There is a strange moral argument being spread by certain conservative Christian influencers on social media today. We are told that it is somehow wrong—even unfaithful—to support efforts to challenge the leadership of foreign regimes which suppress religious freedom and persecute believers.

We are told that Christians should remain silent when totalitarian governments imprison pastors, ban evangelism, or forbid their people from hearing the Gospel.

And yet at the same time, many liberal Christian influencers insist that the righteous path is simply to bring people from those countries here to America—to our shores—so that they might encounter Christianity in the West.

In other words, we are told that it is virtuous to bring the world to America to hear the Gospel, but somehow immoral to open the world so that the Gospel may reach it.

That argument should trouble every Christian who takes the words of Christ seriously.

When Jesus rose from the dead and stood before His disciples, He gave them a command that would shape the entire history of the Church. He said to them, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations.”

This was not a suggestion, and it was not a mission confined to one people or one land. It was a command that the Gospel must go outward, beyond borders, beyond cultures, beyond languages, until every nation had the opportunity to hear the good news of Christ.

Jesus did not say, “Bring the nations to your doorstep.”

The Church itself was born in this outward movement. On the day of Pentecost, as recorded in the book of Acts, the Holy Spirit descended upon the disciples and people from many nations suddenly heard the message of Christ in their own languages. The miracle was not merely that tongues were spoken, but that the Gospel immediately began crossing barriers of culture and geography. From the very first moment of its existence, the Church was a global mission.

The early Christians did not wait for the world to come to them. They went into the world.

The apostles traveled across the Roman Empire preaching Christ in cities, villages, and marketplaces. The Apostle Paul journeyed thousands of miles throughout Asia Minor and Europe, enduring imprisonment, beatings, and persecution so that others might hear the message of salvation.

In Acts 17 we read of Paul standing in Athens among philosophers and idol worshipers and declaring to them the truth about the God they did not yet know. The early Church did not hide from hostile cultures. It entered them, proclaimed Christ within them, and trusted that truth would do its work.

And it did.

Within a few centuries Christianity had spread across the Roman world through the quiet courage of believers who refused to stop speaking about Jesus. The Gospel moved from Jerusalem to Antioch, from Antioch to Rome, from Rome across Europe, Africa, and Asia. The Church grew because Christians believed that the message of Christ belonged to every human being.

But even in those early days the Gospel faced powerful opposition. The Roman Empire often persecuted Christians because the message of Christ challenged the authority of the empire and its gods. Christians were imprisoned, executed, and driven underground. Yet persecution never stopped the spread of the Gospel. In fact, it often strengthened it.

History shows the same pattern again and again. Wherever the message of Christ is allowed to be heard freely, it grows. Wherever governments attempt to suppress it, they reveal their fear of its power.

Today we live in a world where hundreds of millions of Christians face persecution or discrimination for their faith. According to international monitoring groups like Open Doors, roughly 388 million believers live under significant pressure because they follow Christ—one in seven Christians worldwide.

In many countries churches are monitored, pastors are arrested, and conversions are treated as crimes. Some governments close churches that refuse to submit to political ideology. Others imprison citizens who dare to share the Gospel with their neighbors. In certain places even possessing a Bible can bring severe punishment.

Behind every one of these restrictions lies the same fear: the fear that if people are allowed to hear the Gospel freely, they may believe it.

To understand the scale of this dilemma, Christians must step back and look at the numbers.

Over 70 million immigrants have entered the United States since 1965 and the US has resettled millions of refugees, spending billions of taxpayer dollars each year on housing assistance, resettlement programs, and integration services.

Yet, at the same time, Christianity in America has declined while Christianity in the world is growing. Clearly, what we are doing is not working.

Compassion for those fleeing hardship is a deeply Christian impulse, and helping the vulnerable of the world reflects the heart of the Gospel. But, while a few million have been brought within reach of churches in the United States, BILLIONS of people still live in countries where the preaching of the Gospel is restricted, controlled, or openly persecuted.

China alone has a population of more than 1.4 billion people under a Communist atheist government that tightly regulates religion. In China, churches that refuse to submit to state ideology are shut down and their leaders arrested. Independent congregations—often called house churches—operate under constant pressure. In recent years thousands of churches have been demolished or shut down, and many pastors have been detained for refusing to submit their sermons to political oversight.

Yet despite these restrictions, tens of millions of Chinese citizens risk everything to secretly continue to follow Christ - many gathering quietly in homes to worship and study the Scriptures.

Iran’s 85 million citizens live under a Shia Muslim theocratic system where conversion from Islam can lead to arrest or imprisonment or death. In Iran, Christian converts have received prison sentences that can stretch for a decade or more simply for sharing their faith and conversion from Islam to Christianity is treated as a threat to the state.

Cuba’s 11 million people still face state monitoring and restrictions on religious activity and religious groups face surveillance, harassment, and pressure from authorities if they criticize the ruling government. Churches struggle to obtain legal registration, religious leaders have been detained, and hundreds of violations of religious freedom against Christians are reported each year.

In North Korea, even possessing a Bible can lead to imprisonment in labor camps not only for the believer but sometimes for their entire family.

Many “woke” conservative influencers on social media today are also trying to convince Christians that it’s wrong to support Israel or work with Israel and the Jewish people in any way - even though Israeli residents are generally free to practice their religion, and non-Jewish minority faiths (Muslims, Christians, Druze) have the right to build and maintain places of worship in Israel.

Christians should remember that our faith is deeply connected to the people of Israel. Jesus Himself was a Jew. He was born among the Jewish people, raised under the Law of Moses, and the Scriptures He taught from were the Hebrew Scriptures given to Israel. The apostles who carried the Gospel into the world were Jews, and the Church itself was born from that Jewish foundation.

Because of this shared biblical history, it is not wrong—or immoral—for Christians to cooperate with nations such as Israel in defending the freedom of people to hear the Word of God. Working alongside others to challenge governments that forbid the Gospel is not an act of aggression; it is an act of witness.

The Apostle Paul wrote from prison in his second letter to Timothy, “I am suffering, bound with chains as a criminal. But the word of God is not bound.” Even when governments attempt to control or suppress the message of Christ, the message finds a way to reach those who are searching for truth.

The early Christians understood well that the Word of God cannot be permanently chained.

If billions of people live under governments that tightly restrict the preaching of the Gospel, should Christians simply accept that situation as permanent? Should we quietly accept a world where entire nations are effectively closed to the message of salvation?

If the Church’s mission is to reach all nations, can Christians be satisfied bringing a few million people to the Gospel while vast portions of the world remain closed to hearing it in their own lands?

Today, we don't need to physically TRAVEL to other countries to bring the Gospel, we can use the power of the internet and other communication tools to bring it to all the people of the world if ONLY their leaders will allow them to hear it!

Why do so many Christians seem comfortable with a world where billions of people are forbidden from hearing the message of Christ?

Christians do not seek to impose faith through force. The Gospel cannot be compelled by governments or armies. Faith must be freely chosen. The Kingdom of God does not advance by coercion or conquest. It advances through love, witness, sacrifice, and truth.

Christians have always defended the principle that people must be free to seek truth. We are called to bear witness to Christ so that every human being has the opportunity to hear the message of salvation and decide for themselves.

The Apostle Paul described the purpose of Christ in his letter to the Ephesians in sweeping, cosmic language. He wrote that God’s plan was “to bring unity to all things in heaven and on earth under Christ.” Through Christ, the dividing walls between peoples are broken down and a new humanity is formed.

This vision leaves no room for a world in which entire nations are permanently closed to the Gospel. We should never accept a world where rulers claim the authority to silence the message of Christ before their people can even hear it.

Christians should never lose sight of the mission entrusted to us. The Gospel was not meant for one nation alone. It was meant to reach every corner of the earth.

In the book of Revelation we are given a glimpse of the final fulfillment of that mission: a great multitude from every nation, tribe, language, and people standing before the throne of God, praising the Lamb.

That is the destiny of the Church.

The Gospel belongs to the world. And the world deserves the freedom to hear it.

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