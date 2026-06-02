Trump Signs Executive Order to Block Illegal Aliens and Cartels from U.S. Financial System, Targeting Bank Accounts and Welfare Funds for Seizure Because the GOP Senate Won’t Do Its Job!

Illegal aliens will be blocked from owning bank accounts, collecting welfare or wiring money out of America! I voted for this! This is the most effective way to stop the invasion of our country! This will be like putting sanctions on the money flow from illegal aliens in America!

President Trump announced a new Executive Order aimed at cracking down on fraud and illegal immigration by restricting access to the U.S. financial system.

The order, led by the Treasury Department, directs banks, credit card companies, and financial institutions to prevent their services from being used to facilitate human smuggling, drug trafficking, illegal immigration, and cartel operations.

Under the measure, financial accounts linked to illegal immigration or used to hold welfare benefits for undocumented individuals will be shut down, with funds subject to impoundment and seizure for return to American taxpayers.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Illegal Immigrants and Foreign Fraudsters steal BILLIONS every year from the American Taxpayer. As part of my Administration’s Historic effort to end FRAUD and reverse MASS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, I recently signed a powerful new Executive Order, which will be led by the Treasury Department, to stop Banks, Credit Cards, and Financial Institutions from being used to facilitate Human Smuggling, Drug Trafficking, Illegal Immigration, and the Criminal Cartels who orchestrate these activities.

Access to our Nation’s Financial Systems must be limited to those who have a Legal Right to be here, and who are engaged in Lawful and Legitimate Commerce. Bank Accounts being used to enable Illegal Immigration, or to store the Welfare received by Illegal Aliens, will be shut down, and funds will ultimately face Impoundment and Seizure so they can to be returned to Taxpayers.

It is not ludicrous, but profoundly dangerous, that any Illegal Alien can simply present a Blue State Drivers License, or Biden Border Document, and have unrestricted access to the U.S. Financial System. This also sends a clear message to the anti-ICE rioters that your violent disruptions are only strengthening our resolve.

My Executive Order will also allow us to stop Billions in leaving our Country in all manner of criminal activity. It has been said this measure we are taking is the most effective means of reversing Biden’s Border Invasion. We shall soon find out!”

The order targets financial institutions using individual taxpayer identification numbers (ITINs) or foreign consular IDs rather than verified legal status. It forces banks to treat immigration status as a direct financial risk factor, squeezing illegal aliens out of the system through intense regulatory scrutiny. This unilateral action comes because Congress continues to drag its feet on passing legislation to stop illegal financial laundering and vote-stealing.

President Trump’s “Restoring Integrity to America’s Financial System” Executive Order places a direct regulatory squeeze on financial access for undocumented individuals. The Treasury Department is leading the clampdown through the following operational mechanisms:

Targeting ITINs: Banks must flag accounts opened exclusively using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) without verified legal presence.

Consular Card Crackdown: Financial institutions are instructed to treat foreign passports and matrícula consular cards as immediate “red flags”.

Credit Risk Profiling: Regulators are reclassifying loans to non-work-authorized populations as structural safety and soundness risks due to potential deportation.

BSA Expansion: The directive calls for sweeping updates to the Bank Secrecy Act regulations to force stricter customer due diligence.

Remittance Restrictions: Federal agencies are targeting low-dollar cross-border wire transfers linked to cartel networks, drug trafficking, and payroll tax evasion.

Why Hasn’t Congress Acted?

What I want to know is why Congress hasn’t passed a law against illegal aliens laundering our money—the same with why they haven’t passed a law restricting illegal aliens from voting with the SAVE AMERICA ACT?

While you and millions of others voted for sweeping changes, legislative gridlock in Washington is the main reason why these measures haven’t become permanent federal law:

The Senate Standoff: The House of Representatives successfully passed the SAVE America Act (H.R. 22) in February 2026 by a tight 218–213 vote. However, the bill has stalled in the Senate.

The Filibuster Barrier: Senate Democrats are using the 60-vote filibuster threshold to completely block the bill. They argue that requiring hard copies of passports or birth certificates to register to vote amounts to voter suppression.

Republican Division: Senate Majority Leader John Thune noted that Republicans lack the internal consensus required to deploy the “nuclear option” and eliminate the filibuster entirely to force the bill through.

Because Congress refuses to act on border security, financial security and election integrity, the administration is pushing the legal limits of Executive Orders to safeguard the American people:

Because Congress won’t act, Trump issued an executive order attempting to fundamentally overhaul mail-in voting using the Post Office to stop illegal aliens from voting! The policy requires the USPS to intercept or vet mail-in ballots. This turns local mail carriers into an extra layer of defense against perceived illegal voting.

Trump continues to rely heavily on his broad executive authority under the Immigration and Nationality Act to suspend the legal entry of specific classes of foreign nationals. By executive fiat, the administration began withholding federal healthcare, education, and infrastructure funds from “sanctuary” jurisdictions to force compliance with federal immigration enforcement.

Trump mandated the Department of Homeland Security to compile massive voter-eligible citizen lists to hand over to states so they can be checked against voter rolls to eliminate non-citizens to stop them from voting. For example, Homero Ramos, 45, a Mexican national in Alabama pleaded guilty to two counts of fraudulent voting for voting in the 2022 & 2024 elections despite not being a U.S. citizen.

Ramos never obtained U.S. citizenship. Despite this, Ramos registered to vote and voted—even though he knew that only U.S. citizens are permitted to do so under Alabama law.

Democrats and RINOs tell me this never happens! Federal law and every state prohibit non-citizens from voting in federal elections.

If there were a master list of living US citizens eligible to vote - that could be checked against - this would not happen! Ask Congress why they don’t want to stop illegal voting!

Immigration advocacy groups and opposition organizations have rapidly deployed legal maneuvers to freeze all of Trump’s election integrity initiatives in court. This wouldn’t happen if Congress did its job!

The House passed the SAVE America Act months ago. The Senate refuses to!

The Senate makes up its own rules! Did you know that? That must stop!

President Trump shouldn’t have to secure our financial system and elections by EO alone. Demand that the Senate nuke the filibuster and pass the SAVE America Act and codify the MAGA agenda NOW! What does terminating the filibuster do to help MAGA? Everything.

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