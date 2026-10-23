I asked Team Trump on Truth Social to post a list of Trump-endorsed MAGA Republican candidates in every key state so people know who to vote for. This is what they have reported so far by state - I compiled it all together. I will keep updating this post on my website as more states or updates come available. There are still a few missing.

I know this should be simple but trying to get this all in one place is harder than it looks! Share it with your friends and family and check back for updates before you vote.

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF ALABAMA, MAKE A PLAN TO VOTE FOR:



– Barry Moore for U.S. Senate

– Tommy Tuberville for Governor

– John Wahl for Lieutenant Governor

– Katherine Robertson for Attorney General

– Jerry Carl for U.S. Congress (AL-01)

– Rhett Marques for U.S. Congress (AL-02)

– Mike Rogers for U.S. Congress (AL-03)

– Robert Aderholt for U.S. Congress (AL-04)

– Dale Strong for U.S. Congress (AL-05)

– Gary Palmer for U.S. Congress (AL-06)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF ALASKA, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Dan S. Sullivan for U.S. Senate

– Nick Begich for U.S. Congress

– Bernadette Wilson for Governor

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I am very concerned about the Dan S. Sullivan Race for the U.S. Senate in Alaska in that it is totally confusing, with the Dumocrats putting up another man, totally unrelated to Politics, named Daniel J. Sullivan, Jr.

It’s ridiculous that the Court didn’t stop this SCAM. Even 1, 2, or 3% could make the difference. Dan S. Sullivan is leading by a lot, but this is CHEATING in an Election, and the Judge that allowed this to happen should be ashamed of himself. We are looking at powerful legal options to remove the fraudulent Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. from the Ballot, and holding the Democrats accountable for their Election Interference, in the pursuit of Justice and Fairness.”

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF ARIZONA, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:

– Andy Biggs for Governor

– Warren Petersen for Attorney General

– Alexander Kolodin for Secretary of State

– Jay Feely for U.S. Congress (AZ-01)

– Eli Crane for U.S. Congress (AZ-02)

– Mark Lamb for U.S. Congress (AZ-05)

– Juan Ciscomani for U.S. Congress (AZ-06)

– Abraham Hamadeh for U.S. Congress (AZ-08)

– Paul Gosar for U.S. Congress (AZ-09)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF ARKANSAS, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Tom Cotton for U.S. Senate

– Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Governor

– Rick Crawford for U.S. Congress (AR-01)

– French Hill for U.S. Congress (AR-02)

– Steve Womack for U.S. Congress (AR-03)

– Bruce Westerman for U.S. Congress (AR-04)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF CALIFORNIA, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Steve Hilton for Governor

– James Gallagher for U.S. Congress (CA-01)

– Tom McClintock for U.S. Congress (CA-05)

– Kevin Lincoln for U.S. Congress (CA-13)

– Vince Fong for U.S. Congress (CA-20)

– Jay Obernolte for U.S. Congress (CA-23)

– Jim Desmond for U.S. Congress (CA-48)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF COLORADO, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Jeff Hurd for U.S. Congress (CO-03)

– Lauren Boebert for U.S. Congress (CO-04)

– Jeff Crank for U.S. Congress (CO-05)

– Gabe Evans for U.S. Congress (CO-08)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF FLORIDA, MAKE A PLAN TO VOTE FOR:



– Ashley Moody for U.S. Senate

– Byron Donalds for Governor

– James Uthmeier for Attorney General

– Wilton Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner

– Jimmy Patronis for U.S. Congress (FL-01)

– Austin Rogers for U.S. Congress (FL-02)

– Kat Cammack for U.S. Congress (FL-03)

– Aaron Bean for U.S. Congress (FL-04)

– John Rutherford for U.S. Congress (FL-05)

– Randy Fine for U.S. Congress (FL-06)

– Ryan Elijah for U.S. Congress (FL-07)

– Mike Haridopolos for U.S. Congress (FL-08)

– Dan Green for U.S. Congress (FL-09)

– Joe Strada for U.S. Congress (FL-11)

– Gus Bilirakis for U.S. Congress (FL-12)

– Anna Paulina Luna for U.S. Congress (FL-13)

– Mike Beltran for U.S. Congress (FL-14)

– Laurel Lee for U.S. Congress (FL-15)

– Sydney Gruters for U.S. Congress (FL-16)

– Greg Steube for U.S. Congress (FL-17)

– Scott Franklin for U.S. Congress (FL-18)

– Jim Schwartzel for U.S. Congress (FL-19)

– Brian Mast for U.S. Congress (FL-21)

– Casey Askar for U.S. Congress (FL-22)

– Scott Singer for U.S. Congress (FL-25)

– Mario Diaz-Balart for U.S. Congress (FL-26)

– Maria Elvira Salazar for U.S. Congress (FL-27)

– Carlos Gimenez for U.S. Congress (FL-28)



TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF GEORGIA, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Mike Collins for U.S. Senate

– Rick Jackson for Governor

– Greg Dolezal for Lieutenant Governor

– Brian Strickland for Attorney General

– Tim Fleming for Secretary of State

– Jim Kingston for U.S. Congress (GA-01)

– Brian Jack for U.S. Congress (GA-03)

– Rich McCormick for U.S. Congress (GA-07)

– Austin Scott for U.S. Congress (GA-08)

– Andrew Clyde for U.S. Congress (GA-09)

– Houston Gaines for U.S. Congress (GA-10)

– John Cowan for U.S. Congress (GA-11)

– Rick Allen for U.S. Congress (GA-12)

– Clay Fuller for U.S. Congress (GA-14)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF IDAHO, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Jim Risch for U.S. Senate

– Brad Little for Governor

– Scott Bedke for Lieutenant Governor

– Russ Fulcher for U.S. Congress (ID-01)

– Mike Simpson for U.S. Congress (ID-02)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF ILLINOIS, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Darren Bailey for Governor

– Mike Bost for U.S. Congress (IL-12)

– Mary Miller for U.S. Congress (IL-15)

– Darin LaHood for U.S. Congress (IL-16)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF INDIANA, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Barb Regnitz for U.S. Congress (IN-01)

– Rudy Yakum for U.S. Congress (IN-02)

– Marlin Stutzman for U.S. Congress (IN-03)

– Jim Baird for U.S. Congress (IN-04)

– Victoria Spartz for U.S. Congress (IN-05)

– Jefferson Shreve for U.S. Congress (IN-06)

– Mark Messmer for U.S. Congress (IN-08)

– Erin Houchin for U.S. Congress (IN-09)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF IOWA, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Ashley Hinson for U.S. Senate

– Zach Lahn for Governor

– Brenna Bird for Attorney General

– Mariannette Miller-Meeks for U.S. Congress (IA-01)

– Joe Mitchell for U.S. Congress (IA-02)

– Zach Nunn for U.S. Congress (IA-03)

– Chris McGowan for U.S. Congress (IA-04)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF KANSAS, MAKE A PLAN TO VOTE FOR:



– Roger Marshall for U.S. Senate

– Ty Masterson for Governor

– Tracey Mann for U.S. Congress (KS-01)

– Derek Schmidt for U.S. Congress (KS-02)

– Ron Estes for U.S. Congress (KS-04)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF KENTUCKY, MAKE A PLAN TO VOTE FOR:



– Andy Barr for U.S. Senate

– James Comer for U.S. Congress (KY-01)

– Brett Guthrie for U.S. Congress (KY-02)

– Ed Gallrein for U.S. Congress (KY-04)

– Hal Rogers for U.S. Congress (KY-05)

– Ralph Alvarado for U.S. Congress (KY-06)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF LOUISIANA, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Julia Letlow for U.S. Senate

– Steve Scalise for U.S. Congress (LA-01)

– Clay Higgins for U.S. Congress (LA-03)

– Speaker Mike Johnson for U.S. Congress (LA-04)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF MAINE, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:

– Susan Collins for U.S. Senate

– Paul LePage for U.S. Congress (ME-02)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF MARYLAND, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:

– Andy Harris for U.S. Congress (MD-01)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF MICHIGAN, MAKE A PLAN TO VOTE FOR:



– Mike Rogers for U.S. Senate

– John James for Governor

– Jack Bergman for U.S. Congress (MI-01)

– John Moolenaar for U.S. Congress (MI-02)

– Bill Huizenga for U.S. Congress (MI-04)

– Tim Walberg for U.S. Congress (MI-05)

– Tom Barrett for U.S. Congress (MI-07)

– Lisa McClain for U.S. Congress (MI-09)

– Mike Bouchard for U.S. Congress (MI-10)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:

– Michele Tafoya for U.S. Senate

– Brad Finstad for U.S. Congress (MN-01)

– Tom Emmer for U.S. Congress (MN-06)

– Michelle Fischbach for U.S. Congress (MN-07)

– Pete Stauber for U.S. Congress (MN-08)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF MISSISSIPPI, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Cindy Hyde-Smith for U.S. Senate

– Trent Kelly for U.S. Congress (MS-01)

– Michael Guest for U.S. Congress (MS-03)

– Mike Ezell for U.S. Congress (MS-04)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF MISSOURI, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Ann Wagner for U.S. Congress (MO-02)

– Bob Onder for U.S. Congress (MO-03)

– Mark Alford for U.S. Congress (MO-04)

– Rick Brattin for U.S. Congress (MO-05)

– Eric Burlison for U.S. Congress (MO-07)

– Jason Smith for U.S. Congress (MO-08)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF MONTANA, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Kurt Alme for U.S. Senate

– Aaron Flint for U.S. Congress (MT-01)

– Troy Downing for U.S. Congress (MT-02)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF NEBRASKA, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Pete Ricketts for U.S. Senate

– Jim Pillen for Governor

– Mike Hilgers for Attorney General

– Mike Flood for U.S. Congress (NE-01)

– Brinker Harding for U.S. Congress (NE-02)

– Adrian Smith for U.S. Congress (NE-03)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF NEVADA, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Joe Lombardo for Governor

– Stavros Anthony for Lieutenant Governor

– Jim Marchant for Secretary of State

– Adriana Guzmán Fralick for Attorney General

– Carrie Buck for U.S. Congress (NV-01)

– David Flippo for U.S. Congress (NV-02)

– Marty O'Donnell for U.S. Congress (NV-03)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF NEW HAMPSHIRE, MAKE A PLAN TO VOTE FOR:



– John Sununu for U.S. Senate

– Anthony DiLorenzo for U.S. Congress (NH-01)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF NEW JERSEY, MAKE A PLAN TO VOTE FOR:



– Jeff Van Drew for U.S. Congress (NJ-02)

– Chris Smith for U.S. Congress (NJ-04)

– Tom Kean for U.S. Congress (NJ-07)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF NEW MEXICO, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Greg Cunningham for U.S. Congress (NM-02)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF NEW YORK, MAKE A PLAN TO VOTE FOR:



– Bruce Blakeman for Governor

– Saritha Komatireddy for Attorney General

– Nick LaLota for U.S. Congress (NY-01)

– Andrew Garbarino for U.S. Congress (NY-02)

– Mike LiPetri for U.S. Congress (NY-03)

– Jeanine Driscoll for U.S. Congress (NY-04)

– Nicole Malliotakis for U.S. Congress (NY-11)

– Mike Lawler for U.S. Congress (NY-17)

– Peter Oberacker for U.S. Congress (NY-19)

– Anthony Constantino for U.S. Congress (NY-21)

– Kailee Buller for U.S. Congress (NY-22)

– Nick Langworthy for U.S. Congress (NY-23)

– Claudia Tenney for U.S. Congress (NY-24)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF NORTH CAROLINA, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Michael Whatley for U.S. Senate

– Laurie Buckhout for U.S. Congress (NC-01)

– Greg Murphy for U.S. Congress (NC-03)

– Virginia Foxx for U.S. Congress (NC-05)

– Addison McDowell for U.S. Congress (NC-06)

– David Rouzer for U.S. Congress (NC-07)

– Mark Harris for U.S. Congress (NC-08)

– Richard Hudson for U.S. Congress (NC-09)

– Pat Harrigan for U.S. Congress (NC-10)

– Jennifer Balkcom for U.S. Congress (NC-11)

– Brad Knott for U.S. Congress (NC-13)

– Tim Moore for U.S. Congress (NC-14)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF NORTH DAKOTA, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Julie Fedorchak for U.S. Congress (ND-AL)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF OHIO, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Jon Husted for U.S. Senate

– Vivek Ramaswamy for Governor

– Keith Faber for Attorney General

– Eric Conroy for U.S. Congress (OH-01)

– Dave Taylor for U.S. Congress (OH-02)

– Jim Jordan for U.S. Congress (OH-04)

– Bob Latta for U.S. Congress (OH-05)

– Michael Rulli for U.S. Congress (OH-06)

– Max Miller for U.S. Congress (OH-07)

– Warren Davidson for U.S. Congress (OH-08)

– Derek Merrin for U.S. Congress (OH-09)

– Michael Turner for U.S. Congress (OH-10)

– Troy Balderson for U.S. Congress (OH-12)

– David Joyce for U.S. Congress (OH-14)

– Mike Carey for U.S. Congress (OH-15)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF OKLAHOMA, MAKE A PLAN TO VOTE FOR:



– Kevin Hern for U.S. Senate

– Mike Mazzei for Governor

– T.W. Shannon for Lieutenant Governor

– Cindy Byrd for State Treasurer

– Mark Tedford for U.S. Congress (OK-01)

– Josh Brecheen for U.S. Congress (OK-02)

– Frank Lucas for U.S. Congress (OK-03)

– Tom Cole for U.S. Congress (OK-04)

– Stephanie Bice for U.S. Congress (OK-05)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF OREGON, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:

– Cliff Bentz for U.S. Congress (OR-02)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF PENNSYLVANIA, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Stacy Garrity for Governor

– Ryan Mackenzie for U.S. Congress (PA-07)

– Rob Bresnahan for U.S. Congress (PA-08)

– Dan Meuser for U.S. Congress (PA-09)

– Scott Perry for U.S. Congress (PA-10)

– Lloyd Smucker for U.S. Congress (PA-11)

– John Joyce for U.S. Congress (PA-13)

– Guy Reschenthaler for U.S. Congress (PA-14)

– Glenn Thompson for U.S. Congress (PA-15)

– Mike Kelly for U.S. Congress (PA-16)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Darline Graham for U.S. Senate

– Alan Wilson for Governor

– Cody Simpson for Agriculture Commissioner

– Jenny Costa Honeycutt for U.S. Congress (SC-01)

– Joe Wilson for U.S. Congress (SC-02)

– Sheri Biggs for U.S. Congress (SC-03)

– William Timmons for U.S. Congress (SC-04)

– Wes Climer for U.S. Congress (SC-05)

– Russell Fry for U.S. Congress (SC-07)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF SOUTH DAKOTA, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Mike Rounds for U.S. Senate

– Marty Jackley for U.S. Congress

– Larry Rhoden for Governor

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF TENNESSEE, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Bill Hagerty for U.S. Senate

– Marsha Blackburn for Governor

– Diana Harshbarger for U.S. Congress (TN-01)

– Tim Burchett for U.S. Congress (TN-02)

– Chuck Fleischmann for U.S. Congress (TN-03)

– Scott DesJarlais for U.S. Congress (TN-04)

– Charlie Hatcher for U.S. Congress (TN-05)

– Johnny Garrett for U.S. Congress (TN-06)

– Matt Van Epps for U.S. Congress (TN-07)

– David Kustoff for U.S. Congress (TN-08)

– Brent Taylor for U.S. Congress (TN-09)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF TEXAS, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Ken Paxton for U.S. Senate

– Greg Abbott for Governor

– Dan Patrick for Lieutenant Governor

– Mayes Middleton for Attorney General

– Don Huffines for Comptroller

– Dawn Buckingham for Land Commissioner

– Nathaniel Moran for U.S. Congress (TX-01)

– Steve Toth for U.S. Congress (TX-02)

– Keith Self for U.S. Congress (TX-03)

– Pat Fallon for U.S. Congress (TX-04)

– Lance Gooden for U.S. Congress (TX-05)

– Jake Ellzey for U.S. Congress (TX-06)

– Jessica Steinmann for U.S. Congress (TX-08)

– Alex Mealer for U.S. Congress (TX-09)

– Chris Gober for U.S. Congress (TX-10)

– August Pfluger for U.S. Congress (TX-11)

– Craig Goldman for U.S. Congress (TX-12)

– Ronny Jackson for U.S. Congress (TX-13)

– Randy Weber for U.S. Congress (TX-14)

– Monica De La Cruz for U.S. Congress (TX-15)

– Pete Sessions for U.S. Congress (TX-17)

– Tom Sell for U.S. Congress (TX-19)

– Mark Teixeira for U.S. Congress (TX-21)

– Trever Nehls for U.S. Congress (TX-22)

– Brandon Herrera for U.S. Congress (TX-23)

– Beth Van Duyne for U.S. Congress (TX-24)

– Roger Williams for U.S. Congress (TX-25)

– Brandon Gill for U.S. Congress (TX-26)

– Michael Cloud for U.S. Congress (TX-27)

– Tano Tijerina for U.S. Congress (TX-28)

– John Carter for U.S. Congress (TX-31)

– Jace Yarbrough for U.S. Congress (TX-32)

– Eric Flores for U.S. Congress (TX-34)

– Carlos De La Cruz for U.S. Congress (TX-35)

– Brian Babin for U.S. Congress (TX-36)

– Jon Bonck for U.S. Congress (TX-38)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF UTAH, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Blake Moore for U.S. Congress (UT-02)

– Celeste Maloy for U.S. Congress (UT-03)

– Mike Kennedy for U.S. Congress (UT-04)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF VIRGINIA, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Rob Wittman for U.S. Congress (VA-01)

– Jen Kiggans for U.S. Congress (VA-02)

– John McGuire for U.S. Congress (VA-05)

– Ben Cline for U.S. Congress (VA-06)

– Morgan Griffith for U.S. Congress (VA-09)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF WASHINGTON STATE, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– John Braun for U.S. Congress (WA-03)

– Amanda McKinney for U.S. Congress (WA-04)

– Michael Baumgartner for U.S. Congress (WA-05)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF WEST VIRGINIA, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Shelley Moore Capito for U.S. Senate

– Carol Miller for U.S. Congress (WV-01)

– Riley Moore for U.S. Congress (WV-02)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF WYOMING, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Harriet Hageman for U.S. Senate

– Chuck Gray for U.S. Congress (WY-AL)

TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF WISCONSIN, GET OUT AND VOTE FOR:



– Tom Tiffany for Governor

– Bryan Steil for U.S. Congress (WI-01)

– Derrick Van Orden for U.S. Congress (WI-03)

– Scott Fitzgerald for U.S. Congress (WI-05)

– Glenn Grothman for U.S. Congress (WI-06)

– Michael Alfonso for U.S. Congress (WI-07)

– Tony Wied for U.S. Congress (WI-08)

These Great Patriots have my Complete and Total Endorsement — They will never let you down!

-President DONALD J. TRUMP

If you value my work, please consider making a donation. I don’t need much to live on but even a few dollars helps pay the bills. I work hard and earn every penny. My work is free for all but supported by many generous readers like you.

How can you donate? You can fund me by credit or debit card here or send a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin, 54801. You can also support me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or by Cash App at $TierneysRealNews or by Venmo to @TierneysRealNews. Make sure to select the profile marked ‘Business’ so it goes to the right place! Thank you so much.

I accept no annoying ads to get in the way of truth. My only source of funding comes from readers like you and Sparky.

90% of those who started with me years ago are still with me. Thank you.