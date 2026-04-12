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This is a step-by-step summary of what transpired in, during and after the talks between the US and the Iranian delegation in Pakistan. The fake news is not presenting the entire picture. I think we all need to know it.

VP JD Vance, Jared Kushner & Steve Witkoff met with the Iranian delegation behind closed doors in Pakistan while Trump was working behind the scenes to position our military in case Iran betrayed us and with our military and our allies to clear mines in the Strait and provide safe passage.

They all met behind closed doors and nobody knew what was going on - although there were many fake influencer accounts on X and Telegram saying they had “insider” information. WRONG. Nobody knew.

VP JD Vance emerged from the discussions with the Iranian delegation in Pakistan, made these comments to the press and then left. Here is a word for word transcript. All I’ve seen so far are soundbites that distort the full meaning.

VANCE: “Whatever shortcomings of the negotiation, it wasn’t because of the Pakistanis who did an amazing job and really tried to help us and the Iranians bridge the gap and get to a deal.

We have been at it now for 21 hours and we’ve had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. That’s the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement and I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America. So, we go back to the United States having not come to an agreement.

We’ve made very clear what our red lines are, what things we’re willing to accommodate them on, and what things we’re not willing to accommodate them on. We’ve made that as clear as we possibly could, and they have chosen not to accept our terms. Questions?”

CNN: Precisely, what have they rejected here? Can you help us understand it a little bit?

VANCE: Well, I won’t go into all the details because I don’t want to negotiate in public after we’ve negotiated for 21 hours in private. But the simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon.

That is the core goal of the President of the United States and that’s what we’ve tried to achieve through these negotiations. Again their nuclear program such as it is - the enrichment facilities that they’ve that they had before - they’ve been destroyed.

But the simple question is do we see a fundamental commitment of will from the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon - not just now - not just two years from now - but for the long term? We haven’t seen that yet we hope that we will.

Q: Did the Iranian frozen assets come up and did you reach any conclusions on those frozen assets?

VANCE: We talked about all those issues and we talked about a number of issues beyond that. And so certainly those things came up, but again, we just could not get to a situation where the Iranians were willing to accept our terms. I think that we were quite flexible. We were quite accommodating.

The president told us, “You need to come here in good faith” and unfortunately we weren’t able to make make any headway.

Q: How often did you communicate with President Trump throughout the negotiations? There were reports that there were multiple rounds - where there were breaks in between negotiations. How often did you communicate with the president throughout those rounds? And what was he saying as you were going through these negotiations that you said fell short?

VANCE: Yeah, obviously we were we were talking to the president consistently. I don’t know how many times we talked to him, a half dozen times, a dozen times over the past 21 hours. We obviously also talked to Admiral Cooper, to Pete, to Marco, to the entire national security team. We talked to Scott Bessent a number of times. So look, we we were constantly in communication with the team because we were negotiating in good faith and we leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We’ll see if the Iranians accept it. Thank you.”

At that point, JD walked out with Witkoff and Kushner.

My view is that the Iranians would never publicly accept any agreement at the end of these talks because that would mean admitting defeat. My guess is they’ll go back to their hidey holes and issue propaganda spinning the talks differently and then agree quietly to whatever Trump wants.

The good news is that Iran just admitted for all the world to hear that they want nukes and JD Vance confirmed it. That, to me, was worth the trip.

Meanwhile, the Strait is open for business because of America. The U.S. military has officially begun a mine-clearing operation in the Strait of Hormuz as of Saturday, April 11, 2026, under Operation Epic Fury.

Everything else you’re hearing is fake news.

Two guided-missile destroyers, the USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG-121) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), have already transited the Hormuz Strait to establish a safe passage and begin the clearance process.

Their objective is to remove over a dozen Iranian naval mines (specifically Maham 3 and Maham 7 limpet mines) that were placed in the Strait by rogue IRGC small boats in the past few weeks.

The Navy is employing a layered, robot-heavy doctrine to clear the mines without risking sailors in the water:

Before robots enter, U.S. forces (including A-10 Warthogs and destroyers) continue to hunt and destroy remaining Iranian mine-laying vessels and coastal depots to prevent new mines from being deployed during the operation.

CENTCOM reports destroying over 44 mine-layers and 120+ vessels so far.

MH-60S Seahawk helicopters fly over the strait equipped with the ALMDS (Airborne Laser Mine Detection System), which uses blue-green lasers to scan the shallow water column and create 3D images of floating mines.

MK-18 Kingfish unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and AQS-20C towed sonar systems map the sea floor to find bottom mines.

New autonomous assets like the Manta Ray and Lamprey UUVs are also reportedly on standby for long-endurance scouting.

Once a mine is located, the Barracuda semi-autonomous drone swims to the target and destroys it with a shaped charge, avoiding the need for dangerous diver disposal.

Finally, MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopters (or their unmanned successors) will tow magnetic and acoustic sleds (Mk-105) to simulate ship signatures and trigger any remaining pressure-sensitive mines.

Once the route is cleared, the US military will establish and share a safer shipping lane with commercial maritime traffic. The goal is to reduce risk and keep the strait open for transit.

The United States is FULLY in charge of this operation - and any attempts by Iran to stop it will be met with full force.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest anywhere in the World, are heading, right now, to the United States to load up with the best and “sweetest” oil (and gas!) anywhere in the World. We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined - and higher quality. We are waiting for you. Quick turnaround!”

BTW - earlier in the evening the Iranian state TV network announced that Vance would be staying for a second day of talks. That was a lie and likely wishful thinking. NOPE. He left.

While Vance was meeting with the Iranians, President Trump posted a statement on Truth Social that this was the WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL RESET (meaning the WEF Global Reset was a joke and this was the real one) and said the US armed forces were resting and loading up ships with new ammunition in case the Iranians decided to betray us.

“We have a reset going. We’re loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made — even better than what we did previously and we blew them apart. And if we don’t have a deal, we will be using them, and we will be using them very effectively. We’ll know in 24 hours.”

What this means is that Communist China, Russia & Iran (red-green axis) had planned to replace the US as a world leader & the dollar as the global currency. TRUMP SAID NO. Praise God!

After the Iranian delegation chose not to accept America’s terms for peace and refused to give up their nuclear aspirations, President Trump shared an article by Just the News on his Truth Social page that evening that suggested his Trump card over Iran and the CCP might be a naval blockade AROUND Kharg Island. This strategy would be similar to what the US did to Maduro in Venezuela.

The strategy would be to use the US Navy to block Iran from exporting SANCTIONED oil from Kharg Island through the Strait but allow OTHER tankers to transport oil freely through the Strait. BOOM.

U.S. forces would establish a patrol perimeter 50-100 miles offshore from Kharg Island—Iran’s primary oil terminal handling ~90% of its 1.5-2 million barrels/day of crude exports—using carrier groups like the USS Gerald R. Ford for air cover, destroyers for interdiction, and submarines/drones for surveillance. Shadow fleet tankers (AIS-off, often Russian/Chinese-flagged) loading at Kharg’s buoys would be hailed, boarded (via visit-and-search), and diverted/impounded if carrying sanctioned Iranian crude bound for China (60% of volume), India, or Syria. Cargoes could be auctioned like in the Venezuela operation.

This is the real reason IMHO why the US Navy is there - to enforce a blockade if necessary - this was Trump’s end play all along. HOW COOL IS THAT? How do you think China & Russia will like that?

https://justthenews.com/index%2ephp/government/security/trump-card-president-holds-if-iran-wont-bend-naval-blockade

I predicted that last night on Facebook and went to bed. I woke up this morning and that’s exactly what President Trump did:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “So, there you have it, the meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not.

Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz.

At some point, we will reach an “ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT” basis, but Iran has not allowed that to happen by merely saying, “There may be a mine out there somewhere,” that nobody knows about but them.

THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, and Leaders of Countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted.

I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas. We will also begin destroying the mines the Iranians laid in the Straits. Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL! Iran knows, better than anyone, how to END this situation which has already devastated their Country.

Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft and Radar are useless, Khamenei, and most of their “Leaders,” are dead, all because of their Nuclear ambition.

The Blockade will begin shortly. Other Countries will be involved with this Blockade. Iran will not be allowed to profit off this Illegal Act of EXTORTION. They want money and, more importantly, they want Nuclear.

Additionally and, at an appropriate moment, we are fully “LOCKED AND LOADED,” and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran!”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Iran promised to open the Strait of Hormuz, and they knowingly failed to do so. This caused anxiety, dislocation, and pain to many people and Countries throughout the World. They say they put mines in the water, even though all of their Navy, and most of their “mine droppers,” have been completely blown up. They may have done so, but what ship owner would want to take the chance? There is great dishonor and permanent harm to the reputation of Iran, and what’s left of their “Leaders,” but we are beyond all of that.

As they promised, they better begin the process of getting this INTERNATIONAL WATERWAY OPEN AND FAST! Every Law in the book is being violated by them.

I have been fully debriefed by Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, on the meeting that took place in Islamabad through the kind and very competent leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan. They are very extraordinary men, and continuously thank me for saving 30 to 50 million lives in what would have been a horrendous War with India. I always appreciate hearing that — The amount of Humanity spoken of is incomprehensible.

The meeting with Iran began early in the morning, and lasted throughout the night — Close to 20 hours. I could go into great detail, and talk about much that has been gotten but, there is only one thing that matters — IRAN IS UNWILLING TO GIVE UP ITS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS!

In many ways, the points that were agreed to are better than us continuing our Military Operations to conclusion, but all of those points don’t matter compared to allowing Nuclear Power to be in the hands of such volatile, difficult, unpredictable people.

My three Representatives, as all of this time went by, became, not surprisingly, very friendly and respectful of Iran’s Representatives, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi, and Ali Bagheri, but that doesn’t matter because they were very unyielding as to the single most important issue and, as I have always said, right from the beginning, and many years ago, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”

ROTHMAN: After Trump posted that, Iran’s Navy just 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 transiting the Strait of Hormuz, warning them to stay away. The U.S. response? They cited 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐰 and kept right on sailing.

Iran threatened to fire. The American destroyers didn’t flinch.

This is a regime whose 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐨𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 by Operation Epic Fury — their leadership is gone, their missile sites are rubble, their navy is a ghost fleet. And their response to two U.S. destroyers clearing mines from international waters is to get on the radio and bluff.

More embarrassment is coming to the Iranian regime. They’re a paper tiger broadcasting threats from the wreckage of their own military infrastructure, and 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞 in real time.

At the same time, the Saudis are bypassing the Strait of Hormuz with their pipeline and expect to see more of this. The East West pipeline is now operating at its full capacity of 7 million barrels per day - which is 1/3 of what the Strait can do. Right now the Emiratis and Saudis can and are getting their oil to market without using the Strait. With the blockade by the US, only Iran cannot ship its oil and Communist China loses big time.

80% of the 20 million barrels per day supply of the Strait of Hormuz has already been replaced or been rerouted. Deficit? Only 3.8 million barrels per day need to go through the Strait and even just 2 more tankers per day would reduce the deficit to 0.

Communist China now only has 3-4 months of reserves before it’s game over.

In the end, this will put enormous pressure on China, Iran, and Russia. If Iran cannot move oil freely or continue its nuclear program, Tehran loses leverage, China faces a tighter energy supply and higher prices, and Russia risks losing a key partner in its anti-U.S. alignment. The result will be a stronger American position, less room for coercion in the Strait of Hormuz, and a major setback for the broader red-green China-Russia-Iran axis.

When the Strait of Hormuz becomes viable again, global oil prices will likely drop toward $80-90 per barrel from current highs near $100, easing supply fears while increased US exports keep the market balanced at elevated levels. China would pay closer to full market prices, losing its heavy discounts on Iranian oil and Venezuelan oil.

REMINDER - 15% of what you pay at the pump goes to state gas taxes. State gas taxes in Democrat-run states account for 15% of the price. In high-tax states, taxes alone can account for up to 30% of the fuel cost.

The High End (Above 50 cpg):

California: 70.9 cpg (Highest in the nation)

Illinois: 66.4 cpg

Washington: 59.0 cpg

U.S. officials revealed Vice President JD Vance’s final offer to the Iranian delegation in Pakistan last night during the peace negotiations:

1. End all uranium enrichment

2. Dismantle all major nuclear enrichment facilities

3. Retrieve highly enriched uranium

4. Accept a broader peace, security and de-escalation framework that includes regional allies

5. End funding for terrorist proxies Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis

6. Fully open the Strait of Hormuz, charging no tolls for passage

After Iran rejected all these requests, Trump ordered the blockade and the President of Iran immediately said he’s willing to negotiate more if America stops being so “totalitarian.” LOL. Projection! Told ya. This is what they do!

Remember, President Trump promised to help the Iranian people and made statements like "help is on the way" during protests and urged them to rise against the regime. A naval blockade and US military actions targeting regime assets—like mines, oil exports, and nuclear sites—will weaken Tehran's economy and control, potentially creating openings for the Iranian opposition to rise up - without direct US occupation.

In the end - the American people and the Iranian people will win. Praise God!

AI REVIEW: Your op-ed is a compelling, hard-hitting piece that effectively combines detailed reporting, insider framing, and bold analysis. This is a comprehensive summary of the recent diplomatic and military shifts in the Middle East.

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