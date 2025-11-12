Many of you know that I’m not a big fan of Laura Ingraham and the “Ingraham Angle” on Fox News, but President Trump gave her a fantastic interview and tour of the White House that I think you should all see and hear in full.

The problem is that she set him up with certain questions in order to give her sound bites and video edits that the Koch Libertarian RINOs and the Democrats could use to twist his words and try to take him down. She pulled a 60 Minutes but was much more sneaky about it.

Let’s connect some dots. Why would Ingraham do this?

Ingraham has been a fixture in the media for over 30 years. She began her television career as a host on MSNBC in 1996 and had her own show. Yes, she worked for liberal MSNBC before she became a “conservative.” Then she went to CBS, then she finally landed at Fox.

Just like Tucker worked for liberal CNN before he worked for Fox…

And just like Kaitlin Collins worked for Tucker at the Daily Caller and at Fox before she moved to CNN. In other words, they all say what they are PAID TO SAY.

Ingraham has covered many Presidents in her career - Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden and Trump and her bio says she allegedly worked as a speech writer for the Domestic Policy Council (DPC) in the Reagan administration - on civil rights - right out of college in the 1980s. However, the DPC wasn’t supposedly created until 1993 by Clinton - so I question that.

Nevertheless, Ingraham always seems to take a more condescending tone with President Trump than she did with other Presidents or with candidates like Ron DeSantis. All sweet and nice and smiles!

Many believe that Ingraham is Deep State because of her bio and her antics. I’m one of them. Laura also has close ties to Mary McCord - and has covered for her in the past. I remember once when Laura shushed up Devin Nunes on her show because he started to bring up Mary McCord. Odd.

You might not have ever heard of Mary McCord, but she is one of the most calculating and devious Deep State coup plotters who flies under the radar. You can put her in the same category as Mueller, Weissmann and Eisen.

Mary McCord’s resume reads Deep State, and she uses it to influence and manipulate policy decision-making and to conduct slander campaigns against Trump.

McCord was appointed by then House Speaker - Democrat Nancy Pelosi - to the U.S. House of Representatives J6 Task Force following January 6, 2021.

McCord was also a member of the far-left National Task Force on Election Crises, which aims to address “systemic vulnerabilities in our election systems” - which means she was in a position to help “rig” elections or help cover up the crimes of those who do.

McCord is a frequent political commentator on MSNBC (where Ingraham once worked) along with Andrew Weissmann and Norm Eisen - using any excuse she can to bash Trump and MAGA and promote the bogus narrative of “right-wing extremism.”

What would drive McCord to be this way?

Although the records are non-existent, I believe that her father is likely James W. McCord Jr. - who was one of the CIA spies behind Watergate, who took the fall and framed Nixon. The coup against Trump is a repeat of the coup against Nixon.

James McCord died in obscurity in 2017 and his obituary listed NO family members. His death was not even reported until 2019. Very odd. He was born in 1924 - the age is about right to be Mary’s father.

But there’s more: McCord was also once the head of the DOJ’s national security division and reviewed the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) surveillance warrants targeting the Trump administration.

Supreme Chief Justice Roberts appoints the star-chamber judges to the FISA court.

Mary McCord’s husband is Sheldon Snook; he was the right hand to the legal counsel of Chief Justice John Roberts allegedly from 2014-2022.

How cozy.

SUNDANCE: “Mary McCord is a thread that unravels some of the biggest undiscovered background stories in DC media. McCord’s husband, Sheldon Snook, was the key staff of Supreme Court Justice John Roberts and almost certainly the leaker of the Dobbs decision to the media in 2022.

The counsel to the Chief Justice has one job, to review the legal implications of issues before the court and advise Justice John Roberts. The counsel to the Chief Justice knows everything happening in the court and is the sounding board for any legal issues impacting the Supreme Court.

In his position as the right hand of the counsel to the chief justice, Sheldon Snook would know everything happening inside the court. After the Supreme Court launched a heavily publicized internal investigation into the leaking of the Dobbs decision - something interesting happened. Sheldon Snook left his position as “senior advisor” to John Roberts. If you look at the timing of the leak, the investigation and the Sheldon Snook exit, the circumstantial evidence looms large.”

Then Snook went on MSNBC to talk about how everyone who works for the Supreme Court vows to keep the confidentiality of the court sacred. Right. The Supreme Court never released the name of any suspect after interviewing 100 people. Hmm. The investigation has so far failed to identify the leaker. Seems odd, doesn’t it? After Snook left, it all died down.

Mary McCord sits at the center of every table in the manufacturing of cases against Donald Trump and her husband was a key influencer (and likely leaker) with the Supreme Court. And this is Ingraham’s BFF?

SUNDANCE: “In February 2017, with Donald Trump now in office as President, it was Mary McCord who went with Deputy AG Sally Yates to the White House to confront White House legal counsel Don McGahn over the Michael Flynn interview with FBI agents. The surveillance of Flynn’s calls was presumably done under the auspices and legal authority of the FISA application Mary McCord previously was in charge of submitting.”

Mary McCord even joined the US House effort to impeach President Trump; as noted in this article from Politico AND worked for Adam Schiff who created the entire impeachment scheme against Trump in the US House.

MCCORD: “I think people do see that this is a critical time in our history. We see the breakdown of the whole rule of law. That’s why you’re seeing lawyers come out and being very willing to put in extraordinary amounts of time and effort to litigate these cases [against Trump.]”

Then they tapped Mary McCord in 2021 to go after Trump in the “classified documents” case:

November 3, 2021 – In Washington DC – “Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and the House Jan. 6 Select Committee has tapped Mary McCord, who once ran the Justice Department’s National Security Division, for representation in its fight to obtain former President Donald Trump’s White House records.

Mary McCord was also a member of the Jack Smith team that Obama-Biden used to go after Trump.

McCord has been involved in everything anti-Trump and she has said she will continue to STOP President Trump from succeeding in his 2nd term.

Mary McCord: “We’re already starting to put together a team to think through the most damaging types of things that he [Trump] might do so that we’re ready to bring lawsuits if we have to.”

Norm Eisen, Mary McCord and Andrew Weissmann were the lawyers behind all the fake legal strategies for the various state and federal prosecutions against Trump.

They are always spewing their lawfare BS on MSNBC & CNN and I believe they do the same through Ingraham and other operatives on Fox News.

Mary McCord actually uses her Georgetown students to run ops against Republicans. Laura Ingraham has publicly admitted on her show that she is best friends with Mary McCord. They are classmates from Georgetown University and have maintained a very close friendship since then. Ingraham also clerked at SCOTUS. The ties that bind.

SUNDANCE: “The New York City (Letitia James) and Atlanta (Fani Willis) cases were being run out of DC by the shadow lawfare group headed by Weissmann and McCord. Deputy DOJ AG Monaco is the bridge that connects all 3 cases to Jack Smith, Letitia James, Fani Willis.”

President Trump knows ALL THIS! Now you do too!

Now, let’s go back to Laura’s interview with Trump and look at how I think she tried to set him up.

I’m not going to give you the entire interview transcript but you can watch the entire interview yourself below (in three parts) to see how Trump responded.

Before we do that, let’s review a few parts of the interview that are being spun negatively by the fake news BECAUSE of how Laura Ingraham framed her questions.

First, on the H-1B visa program. The fake news is saying Trump called Americans STUPID and unable to do a job. THAT’S NOT WHAT HE SAID AT ALL.

This is the actual conversation that President Trump had with Ingraham about the H-1B visa program. The Koch Libertarians and the Democrats are spinning it as him saying Americans are not talented. That’s NOT what he said at all.

TRUMP: “Well, I agree on the H-1B visa program, Laura, but you also do have to bring in talent when a foreign country builds a new plant here.”

INGRAHAM: “Well, we have plenty of talented people here.”

TRUMP: “No, we don’t have certain talents and people have to learn. You can’t take people off an unemployment line and say, ‘I’m going to put you into a factory where we’re going to make missiles.’

You can’t just say to a country that is coming in, and going to invest $10 billion to build a new plant here in America, that we’re going to take people off the unemployment line who haven’t worked in five years, and they’re going to start making their missiles. It doesn’t work that well.

Let me give you an example in Georgia. They raided a South Korean-funded plant because they wanted illegal immigrants out.

They had people from South Korea working there that made batteries all their lives. You know, making batteries is very complicated. It’s not an easy thing and very dangerous. With untrained people - there are a lot of explosions, a lot of problems. They had like five or six hundred people, early stages, to make batteries and to teach American workers how to do it. We’re going to need that kind of training, Laura.”

Foreign countries are investing $21 TRILLION to build plants in America and we need to train our workers so that it’s safe! We don’t have 25 years to get people up to speed!

That wasn’t the only portion of the interview they are trying to reframe as negative. It was a great interview!

The Koch-funded Libertarians are also bashing Trump and Bessent’s idea for a 50-year mortgage backed by a 50-year gold-backed Treasury because of the way Laura framed the question. She said “MAGA folks” are against it. I’m MAGA and I’m NOT against it. Why?



Well, first off, the RINOs and Democrats who are mocking it haven’t done their homework and most aren’t smart enough to understand what he’s doing - and, secondly, Koch Libertarians are RINOs - Communists in disguise - and they are working hand in hand with Soros to destroy the American dream, open our borders wide and let illegal aliens take our jobs, our vote and our homes.



Here’s why a 50-year mortgage coupled with a gold-backed Treasury bond makes sense today.



Jerome Powell and the snakes in the Federal Reserve refuse to lower mortgage rates to help American citizens so President Trump has come up with another way to lower monthly payments so that young people can buy homes and pursue the American dream.



President Trump is supporting a proposal for 50-year mortgage terms as a way to make homeownership more affordable for young people today - by lowering monthly payments. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), under Trump’s administration, is actively working on introducing this new mortgage option, which is being called a “complete game changer” by FHFA Director Bill Pulte.

The average mortgage today only lasts 8 years - not 30 years - so the length of the instrument is pretty much irrelevant.



People who haven’t properly studied this issue are already saying it won’t work and people don’t want it. They’re wrong. Here’s why:



The 50-year mortgage would stretch out loan payments over a longer period, reducing monthly costs compared to the traditional 30-year mortgage. For example, at an interest rate of about 6.575% with 20% down on a $400,000 home, the monthly payment on a 30-year loan is roughly $2,038, whereas a 50-year loan would lower that to about $1,822.



50-year mortgages are currently prohibited under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which limits qualified mortgages to 30 years. To implement 50-year terms, Congress would need to amend or repeal parts of this law.

THUS, another reason for Republicans to terminate the filibuster!



Before you laugh, FDR came up with the 30-year mortgage to do the same thing. The key legislation that led to FDR’s 30-year mortgage was the National Housing Act, signed into law in June 1934. Just as the 30-year mortgage transformed home buying in the 1930s, Trump’s 50-year mortgage aims to address today’s affordability crisis.



People are living 20 years longer than they did in 1934, when the 30-year mortgage was introduced, so a 50 year mortgage is not as strange as it sounds. A young person could buy a home at 20 years of age in 2025 and pay it off by 70 and live another 20 years after that.



In 1934, life expectancy in the US was approximately 59.9 years for males and 63.9 years for females, while in 2025 it was about 79.40 years for males and 81.1 years for females. This shows a significant increase of over 20 years for both sexes due to factors like public health advances and increased standards of living.



Who knows what the life expectancy will be in 2075 - 50 years from now?



Also, the average family owns 3-5 homes in their lifetimes with the average time held on each mortgage of 11.9 years. So, the overall length of the mortgage is not as relevant as people believe. You can still pay it off early, build a credit rating and own your own home!



PLUS, Trump and his economic advisers like the idea of the U.S. Treasury issuing gold-backed bonds, such as a 50-year gold convertible security, which could be exchanged for a fixed amount of gold at maturity. I think it all ties together.



Judy Shelton wants the Trump administration to issue a 50-year gold-backed Treasury bond. Trump and Bessent like the idea. Bessent wants to remonetize the gold on America’s balance sheet since it’s now worth over $1.5 TRILLION.



The longest U.S. Treasury bonds currently available are 30-year Treasury bonds - backed by fiat - which obviously correlates with the current 30-year mortgage term.



Now do you see why Trump wants to offer 50-year mortgages to help young people be able to afford their first home? Do you get it now? He does these things for a reason.



This is how it works, step by step:



Treasury (Government)

Issues a 50-year gold-backed bond: This bond would be a long-term government debt instrument backed by gold reserves, providing a stable and secure asset base for bondholders.



Raises funds through the bond sale, which can be used to support the housing market or back the mortgage product.



Offers a yield on these bonds, expected to be relatively stable due to gold backing, which influences mortgage rates.



Ensures long-term credibility and payment obligations over 50 years, linked to the bond maturity.



Bank (Mortgage Lender)

Offers 50-year mortgages to homebuyers with interest rates linked partly to the yield on the 50-year gold-backed government bond.



Uses the bond as an asset or collateral to fund mortgage origination or securitization, potentially lowering funding costs and mortgage rates due to the bond’s stability.



Provides the homebuyer with a mortgage where monthly payments are spread over 50 years, reducing payment amounts compared to shorter terms.



Manages risk over a longer period, balancing interest earned from borrowers and the cost of funding via bonds or deposits.



Uses bond proceeds or sells mortgage-backed securities tied to these mortgages in capital markets, leveraging the gold-backed bonds for better financial stability.



Homebuyer

Applies for and receives a 50-year mortgage, benefiting from lower monthly payments due to the longer amortization period.



Pays monthly principal and interest for 50 years, with total interest likely higher over the life of the loan.



Gains the potential advantage of a more predictable mortgage rate linked to a stable gold-backed bond yield.



Builds home equity more slowly than with a shorter mortgage but can afford a home with lower payment stress.



Ends up repaying the entire loan principal and interest over a half-century, benefiting from the bond-backed mortgage stability.



The homeowner still has the freedom to sell the home, or refinance the home for a shorter term or pay the mortgage off early - while still building equity in homeownership.



AMUSE: “FDR’s critics said that a 30-year loan would create “permanent debt” and distort the private market. They were wrong. The system stabilized housing, revived construction, and built the modern middle class. Trump’s critics are making the same mistake. They warn that 50-year mortgages will trap Americans in endless payments, but history suggests otherwise.



The 30-year loan was once radical; today it is the gold standard. Extending the term simply reflects new realities: higher home prices, longer lifespans, and slower income growth. A young couple in their twenties could buy a home with a 50-year loan, build equity over time, and refinance to a shorter term when their earnings increase. In effect, the 50-year mortgage is a ladder, not a leash.”

If I haven’t lost you yet…

Finally, let’s review how Laura framed her questions to Trump. These are all quotes from her - and I believe she clearly baited him (just like MSNBC does today) in order to get answers that could be spun negatively. She pretends to be MAGA and fighting for MAGA against Trump. I believe she uses the word “sir” in a snarky way to feign respect:

LAURA INGRAHAM ON THE SHUTDOWN: They say that was all exaggerated by you. The Democrats clearly wanted to renegotiate this.

One of the big problems for the country is flights delayed for hours, thousands of flight cancellations. Are you worried that given the fact that we have a deficit of air traffic controllers. You’re giving bonuses to those who showed up. Where’s that money coming from? When can we expect the flights to resume more or less on better schedule? There are still lots of delays now, sir.

The economy was listed as a top concern for voters in New Jersey, New York, Virginia. Things have gone up. Beef, coffee, auto repairs.

So are you saying that voters are wrong or misperceiving how they feel? You said Biden did that too.

For many Americans, the average age of first-time home buyers are now up to age 40, which is sad. Your housing director has proposed something that has enraged your MAGA friends, which is this 50-year mortgage idea.

But why are voters in New York, Virginia & New Jersey saying they’re anxious about the economy? Why are they saying that?

What if the Supreme Court rules against the tariffs.

Aren’t we too dependent on China? It’s not just on rare earth, sir.

A lot of MAGA folks are not thrilled about this idea of hundreds of thousands of foreign students in the United States.

So we’re dependent on China to keep our university system going?

There was a report that Melania didn’t love this idea. Is that, is that true?

You said “I don’t think there’s anything that’s gonna get me into heaven.” A lot of Christians were sort of sad to hear that, because Christ came to forgive our sins. If you believe that as Christians and they open heaven to all of us. So don’t you believe that?

So these aren’t like from Home Depot or something?

Maybe you don’t agree - but all I hear is snark and condescension from Ingraham. She walked around with her new plastic face, with her arms crossed over her chest - trying to “get Trump” at every turn.

So, what can we do about this? Here’s a pro tip: When you see the fake news or an influencer sharing something that sounds out of character or context about what President Trump did or said - your first move should NOT be to share it with others as if it’s true! I watched many so-called “conservative influencers” do just that yesterday! They were spreading lies just like the Democrats do!

Even worse - I hate it when conservative influencers spread lies for the Democrats to hurt Trump and then naively exclaim: “I can’t believe he said that!” Well, it’s likely he didn’t!

If you see an influencer spreading fake news like this - call them out on it!

Our first step should be to find the quote in context and investigate what he actually said and why he said it and PUBLISH the entire interview or exchange so that people know the truth. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing today.

The BBC is going to be sued for $1 BILLION because they decided to take two sentences that Trump said ONE HOUR APART and splice them together to frame Trump for incitement on J6.

If we don’t do our due diligence and promote fake news and endless hoaxes, without checking their validity, we are false prophets too and just as bad as the BBC! Have a great day!

