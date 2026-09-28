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Fred Richmond's avatar
Fred Richmond
Sep 29

It'll be interesting to see how many ways to disrupt or destroy this will be launched by the Democrats.

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Terry Wears's avatar
Terry Wears
Oct 2

Truly hope this actually materializes, but I have my doubts and wonder at the ultra convenient timing of the announcement. The Data centers are the real priority and this steel plant may be eventually delayed or even never happen.

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