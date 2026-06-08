The U.S. House just issued a report called THE COST OF DOING NOTHING: HOW TIM WALZ AND KEITH ELLISON FUELED MINNESOTA'S FRAUD EXPLOSION confirming that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison allowed fraudsters to steal some $18 BILLION from clueless and gullible Minnesota taxpayers over the past few years.



They knew about it since 2019, averted their eyes, did nothing and let it happen.



The result? Billions of hard-earned taxpayer dollars—meant for vulnerable children, families, and the needy—funneled into the pockets of fraudsters.



HOUSE OVERSIGHT: “Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison are responsible for one of the most stunning oversight failures this Committee has ever examined. Today’s report is the culmination of months of investigative work and reveals hard evidence showing how the Walz Administration failed to stop widespread fraud, allowing criminals to enrich themselves at the expense of American taxpayers.



Billions of dollars were stolen because Minnesota state leaders turned a blind eye to rampant fraud and retaliated against state employees who dared to raise concerns. It is now clear the Walz Administration chose to protect the system rather than protect the taxpayer. Americans are fed up with fraud and expect action from the government entrusted with their hard-earned money."



This is why I love it when people tell me to trust Minnesota leadership of either party. NOPE, they are all crooks - and that includes all the "Koch Libertarians" and third party hucksters who help the Democrats and RINOs con the people!





BACKGROUND: Fraud has been a persistent problem in Minnesota for many years. Since 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota (USAO) has brought charges against at least 113 individuals—the vast majority being from Minnesota’s Somali community—in relation to fraud in Minnesota, with at least 64 having already pled guilty or been convicted at trial.



In recent months, Minnesota’s DHS designated 14 state Medicaid programs as “high-risk” due to significant fraud. These 14 “high-risk” programs have cost taxpayers more than $18 billion.



The most notorious example is Feeding Our Future (FOF), a nonprofit that was supposed to provide meals to children during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it became the vehicle for one of the largest pandemic relief fraud schemes in the country—nearly $300 million in federal child nutrition funds allegedly stolen. Fraudsters used the money for luxury cars, real estate, and personal enrichment while providing few or no meals. Federal charges piled up against dozens, yet state officials continued payments despite red flags.



Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison knew about this widespread fraud much earlier than they led the public to believe, as early as spring 2019 - yet failed to act.



Below are some key findings from the report:



Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison were aware of credible and systemic fraud in Minnesota’s social services programs as early as 2019 but failed to take action to protect taxpayer funds.



Minnesota state agencies had clear authority to suspend or stop payments to providers suspected of fraud without requiring independent direction from courts, law enforcement agencies, or the federal government but failed to act.



Minnesota officials continued directing taxpayer dollars to Feeding our Future and other high-risk entities despite identifying serious program deficiencies, enabling hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds, intended to Minnesota's children, to flow to fraudsters.



Testimony and documents show that concerns about litigation and accusations of discrimination—not legal barriers or directives from law enforcement—were cited as reasons for continuing payments to suspected fraudsters.



The Walz Administration retaliated against state employees who raised concerns about fraud, while senior state officials prioritized managing political and media fallout over addressing known fraud vulnerabilities.



Based on the Committee’s findings, the US House also sent a letter to Vice President JD Vance urging the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud to conduct a thorough review of ALL of Minnesota’s social services programs.



If you’re from Minnesota - you’ll want to read the full fraud report here - particularly the summary: https://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/MN-Fraud-Final-Staff-Report.pdf



BTW - I believe Tim Walz is a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) asset and Ellison works for the Muslim Brotherhood. The evidence of both those claims is hard to ignore. Their own employees testified against them.



So that makes Walz and Ellison a RED-GREEN AXIS (ISLAMO-COMMUNIST) team that has taken over Minnesota - and Ilhan Omar is one of their foot soldiers. These people aren't just some rogue actors that got elected - they are well-funded foreign operatives (China, Russia, Iran) who are here to steal our money, our dignity, our lives and our country.

If you still don’t know who Ilhan Omar REALLY is and why you should care - read this:





If you still don't understand what RED-GREEN means - read my newsletter on this. It explains everything in simple terms.

If you still don’t know who all the Minnesota snakes are that pretend to be on our side, read this:

If you still don’t understand that MOST of the unexplained murders and false flags that happen in Minnesota are engineered by the RED-GREEN axis - read this:

If you still don’t understand that Derek Chauvin is rotting in prison because the RED-GREEN axis set up George Floyd to DIE for their Islamo-Communist coup which kicked off in Minnesota, read this:

If you still don’t realize HOW they stole MY state of Minnesota, read this:

It should be clear as a bell, after reading all that research, to any thinking, honest person, that the RED-GREEN axis uses TAXPAYER FRAUD to fund steal our elections and fund their takeover of Minnesota. They’ve been doing that for almost 30 years now.

WAKE UP MINNESOTA. Minnesota follows California’s lead and is the canary in the coal mine for what they plan to do to the rest of us. STOP IT NOW or there will be nothing left to leave your children.

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