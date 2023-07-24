WE HAVE RECORD AIR POLLUTION IN WISCONSIN TODAY. IT’S BEEN GOING ON FOR WEEKS. IT LOOKS LIKE COMMUNIST CHINA. THIS IS ALL ENGINEERED. YOU CAN TAKE THAT TO THE BANK.

The atheist Globalist demons are poisoning us on purpose for the Climate Change cult. Arsonists keep starting these fires - then they use HAARP and lasers to heat up the atmosphere and direct low and high pressure systems so that the "wind” blows the smoke into America. Don't be conned. This is NOT nature.

Why doesn't Biden send help to put out the fires? This is a national emergency. You know why. What is in this smoke? It's NOT normal smoke. It burns my eyes.

Arsonists are being charged in Canada - but nobody talks about that! They started setting fires in Canada in April - long before the normal fire season. Over 1000 fires burning! They pretend it’s lightening - yet nobody puts out the fires! The New York Times says Canada can’t put them out because they won’t have enough money or staff! Sorry America!

Too many people think things like COVID, mass shootings, terror attacks, invasive species, wildfires & sudden unexplained weather shifts like this are organic and just happen. NOPE.

They slaughtered 16 children in 1996 in the UK to get parents to hand over their weapons to the Government! It worked - so they tried the same thing at Parkland in America! Then they trot out patsies and try to tell you it just happened! Motive unknown? NOPE.

https://realnewsnetwork9856.blogspot.com/2018/05/they-slaughtered-16-kindergarteners-in.html

It's all part of the New World Order plan to get us to submit to a One World Government and global slavery. Just like COVID lockdowns - they want “wildfire” lockdowns and “climate change” lockdowns and “mass shooting” lockdowns!

They use these manipulations to justify gun control, all kinds of lockdowns, ESG, DEI, CRT, depopulation, mass surveillance, offshoring manufacturing, increased taxation and even AI and brain implants for control. All these distractions instill fear and allow them to rig our elections!

It's ALL about creating a problem and offering a solution. Sorry, but the Commies are NOT here to help!

They are doing the same thing in Greece - and have been for years.

2007: Arson

2009: Human negligence

2012: Arson

2018: Arson

2021: Arson (Deliberate/organized criminal activity)

2023: Arson

Last month, a California man was charged with arson over the massive forest fire that swept through Yosemite National Park in July 2022.

Four separate fires were "intentionally set" which went on to engulf nearly 19,000 acres of land. 2,500 firefighters battled the blaze.

The wildfire was blamed on "climate change" at the time by Al Gore and the Democrats.

The arsonist was a Democrat who funded the Lincoln Project. THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT'S HAPPENING IN CANADA RIGHT NOW.

Now the LA Times wonders if blackouts would help solve climate change! Pay attention. They always tell you want they are planning to do. They’ll cut the grid and lock people down for the 2024 election & say they are doing it to help climate change!

Yet the left-wing Guardian tells you all these arson-set fires are climate change! So is AOC & Chuck Schumer. LIARS. The fake news is working overtime to tell you that “lightening” and “climate change” is causing fires all over the world when they are paying people to set them!

Left-wing Vox is happily telling us how they can use wildfires to control us all even further. Force mask usage, force people to stay indoors, centralize all forms of fire control, etc. etc. etc.

https://www.vox.com/climate/2023/6/28/23777224/canada-wildfires-2023-air-quality-us-smoke-forecast

This is how I KNOW that the Globalists are manipulating the weather for their climate change agenda.

Hillary is now blaming the heatwave in Phoenix on MAGA Republicans. Next she will blame the Canadian smoke in the Midwest on the same.

This is what they do. They create a problem, and then they blame MAGA. Then they offer to fix it. I wish people would stop being conned by the demons in the NWO.

Do your own research. Use your common sense and your own mind. You will quickly see that all these things are NOT natural - they are engineered by our enemies who wish to destroy us and control us.

"The Koch Brothers, who like to control so many political fortunes, have been making more and more bets as of late on weather derivatives. Since they don't like to make bets without losing, how much can the weather be controlled?"





Godspeed!

