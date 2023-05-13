People think we can’t be invaded and overthrown. WRONG. 200 years ago, British troops set fire to the White House.

On August 24, 1814, during the War of 1812 between the United States and England, British troops entered Washington, D.C. and burned the White House in retaliation for the American attack on the city of York in Ontario, Canada, in June 1813.

When the British arrived at the White House, they found that President James Madison and his first lady Dolley had already fled to safety in Maryland. As British troops gathered in the distance, Dolley decided to abandon the couple’s personal belongings and instead saved a full-length portrait of former president George Washington from desecration.

Soldiers reportedly sat down to eat a meal made of leftover food from the White House scullery using White House dishes and silver before ransacking the presidential mansion and setting it ablaze.

They’re tossing US Veterans out on the streets to make room for illegal aliens. Soon, they will be demanding you house them in your homes for free! If this isn’t a “replacement” - I don’t know what is.

DJT JR: “Honestly, this is just infuriating! Homeless vets are being booted from New York hotels to make room for migrants. Fuck Democrats & their bullshit policies! America last isn’t hyperbole it’s their goal.”

This journalist is reporting the truth from the border they don’t want you to see.

WATCH: https://twitter.com/SebGorka/status/1657153184849076225?

Biden is actually one of the most racist guys in DC. Along with Hillary. That’s why they call everybody else racist.

After what just happened to Daniel Penny, every person breathing can finally see we have two systems of justice in America…

ANN VANDERSTEEL:

Alec Baldwin shot a woman in the head.

No prosecution.

Michael Byrd shot Ashli Babbitt in the back.

No prosecution.

[Officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers hold down a violent offender who ODs of heroin and fentanyl.

He receives 40 years in prison.]

Daniel Penny accidentally kills someone in defense of others.

Riots and protests and now prosecution.

Our justice system has become both political and race based, which means it’s not a justice system at all anymore.

IT’S AN INJUSTICE SYSTEM.

How have we become a country where you have to be afraid to defend yourself or your loved ones - OR EVEN STRANGERS? Self defense is a primal right and guaranteed us by the constitution.

Criminal career politicians are forcing you to defend yourself and then prosecuting you for it!

HOW CAN WE BE PROSECUTED FOR WHAT WE HAVE THE LEGAL RIGHT TO DO?

All the videos prove that this was an accidental death. We even see that Neely was alive when Penny released him.

NONE OF THAT MATTERS WHEN RACE AND POLITICS ARE INVOLVED.

But those 2 things never should be involved because…

The Pledge of Allegiance ends with “LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL.”

Maybe it needs to start out that way from now on.

Chicago citizens are pushing back against illegals.

The black community finally got the memo...Democrats that they have voted for for decades are openly screwing them over!

Biden doesn’t need black Americans anymore. He is replacing them with illegals and transgenders. He found new minority groups to spend welfare on and give jobs to - and has offered non-citizens the vote!

Watch! Love this!

https://twitter.com/EndWokeness/status/1657049840344342531

$900,000 raised for Daniel Penny so far. Keep going. They want to turn Neely into another George Floyd. DO NOT LET THEM.

"Daniel Penny is a twenty-four-year-old college student and decorated Marine veteran, facing a criminal investigation stemming from him protecting individuals on a NYC subway train from an assailant who later died.

Funds are being raised to pay Mr. Penny’s legal fees incurred from any criminal charges filed and any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense. All contributions are greatly appreciated."

Daniel Penny turned himself in and is in handcuffs on the way to court. DA Alvin Bragg is charging him with 2nd degree involuntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in New York if convicted.

MARK LEVIN: "Former Marine Daniel Penny to be charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg with second-degree manslaughter for defending himself in the death of a violent repeat offender, Jordan Neely.

Get out and stay out of the cities if you know what’s good for you and your family."

Neely was a known violent predator. Penny acted to defend himself and the others on the train. Now he’ll be sacrificed on the altar of “racial justice.”

Jordan Neely terrorized innocent passengers for years. He tried kidnapping a 7 year old. He beat down a 64 year old man and a 67 year old woman. The hero who stopped him now faces criminal persecution. The Antichrist is rising in New York City.

Why would anyone want to go within 100 miles of New York City and their Communist kangaroo courts?

Beware of Democrat-run cities! The authorities will not have your back if something goes wrong when you’re trying to do the right thing.

THIS MUST NOT STAND.

Alvin Bragg is wrongly prosecuting him and he faces 15 years in prison!

A 66-year old witness on the New York subway says that Daniel Penny didn’t engage until Neely threatened to kill other passengers:

“'It was all Mr. Neely ... threatening the passengers. If he did not get what he wants."

She said Neely said: "I don’t care. I would kill a motherf—er. I don’t care. I’ll take a bullet. I’ll go to jail.’”

“I hope he has a great lawyer, and I’m praying for him. And I pray that he gets treated fairly, I really do. Because after all of this ensued, I went back and made sure that I said ‘Thank you’ to him.”

DONATE HERE: https://www.givesendgo.com/daniel_penny

Meanwhile, this is how the weak men of Hollywood respond to the fall of America. They mask up and hide and appease their CCP masters.

Here is a Venezuelan man who was released this morning after crossing illegally who is all smiles - he’s laughing at the stupid Americans.

https://twitter.com/BillFOXLA/status/1657090104211431430?

FROM US BORDER PATROL CHIEF RAUL ORTIZ

Week in Review at the border:

- 3 Agents Assaulted

- 67,759 Apprehensions

- 15,780 Approximate Gotaways

- $83,557 Seized

- 224 lbs. Marijuana

- 179 lbs. Meth

- 56 lbs. Fentanyl

- 34 lbs. Cocaine

- 5 lbs. Heroin

That was BEFORE Title 42 expired! Imagine what having a REAL WALL on every inch of our Southern border would do to STOP THIS.

Michael Yon is reporting live from the Panama Canal - where the invasion is happening. People from almost 200 countries are dumped in South America and they are making their way to our Southern border. I predicted this 3 years ago and was laughed at.

MICHAEL YON: This invasion is ongoing and growing. With full blessings from Biden & Texas leadership, gangsters, spies, mercenaries, and drug-resistant tuberculosis, HIV & scabies are gushing over our borders and around America.

The border remains wide open and Texas National Guard is helping and openly aiding the invasion.

They are dying by the 100s in the Darien Gap and girls and women are being raped by the thousands.

MICHAEL YON: A soft invasion helped the CCP capture Hong Kong…I’ve been doing this for many years in many countries. What we are seeing in USA, Europe, Australia, Canada, etcetera, is INVASION. Calling it otherwise is bad analysis, at best.

Democrats are happy with the new slaves they are importing.

KARI LAKE: There is a trail of debris on the Mexico side of the Yuma Border. Each item tells a heartbreaking story.



They found a little girl's underwear next to a condom.



How many innocent children are violated on their way to our country? Biden's border is a humanitarian disaster.

Cartels from all over the world are warring with each other at the border over control. Soon this madness will enter the US.

Unchecked 3rd world diseases like polio, drug-resistant TB, measles, ebola, Marburg, scabies and more are being allowed to cross our border:

From Border Patrol source just now: “The problem with scabies is that is is highly contagious and the illegal aliens are getting in busses and commercial aircraft to travel around the country. The next person that sits in that seat now has scabies!”

BTW - a migrant child just died in US custody. I guarantee you they will try to pull another Aylan Kurdi to trick Americans into opening the borders wide - like they did in Europe. How did they do it? I wrote about this in 2018 - you should read it so you know their plan! EVERYTHING they are doing to censor, invade, disarm & destroy America has already been tried and tested Europe!

https://realnewsnetwork9856.blogspot.com/2018/04/is-caravan-americas-aylan-kurdi-moment.html?

You all know that President Trump did a Town Hall on CNN which blew the doors off. Kaitlin Collins of CNN lied about the border and said Trump only built 52 miles of new wall. That means he built 52 miles where there was no barrier of any kind.



But on the right is a picture of what CNN considers a "wall" and on the left is what Trump considers a "wall" and built to replace it. President Trump built 450 MILES of new wall to replace old fencing!



This is a great example of how the fake news only tells you half the story! Then they "fact check" themselves and laugh at you for believing their lies!

The ratings came out and Trump was NUMBER ONE in cable news and beat Tucker’s old time period on Fox by 2 MILLION viewers. He had a 70 share. BIG. HUGE.

President Trump will be in Iowa tonight for a rally. Fox called and said they would broadcast the entire rally. They have NOT done that for years.

To all those who said Trump was stupid for doing a Town Hall on CNN - you should wake up. Remember how Fox said their goal was to make Trump a "non-person" - well, to turn that around, this is how it's done. Trump is smarter than all of them combined!

UPDATE: Trump’s rally in Iowa has been *cancelled* due to tornado warnings in the area. No Trump rally tonight. This is a rare cancellation, but the safety of attendees is #1.

Meanwhile, here’s Judas Pence & DeSantis hanging out together in 2020. Two backstabbers who were plotting a coup against President Trump!

Also, don’t forget that Russia & Communist China can come in through the north too via Canada and the Arctic Circle!

SHELLENBERGER: “We Americans tend to think of Canadians, when we think of them at all, as nice. But Prime Minister Trudeau’s crackdown on free speech is proof they can be anything but nice. It's time to pay attention. Canada's descent into totalitarianism is a warning to us all.”

REMEMBER THE BARBARIANS AT THE GATE - HISTORY IS REPEATING ITSELF.

THE INVASION OF AMERICA IS JUST LIKE THE INVASION OF ROME. WILL AMERICA FALL - LIKE ROME - OR WILL WE LEARN OUR LESSON? WE SHALL SEE.

As the Roman Empire weakened, Germanic tribes began to systemically attack the empire. From 376 to 476 AD, huge numbers of German barbarians poured into Roman territory. As a result, they overwhelmed and decimated Roman society. Sound familiar?

The main reason for the Germanic invasions of the Roman Empire was the movement into Europe of the Huns - led by Attilla the Hun. The Huns were fierce Mongolian nomads from central Asia & they destroyed all in their path. Many Germans were running away from the Huns and sought refuge in Roman lands.

They burned buildings and took valuable things and many even held high government positions in Rome. They were the DEEP STATE of the age.

The city of Rome became so weak it was vulnerable to attack. When a Germanic tribe called the Visigoths asked Rome for protection from the big bad Huns, the Romans let them live just inside the empire's border. BAD MISTAKE. Later, 410 hordes of Visigoths turned on Rome and stormed Rome and plundered it for three days. IT WAS OVER.

Famine struck, and Rome's population eventually dropped from about one million to 20,000.

Historians link the beginning of Europe's Middle Ages - sometimes referred to as the "Dark Ages" - to the fall of Rome in 476. The Middle Ages lasted for almost one thousand years!

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801. Or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.