After Ken Paxton came in 2nd in the Republican primary in a 3-way race for US Senate in Texas, Paxton posted this on X today.

KEN PAXTON: “The Save America Act is the most important bill the U.S. Senate could ever pass, and I’m committed to helping President Trump get it done.

I would consider dropping out of this race if Senate Leadership agrees to lift the filibuster and passes the SAVE America Act.

John Cornyn is a coward who has refused to support abolishing the filibuster to pass this bill. Now, Fake News reporters and the establishment are trying to destroy me with misinformation.

The truth is clear: No one has been more loyal to Donald Trump than me—fighting the stolen 2020 election, being in Mar-a-Lago when he announced his 2024 campaign, and standing with him in New York in the face of lawfare.

For the good of our country and for the good of passing President Trump’s agenda, I am determined to help him get this done.”

DIDN’T I SAY PAXTON WOULD OFFER TO DO THIS YESTERDAY ON FACEBOOK? YES I DID!

President Trump says the GOP must stop spending massive amounts of money running 3 way races against themselves - instead of spending time and energy to defeat Democrats.

The Republicans ran Cornyn, Paxton and Hunt against each other in Texas for the Senate and spent a FORTUNE. Now, unless one person withdraws, there will be a run-off between Cornyn and Paxton costing ANOTHER FORTUNE. WHAT A WASTE OF TIME AND MONEY.

Coryn got 42% of the vote, Paxton got 41% and Hunt got the rest. Paxton was expected to win in a landslide. That DID NOT happen.

George P. Bush & the Bush cartel is trying to get rid of Ken Paxton in Texas. This is how the establishment GOP and the Koch Libertarian RINOS operate. They fundraise to take down their fellow Republicans instead of Democrats and then the consultants and their cronies make huge money while the Republicans lose and the Democrats win. NO MORE.

Meanwhile, the Democrat who beat Jasmine Crockett in the Democrat Primary for this race is a gay Communist who loves open borders, thinks men can get abortions and thinks Jesus is non-binary. We need to spend our time and money defeating him and the Democrats - not each other!

Democrat, teacher and wannabe woke Preacher James Talarico won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Texas. Here are some of his beliefs:

- Thinks illegal immigrant children are more patriotic than American children.

- Thinks the Torah tells you how to give an abortion.

- Thinks men who think they are women need abortions too.

- Think there are 6 genders.

- Thinks God is “nonbinary.”

- Thinks the Bible supports gay marriage.

- Thinks Jesus supported abortion because he talked to and was kind to women.

- Thinks the story of Mary’s Annunciation is proof that God supports abortion.

Senate Republican Leader Thune said he thinks Trump will endorse Cornyn at his request. Does this mean Thune will NUKE THE FILIBUSTER to install the SAVE AMERICA ACT? Is that the deal? We shall see.

BUT WE NEED THE SAVE AMERICA ACT TO SECURE OUR ELECTIONS - BECAUSE IF WE DON’T GET THAT - NOTHING ELSE MATTERS.

Whatever President Trump decides in Texas is fine with me. I trust he knows more than I do and has a plan - even if that plan includes Cornyn. Trump has access to the most accurate polling and knows which candidate is better equipped to beat the Democrats in November.

I also think Ken Paxton is a brilliant lawyer & better suited elsewhere than the US Senate - AND he has a ton of baggage.* But, that’s just me. Let’s see what happens and support Trump’s INFORMED decision.

TEXAS POLLSTER: Polls show a race between Paxton and Tallicaro would be close - 46% to 45%. Cornyn is polling 1-2 points better than Paxton.

MIZDONNA: I’m a realist. What if Trump made a deal with the Senate? He endorses Cornyn.

1. They don’t block everything he wants to do until the midterms.

2. Trump tells Cornyn that I endorse and you pass the Save Act + something else.

3. Why? Paxton underperformed in the initial vote. The polls showed he was expected to win. He didn’t.

4. Trump makes a deal for Paxton who replaces Gail Slater at DOJ (Assistant AG in Antitrust) and a guaranteed confirmation. And Paxton becomes a Patriot who gave up his campaign to pass the SAVE AMERICA Act.

Now you know more of the story - so that when Trump decides who he will endorse you have some context.

*PAXTON’S BAGGAGE: Paxton's wife, Texas State Sen. Angela Paxton (a longtime political ally and devout Christian), filed for divorce in 2025 on "biblical grounds," explicitly accusing him of adultery. This ties back to earlier claims from his 2023 impeachment proceedings, where whistleblowers alleged Paxton abused his office to benefit a donor (real estate investor Nate Paul) who allegedly helped cover up or facilitate an extramarital affair.

Cornyn's campaign and allies have repeatedly attacked this in ads, labeling Paxton a "wife-cheater" and questioning his character, especially given his alignment with conservative Christian values on issues like family and morality.

