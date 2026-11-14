Tierney’s Real News

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Keith Jajko's avatar
Keith Jajko
8h

What happened to the $1 trillion for “infrastructure” under Biden*?

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P.W. Clifford's avatar
P.W. Clifford
6h

They’re still using floppy disks on the computers for air traffic control which I’ve not seen since the 90s I didn’t even know they still existed. That’s just an unbelievably poor performance from the greatest country on earth. No wonder USA is failing and failing fast. What a sad sorry joke we must look like to the world.

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