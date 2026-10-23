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Susan
3d

Thanks for the useful list!

Do you know of an easy to way to vet school board candidates in MN, specifically Washington County? In the past, I've read the bios but I still feel like I'm guessing. I'd love to hear that there's a conservative group that does the research and publishes endorsements.

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Rob E. Bobby ♟️'s avatar
Rob E. Bobby ♟️
3d

I’m glad I subscribed. Real nice work! 👍💯🦉

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