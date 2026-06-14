Yesterday, President Trump announced that the Iran deal would be complete on June 14, 2026, on his 80th birthday and Flag Day. He was correct. $3 gas is on the way for summer - as promised.

THE IRAN WAR LASTED 107 DAYS AND ONLY 40 OF THOSE WERE LIVE BOMBING.

Trump said the deal will either be signed electronically by himself or Vice President JD Vance today. Pakistan confirmed this and said the “official” in-person signing ceremony will be after the G7 on June 19 in Switzerland.

Iranian TV confirmed the same.

Crude oil dropped 4% on the announcement - now down to $80 a barrel and falling fast.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!

This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

JD VANCE: “What the president has done is created the real space to transform that region cooperation between the Gulf Arab allies and the Israelis, and now hopefully a new era with the Iranians! This is just a great thing for the American people! For the long term this will create a real engine of prosperity in the Middle East where Americans benefit from lower energy prices, lower gas prices, and we don’t have the same risk of chaos that we’ve had for the last generation.”

Sadly, 13 Americans gave their lives in this war, half of those in Kuwait during the first week.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Barack Hussein Obama’s Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now.

My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON! In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement.



Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had. Unlike Obama’s Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in payments to them, including 1.7 Billion Dollars in green, cold cash, no money will exchange hands.



At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States. We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future.”



If you didn’t know, the IRGC booby-trapped the openings to the nuclear dust - just like they booby-trapped the Hormuz Strait with mines - so it’s not an easy one day mission to get the so-called “nuclear dust” as the fake news would have you believe. Even CNN admits that now:

CNN: Iran has 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 at its nuclear facility in Isfahan — the site where its cache of near-weapons-grade uranium is believed to be buried underground. The stockpile: 𝟒𝟒𝟎.𝟗 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝟔𝟎%-𝐞𝐧𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐮𝐦, the IAEA’s own figure as of June 11. Sixty percent enrichment is one technical step from weapons-grade. At that quantity, Iran holds 𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝟏𝟎 𝐧𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬. That entire cache is now locked inside collapsed tunnels beneath a mined facility.

President Trump’s claim that a covert U.S. military operation helped hundreds of commercial ships, and 100 MILLION barrels of oil, transit the Strait of Hormuz over the past two months has been corroborated by an advisory earlier this month from INTERTANKO, the world’s largest tanker trade association, which describes a tightly controlled nighttime passage system operating along the Omani coast under close coordination with the U.S. Navy.

In case anybody says he was lying, this is proof that he was telling the truth. This is the real reason that oil prices haven’t exploded to $200 a barrel. Because Trump had a plan to provide the world with enough alternate sources to keep supply humming while he dealt with Iran and the nuclear threat.

According to AAA, the average gas price TODAY for regular unleaded in America WITHOUT California is $3.96 per gallon and falling fast.

This is how the price under Trump compares to inflation-adjusted peaks under Biden and Obama and Carter/Reagan.

June 2026: $3.96

2022: $5.53

2008: $6.02

1981: $5.18

THIS ISN’T SPECULATION. THIS IS REALITY. THIS IS WHAT THE FAKE NEWS AND INFLUENCERS SHOULD BE TELLING US BUT THEY ARE NOT.

The reality is that once the Strait is fully open, and gas prices drop down to $3 once again, prices will be half of what they were under Obama!

Many people are angry that President Trump signed a deal with Iran at all - and said he should “finish the job” instead. Let’s examine what I think they really mean by “finish the job.”

They mean they want Trump to nuke Iran and evaporate 90 million people - a mass genocide. Just like Truman did to Japan.

The IRGC and the fanatic Shia Twelvers are embedded like ticks everywhere in Iran. They are just like the Deep State in America. You can’t eliminate them all overnight. You may eliminate some leaders but new ones will pop up. Israel can’t eliminate them either by itself - they’ve tried for 47 years and failed.

Even if you were able to install TOTALLY new leadership in Iran the Deep State in Iran remains - just like it does in America! We see them trying to obstruct everything MAGA does every damn day!

The only way to settle the war with Iran is to get rid of most of the bad guys, CHOKE OFF THEIR MONEY SUPPLY, cripple their benefactors, empower their neighbors and negotiate a peace treaty that you can monitor and deal with it the best you can. You can incentivize the people to take back their country and become part of the developed world once again.

You can do that or you can kill everybody in Iran and murder 90 million people. There is no in-between, no matter what anybody tells you.

I’ve watched and studied Donald Trump for a long time and the most powerful thing about him is that he LOVES America and he wants to protect ALL Americans from harm, he hates the loss of young men in war, he never gives up and he never wavers.

For nearly fifty years, Donald Trump has operated with a singular, unshakeable philosophy: project unbreakable strength, command total respect, negotiate from overwhelming leverage, and define victory strictly on America’s terms. To the media elites, partisan internet trolls and fake influencers, and coordinated bot networks, his handling of global crises looks like erratic, impulsive reality television. They love to repeat the tired script that he is simply “winging it.”

They couldn’t be more wrong. What outsiders mistake for chaos is, in fact, the disciplined application of a proven formula scaled to the world stage. From his early 1980s television appearances calling for decisive action against Iranian hostility to his time as the ultimate CEO on The Apprentice, Trump has always understood that in the information age, whoever controls the narrative controls the conflict. The dramatic style is not a lack of substance—it is the delivery mechanism for a masterclass in peace through strength.

Trump has never wavered on Iran. In the early 1980s, during the hostage crisis, he publicly called out American weakness and advocated decisive action, including seizing Iranian oil assets if necessary. That core instinct—peace through strength, maximum pressure paired with deal-making—has remained constant through business, politics, his first presidency, and now his second. The dramatic style is the delivery mechanism, not the substance.

He is treating geopolitics as an arena where he controls the edit, sets the pacing, casts the characters, and defines what “winning” means. He isn’t rolling along. He’s executing a proven formula he mastered on The Apprentice, now scaled to the world stage.

1. Reverse-Engineering “Success” — With Strategic Intent



On The Apprentice, Trump’s boardroom calls often reflected his personal read of character and potential rather than rigid corporate metrics. Producers shaped the footage afterward to align the story with the outcome. The method protected the brand of decisive leadership and presented Trump as the all-seeing CEO.



In the Iran conflict, the same instinct is at work—only with missiles, oil chokepoints, and military strikes instead of corporate tasks. Trump issues bold early assessments and maintains a total command posture. When real-time intelligence or battlefield developments require adjustment, the administration moves quickly to reframe the narrative to preserve the larger strategic arc: degrading Iranian capabilities, reopening shipping lanes, and forcing a better deal.

This is not scrambling or disarray—it is enforcing strict message discipline in the fog of war. Trump understands that in the information age, the story you consistently project becomes a powerful form of leverage itself. He has applied this for 50 years: never show weakness, never let the opponent dictate the terms, and ensure your version of the story is the one that sticks.



2. The Cliffhanger Cycle — Controlled Pressure



The Apprentice kept millions glued to their screens using artificial tension, dramatic teasers, looming eliminations, and promises of fireworks after the commercial break. Trump applies this exact same pacing masterfully to high-stakes diplomacy. He alternates maximum pressure and fierce threats with sudden hints of major breakthroughs (“a deal is very close,” “something big is going to happen”).



This is not random pacing. It is the public face of a deliberate squeeze: military strikes, crushing sanctions enforcement, a heavy naval presence, and back-channel talks. The cycle of threats, partial de-escalations, and renewed pressure has been a consistent Trump tactic because it works against actors who only respond to strength.



The Strait of Hormuz disruptions, proxy moves, and oil market swings are turned into plot twists that keep adversaries completely off-balance while maintaining domestic support and international focus. By keeping everyone guessing, Trump remains the central character directing every single episode, wearing down the opposition until leverage is maximized.



On The Apprentice: Every episode relied on building artificial tension with dramatic teasers. Viewers were kept on the hook with promises of an explosive boardroom showdown or a shocking twist just before the commercial break.



In the Iran War: Trump applies this exact TV pacing to geopolitics by using social media to tease imminent, massive breakthroughs. News tracking shows he has claimed an Iran peace deal is “close” dozens of times, dragging out a cycle of dramatic threats, sudden detente, and deadlocks. This keeps the public and the media tuned in to him as the central director of the crisis.



3. Declaring Victory Through Repetition — Brand Discipline



Trump learned long ago that absolute conviction plus relentless repetition beats cautious hedging every single time. He called The Apprentice “the number one show on television” with total confidence, shaping public perception regardless of weekly ratings fluctuations.



In Iran, he declared major successes early and has held the winning frame with iron discipline. Even as shipping lanes face ongoing issues and military realities show a contested picture, the core message remains unshakeable: America is winning.



This is not naive optimism—it is strategic branding. In a fragmented media landscape with short attention spans, the side that defines the scoreboard most aggressively wins the domestic narrative. By refusing to cede an inch of the narrative, Trump prevents adversaries from claiming moral or tactical victories, forcing them to eventually come to the table on his terms.



4. Casting Clear Characters — Simplifying for Impact



The Apprentice succeeded because it stripped away boring corporate jargon and distilled complex tasks into a simple battle: strong, decisive leaders versus weak, excuse-making losers. Trump applies that exact same clarity to geopolitics, and it drives the establishment media crazy because they cannot handle how effective it is.



5. Pacing and Leading the Public



One of Trump’s most effective techniques — visible both on The Apprentice and in the Iran crisis — is “pacing and leading.” He first matches the public’s current emotional state, then guides them toward his preferred reality.



When tensions spike and people fear escalation into a wider war, Trump voices that concern directly and dramatically (“they will pay a very big price”). He paces the moment — reflecting the anxiety, anger, or frustration many feel. Then he leads: reframing the situation around American strength, Iranian weakness, and inevitable victory. When the news cycle turns pessimistic or fixates on complications (disrupted shipping, proxy attacks, contested damage assessments), he meets the audience there before pulling them back to the big picture — leverage is building, the deal is coming, America is winning.



This is not following public opinion. It is leading it. He enters the emotional frame people occupy at that moment, builds rapport, and then redirects them to his long-consistent worldview. The result is that supporters feel understood and ultimately reassured, while the drama keeps everyone watching. It is classic executive producer work: control the emotional rhythm of the audience while advancing the central storyline.



Another shrewd layer in Trump’s playbook is the strategic use of outrageous claims. By staking out positions that sound extreme or overly optimistic in the heat of the moment — massive missile destruction rates, imminent total victory, or sweeping declarations — he shifts the Overton window. When cooler assessments and partial realities eventually emerge, the public experiences a sense of relief rather than panic.

What would have been viewed as failure or stalemate under normal standards now feels like a tolerable, even positive outcome. The outrageous claim sets such a high bar that any de-escalation or partial success registers in people’s minds as the return of sanity — and as a win for the man who created the tension in the first place. This technique keeps the audience emotionally on edge, then rewards them with the satisfaction of “things calming down” under his leadership.

While the “experts” get bogged down in endless academic theories, Trump simplifies the global stage for the American public. He frames the Iranian regime exactly for what they are: a chaotic, self-defeating group of bad actors who are losing their grip.



Simultaneously, he positions the United States—and the American worker—as the dominant powerhouse that will no longer be taken advantage of.



This isn’t a lack of sophistication; it is deliberate, high-level communication. By cutting through the noise and using clear, binary framing, he rallies the country, protects American morale, and puts massive psychological pressure on adversaries who are used to dealing with weak, predictable politicians.

He has used this exact strategy for 50 years because he knows a fundamental truth: a nation must be feared by its enemies and respected by the world, not managed by a committee of bureaucrats.



The Long Game: Why the Critics Always Lose



What the critics, bots, and talking heads call “chaos” is actually a masterclass in asymmetric warfare and narrative dominance. Trump isn’t playing by the old, broken rules of Washington because those rules were designed to let America lose gracefully. Instead, he has scaled a proven formula for success to the world stage.



Behind the dramatic headlines and the strategic cliffhangers is a steel thread of consistency that Trump has maintained since the 1980s. He has never wavered on his vision of Peace Through Strength, and he has never stopped fighting to put America First.

Even after they stole the election from him in 2020 and framed him for January 6th, Trump understood the moment. He knew he couldn’t win at that time, so he strategically walked off the stage. He let the world experience exactly what America would look like without him — open borders, broken energy policy, rising inflation, chaotic foreign policy, and a weakened military posture. While his opponents celebrated, he was already planning his return, methodically building the foundation to come back stronger and fix the mess they had created. Then, in 2024, when they tried to imprison him and kill him and stop him once and for all, God stepped in and saved him — so that he could save us from ourselves.

Now, he is preparing to hand the show over to his capable apprentices — JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and Pete Hegseth — as any truly great leader does. He is building a lasting legacy and ensuring the America First movement continues long after his own time on center stage.



The television cameras, the viral posts, and the public warnings aren’t a distraction; they are the delivery mechanism for a 50-year plan to restore American greatness. While the trolls waste their time typing insults in the comments, the Executive Producer is busy rewriting the rules of global diplomacy—and winning.

God Bless President Trump and God Bless America!

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