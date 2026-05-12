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Mike Kralis's avatar
Mike Kralis
13h

Excellent work, Peggy. The only other person I’ve heard make points like this with truth to back it up is Victor Davis Hanson. Very informative and encouraging. Keep up the great work! 🇺🇸💯

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Greg Simay's avatar
Greg Simay
13h

You should be invited on FOX Business. : ) Very informative!

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