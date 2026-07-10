On July 8, 2026, Trump left the NATO summit in Turkey on the old Air Force One plane, not the brand-new $400 million “Bridge” jet (originally a Qatari plane, retrofitted for U.S. temporary use) that he'd allegedly flown in on. Many of the fake influencers said it was just for PR reasons but I believe the truth is much darker.

What follows is my attempt to lay out the full picture, reduce the confusion and add my “educated” speculation as to what’s really going on.

The original plan: Boeing was contracted years ago to build two brand-new custom 747-8s to become the next Air Force One (VC-25B). Delivery was originally supposed to happen in 2024. In 2018, Trump personally reached the firm fixed-price $3.9 billion deal with Boeing, with first delivery slated for December 2024. The Air Force, under Obama, had bought two already-built but undelivered 747-8s that had originally been ordered by Transaero, a Russian airline that went bankrupt before taking delivery — that’s why they were “cheap” ($390 million) but also added conversion headaches.

Then COVID hit. In April 2020, Boeing said the December 2024 delivery was still on track despite COVID disruptions, and that remained the plan when Biden took office in 2021. But by the end of Biden’s term in January 2025, after four separate timeline revisions, the delivery date had slipped to 2027–2028. A major factor was Boeing’s interior subcontractor, GDC Technics, going bankrupt.

The problem: Boeing fell way behind. Those planes are now not expected until 2028 — a delay of several years past the original target.

The gap this created: Meanwhile, the two planes that have actually been flying presidents since 1990 — the old VC-25As — were getting seriously old. Trump described them as “35-year-old planes” that badly needed replacing.

The fix — Qatar’s gift: Rather than have Trump keep flying on aging 1990s jets for another several years while waiting on Boeing, Qatar offered up a 747-8 it already owned. That jet had originally been built as a Boeing Business Jet for Qatar Amiri Flight back in 2012, used by the Qatari royal family, and was gifted to the U.S. government in 2025. The U.S. then spent roughly a year retrofitting it with security and communications upgrades so it could safely serve as a presidential aircraft.

Why they call it a “bridge”: The plane is officially meant to be temporary — used only until Boeing finally delivers the real, custom-built planes in 2028. Its official name even reflects that: the Boeing VC-25B “Bridge.” Once Boeing’s actual jets arrive, the Qatari plane goes away — Trump has said it will go to his presidential library after he leaves office.

So the whole chain is: Boeing delays → old planes too outdated to stretch that far → Qatar fills the gap with a gift → that gift becomes the “new” Air Force One for now → real new Air Force One still coming, just years late.

The Qatari-gifted plane (called the “Bridge”) started flying the President on July 1, 2026 with its first flight carrying the President domestically to Mount Rushmore, a two hour domestic flight, on July 3, 2026.

Then, Trump allegedly flew the Qatari “Bridge” plane to Turkey for the NATO meeting, with Rubio, Bessent and Hegseth. That would have been its first-ever international mission - almost 6,000 miles and 12 hours over open ocean and hostile territory.

Both the Qatari-gifted jet and the old Air Force One traveled to Turkey together — standard practice for high-risk international travel, where the Air Force flies a backup aircraft alongside the primary one. They were sitting side-by-side at Andrews before BOTH PLANES departed for Turkey.

After Trump’s meeting with NATO concluded, and Trump announced that Iran had violated the MoU, threatened his life and would be harshly punished, President Trump and his team departed Ankara aboard the old Air Force One instead of the Qatari “Bridge” jet he’d allegedly arrived on. Meanwhile, the new Bridge aircraft flew ahead to RAF Mildenhall in the UK.

Reporters were told the blinds would stay closed on the way home on the old Air Force One, and — notably — flight trackers reportedly lost the old plane’s transponder signal shortly after takeoff, a detail associated with high-risk-corridor security procedures rather than routine allied travel. Other leaders’ planes, including Germany’s and the UK’s, kept trackable transponders on their way out.

So, I hope that explains the history. Now on to the issues:

The Official Explanation

Asked directly and repeatedly at the NATO press conference why he wasn’t flying the new Qatari-gifted “Bridge” jet home, Trump didn’t give a flat denial of security concerns. His answers:

He said the new plane was being sent to Mildenhall so troops could tour it — “everybody is so excited, and we thought that they should be the first” — and that flying the old plane home was “for old time’s sake.”

When pressed on whether the switch was about security, he didn’t say no. Instead he leaned into how he’s “No. 1 on the kill list” for Iran, while also joking about being “No. 1 on TikTok.”

Trump later posted a picture of the Qatari-gifted new jet at Mildenhall:

“We just landed and met up with our new Air Force One, which was sent earlier to RAF Mildenhall, so we could show the wonderful Servicemembers, as per the entire Base’s request. They were very excited, picture enclosed. It was on our way back to the States from Turkey, with virtually no deviation of flightpath.”

Taken at face value, the troop-visit explanation isn’t implausible — that kind of morale stop happens. What makes me and many others suspicious is the timing: this came hours after Trump declared the Iran ceasefire “over” at the same summit, mentioned that Iran was actively trying to kill him and the U.S. and Iran had resumed exchanging strikes that same week.

IMHO, I don’t believe that President Trump flew the Qatari-gifted “Bridge” plane to Turkey to begin with. I believe that was a head fake. There are NO video or photos of him and his team ON the Qatari-gifted plane enroute to Turkey. NONE.

The two planes were parked next to each other at Andrews when Trump “boarded” late at night to fly to Turkey. You can see in the video that the new Qatari-gifted “Bridge” plane is parked right behind the old Air Force One plane. Both planes flew to Turkey.

You can see Trump boarding the “Bridge” plane - but no one else.

Call me crazy, but I think it would have been easy for Trump to switch planes at Andrews Air Force base at this point - they were right next to each other. Nobody can prove to me that it didn’t happen!

Why do I say that? Because the Qatari-gifted plane was NOT safe for a long voyage over water or hostile territory. The Secret Service and the US Air Force confirmed that!

I find it hard to believe that the Secret Service would have let everybody fly that plane to Turkey as is. I think that Team Trump pretended to fly the Qatari-gifted Bridge plane to Turkey for PR reasons and then left it in Europe for further inspections. Here’s why I think that:

To hit the accelerated retrofit deadline for this trip, the US Air Force acknowledged that “several highly complex engineering modifications” were intentionally left out of the Bridge aircraft. Analysts, including Teal Group’s Jeremiah Gertler, have pointed to visible gaps compared to the legacy fleet:

No visible DIRCM (missile-defense laser) pods on the fuselage, the kind used to blind heat-seeking MANPADS.

No visible chaff/flare dispenser doors , the reactive countermeasure system against radar- and heat-guided missiles.

A smaller communications antenna array on the roof.

No confirmed EMP hardening to the level of the Cold War–era original, which was purpose-built with shielded wiring against a nuclear pulse.

Air-to-air refueling capability , a feature of the legacy jets that lets the aircraft stay airborne indefinitely if ground infrastructure becomes unusable, is unlikely to have been engineered into a commercial 747-8 airframe in ten months.

In other words, the Bridge plane was not safe and capable of protecting the President in case of attack!

The Bridge jet was built to be a comfortable, secure-communications-capable domestic aircraft, but not a safe international aircraft, because integrating all of the defense hardware requires years of structural work.

Not only that, but the Bridge aircraft could have been sabotaged in ways (delayed response) that are not easily detected by usual means.

Because the Bridge aircraft spent 14 years as a foreign-owned (Qatari) asset before a 10-month U.S. retrofit, some have raised the counterintelligence question of what a decade-plus outside U.S. military custody could have left behind — not a bomb, but the kind of thing a rushed timeline might not fully clear: compromised microelectronics in secondary systems, corrosive tampering with structural joints, dormant firmware triggers on non-flight-critical data buses (cabin systems, entertainment routing), spoofed sensor firmware, or passive wiretaps buried behind insulation from before the U.S. ever took possession.

The Presidential Airlift Group’s (PAG) standard pre-flight protocol — X-ray and ultrasonic hull scans, electronic sweeps for anomalous power draw or unauthorized RF — exists precisely to catch this category of threat.

But a 10-month retrofit compressed into an aggressive deadline is also exactly the kind of environment where a “second pair of eyes” — a peer ally like the UK, with its own GCHQ/NCSC hardware-forensics expertise, independent RF baselines from its own VIP fleet, and no institutional stake in defending the U.S. timeline — would be useful for a quiet secondary check.

Sending the jet to Mildenhall, a major U.S.–UK joint base, fits that possibility as easily as it fits the stated “let the troops see it” explanation.

Mechanics and the PAG would also have plain, unglamorous reasons to bench a brand-new jet in a live conflict zone: no proven mid-air refueling, no established parts-and-repair pipeline anywhere near Turkey the way there is for a 30-year-old airframe, and ordinary “infant mortality” — the elevated glitch rate any newly overhauled aircraft carries in its first hours of service. None of that requires an adversary at all.

The Wall Street Journal, a Murdoch rag, is saying that Israel was behind the intelligence about Iran’s latest plan to assassinate President Trump. The fake news and the fake influencers are sharing that and mocking Trump for being “beholden” to Israel and Bibi - as always.

Trump, on the other hand, said that US intelligence and Turkey both alerted him to the latest plot - and said there is a $100 MILLION bounty on his head.

WALL STREET JOURNAL: “Israel shared new intelligence with the U.S. that it said indicated a fresh Iranian plan to kill President Trump, people familiar with the matter said, a finding that would mark an escalation in the war between Washington and Iran.”

Iran for years has vowed openly to retaliate against Trump for the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, who was a top general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in the president’s first term.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "They want to take out the U.S. leader — me. I’m on whatever list. I saw this morning I’m on every single one of their lists. And, so far, I guess I’ve been a bit lucky, but maybe that doesn’t last very long. These are evil, sick people. And we have to root out that cancer. That cancer. You know what you do? You’ve got to cut out cancer early. And that’s the way I feel."

President Trump then went on to say that US satellites can read the name badge off an IRGC member on the street so I think he knows there are signs all over Iran calling for his execution:

Iranian mourners at the funeral for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei chanted for Trump's death and displayed a banner that said, "We Will Kill Trump."

There are huge posters all over Tehran calling for Trump's death, one offering a reward for his killing.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no. I’ve been No. 1 [on Iran’s kill list] for a long time, and it’s the way life is, you know. I hope you’ll miss me.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “They had leaders, they’re gone. Then they had another set of leaders, they’re gone. Now they have another set of leaders — they may be gone, who knows? And you know what? I may be gone too. Because I’m their No. 1 target — it’s out all over the place. Because they’re scum. That’s the way they act and that’s the way they’ve done it for 47 years.”

IRANIAN MOURNER: “Why shouldn’t we kill the one who killed my imam and my leader? Trump’s killing is our duty. Why is the most despicable man in the world still alive?”

President Trump told the New York Post that he’s left instructions that if Iran kills him to bomb them at levels never seen before:

“I’ve been on their list for a long time. That’s what we’re dealing with. The only thing is, I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before. I hope you’ll miss me.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue “talks.” We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

As you can see, Iran is a real threat - along with their masters in Communist China, Russia and North Korea. The fake influencers who repeatedly blame the British Empire, Israel, and the CIA for every problem in the Middle East (and give the red-green axis a pass) misses what’s really happening today.

Yes, Britain played a role long ago, but that was decades ago.

It doesn’t explain why Iran sends money and weapons to Hamas and Hezbollah, why Russia gives Iran support and intelligence, or why Communist China buys Iranian oil and helps keep the whole network going. This group — Russia, China, Iran, and others — works together to stir up trouble, weaken the West, and gain more power. It’s not old history. It’s happening right now with weapons, money, and political backing.

Israel is fighting real threats from groups that want to destroy it, not ghosts from the past. Focusing only on Israel and Western mistakes while ignoring who is actually arming and encouraging the attacks is dishonest.

Meanwhile, in Iran, President Trump has ordered the bombing of over 100 targets and has left enough manpower in place to take Kharg Island and Iran’s oil. Trump is not only now bombing the IRGC’s ability to attack the Strait and Israel - he is cutting Iran’s land links with Russia and China. Like I said, Iran isn’t the real target - their backers in Communist China & Russia are.

The U.S. Air Force has surgically dismantled the Aq Tekeh Khan railway bridge in Iran’s Golestan province, effectively severing a critical land-based artery that linked Tehran to Russia and China. US satellites have been monitoring ALL these routes since the beginning, making a list and checking it twice. Timing is everything.

This road wasn’t just a random target; it was part of the original plan. It was the bypass for the “North-South” transport corridor, which Tehran has been desperately relying on to move goods while its maritime ports remain under U.S. blockade. By vaporizing this rail link, Washington has signaled that it’s not just squeezing Iran’s navy in the Strait of Hormuz—it’s systematically strangling the regime’s entire land-based logistical network.

​This strike is a masterclass in American strategic dominance. For months, the regime in Tehran has tried to use land routes through Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan to circumvent the U.S. naval pressure, hoping to keep its economy on life support despite the blockade. Trump just put the nail in that coffin.

The corridor Iran relies on competes directly with the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), which runs China → Kazakhstan → Caspian Sea → Azerbaijan → Georgia → Turkey, bypassing both Russia and Iran entirely. Turkey controls the corridor’s western terminus and the Bosphorus.

Since Hormuz became unreliable, container traffic on the Middle Corridor reportedly jumped 450–500% in a single week. That’s why Trump was so kind to Erdogan this week. All part of the plan.

Many think Iran keeps delaying - I think it’s Trump who is really setting the pace. I think he’s giving Iran enough rope to hang themselves on the world stage and giving our allies enough time to arm properly to join the fight and find counter-measures. GENIUS. Just a year ago, Iran was winning the PR fight and had convinced the world they were the victims. NO MORE.

BTW, did you know that Team Mamdani (Islamo-Communists) actually tried to meet with Iran AND Colombia while Trump was negotiating with both. Not kidding. Rubio shut it down.

So, in conclusion, I believe Trump knew the plane wasn’t safe and waited until the Ayatollah was in the ground before launching the next phase of his campaign against Iran - and ultimately China & Russia. Timing is everything.

I found this online yesterday and I think it’s a good way to conclude this newsletter:

“Last night, when Trump stepped off that plane — I couldn’t stop staring at his face. Not because of his expression. But because of what was BEHIND it. The exhaustion. The weight. The silent suffering of a man who has given EVERYTHING — and still shows up the next morning ready to give MORE. This is NOT a normal human schedule. This is NOT something any of us could survive.

He wakes up before most of America has turned off their alarm. He reads briefs, makes calls, signs orders. Then the meetings start — and they DON’T stop. Economy meetings. Border meetings. Military briefings. Foreign leader calls. Press. Congress. Advisors. By the time normal Americans are eating dinner with their families, Trump is STILL in the Oval Office — still working, still fighting.

And on the days he travels? He lands at an airport completely exhausted and the cameras are ALREADY waiting. He boards Air Force One and the work CONTINUES at 40,000 feet. There is no off switch. There is no weekend. There is no “I’ll handle it Monday.” Because threats to America don’t take weekends — so Trump doesn’t either.

This man gave up his peace, his privacy, his family’s normal life, and even his physical safety — he survived an assassination attempt and came back STRONGER the very next day. No complaints. No self-pity. Just back to work. For US. For YOU. For every single American who goes to sleep at night not realizing that while they rest — their President is still awake, still working, still carrying this entire nation on his shoulders.

And one day — when history is written — the world will finally understand what this one man silently sacrificed for a country he loved more than his own comfort. More than his own peace. More than his own life.”

-Chuck Payne

God Bless America!

If you value my work, please consider making a donation. My work is free for all but supported by many generous readers like you.

How can you donate? You can fund me by credit or debit card here or send a check to Peggy Tierney, 225 E. Madison Street, PO Box 651, Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54703-3548. You can also support me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or by Cash App at $TierneysRealNews or by Venmo to @TierneysRealNews. Make sure to select the profile marked ‘Business’ so it goes to the right place! Thank you so much.

I accept no annoying ads to get in the way of truth. My only source of funding comes from readers like Sparky. I don’t need much to live on but it helps pay the bills.

90% of those who started with me years ago are still with me. Thank you.





