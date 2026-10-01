Today, President Trump announced a major expansion of the Korea Strategic Trade and Investment Deal, unlocking $200 billion in new Korean investments in the United States as part of the broader $350 billion partnership reached last year.

Tariffs served as the primary leverage that secured this deal. For those who still question how tariffs help Make America Great Again, this is a clear example.

In 2025, the Trump administration imposed or threatened reciprocal tariffs on South Korean goods at around 25 percent. To avoid or reduce those rates, South Korea committed $350 billion in U.S. investments—$150 billion for shipbuilding and $200 billion for strategic projects in energy—in exchange for lowering tariffs on most Korean goods to 15 percent.

This investment pledge was the explicit quid pro quo for tariff relief. Trump has directly linked the funding to the negotiations, noting that South Korea “paid to get tariffs reduced and part of that money is going to this project,” and that investments of this scale might not otherwise have been available. Throughout 2026, the threat of higher tariffs continued to ensure progress on delivering the commitments.

As a result, these commitments are now being converted into concrete, large-scale energy and infrastructure projects that will yield tens of thousands of American jobs, expand reliable power capacity, strengthen national energy security, and support the trillions of dollars already flowing into advanced manufacturing and semiconductors.

The package centers on three flagship initiatives:

A $120 billion nuclear power program to build eight large-scale reactors (six Westinghouse AP1000 units and two Korean APR-1400 units), providing critical new baseload electricity.

A $50 billion Alaska LNG project that unlocks the state’s vast natural-gas resources, builds American gas infrastructure, and creates lasting economic opportunity for Alaskans.

A $22 billion, 6.4-gigawatt natural-gas power plant in Encinal, Texas, that will supply substantial new reliable electricity to the state.

Together, these projects generate more construction, more manufacturing, more energy security, and major new opportunities for American workers nationwide while delivering targeted, transformational benefits to Alaska and Texas. By building this capacity here at home, the deal helps power America’s industrial future for generations to come.

President Trump just stated: “In New York, I met with Lee Jae Myung, the President of the Republic of Korea. We are turning Korea’s Investment commitments into HUGE Construction Projects, and tens of thousands of AMERICAN JOBS.

These are the kinds of Projects that can transform America for Generations — MORE POWER, MORE CONSTRUCTION, MORE MANUFACTURING, MORE ENERGY SECURITY, and major new opportunities for American Workers.

These Projects will support the TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS of Investment that have come into the United States under my Administration, including for Advanced Manufacturing, Semiconductors, and all of the Great Industries of the Future. We are building that capacity HERE, in THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, and the Projects announced today will help power us for Generations to come.

These Deals are driven by our Trade Deals. AMERICA IS BUILDING AGAIN!”

As I reported in 2024 and 2025, America was built on tariffs and tariffs work. Tariffs will SAVE America if only we get out of the way and let them work for us.

Tariffs will SAVE America Tierney's Real News · February 2, 2025 Most people don’t really understand why Trump is putting a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% on China right now. He’s doing it to stop Communist China & BlackRock from working together to destroy America. The fake news isn't telling you this part. It’s important that everybody understands it. Please read it and share it. Read full story

Because other countries cheat, tariffs level the playing field and give the American worker and American companies a way to overcome the unfair trade practices of many foreign nations.

Every time I turn on the fake news I see some airhead female reporter sitting at the anchor desk and telling the viewers that tariffs are “bad for America.”

Other Countries Cheat Tierney's Real News · Sep 8 Every time I turn on the fake news I see some airhead female reporter sitting at the anchor desk and telling the viewers that tariffs are “bad for America.” Read full story

They don’t know what they are talking about. They just regurgitate what they are told to say! The negative propaganda about tariffs comes from open borders Globalists who don’t want America to succeed. They want foreign nations to sell whatever they want into America, at whatever price they want using cheap foreign labor, while at the same time they want to hamstring American companies and workers when they try to sell abroad. That way, America loses and our competitors and adversaries win. It’s time for every MAGA voter to learn and understand why tariffs are important to our future!

In the end, the Korea deal stands as living proof that tariffs are not a blunt instrument of isolation but a precise tool of leverage that forces fair play and delivers concrete results for the American people. By standing firm on reciprocal trade, the United States has secured hundreds of billions in foreign investment, launched massive energy and infrastructure projects, and created tens of thousands of high-paying jobs—all while strengthening national security and restoring industrial strength at home.

America was literally built on tariffs; they leveled the playing field then, and they are doing so again now. The only question left is whether we will continue to let them work—or allow the Globalists and their propaganda to dismantle the very mechanism that is making America great once more.

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