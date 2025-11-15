Greetings!



This has been on my mind for a while now, but the days just keep slipping by. It’s hard to believe we’re already nearing the end of 2025!



I want to take a moment to thank everyone who has taken the time to read and share my work at Tierney’s Real News over the past year. I know you have countless options for where to spend your time and attention, and I’m truly honored that you choose to spend some of it with me.



I’m especially grateful to those of you who have reached out and connected with me personally this year. You know who you are and I’m blessed to call you my friend. Your emails, your messages, your cards and heartfelt comments encourage me and help keep me focused when the world sometimes seems overwhelming.



I’m also deeply appreciative of those who went above and beyond with donations or paid subscriptions. While my work is free, your support means a great deal. It helps cover the inevitable surprise expenses that we all encounter—and more than that, it shows me that you truly find value in what I do. That means the world to me.



Writing a political newsletter was never on my bingo card. Yet, it’s become an essential part of who I am, and I look forward to it every day.

Over time, I’ve come to believe that this work isn’t just something that I stumbled into—it’s part of the mission that God has given me: to seek truth, to share understanding, to connect dots and to help others see the bigger picture through faith and reason.

I sometimes think about hiring an assistant to sort through and catalogue all the endless information out there, polish my writing and proof my work—but then I realize that might make it feel too much like a real job.



And truthfully, this is the most favorite “job” I’ve ever had. I love it—and that’s entirely because of you.



As the old saying goes, “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”



Thank you again for being here. I truly appreciate you.



Love, Peg

PS: If you’d like to know more about WHY I started writing a newsletter - here’s a little bit about that…