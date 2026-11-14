By now, you’ve likely seen the press conference from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin explaining today’s nationwide ground stop. While officials say there’s no evidence of a cyberattack just yet, it’s hard to shake the feeling that something malicious was at play—a deep dive I'll save for a future issue. Regardless of the trigger, one thing is undeniable: the crisis was made vastly worse by our aging, outdated infrastructure.

Sean Duffy talked about how our old ATC system is analog from the 1980s and every time we do an upgrade in digital we have to add patches and reboot the system and sometimes when that happens the analog part of our system fails. And our enemies also know that our system is so old it can’t take much so they can hit us with a cyberattack and bring us down. So what does all that mean?

I’m hearing many talking heads on the fake news say they don’t understand what he’s talking about and they’re actually confusing the whole narrative. Here’s my take in plain English.

Analog versus digital

Think of an old record player versus Spotify. A record stores sound as a physical groove, a continuous wave. That’s analog. Spotify stores sound as millions of 1s and 0s that a computer reads. That’s digital.

In air traffic control, a lot of the old equipment works like the record player. Radios send voices as continuous waves, and older radar shows dots on a scope. The newer equipment is like Spotify. It’s computers sending data, like flight plans, aircraft positions, and messages between control centers, over networks.

The FAA still relies heavily on 1980s-era Time-Division Multiplexing (TDM) analog telecom equipment and copper wiring to carry voice and radar data. Newer digital systems process high-speed data packets—like flight plans and automated trajectories—over modern networks.

The patchwork problem

The FAA hasn’t replaced the old system all at once. Congress refuses to give the administration the money it needs to create a whole new system that will actually work and bring us into the 21st century. Because of that we keep bolting new digital pieces onto old analog ones. To make the two talk, you need translators, devices that convert the analog wave into digital data and back. It’s like plugging a record player into a smart speaker with an adapter.

That works until something changes. When a digital piece gets a software update and restarts, the old equipment on the other end of the adapter may not handle it well. It might suddenly get a flood of data at once, or data in a format it doesn’t expect, or no data at all for a few seconds. Old equipment was never designed for that, so it can freeze or drop out. That’s how a routine update can cause an outage nobody intended.

Because the FAA has modernized piece-by-piece rather than all at once, modern digital routers have to connect to legacy analog switches. As Secretary Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin explained in their White House briefing, new digital updates pushed a volume of data that overwhelmed the older switches. When those legacy switches choked, they began spitting out inconsistent radar and communication data, forcing the FAA to shut the system down out of caution.

Where a cyberattack fits

A DDoS (distributed denial of service) attack is like thousands of people calling a pizza shop at once so real customers can’t get through. Nothing gets “hacked.” The line just gets jammed.

Here’s the key point. The pure analog parts, like a controller’s radio, aren’t on the internet, so you can’t DDoS them directly. The weak spots are the digital pieces and the translators connecting old to new. If an enemy knows the old equipment can’t handle floods or sudden restarts, they don’t have to break the analog system. They overload the digital piece feeding it. The digital side chokes or restarts, the analog side can’t cope, and things go down in a chain reaction, just like a bad update but on purpose.

The old system is like a grandparent who works fine at their own pace. The new digital parts are like a teenager talking a mile a minute. Whether the teenager gets overwhelmed by an update or by an enemy flooding them with noise, the grandparent can’t keep up and the whole conversation stops.

Sean Duffy asked Congress for $50 billion to build a whole new air traffic control system, one that’s modern and can compete in the real world. So far Congress has only given them $12 billion which is peanuts. Omar’s pirates stole more than that from Minnesota.

Either we give the FAA the money to rebuild this system properly, or we keep patching 1980s tech and spinning the roulette wheel every time we step on a plane.

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