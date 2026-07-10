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Juliann's avatar
Juliann
2h

Thank you for your thoughtful commentary. Trump has always been in control of the timeline. Iran will be defeated and the people will be free. I don’t know why everyone is so quick to question every move he makes. We need to be patient and have faith “let the man work!” Is what Childers always says.

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Alan Devincentis's avatar
Alan Devincentis
1h

Well done.

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