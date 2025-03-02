Those who have followed me for a while know that I don’t believe in coincidences and I take a great deal of time to understand why things happen the way they do by analyzing the sequence in which they happened and the back story behind them.

This last week was filled with seemingly disconnected events (Bondi’s tease of the Epstein files, the EU meetings at the White House & in London, the Zelensky meeting with Trump & Vance and a sudden invasion of Trump airspace over Mar-a-Lago) that I believe are all connected.

I’m going to show you why I believe that. Let’s start with the weird and disjointed release of the Epstein files.

In June 2024, Trump said that he was open to releasing ALL the Epstein files but NOT if they contained false claims (phony stuff) or damaged good people.

According to Elon Musk, the main characters to be exposed in the Epstein files are Bill Gates, Bill Clinton and Reid Hoffman - but it’s also well known that certain French and British nationals (like Prince Andrew) have also been implicated.

Reid Hoffman funded almost ALL the smear campaigns against Trump - including E. Jean Carroll and also backed Nikki Haley.

There are photos of Prince Andrew that implicate him in Epstein’s schemes.

On November 21, 2024, then-President-elect Trump formally announced Pam Bondi’s nomination for AG after his initial pick, Matt Gaetz, withdrew. Bondi was the former Florida AG and Gaetz a Congressman from Florida.

In November 2024, Bondi told Hannity on Fox News that, as AG, she wouldn’t hide names in the Epstein files unless they were a child, a victim or a cooperating defendant and she expressed frustration about how the Epstein files are “so slow to come out.”

In January 2025, even before Bondi was confirmed as AG, Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida member of Congress and of the House Freedom Caucus, began a public shaming campaign on X against Bondi to push her to release the Epstein documents. Bondi was confirmed on February 4, 2025.

On February 7, 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order titled "Ensuring Transparency and Accountability in Government Records." This order mandated the DOJ, under Bondi’s leadership, to establish a framework for reviewing and declassifying several high-profile sets of documents. Many people spun this as Trump’s directive to immediately release the Epstein documents. It was not.

“The Attorney General shall, within 180 days of the date of this order, submit to the President a report detailing a plan to review and release the following records: Documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, including but not limited to court filings, flight logs, and investigative files held by federal agencies…”

Trump gave Bondi 6 months but suddenly she wants to do it in 6 days?

Certain Republicans in Congress then announced a task force on February 11, 2025 called the Anna Paulina Luna-led “Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets” which currently comprises seven Republicans: Luna, Mace, Burchett, Boebert, Burlison, Crane, and Gill - and most of these folks are House Freedom Caucus members. No Democrats have yet been named - but I’m sure they will be.

On February 11, 2025, during an interview on Hannity, Bondi confirmed that "President Trump has directed me to look at [the Epstein files] as well as the JFK and MLK files."

On February 12, 2025, Bondi did a press conference to show she was taking action on numerous avenues beyond the Epstein files.

AG Bondi told Fox News on February 19, 2025 that the Epstein files were “on her desk” implying that her agency (the DOJ) was reviewing them for accuracy and redacting names.

BONDI: “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review; that has been a directive by President Trump.”

On February 22, 2025, Bondi again appeared on America Reports with John Roberts on Fox News, saying Epstein’s “client list” is “sitting on my desk right now” for review - along with JFK and MLK files.

On February 26, 2025 French President Macron visited with President Trump at the White House.

Also on February 26, 2025, she told Watters on Fox News that Trump gave her a “directive” to review them thoroughly - which could delay the potential release of the files until February 27, 2025.

BONDI: “Tomorrow, you’re going to see some Epstein information being released by my office. Hopefully tomorrow, a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information. It’s pretty sick what that man did, along with his co-defendant. This will make you sick.”

Remember that January 27 - February 23 were the dates for the 2025 February TV sweep period - the most important one of the year - which means that Congress and the fake news has a need to hype everything they can for TV ratings and visibility during that period. That’s often why so much “big news” happens in February- not to mention false flags - and you see talking heads frothing at the mouth on ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN and FOX.

On the morning of February 27, 2025, the UK Prime Minister visited the White House. At the same time, Attorney General Pam Bondi, President Trump, VP Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt met with 15 so-called conservative “X influencers” at the White House. They allegedly brought them in for this meeting to congratulate them on being “new media” and then gave them a binder containing some Epstein documents. Most of these “influencers” are paid by the click and views - the more they hype the more they get paid.

The influencers were allegedly told the information in the Epstein binders was not new, that the FBI and SDNY was stonewalling, and that Bondi had written a letter to Kash Patel to get the REST of the documents from the SDNY and the New York Office of the FBI the next day, and told not to make a big deal about it. The influencers were told to keep quiet about it until after the President finished his meetings with the UK Prime Minister - which was going to happen AFTER this meeting in the same area.

The influencers left and they were photographed leaving the White House by the same group of photographers who had gathered to film UK PM Starmer. So much for keeping it all quiet. Hmm. Does this seem planned to you? It sure does to me.

The influencers — 15 right-wing online personalities including Rogan O’Handley (DC_Draino), Chaya Raichik (Libs of TikTok), Jack Posobiec, Liz Wheeler, Scott Presler, and others—were invited to the White House by Team Trump on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

They emerged from the West Wing carrying binders labeled "The Epstein Files: Phase 1," which contained documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice under Attorney General Pam Bondi. They held up the binders for the cameras and social media exploded with speculation, accusations and more. X exploded with speculation about what was in the binders, and when people found out nothing new many called for Pam Bondi’s resignation.

Simultaneously, the UK Prime Minister was at the White House.

If you’re like me, and you know how Trump likes to use the media as tools for his agenda, you would ask yourself why they did it this way? What was the point? The whole sequence of events seemed very odd and contrived to me. It seemed to me like the “15 influencers” were gathered at the White House to send a message and maybe serve another purpose. Is Trump using the “new media” in a way to slight the “old media” or is it more than that? What was the message?

Supposedly the REAL Epstein files are being held by the Southern District of New York’s United States Attorney's Office (SDNY) that prosecutes federal crimes - and the FBI field offices in New York and Miami, Florida where Epstein was previously prosecuted and imprisoned. Hmm. Who thinks that the SDNY or the FBI would ever release the real files without manipulating them for a narrative?

Let’s briefly review who Epstein really was and the actual possibility that there ARE REAL files and a “CLIENT LIST” that they will ever let us see. I like to look at the world as it really is and not as I hope it to be. Epstein was likely an asset for some of the largest intelligence agencies in the world and his job was to blackmail powerful leaders all over the world into submission:

CHANEL RION: “Do you really believe the same forces who unalived Epstein left breadcrumbs for us to find with their buddies inside SDNY or the FBI field offices? Epstein was the poster child of immunity. He was an American financier who started life in Brooklyn as a teacher and somehow fell into the world of banking and finance. In 1982, he founded his own investment firm catering to wealthy clients. This led Epstein to become a common vector, the center of many powerful universes from Harvard to the Clintons, to the British Royal Crown to Hollywood.

Epstein was a big and beloved Democrat donor. He flew around in jets and owned islands and vast estates and had a monstrous taste for little girls. Epstein was caught for having sex islands and flights filled with minors and really really big names. Epstein pled guilty in 2008 to soliciting sex from a minor but only served 13 months of an 18 month sentence. Even though dozens of witnesses shared their horror stories about Epstein, he skated through the US justice system.

James Patterson, a novelist and neighbor of Epstein in Florida, exposed him in a way that no one had before. Bill Clinton took 26 confirmed trips on Epstein’s plane called the Lolita Express between 2001 and 2003. These are all confirmed. Trump ended up kicking Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago and banished him because he was evil.

Epstein had multiple passports implying he was an agent of several intelligence agencies around the world. He was protected and powerful. He had dirt on everyone. He was running a global blackmail operation and was likely being blackmailed himself. He put wealthy men in situations where they engaged in sex with underage girls (or maybe boys too) and filmed them.

Epstein’s client list was never released and after he was arrested, his guards fell asleep and the cameras glitched when he allegedly hung himself in a maximum security prison. Epstein had just reached out to his lawyers and was allegedly in good spirits and ready to squeal. The New York field office of the FBI was running the scene.

As a result of Epstein's death, all charges against him were dismissed. Instead, his partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested and indicted in July 2020 and convicted on five sex trafficking-related counts in 2021.”

The SDNY and New York Field Office of the FBI have relentlessly pursued Trump for years and are considered the most corrupt “team” in the nation. They work together and both are based in Manhattan. Comey’s daughter works there. Comey has been a fixer for the Clintons for 25 years.

AMUSE: “There is NO list. Only the DOJ prosecutor, Maureen Comey (James Comey’s daughter) who handled BOTH the Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein cases knows EXACTLY who the girls were trafficked to. She declined to name, much less prosecute, even one of the men. If you want to know the names you have to put her under oath and force her to testify. I'm sure it's just a coincidence the Epstein and Maxwell cases landed in the hands of the daughter of the former FBI Director.”

Andrew Weissmann, Norm Eisen and Mary McCord interact with the SDNY and the New York FBI and that’s where all the lawfare against Trump [think Russia Russia Russia and Mueller) and his associates comes from. They have control of the Epstein files. Who thinks that what the SDNY or the New York Field Office of the FBI (who appear nightly on MSNBC along with their Obama co-conspirators like Susan Rice and Victoria Nuland) would turn over to AG Bondi would be in any way ACCURATE? Not me.

ATTKISSON: “There's no non-corrupt reason why players inside the FBI (NY Field Office) would withhold Epstein docs, if they are. This should confirm the worst suspicions about endemic corruption in our intelligence agencies. Non-corrupt members of Congress should be livid and act immediately.”

Yes, so ask yourself why certain members of Congress and paid “influencers” want lies from the New York FBI & SDNY immediately released to the public? I can think of no other reason than another scheme to take down Team Trump.

So, let’s review. The House Freedom Caucus started pushing Bondi to release the Epstein files a month ago. Trump wrote an executive order to do so within 6 months. The HFC started an oversight committee to review. Bondi got the first files from the SDNY and the New York Field Office of the FBI around February 22 and started going through them. Macron visited the White House on February 26, Starmer on February 27 and Zelensky on February 28. During those meetings, Bondi suddenly did an about face and stopped the public release of “new information” and instead released old information to a team of influencers while Starmer was at the White House. She made sure Starmer saw them.

Zelensky met with Congress and Trump the next day. That meeting blew up - and made Zelensky look like a greedy, nasty child and Zelensky was told to leave the White House.

Do you think these things just happen? NOPE - remember when Kamala & Pelosi brought in Zelensky to Congress to con the American people? Same dynamic. The good news is that Trump is wise to their tricks and so are we. Everything he does now is designed to shine a light into the dark corners and expose the real snakes for who they really are.

AFTER Trump’s meeting with the EU and Zelensky on February 28, 2025 - Trump threw him out and then Trump went to Mar-a-Lago and arrived at 8pm ET.

The next morning, on March 1, 2025, F-16s intercepted three civilian planes violating Mar-a-Lago’s airspace at 11:05 AM, 12:10 PM, and 12:50 PM EST, prompting a swift response from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

F-16 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept and escort the planes out of the area.

When Trump is at Mar-a-Lago, there is a 1-mile no-fly zone around the estate, a 10-mile ban on private aircraft and restricted flight within a 30-mile radius. Three breaches in two hours raise questions. To me, this seems eerily like a continuation of the same kind of airspace breaches that occurred in DC after Trump was inaugurated - which ended with the DC crash. This was either a warning or a test.

So, what do I think Macron, Starmer & Zelensky had to do with the changes in Bondi’s Epstein file release and why did the Zelensky meeting really blow up? I’ll go through that in Part 2 of this report. Coming soon.

PS: Just now, Trump shared this post from a man named Michael McCune - indicating that he indeed set the whole thing up. I was correct.

