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lawrence greenberg's avatar
lawrence greenberg
2h

“Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison are responsible for one of the most stunning oversight failures this Committee has ever examined. Today’s report is the culmination of months of investigative work and reveals hard evidence showing how the Walz Administration failed to stop widespread fraud, allowing criminals to enrich themselves at the expense of American taxpayers."

While I certainly have no proof, I am willing to bet the farm that Walz and Ellison were not responsible for "oversight failures," but rather facilitated and were active participants in the fraud, quite possibly collecting "a piece of the action" from each of the fraudsters. Just my opinion...

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Visceral's avatar
Visceral
31m

They directly profited.

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