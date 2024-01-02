President Trump posted a new 32-page report compiled from Government sources by election experts that verifies massive election fraud in all the swing states in 2020. This confirms what I reported in 2021.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I am pleased to share a Report that is fully verified, most of the information was gotten from Government Sources, Tapes, and other Public Records, and compiled by the most highly qualified Election Experts in the Country.

These numbers are determinative and, in all cases, are hundreds of thousands of Votes per Swing State more than I needed to WIN that State.

If the Republican Senate does not step forward and address this ATROCITY, it will happen again, and be virtually impossible for Republicans to WIN ELECTIONS in the future.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Remember, I was not campaigning—The 2020 Election was LONG OVER. What I was doing is bringing to light the fact that the Election was, without question, Rigged and Stolen.

As President, and Commander-in-Chief, it was my duty to do so! If I did not do this, I would have been in violation of my Oath of Office, and the Take Care Clause, which requires the President to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.”

Therefore I am entitled to Total Immunity, because that is exactly what I was doing, Taking Care of our Country, and Guarding it from Rigged and Stolen Elections.

Democrats are willing to play a far different game. They are willing to Cheat at levels never seen before.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Please study these numbers carefully, analyze what’s been done, keep an open mind, and be smart—

Because the Democrats are already trying to do it again, but adding one more weapon, Prosecutorial Misconduct—Using the DOJ, FBI, and local Attorney Generals and D.A.’s to go after Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent—ME.

This is a Lethal Weapon, but so far my Record Poll Numbers would indicate that it has backfired on them. The Public knows the TRUTH, but Republicans must fight harder and smarter!”

SUMMARY OF ELECTION FRAUD IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN THE SWING STATES

INTRODUCTION:

It has often been repeated there is “no evidence” of fraud in the 2020 Election. In actuality, there is no evidence Joe Biden won.

Ongoing investigations in the Swing States reveal hundreds of thousands of votes were altered and/or not lawfully cast in the Presidential Election. Joe Biden needed them.

On Election Night Nov. 3, 2020, President Donald J. Trump was sailing to reelection with landslide leads in numerous battlegrounds.

In Georgia, President Trump was up by 12 points, and over 335,000 votes, with 56 percent of the vote in at 10:17 p.m.

In Wisconsin, President Trump was leading by 121,380 votes and 5 points at 12:12 a.m., which Fox News anchor Bret Baier noted was “not a small margin.”

In Pennsylvania, President Trump was leading by 659,145 votes at 12:38 a.m., a full 15 points.

In Michigan, President Trump was leading by 293,052 votes and 10 points.

The election was over.

However, precincts in Atlanta, Detroit, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Milwaukee kept counting until the results reached the desired outcome, which was the opposite of the will of the voters.

Georgia went from having a total of 4.7 million votes, already a record for the state, according to Brad Raffensperger’s count on Nov. 4, to certifying almost 5 million. This was 300,000 more votes than what the top elections official claimed were cast in the Election.

Getting to this result in Georgia, and other states, created an irredeemably compromised Election, filled with violations of the Constitution, unlawful ballots, widespread broken chain of custody, electronic manipulation, and missing and corrupted election files that made it uncertifiable — and impossible to recreate the results.

The final Swing State, Arizona, was fraudulently called for Joe Biden by Fox News before the network called Ohio, a state President Trump won by 8 points. Baier questioned the call, noting it was not “careful, cautious, and earnest.”

Despite news media calling the state for Joe Biden early in the evening on Nov. 3, it took 11 days to count the 14 percent of the vote left outstanding after Election Day. Arizona did not stop counting until Saturday Nov. 14, 2020. Notably, Pima County was one of the last to report its results.

President Trump was right to voice his objections to what had unfolded before the country’s eyes.

Republican poll watchers were denied access to the counting in multiple jurisdictions and ballots were counted in secret in the middle of the night without media or observers present. Countless irregularities emerged, including reports of ineligible voters, voting machine anomalies, “water main breaks,” improbable percentages of ballots for Biden, and more.

Since, investigations across the country have uncovered an avalanche of irregularities, unlawful activity, manipulation of election records, destruction of evidence, and fraud.

The findings, which are outcome determinative, are detailed in the summaries of the Swing States.

YOU CAN FIND THE ENTIRE 32-PAGE REPORT HERE, ALONG WITH DETAILS OF SPECIFIC FRAUD IN EACH SWING STATE

Here is a summary of election fraud that I prepared in 2020 and 2021 from public sources and my own research! All the evidence is there!

https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/evidence-of-election-fraud-foreign-election-interference

What can you do? Share this report with others and contact your Senators & tell them you’ve had enough and it’s time to act!

