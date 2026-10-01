Tierney’s Real News

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
Oct 1

Anyone who still believes fake news needs an intervention at this point.

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Jim Schout's avatar
Jim Schout
Oct 1

Look at how Trump is using tariffs. He teaches other countries to spend any trade surplus they generate by investing in America’s future growth. This will provide a superior long-term yield compared to buying Treasury Bonds that put dollars into the hands of our politicians.

Trump is creating a totally different attitude toward America. He calls it the New Golden Age and I agree. He is reinventing America. I believe most of America is clueless concerning what they are seeing and hearing daily. Korea investing in an Alaskan liquid LNG pipeline is not normal! It is revolutionary, but who knows it?

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