from felony criminal charges. In other words, it sounds to me like Durenberger was blackmailed into submission. He went on to fund campaigns AGAINST Republicans in the state - including against Tom Emmer.

Who endorsed Tom Horner in 2010 against Emmer? Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura (1998-2003) and Ron Paul - part of the Koch Libertarian machine in Minnesota.

So, basically, Horner pulled a Ross Perot and stole so much of the conservative vote that the Democrats won and Emmer lost.

Mark Dayton went on to be Democrat Governor of Minnesota from 2011-2019 and was replaced by Tim Walz!

That’s how Minnesota got a Democrat Governor 15 years ago and the rest is history. Before that Minnesota Governors were REPUBLICAN. Nobody bothers to research this stuff. I do.

That’s almost as bad as Democrat Al Franken beating Republican Norm Coleman in Minnesota in 2008 for the Senate after they found some 300 ballots in the trunk of a car! The Koch Libertarians ran a ringer in that race too to steal the vote from the Republican!

But, the Koch Libertarians want you to blame Emmer for all of Minnesota’s problems instead of placing the real blame on Koch Libertarian ringers and the Democrats they got elected!

TRUMP ON NEW YEAR’S EVE: “We have a lot of leaders here tonight at Mar-a-Lago, like Tom Emmer. I watched him on television talking about Somalia today. He’s talking about the Somalian population and not very nicely - that’s okay. We need you in Minnesota. We want to take back our country.”

UPDATE 12/31/2025:

Yesterday, I posted about the Minnesota Koch Libertarians on Facebook and in my newsletter and I purposefully did not mention last names to protect their privacy.

I accused them of sabotaging MAGA and the GOP in Minnesota which they have been doing for some 20 years and I have the receipts to prove that!

Then I waited to see which Minnesota Koch Libertarians “took the bait” and let them expose themselves as Koch Libertarians! Then I took screenshots of their posts. Here you go. I love it when people do my work for me! I didn’t have to name them - they outed themselves!

I received a few threatening texts and voicemails from “anonymous” senders also but I will leave them for another day when I compile ALL the ones I’ve received from these folks over the last 8 years for your viewing pleasure.

Marni’s old pal Michele as usual sent me a really nasty text which I don’t even want to share because it’s so filthy! She called me the c word and a “sad pathetic drunk” and ended the text with “hopefully nothing bad happens to your luck!”

Michele knows I haven’t had a drink in 31 years but I doubt we can say the same for her!

31 years October 12, 2025 Hi, my name is Peggy and by the Grace of God I have been sober for 31 years - since October 12, 1994. Read full story

I also received strange requests for my home address yesterday - but I’m sure that’s nothing!

This is just the tip of the iceberg of what I know about these folks. I have a file full of information.

Marni confirmed that she is the daughter of Chuck Grassley’s top guy in Iowa and friends with Laura Loomer. President Trump is not happy with Grassley for refusing to remove blue slips. Grassley is swamp, always has been.

Together Marni and Laura went to a DeSantis event in Iowa and he had to call the cops on them! Loomer reported that they were there representing Trump - THEY WERE NOT - and all it did was make him look bad! That’s par for the course for the Koch Libertarian agitators and dividers. They create chaos in order to make MAGA look crazy. I know, because I saw them do the same thing at the Jewish synagogue in St Louis Park (the cops were called) - in St Cloud at a library - and at the Minnesota State Capitol. That’s their MO.

Marni also sat on the board of A4L with Jake Duesenberg while pretending to be MAGA. It’s ALL connected.

The new President of A4L, Erik Mortenson, confirms he is following in Jake’s footsteps and working AGAINST Republicans and MAGA in Minnesota.

Both Jake and Erik are on Facebook right now calling me insane and a lunatic:

Erik confirmed he leads Action For Liberty in his year-end letter…

Erik also confirmed that he is MOBILIZING the Libertarians in CD7 to fracture the vote and take out the MNGOP, which will only help Democrats win, as usual!

The MNGOP just confirmed that I’m 100% correct and that the Koch Libertarians (spearheaded by Jake, Erik, Marni and A4L) are the problem in CD7 and the state of Minnesota:

THIS IS THE OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE MNGOP ON CD7



MNGOP State Chair Alex Plechash issued the following statement to State Central Committee members



December 19, 2025



“Last night, the MNGOP State Executive Committee took up the issue of two parallel organizations in CD7, both of which were claiming legitimacy. That situation was untenable and had to be addressed at the state level.



The facts were reviewed carefully both before and during the meeting. Our party counsel reviewed the matter as well. A vote was taken by the state executive committee, and it overwhelmingly decided that the only legitimate CD7 organization is currently chaired by Tiffany Lesmeister-Knott. No declarations made or meetings called by Bret Bussman are to be heeded as they are deemed unconstitutional. At this point, he has no standing as a CD7 officer.”

[Bret is the A4L candidate and reached out to try to persuade me to support him! I said no.]



In coming to this decision, the State Executive Committee passed the following motion after hearing from the former Chair Bret Bussman:



“That the MNGOP Chairman and the State Executive Committee make a public acknowledgment on the MNGOP website, on all social platforms and via email to all delegates, that Tiffany Lesmeister-Knott is the legitimate Chair of CD7, and the MNGOP Chairman is to also send a cease and desist letter to Bret Bussman to cease from acting in any capacity as the CD7 Chair and to turn over all MNGOP Party assets immediately to the current Chair of CD7, Tiffany Lesmeister-Knott .”



This motion passed by a vote of 9-2, with one abstention.



We are grateful for the decision of the State Executive Committee in acknowledging the validity of the removal of the former Chair, and hope that this removes any doubt that Tiffany Lesmeister-Knott is the legitimate CD7 Chair. To confirm, there will not be a meeting on January 3, 2026, nor will there be a convention on January 10, 2026, and anything that the former Chair has done/attempts to do is not legitimate and will not be recognized.



It is imperative that the former Chair accept this decision in order to allow us to move forward to focusing on defeating the Democrats in 2026!



https://mngop.com/mngop-state-chair-alex-plechash-issued-the-following-statement-to-state-central-committee-members/



In May 2025, the MNGOP posted in opposition to A4L and said they were lying. So did CD7. I think the GOP position on A4L is pretty clear:



Action 4 Liberty’s leadership has made it clear that they are more concerned with tearing down Republicans in Minnesota than they are with our party’s purpose of electing Republicans to office and supporting our current legislators.



Unfortunately, it goes beyond attacking publicly elected officials as they are continuing their practice of publicly attacking in-the-trenches volunteers for daring to do something they don’t agree with.



Many of those who support Action 4 Liberty may be good and honest people who just want to see real change in Minnesota, but the faces of the organization instead work solely to enrich themselves, attack those making a difference, and claim victories they had nothing to do with.



We must remember that Action 4 Liberty is not a friend to Republicans. As we move toward the 2026 elections, the members of the CD7 Executive Committee encourage all Republicans to work toward unifying our Party to ensure we elect a Republican Governor, Attorney General, State Auditor and Secretary of State and that we take back both the Minnesota House and Senate.



https://fd4a0166-7cf2-405b-81e1-61432a0d33c7.filesusr.com/ugd/b2a64e_6d2afc456e2c4830941cfb6330892f35.pdf



https://www.mncd7republicans.com/about-1-1

That statement from the MNGOP about division in CD7 caused byA4L is consistent with my experience with the Koch Libertarians in Minnesota.

Here’s a past statement from the MNGOP on Action 4 Liberty (A4L) - they call A4L a “rogue unaffiliated group that routinely issues information without context or regard for the facts.”

I think that’s a long way to say that A4L lies. Has A4L sued the MNGOP for defamation for these statements or is truth the best defense?

This isn’t the first time Trump has had to stand up for Republicans in Minnesota against the Koch Libertarian saboteurs. He had to shut down their scheme called MAGASOTA and he also had to shut a A4L candidate in CD7 in 2019 from using an old endorsement - once he found out who he really was!

A Facebook friend who is active in politics in Minnesota explained that situation:

Peggy, I spent some time thinking back this morning about CD7 and where the problems began.

In 2016 and in 2018 we endorsed Dave Hughes to run against Collin Peterson. In 2019, Michelle Fischbach announced she was running and got the endorsement. Despite the fact that Dave said he would abide by the endorsement, he did not and challenged Michelle in the primary. When Dave was primarying Michelle in 2020 he kept using Trump’s previous endorsement as if it were current until Trump had to ask him to stop it.

It was at that time that Dave Hughes got involved with Action for Liberty, the Dorr Brothers, etc.

I even wrote to him about it because the Dorr Brothers were unfairly attacking and maligning Senator Glenn Gruenhagen and his wife. I wanted to make sure he knew the type of people he was getting involved with. Dave did not care about the attacks despite the fact that they were obvious lies, and remained in league with the lying Libertarians.

Dave and his wife, Amanda have been stirring the pot in CD7 ever since then. I don’t have time right now to go into a bunch of details, but they finally succeeded in getting rid of Chairman Craig Bishop who worked hard for CD7 for 15 years and changed the composition of the district from about 50/50 Republican/Democrat to the reddest district in MN. I’ve know Craig for over 30 years, and he is as honest as the day is long. They replaced him with Bret Bussman who was just removed for good cause.

Dave and Amanda’s followers are continually primarying Michelle Fischbach despite the fact that she was able to beat a 30 year Democrat incumbent, and they can’t point to any real reasons to challenge her.

Dave and Amanda’s behavior has been downright bizarre at times, including in 2019 when Dave asked Craig Bishop to have an endorsing convention in the fall BEFORE precinct caucus meetings to elect new delegates took place to help him beat Michelle!

Amanda reported the Sibley County chair, Daryl Thurn, to the sheriff for saying that he couldn’t wait until August when they would be rid of them. He was obviously referring to the primaries being over, but Amanda reported it as a death threat!

It’s been constant trouble making for years now. A4L claim to be patriots, MAGA, etc. and everyone who opposes them is a RINO, when in fact they are nothing more than saboteurs. Although I do believe they have sucked good people in to their game.”

BTW - there’s one more piece worth noting - and that’s their ties to the Dorr Brothers. I received this from another ‘insider’ who knows.

Do what you want with this information - but my recommendation is that if you are a true Christian conservative in Minnesota and want to run a successful campaign or want to be a successful influence in Minnesota - you will NOT fundraise with the Koch Libertarians, you will not give them campaign information or inside information, you will not send them money, you will not party with them, you will not align yourself with them and you will not pretend they are your friends. That’s my recommendation.

Minnesota has been choking blue for the past 20 years - not just because of the Democrats - but because the KOCH LIBERTARIANS pretend to be Republicans and friends of MAGA - but they are swamp creatures and DEMOCRATS IN DISGUISE.

Jesus didn’t remain silent when it came to politics. He used a whip to drive out evil saboteurs from the temple, overturned their tables and called them VIPERS and HYPOCRITES and ROBBERS and THIEVES and BLIND FOOLS and SERPENTS!

Why do so many people use Jesus as an example and an excuse to DO NOTHING against evil-doers and those who wish to destroy us?

Jesus didn’t roll over - Jesus stood against evil and told us to do the same and STAY SOBER AND ALERT! Jesus sacrificed EVERYTHING for us and we should honor His sacrifice by defending what’s good and holy!

That’s why I call out the evil ones in Minnesota. It’s what Jesus would do!

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.