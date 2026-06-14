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Holly S.'s avatar
Holly S.
3h

Really enjoyed this post, Tierney! Excellent analogy with The Apprentice. You always bring the receipts and show the intelligence behind the president’s moves. This would be a good article for people to send to friends and family who have been co-opted by TDS, unable to see the actual winning we can see. I’m going to re-stack it! I have a few of those friends myself, who often send me photos of President Trump and claim he looks like he’s ailing or sleeping or confused, which is all such bullshit. TDS is contagious among people who can’t think on their own and care more about how their neighbors view their politics than how their politics affect the nation. Thanks for your research and hard work!

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ILoveLiberty's avatar
ILoveLiberty
1h

Brilliant analysis. Right on the money. Narrative. Escalation. Drumbeat. Rhythm. He owns it. Controls it. Always for America first then the world. God truly has His hand on Trump and America.

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