Many people still do not understand the filibuster or why it matters. It matters very very much. In fact, the future of MAGA and our country depends on TERMINATING THE FILIBUSTER right now.



If you are still confused - read my newsletter on it. I explain in detail and I repeat myself in the hopes that it becomes more and more clear as you read on. Once you understand it, please share the truth with others.

People keep telling me that MAGA and the Republicans can’t terminate the Senate filibuster now because we’ll need it later to stop the Democrats from installing Communism. WRONG.

That tells me they don’t understand what they are talking about and are just spewing left-wing talking points! Democrats will terminate it themselves the first chance they get! They’ve done it before!

The ONLY way that MAGA can codify VOTER ID & get rid of cheat-by-mail for Federal elections is to TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!

The GOP has 53 votes in the Senate & all they need is 51 votes to TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER & pass every single MAGA agenda item RIGHT NOW. Do it! They don’t need 60 votes to terminate the filibuster and open up the Government. They can terminate the 60-vote filibuster threshold on anything they want - with a simple majority of just 51 votes!

This isn’t just about opening up the government! Here’s a list of actions that a majority of Republican Americans want to see accomplished through the nuclear option on the filibuster:

1. Voter ID Laws

2. Restrictions on Mail-In Voting

3. Election Integrity Act

4. Border Wall Funding

5. Immigration Reform

6. Deportation and Enforcement

7. Permanent Tax Cuts

8. Corporate Tax Reductions

9. Deregulation

10. Repeal and Replace Obamacare

11. Medicare and Medicaid Reforms

12. Energy Independence

13. Climate Policy Reversal

14. Federal Judges and Supreme Court Nominees

15. Abortion Restrictions

16. Religious Freedom Laws

17. DOGE Initiatives

18. Agency Consolidation

19. Military Spending Increases

20. Foreign Aid Reform

21. School Choice Expansion

22. Curriculum Control

Listen to Trump explain: https://x.com/WarClandestine/status/1986447950328029516

If Republicans in the Senate do not terminate the filibuster immediately, with 51 votes, the Democrats (Communists) will keep the nation shut down until mid-terms.

The MAGA agenda will die, we will lose the Senate & the House, our borders will open wide, and we will lose our country. Trump will be impeached for a 3rd time and the White House will fall to the Communists in 2028.

It’s as simple as that, folks.

The filibuster is just another form of COVID - except it won’t be a two week shutdown to stop the spread - it will be three years and then permanent. Got it? I hope so.

The filibuster is a gimmick - a legislative tool that allows a single U.S. senator to hold the Senate floor in order to slow or block a vote on a bill, and under current Senate rules, it can be “broken” only by a vote of 60 or more senators. The filibuster is not mentioned in the U.S. Constitution. It was made up and now it’s abused!

The filibuster evolved almost by accident – a strategy born from the absence of a rule. An obscure rule change pushed by Vice President Aaron Burr in 1805 and adopted in 1806 unintentionally created the possibility that a single Senator could stop passage of legislation by refusing to yield the floor and preventing unanimous consent to proceed to a vote.” The first time the filibuster was used was in 1837.

The idea was made famous in the movie Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.

Well, the Islamo-Communists in control of the Democrat party now have already declared that they will TERMINATE the filibuster THEMSELVES the minute they gain control again in the Senate.

Everything Trump has done was done through Executive Orders. Everything will revert back when a Democrat gets into office. For permanent change, everything must be made a LAW through Congress. Terminate the filibuster.

They WILL gain control in the Senate again if we allow them to obstruct everything we do for the next year! Democrats will obstruct every MAGA agenda item and keep our Government closed - to render MAGA useless and then regain power and use it to totally surrender us to the RED-GREEN AXIS.

All the party in charge in the Senate needs is 51 votes, a simple majority, to vote out the filibuster and then pass legislation they want with a simple majority. They don’t need 60 votes to vote out the filibuster. Here’s how it works.

When a law comes up for a vote - it now takes 60 votes to pass in the Senate with the filibuster. That’s why nothing the Republicans try to do - even with a majority - can pass, because Democrats obstruct it all and refuse to vote with the Republicans on anything.

People say we can’t change the filibuster. BS, the rules governing the filibuster have been changed several times.

Cloture, adopted as Rule 22 in 1917, required a two-thirds majority vote (67 votes) to break a filibuster.

In 1974, the Senate dropped the cloture vote threshold to 60.

In November 2013, Senate Democrats led by Harry Reid used the “nuclear option” to eliminate the 60-vote rule and implement a simple majority rule of 51 votes on executive branch nominations and federal judicial appointments by President Barack Obama.

Then, in April 2017, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell eliminated the 60-vote rule for Supreme Court nominations, which ended debate on the nomination of Neil Gorsuch and allowed him to be confirmed with only 54 votes.

Today, the filibuster cannot be utilized for any nominations or appointments, but can still be utilized for most legislation.

The use of the filibuster has skyrocketed in recent years.

From 1917 to 1970, the Senate voted 49 times in total to end filibusters. Since 2010, it has taken an average of more than 80 votes per year to break filibusters. From January 3, 2019 through January 3, 2021, 328 cloture motions were filed. This dramatic increase in cloture motions might be due to the 1970 “two-track” procedure implemented by the Senate, which prevents filibusters from disrupting all other Senate responsibilities.

That’s why the Government is still shut down because 7 Democrats refuse to vote with the 53 Senate Republicans (for a total of 60 votes) to re-open it. They want Trump to give the Democrats $1.5 TRILLION in healthcare for illegal aliens for those 7 votes and Trump says NO.

Democrats ALWAYS EXTORT Republicans for those votes and Republicans always cave. Trump says no more!

Republicans have 51 votes NOW and could remove the 60-vote filibuster threshold TODAY. They could reopen the Government right now and do all the things that the Democrats been obstructing for years: VOTER ID, get rid of mail-in ballots, save our supreme court from packing, fix Obamacare, etc. etc. etc.

The feasible approach is changing Senate precedent through the “nuclear option.”

This process involves a senator raising a point of order (claiming a rule is violated), which ultimately can be settled by a simple majority vote (51 senators) if the Senate appeals the presiding officer’s decision. This method has been used in recent years to eliminate filibusters for judicial and executive nominations.​

The “nuclear option” in the U.S. Senate is a parliamentary procedure that allows the Senate majority to change the Senate rules by a simple majority vote (51 votes), bypassing the usual supermajority threshold (typically 60 votes) required to end debate or overcome a filibuster. It works by a senator raising a point of order that a Senate rule (for example, the 60-vote cloture rule) should be interpreted differently.

The presiding officer initially rules on this point of order based on existing rules and precedents, often against the majority. Then the majority appeals this ruling, and the appeal is decided by a simple majority vote, effectively overturning the chair’s decision and setting a new precedent. This new precedent allows future similar actions to proceed with a simple majority, effectively weakening or removing the filibuster on that issue.

Democrats are using the filibuster to keep the Government closed so they can do things like this to destroy America, blame it on Republicans and then campaign on the fall of America to take back Congress and the White House.



If Republicans TERMINATED THE FILIBUSTER right now, this would all end and MAGA could pass it’s entire agenda!

Rather than eliminating it entirely, the Senate could also weaken the filibuster in specific ways:

Prohibit filibusters on certain motions, such as starting debate on a bill (“motion to proceed”), while retaining the supermajority for further stages.​

Adjust thresholds for cloture, such as requiring three-fifths of “present and voting” senators instead of all “duly chosen and sworn” senators, lowering the effective hurdle.​

Modify the Byrd Rule and the use of budget reconciliation, allowing certain bills (usually budget-related) to pass by simple majority.​

Require senators to physically hold the floor and speak to maintain a filibuster, increasing the difficulty of sustaining one.​

JOSH BARNETT: “The establishment Republicans don’t want to terminate the filibuster because they want to stop Trump and MAGA. They are going to basically handcuff his agenda and policies since they could not literally handcuff him and put him in prison. They are going to keep the Government shut down and wait him out so nothing gets done - then they will fundraise off the Democrats attacking and jailing everyone who opposes them.”

REPUBLICANS NEED TO TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER WITH 51 VOTES NOW - USING THE NUCLEAR OPTION - SO THAT OUR AGENDA CAN BE PUT IN PLACE BEFORE THE COMMUNISTS CAN DESTROY AMERICA.

This is New York City - the beginning of the United States of Soros & Mamdani, the Bolshevik-Jihadi party. You get this right? Should we let Senate Democrats use filibusters to control America & allow Zohran, Ilhan, AOC & the Islamo-Communists to TAKE OVER?

TRUMP: “I think these guys are kamikaze, they’ll take down the country if they have to.”

Sundance thinks that the establishment Republicans and the Koch Libertarian RINOs are conspiring with the Democrats to make sure that JD Vance and Marco Rubio are NOT allowed to be the Republican nominees for President in 2028.

The establishment RINOs want Ron DeSantis (one of the founders of the Koch-funded Freedom Caucus) & Thomas Massie (Koch Libertarian) in 2028 - to replace Vance and Rubio on the GOP ticket.

I agree that’s the plan. Vance & Rubio are America First. DeSantis & Massie are Globalists who pretend to be America First.

In order to cripple JD Vance & Marco Rubio before 2028, they need to make sure that MAGA is divided and obstructed over the next 3 years - and nothing gets done.

They also need to make sure Democrats win back the House in 2026 so that they can impeach President Trump a 3rd time.

To do that they need to keep the filibuster in place and let the Democrats win on every issue. They need to keep good judges OUT and let the liberal judges obstruct everything MAGA tries to do.

See how this works? This is the same playbook that Paul Ryan (DeSantis’ mentor) used in Trump’s first term.

If MAGA loses the House in 2026, I’m done and so is our nation. If we let that happen - we deserve what we get and that will prove that the Communists have won - and there’s no coming back.

As I said early - we can stop all this by TERMINATING THE FILIBUSTER NOW and installing the MAGA agenda with a simply majority vote.

Or, should we let the Democrats use the filibuster to control America, keep cheating in elections, open our borders wide & allow Zohran, Ilhan, AOC & Islamo-Communists to run America?

I say get rid of the filibuster NOW and take back control. If we do that - the Communists will never have a chance to take over America!

PS: People tell me that Republicans don’t have the stomach to do this. The truth is that, before Trump took over the GOP, Republicans have preferred to be the losing party. They make more money being the losing party and being the resistance. They love to fundraise off how awful the Democrats are - rather than actually leading and changing things. That was a very lucrative strategy for the GOP since Reagan. Look how the Republican party let Democrats install voter fraud and ObamaCare - they LET THEM DO IT.

However, Trump wants MAGA to lead and make real change and codify immigration reform and election reform and that’s why they hate him. He loves this country and does not want to see it fail - he’s not in it for the money or himself.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Republicans need to do what they have to do and terminate the filibuster. We should get out, we should do our own bills. We should start tonight, with ‘the country’s open, congratulations.’ Then we should pass voter ID, we should pass no mail-in voting, we should pass all the things we want to pass to make our elections fair and safe, because California’s a disaster, many of the states are disasters.”

President Trump is correct. If the Democrats EVER get back in power, they will eliminate the filibuster immediately and totally destroy our country. Schumer already said that’s what they plan to do!

We need to play the “Trump Card” and do it now while we have the chance. We are weakening our position by not doing so and giving the Democrats an advantage they don’t deserve.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “How did the Democrats SHUT DOWN the United States of America, and why did the powerful Republicans allow them to do it? The fact is, in flying back, I thought a great deal about that question, WHY?

Majority Leader John Thune, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, are doing a GREAT job, but the Democrats are Crazed Lunatics that have lost all sense of WISDOM and REALITY. It is a sick form of the now “legendary” Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) that only comes from losing too much. They want Trillions of Dollars to be taken from our Healthcare System and given to others, who are not deserving — People who have come into our Country illegally, many from prisons and mental institutions. This will hurt American citizens, and Republicans will not let it happen.

If Republicans don’t do it - the Democrats have promised they will!

TRUMP: “It is now time for the Republicans to play their “TRUMP CARD,” and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW! Just a short while ago, the Democrats, while in power, fought for three years to do this, but were unable to pull it off because of Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Never have the Democrats fought so hard to do something because they knew the tremendous strength that terminating the Filibuster would give them.

They want to substantially expand (PACK!) the United States Supreme Court, make Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico States (Thereby automatically picking up 4 Senate seats, many House seats, and at least 8 Electoral Votes!), and many other highly destructive things. Well, now WE are in power, and if we did what we should be doing, it would IMMEDIATELY end this ridiculous, Country destroying “SHUT DOWN.”

TRUMP: “If the Democrats ever came back into power, which would be made easier for them if the Republicans are not using the Great Strength and Policies made available to us by ending the Filibuster, the Democrats will exercise their rights, and it will be done in the first day they take office, regardless of whether or not we do it.

In addition to all of the other things we would get, such as the best Judges, the best U.S. Attorneys, the best of everything, this was a concept from years ago of then President Barack Hussein Obama and former Majority Leader Harry Reid in order to take advantage of the Republicans. Now I want to do it in order to take advantage of the Democrats….”

TRUMP: “Remember, Republicans, regardless of the Schumer Shutdown, the Democrats will terminate the Filibuster the first chance they get. They will Pack the Supreme Court, pick up two States, and add at least 8 Electoral Votes. Their two objectors are gone!!! Don’t be WEAK AND STUPID. FIGHT,FIGHT, FIGHT! WIN, WIN, WIN!

We will immediately END the Extortionist Shutdown, get ALL of our agenda passed, and make life so good for Americans that these DERANGED DEMOCRAT politicians will never again have the chance to DESTROY AMERICA! Republicans, you will rue the day that you didn’t TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!!! BE TOUGH, BE SMART, AND WIN!!! This is much bigger than the Shutdown, this is the survival of our Country!”

“TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, NOT JUST FOR THE SHUTDOWN, BUT FOR EVERYTHING ELSE. WE WILL GET ALL OF OUR COMMON SENSE POLICIES APPROVED (VOTER ID, ANYONE?) AND MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! REMEMBER, THE DEMOCRATS WILL DO IT IMMEDIATELY, AS SOON AS THEY GET THE CHANCE. OUR DOING IT WILL NOT GIVE THEM THE CHANCE. REPUBLICANS, BE TOUGH AND SMART! THE DEMS ARE CRAZED LUNATICS, THEY WILL NOT OPEN UP OUR COUNTRY NO MATTER HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE IRREPARABLY HARMED!”

Please, please, please - listen to President Trump and stop listening to left-wing talking points spewed by the Koch Libertarians and the Never Trump losers who only know how to obstruct MAGA. Most of the obstructionists have had decades to save America and they have proven they can’t do it.

Schumer already said that Democrats will end the filibuster the minute they regain power. The only reason they didn’t before is because two Democrat Senators voted with Republicans to keep it. They are both gone.

So, Republicans should play nice and hope Democrats do too, in the future, when they already said they won’t?

The two Democrat Senators who voted against any change to the filibuster were Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) - but both have left the Senate and are not seeking re-election. Now, ALL the Democrats left in office plan to end the filibuster the minute they can.

If we don’t get the filibuster ended now - and allow Trump’s MAGA agenda to pass - we will watch nothing get done over the next year and the GOP will lose the House in 2026, the Senate will remove Trump in 2027 and JD Vance will become President.

But, by then, we will have accomplished so little that our country will be done and JD Vance will have nothing to rule over - so it won’t matter anyway. That’s the truth as I see it.

Then, the Democrats will take back the Senate and the White House in 2028, end the filibuster themselves, install Communism, pack the Supreme Court, open the borders wide and take away our guns. End of story.

JD Vance will not be strong enough to defeat the Islamo-Communist revolution in 2028. He’s a good man but he’s not Trump.

Our nation will be like Communist Cuba or Communist Venezuela or Iran - with empty supermarkets and empty gas stations.

There will be huge Muslim no-go zones like Gaza in Minnesota, Michigan and New York announcing the call to prayer 5 times a day. Women will be forced to “cover” and obey. It will be our worst nightmare.

I’m dead serious. Just ask the women in Iran how it happened OVERNIGHT to them. They did it all without ever firing a shot.

The GOP has 53 votes in the Senate & all they need is 51 to end the filibuster & pass every single MAGA agenda item. Do it!

RON JOHNSON: “I’ve always been a supporter of the filibuster, but President Trump is right — Democrats are going to blow it up, so we need to act first. If Democrats eliminate the filibuster, it’ll be all about acquiring and maintaining power — adding senators, packing the Supreme Court, and reshaping our institutions. If Republicans act now, we can secure our border, protect our elections, repair the damage done by Obamacare, and ensure a prosperous economy.”

JOSH HAWLEY: “Every day that the Democrats hold the government hostage makes abolishing the filibuster a lot more attractive!

VANCE: “If we got rid of the filibuster, we would approve so many good things, commonsense things, wonderful things, that it would be hard to beat us.”

BYRON DONALDS: “We must end the filibuster, get back to work & pass President Trump’s America First agenda.”

MTG: “We can use the nuclear option and end the filibuster to reopen the government and pass the America First agenda. The American people gave us the majority. It’s time we actually get back to work!!”

KEN PAXTON: “President Trump is absolutely right that it’s time to end the filibuster. With control of the White House, Senate, and House, we must seize this moment for America First victories.

Democrats are going to end it the moment they’re back to pack the courts, add D.C as a state, and erode our freedoms. We should not unilaterally disarm. We should follow President Trump’s lead, end the filibuster, open the government without any concessions, and deliver real wins for the American people.”

TOMMY TUBERVILLE: “If we need to bust it, let’s bust it. Let’s knock it down to 51 and let the Senate know that the power needs to go to the president and let him get something done. If we don’t, we’re going to lose our country!”

The ONLY way that MAGA can codify VOTER ID & get rid of cheat-by-mail for Federal elections is to TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!

Trump said some of the GOP Senators don’t want to remove the filibuster for personal reasons and he doesn’t want to push them too hard and lose their “friendship.” What does that really mean? Here’s what I think:

What that means is if the Democrats take back the House in 2026 (which they will if we keep allowing them to obstruct) and impeach Trump for a third time in 2027 for any reason - he doesn’t want GOP Senators to vote to remove him from office in 2027 before he finishes his second term.

The House votes to impeach - the Senate votes to REMOVE!

You get that right? The GOP Senate are holding Trump hostage, again! They did exactly the same thing to him in the first term. The Democrats impeached Trump twice and then the GOP Senators said either do as we say or we will vote to remove you from office and destroy your legacy forever.

I’m so sick of the GOP Senate snakes. We must stop them from obstructing every MAGA agenda time that is critical to our success. Contact your Senator and tell him or her to TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER and Save America!

End the filibuster - let Trump be Trump. God saved him for a reason and let’s get out of His way.

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615 (although they block me quite often there.) Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.