Whatever happens today, here’s what I think most of the “influencers” and news anchors are missing.

If Iran lies about EVERYTHING, why would any agreement by them not to ever pursue a nuclear weapon or bomb mean anything?

If Iran is funded by Russia, Communist China and North Korea, why would destroying the entire country of Iran STOP our enemies from trucking in more uranium and rebuilding what they helped build in the first place?

Russia, China, and North Korea provide technology, parts, and cover to Iran. Iran is a key player in China’s One Belt One Road initiative and is at the crossroads of everything in the Middle East! CHINA NEEDS IRAN MORE THAN IRAN NEEDS CHINA. TRUMP KNOWS THAT. Iran sits at chokepoints (Hormuz, crossroads to Gulf, Central Asia, Afghanistan).

The ONLY way to ensure a safe and prosperous Iran is to completely eliminate the Iranian leadership and also eliminate the leadership running Russia, Communist China and North Korea. That’s NOT going to happen, is it? Am I missing something? They are ALL nuclear powers!

So, what is the alternative?

To remove their current capacity to launch ballistic missiles and a nuclear weapon.

To remove their current Navy, Air Force and IRGC leaders so they can’t wage war in the region and threaten the world.

To expose the Iranian evil zealots to the world and show everybody just how insane and dangerous they really are.

To engage Iran’s neighbors to control Iran and Middle East using the Abraham Accords to facilitate that union.

To set up a comprehensive surveillance apparatus from land and sea and space and use satellites and drone walls and laser weapons to stop Iran and her Islamo-Communist allies from rebuilding.

To give the United States a legal means to enter Iran to help the decent Iranian people rebuild and take back their country and turn it back into a secular mecca in the Middle East - as it once was before 1979 and the Shia Twelvers took over.

Iran’s regime has a long record of deception on its nuclear program (IAEA reports, undeclared sites, 60% enrichment spikes). Any deal requires intrusive, ongoing verification—not signatures.

Destroying Iran doesn’t magically stop smuggling or dual-use imports via proxies.

Containment needs persistent interdiction (air/sea/space), sanctions on enablers, and regional buy-in. Full elimination of adversarial leaderships is unrealistic—great power nuclear realities apply.

Unless all the war mongers want us to nuke Iran and then send millions of Americans to reoccupy the country? Or nuke Iran and then divide it up between its neighbors? Or nuke Iran and let Russia, China and North Korea divide it up? Is that the plan? That’s NOT a plan. THAT’S GENOCIDE.

This, to me, is the most obvious explanation for what Trump is doing - yet none of the big influencers like VDH, Beck, Hannity or Levin ever say this? Why not? LET’S SPEAK THE TRUTH.

NEWT GINGRICH: “After spending this week reviewing the Iranian war I am now convinced President Trump is on the edge of an historic victory.

The real breakthrough for me came as I reviewed President Trump’s decisions and maneuvers not from the standpoint of American unilateralism but from the standpoint of the leader of a remarkable historic coalition, the largest coalition ever put together in the modern Middle East. Everyone understands that Israel is an important ally.

What is little discussed is the depth of support from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region. It has to be sobering for the Iranian dictatorship to realize that it does not have a single ally willing to challenge the American naval blockade.

Slowly, gradually, timidly, our European allies are lining up to help with the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. A great deal of President Trump’s maneuvers against Iran make sense once he is seen as a coalition leader and not just as a unilateral American President.

I spent a lot of the last couple weeks reviewing kinetic options including wining the battle of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and if necessary using the shocking and shattering level of force President Nixon and Secretary Kissinger used against Hanoi and Haiphong in Christmas 1972 (which both leaders believed convinced the North Vietnamese to agree to a truce and the freeing of American POWs).

If this were a unilateral American campaign I could enthusiastically support a more aggressive kinetic campaign. However it is also clear it would shatter the coalition because our Arab allies are convinced Iran could still do enormous damage to their oil fields and infrastructure. Coalitions are inherently slower than unilateral campaigns.

However coalitions ultimately bring vastly more power to the fight. I am as frustrated as everyone else by the pace of talking with the dictatorship but having reviewed the correlation of forces and the options available to the coalition on one side and the Iranian religiously motivated dictatorship on the other I am prepared to assert that President Trump’s coalition leadership (something almost none of his critics want to acknowledge) is within reach of an enormous historic victory.

And if the Iranian dictatorship ultimately proves it is hopelessly committed to a suicidal position there will be plenty of time for a kinetic campaign of enormous power and effectiveness. Either way we are on the edge of an astonishing victory for our values and for a safer Middle East.”

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