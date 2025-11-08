What happens if the Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs? More tariffs.

On Wednesday, November 5, 2025, the Supreme Court held oral arguments on Trump’s tariffs. The stakes could not be higher.

The Supreme Court will vote on whether President Trump had the constitutional authority to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Specifically, the Court is deciding if IEEPA grants the president broad power to enact sweeping tariffs on imports. The tariffs in question include those tied to national security claims, like combating fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration from countries such as China, Canada, and Mexico, and broader “reciprocal” tariffs justified by trade deficits and economic threats. The Court’s ruling will determine if these tariffs were lawful or if they exceed presidential powers granted by IEEPA and constitutional trade regulation provisions.

If Trump loses, much of what he has carefully built will collapse immediately. Foreign leaders will no longer fear America. Trade deals that haven’t yet been signed will dissolve into powder. Agreements to invest in American plants and industries will become meaningless. We might have to refund TRILLIONS already collected from tariffs so far. Our country will likely collapse into another great depression.

President Trump told reporters it would be “devastating for our country” if he lost the tariff case before the Supreme Court - that could invalidate the tariffs that he is using in the name of foreign policy, trade and national security.

If that’s the case, “we’ll have to develop a game two plan,” Trump said.

What would that mean? Let’s see what Childers has to say:

CHILDERS: “President Trump has built a Tariff Dashboard decorated with lots of tiny dials, one for each country on Planet Earth, each of which he delightedly cranks up and down, dialing pain or pleasure, accomplishing more with economic leverage than a hundred kinetic wars could hope to do. In less than six months, Trump’s tariffs have helped close our borders, reduce dangerous illegal drugs, close favorable trade deals, re-shore over a trillion dollars in new manufacturing, and raise close to a trillion more in cash from the tariffs themselves.

In and of itself, Trump’s tariff policy is an unparalleled historic achievement.”

Yes, the Constitution expressly grants Congress —not the President— the power to “levy tariffs” - however, tariffs are an integral leveraging tool in foreign policy and national security and the ability of a President to forge trade agreements and treatments - so Congress has deferred authority to Presidents many times by creating numerous laws to do that.

The President is the chief diplomat and has the power to recognize foreign nations and make treaties. The President sets the overall direction for U.S. foreign policy and ensures that diplomatic and other actions align with their vision. The President has the ultimate authority to deploy troops and direct military operations in the name of national security.

Everyone is trying to predict which way the judges might go, based solely on the questions they asked the lawyers.

Congress has constitutional tariff authority, but Congress is also lazy and cowardly, so over the decades, Congress has delegated its tariff powers to presidents through a complex array of laws. The broadest and easiest one —the one Trump has thus far relied on— is labeled the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA.)

I wrote about IEEPA earlier this year. USCIT, an obscure federal court that virtually nobody had ever heard of, ruled that President Trump does not have the authority to impose tariffs under the IEEPA. In fact, the judges in that court said an injunction wasn’t enough — last May, the United States Court of International Trade (USCIT) issued a summary judgment invalidating and blocking almost all of Trump’s tariffs to date. Tariffs were already generating significant revenue for the US. That injunction was lifted by the appeals court.

Senator John Kennedy responded: “I know that President Trump has the authority to tariff because Congress gave it to him.”

President Trump invoked several laws to justify his authority over trade policies, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), Section 232, Section 301, and Section 122 Balance of Payments Authority.

The IEEPA of 1977, which had never been used to impose tariffs before, was invoked to declare a national emergency and impose tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, citing national security concerns.

Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 allows the president to impose tariffs if imports threaten national security.

Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 grants the president authority to take action against foreign countries that violate U.S. trade laws.

Section 122 Balance of Payments Authority provides the president with the power to impose tariffs to address balance of payments issues. Section 122 allows the president to impose up to 15 percent tariffs for 150 days.

As I said, the obscure federal court called USCIT ruled on May 28, 2025 that President Trump does not have the authority within the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to initiate emergency trade tariffs. Tariffs imposed under a different legal authority called Section 232 — including on imports of autos, steel and aluminum — are unaffected by the ruling.

In May 2025, they gave him 10 days to end those tariffs and return the BILLIONS we had collected so far! He appealed and the appeals court kicked the can down to road and let Trump keep imposing tariffs for the last 6 months. Now we are at the Supreme Court deciding that case AFTER we have collected BILLIONS in tariffs and Trump has used them to end wars and settle trade deals with countries all over the world.

In a bizarre twist, the lawyers before SCOTUS now are arguing that the IEEPA doesn’t actually even say the President can impose tariffs. It only says that, under a declared emergency, the president can “investigate, block, …regulate, direct and compel, nullify, void, prevent or prohibit, any … importation.” During Wednesday’s oral arguments, the justices invoked the verb “regulate” 155 times.

In short: does “regulating importation” include tariffs? Unhelpfully, IEEPA’s authorization to “regulate” includes some details. It provides that he can regulate imports “by means of instructions, licenses, or otherwise.” Not too helpful. It only shifts the question to: what does “or otherwise” mean?

Are tariffs included in “otherwise?” Thus, the torturous debate over one generic verb (regulate), and one open-ended noun (otherwise) is what the Supreme Court’s arguments have been reduced to.

However, SCOTUS did bring up the Major Questions doctrine, which says that Congress may not broadly delegate its constitutional powers to the Executive Branch without expressly and in great detail spelling out exactly what it is and isn’t delegated. Well, they have purposefully been vague for decades to CYA!

Conservative justices love the Major Questions doctrine, and that doctrine undercuts Trump’s IEEPA interpretation.

Liberal justices’ questions pointed out that only Congress can raise money through taxation. In their view, if tariffs are taxes, intended to raise revenue, and not a legitimate foreign policy tool or national security tool, then the President can’t use them.

ScotusBlog’s careful analysis believes that the case will boil down to the textual interpretation, not Major Questions or taxes. But, based on how the oral arguments went, they still predict Trump will lose. Hence, all the hair-pulling.

There was a more optimistic take, however, which seized on a third word, “embargo.” Justices Alito, Gorsuch, and Barrett all pressed the question of whether IEEPA’s grant of “embargo” authority logically also includes tariff powers. Why, they wondered, would Congress delegate the drastic option to halt all trade, but not include the milder option of taxing it? Otherwise, there would be a legal “odd donut hole” in the IEEPA powers if tariffs are excluded but embargoes are allowed.

Most financial analysts, unlike the political partisans, predict that Trump will find a workaround.

GOLDMAN: “We would expect the administration to use other authorities to impose substantially similar tariffs. Large trading partners would likely see little change.”

If the Supreme Court limits IEEPA’s scope for tariffs, the administration could still rely on other statutes like Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 or Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which explicitly authorize presidential tariff actions on grounds such as national security and unfair trade practices.

That’s the conclusion I came to last May.

Most people don’t realize that this lawsuit against Trump’s tariffs was brought by five small businesses who challenged Trump’s tariffs before he even announced them. They were represented by a group of progressive and Koch Libertarian lawyers from the Liberty Justice Center! That’s why I say that the Koch Libertarians and their lackeys like Thomas Massie, Justin Amash & Rand Paul are a bigger threat to MAGA than the Democrats! They pretend to be conservatives but they work behind the scenes to block MAGA at every turn!

Now, let’s connect the SCOTUS hearings on Trump’s tariffs to Trump’s desire to terminate the filibuster. Childers thinks that’s connected and so do I.

Late last week, Trump started posting a lot about two things: the tariff case and ending the filibuster.

Childers thinks that Trump’s recent push to end the filibuster is part of his “Plan B” for tariffs. If the Supreme Court deletes his IEEPA tool, which seems possible, I think what Trump really wants is for the Republicans in Congress nuke the filibuster and to pass a law with 51 votes explicitly authorizing his tariffs - which would be a start in codifying ALL of MAGA’s agenda into law. If you still don’t understand what the “terminating the filibuster” means - read this:

So Trump isn’t waiting around for SCOTUS to decide.

CHILDERS: “Republican Senators have a stark decision: we can beat globalism, but they must give up their useless and destructive silent filibuster rule, even though it was created based on the optimistic ideal of bipartisanship —a fanciful notion to which some Senators still unironically cling.

There’s another reason Republican Senators (and also Democrats) want to keep the filibuster. It gives them cover for clandestinely opposing a presidential priority. They can safely support a bill the President wants, but which they don’t. He’ll never know of their lack of real support, because GOP Senators can just blame their inaction on a filibuster fail. Sorry, we tried.

The filibuster was never meant to be a minority veto. It was originally designed to slow down debate. Not stop debate. The current silent filibuster rule is, in fact, a malignant mutation that stops debate in its tracks and acts as a minority veto. None of that is constitutional.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I am totally in favor of terminating the filibuster, and we would be back to work within 10 minutes after that vote took place, and lots of other good things would happen.



Here’s some of the things that we’d pass if we terminated the filibuster: voter ID, no mail-in voting, no cash bail, no men in women’s sports, no welfare for illegals. You could go on and on.



Without terminating the filibuster we probably won’t be able to pass anything. But if we do it, we will never lose the midterms, and we will never lose the general election, because we will have produced so many different things for our people, for the people, for the country, that it would be impossible for Republicans to lose an election.”



If the filibuster is terminated, we will have the most productive three years in the history of our country. If the filibuster is not terminated, then we will be in a slog with the Democrats, and very little for either party will be done. So terminating the filibuster - it’s a good thing.”

“Here’s some of the things we’d pass if we terminated the filibuster: Voter ID, No Mail-In Voting, No Cash Bail, No Men in Women’s Sports, No Welfare for Illegals. You can go on and on.”

Why didn’t Trump include tariffs on the priority list? I’ll propose two possibilities. First, strategically, Trump wants to avoid undermining his current tariff position. In other words, why would he even need a new law, if the current tariff laws are legally sufficient? Second, he doesn’t want to give the Democrats any advance notice it is coming.

My bet would be that, if the Senate gets its act together and ends the filibuster, the very first bill would pass the continuing resolution and re-open the government. But as soon as the Supreme Court goes sideways on IEEPA, the very next bill would ratify the President’s tariffs.” AND the rest of the MAGA agenda.

Given this timing and the complexity of the tariff case before the Supreme Court, experts say that the ruling on the tariff case is expected sometime in mid-2026, likely before the end of the Court’s session around June or July 2026. But, nobody knows when it will happen or how it will be decided. That means the GOP Senate has a few months to TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER and codify the MAGA agenda.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “It’s time for Republican Senators to stop playing games with the Radical Left Democrats and TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, IMMEDIATELY OPEN OUR COUNTRY, AND PASS GREAT COMMON SENSE LEGISLATION!



Republicans could achieve some major victories if they terminate the filibuster now:



— Voter ID

— No mail-in voting

— Ending no cash bail

— No welfare for illegals



It doesn’t make any sense that a Republican would not want to do that.



Republicans, Terminate the Filibuster and bring back the American Dream. If you don’t do it, the Dems will, and you’ll never see office again!



The Democrats will terminate the Filibuster in THE FIRST HOUR, if and when they assume “control” or power. Republicans have what the Democrats want — We should do it, NOW, and have the greatest three years in History!



Every day Democrats drag out this shutdown, they make a stronger case for ending the filibuster.



Unless someone can guarantee me they won’t scrap the filibuster when they’re back in power, we should seriously consider doing it now.”



I think President Trump should go on primetime TV and make an address to the American people about this and expose how the filibuster is used by both parties in Congress to get nothing done.



People think it’s some constitutional thing. It’s NOT. It’s a gimmick that’s been used by the Deep State to keep the status quo in place and let Congress run the country and hamstring the administration that’s in charge.



I’m sick of the games and I’m sick of the obstruction and I’m sick of watching years go by where nothing happens, except the erosion of our country and the invasion of those who wish to harm us. The reason that Communism won in New York City is because Congress has not put election laws in place (like Voter ID and proof of citizenship) to stop it from happening.



Individual courts and corrupt judges routinely overstep and impede action with fraudulent rulings and nationwide injunctions (Judicial coup) and Congress impedes action with filibusters against each other (Congressional coup.) It’s theater of the absurd. And WE THE PEOPLE PAY FOR IT in blood and treasure!



I’m positive that if President Trump explained the ruse to the American people they would understand it and would be sick of it too and demand that it be changed. What say you?

