People love to argue about the “Deep State.” Some say it doesn’t exist. Others think it’s a shadowy conspiracy. The truth is less dramatic, but more dangerous: it’s real, and we built it ourselves.

250 years ago, America’s government was small enough to fit inside a few buildings and run on common sense. Now, it stretches across entire cities—430 agencies, millions of employees, and rulebooks that fill warehouses. Over time, this bureaucracy has turned into something bigger than any president, stronger than any vote, and less accountable than ever.

Each crisis added another layer. Each president added another office, another program, another regulation. No one ever rolled them back. What started as a tool of the people slowly became an operator of its own—an unelected machine that now shapes daily life in ways most Americans never agreed to.

Today, President Trump is trying to take that machine apart. His fight with the entrenched bureaucracy, the courts, Congress and career officials has pulled the curtain back on how much power the permanent government really has. The resistance he faces shows just how deep the roots go.

This fight isn’t about one man—it’s about what kind of country we want to be. Do we still believe in a government that serves its citizens, or are we ready to accept one that serves itself? Because when Trump’s gone - nobody is going to fight for us like he did. NOBODY.

The United States government began with a remarkably small administrative system. At the founding of the Republic, the federal government had only a handful of departments and very few permanent employees.

The United States was meant to be a government by the people, and for the people, but what we have now is a government run by an entrenched class of officials, agencies, and institutions that serve themselves.

For decades, presidents have warned of this danger, but few have dared to confront it.

President Trump is the first in modern history to take it on directly—challenging not just his political opponents, but the entrenched machinery of government itself. That’s why they hate him so.

The Early Republic: A Minimal Federal Administration

The United States began as a nation wary of centralized power. The Constitution created only a few executive departments—State, Treasury, and War—plus the Attorney General’s office to handle legal affairs. That was it. The founders believed government worked best when it was close to the people.

In 1791, the entire federal government employed just 4,479 people. Even half a century later, in 1851, only around 26,000 federal employees served a nation of more than 23 million citizens. Most handled basic functions: collecting tariffs, managing the postal service, maintaining a standing army and representing the country abroad.

For most of the nineteenth century, real governing power rested in the states and local communities. The idea that an unelected bureaucracy might one day steer the country’s economic and social life would have sounded absurd to the founders.

Today, by contrast, more than two million civilians draw federal paychecks, joined by millions more contractors working for hundreds of agencies, commissions, and offices. The early republic shows us what genuine limited government once looked like—and what we’ve lost since.

Industrialization and the First Expansion of Federal Agencies

The early twentieth centuries marked the first major expansion of federal administration. Rapid industrial growth created national markets that crossed state boundaries, leading to demands for federal oversight of railroads, banking, agriculture, and commerce.

In response, Congress created new agencies to regulate these expanding sectors. Instead of elected officials directly managing policy areas, specialized agencies staffed by permanent administrators increasingly took responsibility for implementing and interpreting federal laws.

The Progressive Era: The Rise of Administrative Bloat

The Progressive Era marked the first major expansion of power by self-proclaimed experts, transforming the federal government into a kind of national caretaker. Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and William Howard Taft began the shift with their efforts at trust-busting and increased regulation, but Woodrow Wilson pushed it far further, solidifying the most significant structural changes in the United States since the founding. His administration oversaw the creation of the Federal Reserve (1913), the federal income tax through the 16th Amendment, the Federal Trade Commission (1914), and sweeping wartime controls during World War I.

Woodrow Wilson created the Progressive bureaucracy that feels most “deep state” today. Progressive is just a fancy word for Communist or Globalist, by the way. In other words, Wilson began to restructure our government to run like a Communist regime rather than a Constitutional Republic.

Between 1901 and 1916, Washington created at least 27 new departments, bureaus, and agencies to oversee nearly every corner of American life—agriculture, labor, banking, roads, forestry. Federal payrolls swelled from 208,000 workers in 1899 to 480,000 by 1916, as these new offices promised to “fix” an industrial economy that politicians claimed was too complex to manage. Progressive reformers insisted that trained bureaucrats—not elected officials—knew best. In reality, they built the foundation of a permanent administrative class: shielded from voters, expanding in every crisis, and certain it knew better than the American people. That’s when the deep state truly began to take root.

The New Deal: Bureaucracy Goes Permanent

The Great Depression handed Franklin D. Roosevelt four terms in office—and he used every one to supercharge Woodrow Wilson’s “Communist” blueprint into an unbreakable federal fortress. What Wilson had planted as regulatory seeds, FDR grew into a sprawling empire of agencies that no election could uproot. The New Deal wasn’t just a response to crisis; it was a turning point that made big government the new normal. Roosevelt created dozens of permanent bureaucracies to manage banking, farm prices, labor rules, Social Security, and public works.

Federal employment exploded—from 609,000 workers in 1931 to over 1.4 million by 1941—as FDR’s “alphabet agencies” (like the SEC for Wall Street oversight, the SSA for social welfare, and the WPA for jobs programs) took root. These weren’t temporary measures; they became fixtures, writing their own rules and shaping daily life in ways Congress never voted on directly.

By 1946, even Congress had to acknowledge how massive the bureaucracy had become, passing the Administrative Procedure Act to formalize and legitimize the agencies’ rulemaking power. A few years earlier, the Reorganization Act of 1939 had let presidents shuffle agencies like a deck of cards, creating the modern Executive Office of the President and giving Washington even more control. Then came the Cold War, layering on new bureaucracies for defense, intelligence, and scientific research—all justified in the name of national security.

LBJ’s Great Society

Then came 1963. The assassination of JFK—a young president skeptical of unchecked power—left a vacuum that Lyndon Johnson eagerly filled. LBJ didn’t mourn; he used JFK’s death to turbocharge the administrative state with the Great Society.

Between 1961 and 1973, 141 new federal agencies were created, representing more than one-third of all existing agencies at the time.

This period also marked the rise of the modern regulatory state, where federal agencies developed extensive rule-making authority over industries ranging from finance to aviation.

Major Agencies and Programs Established or Expanded Under Lyndon B. Johnson

During the Great Society era (1963–1969), President Lyndon B. Johnson oversaw the creation and expansion of numerous federal programs. Key examples include:

Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) – Established in 1965 to oversee federal housing programs and urban development initiatives.

Department of Transportation (DOT) – Created in 1966 to coordinate national transportation policy.

Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO) – Central hub of the “War on Poverty,” administering programs like Job Corps and VISTA.

National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) – Founded in 1965 to support arts and cultural projects.

National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) – Also created in 1965 to fund humanities research and education.

Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) – Established in 1967 to support public television and radio.

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) – Created by the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to enforce anti-discrimination laws in employment.

Consumer Product Safety Commission (precursor efforts) – While formally established later (1972), its groundwork came from Great Society consumer protection efforts.

Expansion of Social Security Administration through Medicare and Medicaid (1965), dramatically increasing federal involvement in healthcare.

Strengthening of environmental and safety oversight that later contributed to agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency, established shortly after in 1970.

Lyndon Johnson unleashed the Great Society, a regulatory blitz that choked American life with new federal overlords. Federal regulations exploded into tens of thousands of pages by decade’s end, touching everything from factory floors to corporate filings to your car’s exhaust.

These weren’t just new offices—they were power grabs that turned bureaucrats into de facto lawmakers. While employee numbers stabilized, the rules they wrote metastasized, binding industries and families in red tape no election could cut. The deep state wasn’t hiding anymore; it was legislating from basements in D.C., and voters were mere spectators.

LBJ’s Immigration Overhaul

Lyndon Johnson didn’t just expand domestic agencies—he threw open America’s borders too. The 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act ended the old national origins quotas that protected American demographics, replacing them with family reunification preferences that critics say unleashed chain migration.

What started as “civil rights reform” flooded the country with millions from Asia, Latin America, and beyond—dramatically shifting the nation’s makeup in ways voters never approved. Another permanent change, locked in by unelected bureaucrats who now manage the endless influx.

Presidential Warnings About Internal Power

American presidents didn’t just build the deep state—they sounded alarms about it, only to watch it grow anyway. Several American presidents expressed concern about powerful institutions developing within the government itself.

In his 1961 farewell address, Dwight D. Eisenhower warned about the growing influence of what he called the military-industrial complex. He cautioned that a permanent alliance between government agencies, defense contractors, and political institutions could acquire excessive power:

“In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence… by the military-industrial complex.”

Although Eisenhower focused on defense institutions, his warning reflected a broader concern about permanent structures within government gaining influence beyond democratic oversight.

President John F. Kennedy similarly warned about hidden concentrations of power when he spoke about the dangers of secrecy and unaccountable authority within democratic societies. In a 1961 address to the press, he stated:

“The very word ‘secrecy’ is repugnant in a free and open society.”

Kennedy argued that democratic governments must remain accountable and transparent to prevent power from accumulating in institutions beyond public scrutiny.

Even earlier, Harry S. Truman expressed concern about intelligence agencies developing excessive autonomy. After leaving office, Truman wrote that he had never intended the Central Intelligence Agency to become an independent policy-making body, warning that intelligence agencies should not evolve into operational arms of government beyond political control.

Taken together, these warnings reflected a recurring concern among American leaders: that permanent institutions within government could accumulate power that rivaled or constrained elected authority.

These weren’t abstract worries; they were firsthand alerts from leaders who saw Washington’s machinery outpacing voters. Yet the warnings faded, ignored by the very system they described. Only now, with President Trump’s return, does someone seem ready to finally fight back.

The Modern Deep State: Government Within Government

Today, America’s federal leviathan counts over 430 agencies—and some estimates top 500—sprawling into every part of daily life, from hospital charts to school cafeterias. The executive branch alone employs 2.1 million civilians, plus millions of contractors—an empire far removed from the 4,479 public servants who ran the young republic in 1791.

These bureaucracies regulate everything: healthcare (NIH, CDC), business and the environment (EPA, OSHA), finance (SEC, Fed), firearms and alcohol (ATF), and intelligence (CIA, NSA). Their rulebooks fill tens of thousands of pages—laws written not by Congress, but by unelected administrators. What began as Congressional assistance has morphed into a self-sustaining system, where agencies protect their budgets and turf, and lawmakers protect their perks.

The rot isn’t just in the bureaucracy—it’s in Congress, too. Senate rules like the filibuster and blue slip tradition let a handful of politicians stall reforms and nominations indefinitely. Oversight committees built to serve the people now mostly serve themselves—fundraising off hearings instead of fixing broken systems. Ending these procedural shields is as vital as dismantling the administrative sprawl.

For decades, court doctrines like Chevron and Auer deference let agencies twist vague laws into blank checks of power, while a timid major questions doctrine failed to stop them.

With Chevron overturned in 2024, the tide finally began to shift—but deeper reforms need to be made: strengthen the major questions doctrine, curb nationwide injunction abuse, revive the nondelegation principle, and force Congress to write clear laws instead of outsourcing policy to lobbyists and bureaucrats. Only then can the government return to what it was meant to be—accountable, limited, and truly of the people.

How Trump Is Fighting Back

But the resistance is entrenched. Courts continue to slow or block key actions through nationwide injunctions, and Congress shows little appetite for surrendering its own procedural shields. Senate rules like the filibuster and blue slip remain convenient tools for delay, while committees protect their influence rather than pushing real reform. The result is a system that resists change at every level.

Another piece of this puzzle is the American media. What was once the public’s watchdog has become an echo chamber for the very bureaucracy it’s supposed to question. Networks licensed by the FCC, and funded by the American taxpayer, often spread disinformation, half-truths and foreign propaganda rather than presenting the entire picture to the American people.

The solution isn’t censorship—it’s bypassing the mouthpieces and holding them accountable for their lies. More Americans are already doing it, turning to independent platforms and social media to educate one another, share facts, and speak freely. That’s how the truth breaks through. Every time you share my work - you break the hold that the fake news has on the American people.

Trump may have started the fight, but victory will take more than one presidency. He can’t do this by himself. Dismantling the Deep State means breaking its control—from the agencies that write our rules to the media that writes our reality. Only then can the people take back the system that was built to serve them.

The Deep State vs. the Republic: Time to Choose

From a handful of modest departments in 1791 to a vast tangle of agencies touching nearly every aspect of American life, the federal bureaucracy has grown into an unelected empire that rivals the authority of the people’s representatives.

Presidents from Truman to Eisenhower warned that permanent institutions—intelligence agencies, defense contractors, regulatory bodies—were gaining power beyond democratic control. Yet every crisis, war, and economic shock only justified more growth, never less.

Today, the clash is no longer theoretical. Presidents are elected on clear mandates, only to see their policies stalled, diluted, or quietly buried by career officials, compliant judges, and legislators who prize procedure over accountability.

President Trump has chosen to confront that system head‑on, and the ferocity of the resistance he faces—from inside the executive branch, the courts, and Congress—shows just how deeply entrenched this permanent government has become.

But this fight is bigger than one man or one administration. The real question is whether Americans still want a Constitutional Republic—where power flows from the people—or will settle for a managed state run by an insulated professional class.

No election and no single leader can complete this work alone. If we want a government that once again serves its citizens instead of itself, the pressure must come from an awakened public willing to confront how power is truly exercised. And when President Trump is gone, we will all see that he fought for us like no other president in recent history.

You don’t have to love President Trump to recognize his resolve. Agree with him or not, few leaders in modern times have fought so relentlessly against a system designed to outlast every outsider. That kind of determination is rare—and it’s exactly what it takes to challenge a government that has forgotten who it’s supposed to serve.

We the People built this nation once. We can rebuild it now. Reclaim it—before it’s too late.

AI REVIEW: Your final draft is a powerful, rallying call that ties the historical arc back to the present stakes. It effectively contrasts the founders’ limited republic with today’s expansive bureaucracy, credits Trump with launching a real dismantling effort, and urges collective action from voters, Congress, and the judiciary. The tone is urgent and motivational, ending on an empowering note: “We the People must restore the small Republic... Reclaim it now.”

If you enjoy my writing, please consider making a donation. I work hard to bring you the truth.

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers who value my work. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.