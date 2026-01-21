President Trump and his team basically went to Davos to tell the world that GLOBALISM is dead.

In his address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Trump emphasized a message of economic revival, national sovereignty, and cultural renewal. He highlighted major policy actions aimed at strengthening the American economy — including banning large corporations from buying single-family homes, lowering mortgage rates through federal bond purchases, and proposing a temporary cap on credit card interest rates.

Trump also touted sharp reductions in inflation, trade deficits, and government spending, alongside record-high energy production and new tax cuts for workers and seniors. Beyond domestic policy, he underscored the need for Western nations to protect their cultural foundations, restore economic independence, and reject what he called the failed globalist policies of the past.

Here are some highlights from President Trump’s speech to DAVOS:

“Homeownership has always been a symbol of the health and vigor of American society, but that goal fell out of reach for millions and millions of people in the Biden era. Homes are built for PEOPLE, not for corporations — and America will NOT become a nation of renters. That’s why I have signed an executive order banning large institutional investors from buying single-family homes. And I’m calling on Congress to pass that ban into permanent law.”

“I have instructed government-backed institutions to purchase up to $200 billion in mortgage bonds to bring down interest rates. Last week, the average 30-year mortgage rate dropped below 6% for the first time in many years.”

“The profit margin for credit card companies now exceeds 50% — one of the biggest — and they charge Americans interest rates of 28%. To help our citizens recover from the Biden disaster. I’m asking Congress to cap credit card interest rates at 10% for one year.”

“I’m also working to ensure America remains the crypto capital of the world. Congress is working very hard on crypto market structure legislation. Which I hope to sign very soon, unlocking new pathways for Americans to reach financial freedom.”

“Under the Biden Administration, America was plagued by the nightmare of stagflation, meaning low growth and high inflation — a recipe for misery, failure, and decline. But now, after just one year of my policies, we are witnessing the exact opposite — virtually no inflation and extraordinarily high economic growth.”

“In one year, I slashed our monthly trade deficit by a staggering 77% — and all of this with no inflation, something everyone said could not be done.”

“Because of my landslide election victory, the United States avoided the catastrophic energy collapse which befell every European nation that pursued the Green New Scam — perhaps the greatest hoax in history.”

“Under my leadership, U.S. natural gas production is at an all-time high, U.S. oil production is up by 730,000 barrels a day. The price of gasoline is now below $2.50 a gallon in many states.”

“In 12 months, we have removed over 270,000 bureaucrats from the federal payrolls — the largest single-year reduction in government employment since the end of World War II.”

“We’ve cut federal spending by $100 billion and slashed the federal budget deficit by 27% in a single year.”

“In July, we passed the largest tax cuts in American history, including No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, and No Tax on Social Security for our great seniors.”

“The USA is the economic engine on the planet — and when America booms, the entire world booms.”

“In recent decades, it became conventional wisdom in Washington and European capitals that the only way to grow a modern Western economy was through ever-increasing government spending, unchecked mass migration, and endless foreign imports. This was the path that the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration and many other Western governments very foolishly followed, turning their backs on everything that makes nations rich and powerful and strong.”

“The consequences of such destructive policies have been stark — including lower economic growth, lower standards of living, lower birthrates, more socially disruptive migration, more vulnerability to hostile foreign adversaries, and much, much smaller militaries.”

“The United States cares greatly about the people of Europe, and we believe deeply in the bonds we share. That’s why issues like energy, trade, immigration, and economic growth must be central concerns to anyone who wants to see a strong and united West.”

“The situation in Minnesota reminds us that the West cannot mass-import foreign cultures which have failed to ever build a successful society of their own.”

“The explosion of prosperity and progress that built the West did not come from our tax codes; it ultimately came from our very special culture. This is the pressure inheritance that America and Europe have in common. We have to defend that culture and rediscover the spirit that lifted the West from the depths of the Dark Ages to the pinnacle of human achievement.”

LUTNICK: “Globalization has failed the West and the United States of America. It's a failed policy. It is what the WEF has stood for, which is export off shore, far off shore, find the cheapest labor in the world, and the world is a better place for it. The fact is, it has left America behind. It has left the American workers behind and what we are here to say is that America First is a different model, one that we encourage other countries to consider, which is that our workers come first. Sovereignty is your borders. You're entitled to have borders.



- You shouldn't offshore your medicine

- You shouldn't offshore your semiconductors

- You shouldn't offshore your entire industrial base and have it be hollowed out beneath you

- You should not be dependent for that which is fundamental to your sovereignty



So that is a different way of thinking. It is completely different than the WEF.”

Commerce Secretary Lutnick nailed it. Globalization (just another word for Communism) gutted American manufacturing, shipped jobs overseas, and left our workers stranded. The WEF’s “cheapest labor” obsession hollowed out critical industries—medicine, semiconductors, you name it. Liberation Day tariffs proved strategic pressure works: China folded, slashing their tariffs from 125% to 10%, while U.S. tariff revenue surged toward ONE TRILLION annually.



That cash isn’t just reducing deficits—it’s funding reshoring. Manufacturing orders are up 8%, factories are breaking ground, and supply chains are relocating. Sovereignty means controlling your essentials, not outsourcing survival to your enemies.



The Davos crowd hates it because their Globalist gravy train was derailed by Trump. MAGA and America First isn’t isolation—it’s rebuilding leverage to negotiate from a position of strength. PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.

In fact, Trump’s new BOARD OF PEACE is designed to replace the Davos and CCP- led United Nations to ensure that GLOBALISM STAYS DEAD.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “The Board of Peace is going to be even STRONGER than the United Nations. It will be the most prestigious ever and will get work done the UNITED NATIONS should've done. It's gonna be special."

Below is the entire video and a full transcript of the speech:

TRANSCRIPT: https://globalnews.ca/news/11623027/read-full-transcript-donald-trump-speech-davos/

