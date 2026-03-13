If you’d prefer to view this post in one pass on my website, click here.

Congress Is Failing America — And Today Proved It

Two terrorist attacks struck the United States within hours of each other today—one crashing through the doors of a synagogue in Michigan, the other gunning down patriots in a Virginia university classroom - leaving families shattered, communities in shock, and a nation once again asking the same painful question:

How long will we allow these threats to fester while Congress plays political games with our safety?

At the same time, in Washington, a different kind of assault was underway: Congress’s ongoing failure to fully fund the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), leaving the very agencies charged with protecting Americans hamstrung at the exact moment they are most needed.

This is not theoretical. It is not abstract. It is a stark reminder that the people we elect to safeguard our homeland are not always acting in our best interest.

President Trump cannot protect the nation alone. Our military cannot shoulder the burden by itself.

Full defense requires Congress wielding the power of the purse responsibly, ensuring our security apparatus can act decisively before tragedy strikes, not after lives are lost.

Attack One: Temple Israel, Michigan

At approximately 1:00 p.m. in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, a man rammed his vehicle into Temple Israel, one of the country’s largest Reform synagogues.

The vehicle crashed through the entrance and into the hallway before the attacker opened fire inside the building.

Security personnel responded swiftly, engaging and fatally shooting the attacker, preventing what could have been far greater carnage. One security guard was injured, several first responders required treatment, and the building caught fire during the chaos.

Investigators also discovered explosives inside the attacker’s vehicle, significantly increasing the potential lethality of the assault and prompting the deployment of a bomb squad.

Preparedness That Likely Saved Lives

Temple Israel had participated in an active shooter preparedness seminar conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Detroit Field Office just weeks earlier on January 30.

The training included:

scenario-based exercises

decision-making drills

instruction on the Run, Hide, Fight response protocol

Law enforcement later praised the synagogue’s security team for their rapid response.

Preparedness, in this case, likely prevented a mass-casualty event. However, preparedness alone cannot substitute for adequate federal funding support.

A Pattern of Attacks on Jewish Institutions

The attack fits into a disturbing historical pattern. Jewish houses of worship in the United States have repeatedly been targeted by extremists seeking to spread fear and division.

Temple Israel in West Bloomfield is one of the largest synagogues in the United States and is widely described as the largest Reform synagogue in North America, with roughly 12,000 members and about 3,500 families.

Over the past two decades, Jewish houses of worship in the U.S. have repeatedly faced violent attacks:

2019 Poway, CA: Gunman killed 1 and wounded 3 at Chabad of Poway during Passover.

Jan 28, 2026, Brooklyn, NY: Vehicle ramming at Chabad–Lubavitch World Headquarters; no injuries.

Mar 12, 2026, Detroit, MI: Vehicle ramming at Temple Israel synagogue and preschool.

These attacks, alongside the 2018 Tree of Life massacre, show a pattern of shootings, rammings, and bomb threats targeting Jewish communities.

Even when violence doesn’t occur, threats are frequent. In 2024, the FBI recorded 1,938 anti-Jewish hate crimes and, on campuses, antisemitic incidents rose 84% in 2024, with many students experiencing harassment and hostility.

These trends show that antisemitism in America spans violent attacks, threats, harassment, and increasingly pervasive hate speech.

The Michigan Attacker

Authorities identified the suspect as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, also reported as Ayman Ghazaleh or Ayman Ali Alghazli.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, he was:

a Lebanese national

who entered the United States in 2011 under Obama

on an IR1 immigrant visa as the spouse of a U.S. citizen

and later naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 2016 during the Obama administration

He lived in Dearborn, Michigan. Dearborn, Michigan has the highest concentration of residents with Middle Eastern or North African (MENA) ancestry in the United States, with over 55% of its 110,000 residents identifying as such. As the first U.S. city with an Arab-American majority, it is widely considered the center of Arab and Muslim life in America.

Prior Criminal Charges

Court and jail records indicate Ghazali had previously been booked into the Wayne County Jail in Detroit on July 28, 2025 at 7:09 PM on three felony charges:

Child Sexually Abusive Activity Computer Communication to Commit a Crime (Maximum 15 years to life) Accosting Children for Immoral Purposes

He was released on tether bond.

Additional reporting has alleged that brothers of the attacker living in Lebanon were members of Hezbollah.

Some reports suggest the attack may have been motivated by revenge after relatives were reportedly killed in an Israeli strike in Lebanon.

Attack Two: Terror on a University Campus

Earlier the same day, nearly 500 miles away, another violent attack unfolded at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.

An armed individual entered Constant Hall, an academic building on campus.

Witnesses say the attacker asked whether the classroom was an Army ROTC course before opening fire.

He reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack.

The Victim: Lt. Col. Brandon Shah

The gunman killed Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, the Professor of Military Science and leader of ODU’s ROTC program.

Shah was a highly decorated Army officer and veteran of:

Operation Iraqi Freedom

Operation Enduring Freedom

Operation Atlantic Resolve

His awards included:

Two Bronze Stars

Air Medal with Valor

Senior Army Aviator Badge

Combat Action Badge

Parachutist Badge

Air Assault Badge

Defense Meritorious Service Medal

Meritorious Service Medal

Joint Service Commendation Medal

Army Commendation Medal

Joint Service Achievement Medal

His death marks the loss of a soldier who had dedicated his life to serving and training future military leaders.

He was training the next generation of officers when his life was taken by a man who had already been caught trying to aid ISIS.

The Shooter: Mohamed Bailor Jalloh

The attacker was identified as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, age 36.

In 2016 the FBI caught him red-handed: traveling to meet supposed ISIS operatives, buying and test-firing rifles, wiring money to an undercover agent he believed was with the caliphate, praising the Chattanooga and Fort Hood shootings, even admitting he had considered similar attacks here.

Prosecutors asked for 20 years; the judge gave him 11. He walked free in December 2024.

He was a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Sierra Leone and a former member of the Virginia Army National Guard.

This was not his first encounter with federal investigators.

Prior ISIS Terrorism Case

In 2016, the FBI arrested Jalloh for attempting to provide material support to Islamic State (ISIS).

Investigators said he:

traveled internationally, including to Nigeria , seeking contact with ISIS operatives

attempted to procure firearms in North Carolina and Virginia

purchased and test-fired a **Stag Arms rifle that the FBI rendered inoperable

sent money to someone he believed was an ISIS operative (who was actually an undercover FBI agent)

praised attacks such as the Fort Hood shooting and the Chattanooga military recruiting center shooting

expressed interest in carrying out similar attacks in the United States

He pleaded guilty in 2017. Prosecutors sought the statutory maximum sentence of 240 months (20 years). Instead, he received 132 months in federal prison.

The Judge and Sentencing

The sentencing judge was Liam O’Grady of the Eastern District of Virginia, an appointee of George W. Bush.

Judge O’Grady took senior status in June 2020. His seat was later filled by Patricia Giles, nominated by Joe Biden.

Release and Return to Violence

Jalloh was released from federal prison in December 2024. Less than two years later, on March 12, 2026, he entered Constant Hall and opened fire.

ROTC cadets reportedly intervened heroically. One cadet described how students jumped on the attacker and stabbed him multiple times, subduing him before police arrived.

Jalloh was later found dead at the scene. Their courage prevented worse bloodshed.

Family Connections

Reports claim Jalloh’s sister, Fatmatu Jalloh, is an immigration attorney and managing partner at Jalloh LLC in Virginia. She reportedly serves as a liaison in the DC chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA).

AILA’s advocacy arm, the American Immigration Council, has received funding from:

Ford Foundation

Bloomberg Family Foundation

Open Society Foundations, founded by George Soros

Fatmatu Jalloh reportedly served as legal counsel for her brother during his 2017 terrorism case.

Commentator Grant Stinchfield stated:

“It took us less than 24 hours to see the attacks that we warned about unfold. ISIS-inspired terror attacks here on U.S. soil.”

The DHS Funding Crisis

As these attacks unfolded, the Department of Homeland Security remained partially unfunded due to an ongoing congressional funding impasse.

Senate Democrats including Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have resisted passing omnibus funding legislation for DHS.

Republicans argue the delay endangers national security. Democrats have no real reason for withholding funding other than the obvious reason - they are obviously willing to sacrifice American lives on American soil in order to hurt the Republican party.

Americans should be asking why Democrats allow convicted extremists to regain freedom to commit violence and why homeland security funding is being delayed during rising threats?

These are not partisan questions. They strike at the core responsibility of government.

Meanwhile, this is New York City Hall in 2026 - just 25 years after 9/11 - a city where 2,977 Americans were murdered at the hands of Islamic terrorists and another 50,000 were scarred and wounded. This is what Muslim Mayor Mamdani was doing while more Jihadis struck America today. It makes me physically sick. They are mocking us.

And, no, this is not AI. It's very very real. Prayer mats were next.

Two Islamic terror attacks. Two naturalized citizens. One with a proven ISIS-support conviction and early release. The other apparently radicalized by overseas violence. Both striking symbols of American life and military service. Both succeeding because systemic failures let danger through.

And all of this happened while the Department of Homeland Security—the agency responsible for counterterrorism, border security, aviation protection, and more—limps along on partial funding.

Congress has let the appropriations fight drag for weeks, turning national security into a partisan football. Senate Democrats demand immigration-policy concessions before passing a clean bill; Republicans call the delay reckless amid rising threats.

The outcome is the same: understaffed counterterrorism units, strained resources, and a department unable to operate at full strength when the nation needs it most.

President Trump can’t shoulder this alone. The military alone can NOT substitute for a robust civilian homeland defense. Congress holds the purse strings—and today those strings were used to strangle readiness instead of strengthening it.

Why are convicted terrorists released early enough to kill again? Why is funding for the agencies that track these threats held hostage to unrelated policy fights? Why do our synagogues, campuses, and public spaces remain soft targets while Washington postures?

These are not abstract questions. They are written in the blood of Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, in the injuries at Temple Israel, in the trauma still rippling through two American communities tonight.

Congress will offer thoughts and prayers, issue statements, maybe even hold a hearing. But thoughts don’t fund DHS. Prayers don’t keep known Islamic extremists behind bars. Hearings don’t stop the next attack.

Congress’s failure to fund DHS is not a partisan inconvenience—it is a national vulnerability. Every week of delay weakens our capacity to detect threats, protect communities, and coordinate responses. The obligation to safeguard Americans transcends party lines.

Enough.

Congress must stop treating homeland security as leverage and start treating it as duty. Pass the funding. Fix the loopholes. Prioritize protection over politics. Because if today’s attacks don’t force action, what will? America is bleeding. Our leaders need to stop the excuses and stop the bleeding. Now.

