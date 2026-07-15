REPORTER: “You said you can’t negotiate with the IRGC. Does that mean you’ll wipe them out like you did ISIS?”

TRUMP: “YEAH, it does! We’ll see! That should have been done by other Presidents but they were left to tap tap tap us along for 47 years. Obama basically paid them off. Obama gave them a fortune in cash and they started using that to make nuclear weapons. That set everyone else back. They’re nasty people. We’ve destroyed almost their entire capability to fight back but there still is some danger there. We’ll decide soon.”

What is the IRGC? They are like the Muslim Barbary Pirates of old.

If you’ve never cracked open a history book, the mess coming out of Iran right now probably looks like total chaos with no pattern to it. You’ve got top officials posting contradictory things on social media. You’ve got wild accusations flying back and forth about spies and traitors inside their own government. And you’ve got this desperate scramble to keep Iran’s oil moving toward Communist China while Iran’s entire economy falls apart at the seams. None of this is random. These are the classic signs of a regime that’s cracking under real pressure—the same exact pattern we saw with the Muslim Barbary Pirates more than 200 years ago.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps—the IRGC—and the hardline Shia Twelver Muslim clerics who run things there are behaving like modern-day pirates. They’ve hijacked their own country, holding their own people hostage, just like those North African corsairs once held American sailors captive on the high seas. A corsair was basically a state-backed pirate—not just some random criminal on the high seas, but a sailor who had official permission from his government to attack enemy ships and coastal towns.

President Trump sees it clearly, and he’s responding the same way Thomas Jefferson did back then: with a naval blockade and absolutely no willingness to pay tribute or give in to blackmail. The end is near for the IRGC. Let me explain exactly what’s happening, step by step, so you can see how history is repeating itself and Trump is holding the line just like Jefferson did.

What’s Really Going On in Iran Right Now

Iran’s leaders are falling apart at the seams. They reached out through Pakistan, Oman and Qatar, practically begging for face-to-face peace talks. The White House didn’t hesitate—they sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and VP JD Vance right away, and Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, came out and said the Iranians had asked for this themselves and that the early conversations had been productive.

But then the Iranian state media, places like Tasnim News, turned right around and denied that any real talks were even happening. They accused American media of making the whole thing up. Finally, President Trump came out and said we’re not flying 18 hours for no reason anymore. We’re done playing these pirate games. We can do this by phone. So what gives? Why the sudden one-eighty? It’s simple: the IRGC has complete control of Iran. They are literally Iran’s modern-day pirates that only answer to the hardline faction.

If you don’t believe me - the proof is right there in front of us all on X: Iran’s president and their parliament speaker pretend to talk tough but they take direction from the IRGC and post identical messages on social media, exactly one minute apart. That’s not a coincidence. That’s someone, almost certainly an IRGC handler, dictating both accounts. There is no internet in Iran for the people and the IRGC controls ALL the media - so that’s the ONLY story they let you see.

Picture President Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson putting out the exact same tweet at the exact same moment. That’s the kind of grip the IRGC pirates have in Iran.

Things on the ground are even worse—they’re paranoid out of their minds.

The economic picture is where it really hurts. President Trump’s naval blockade has turned their oil industry into a nightmare. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent isn’t letting up either. Bessent is cracking down further on the financiers and shipping companies that launder oil and commodity proceeds for Iran through shell companies — a network that the US Treasury says also moves goods to the Houthis in Yemen and has Russia-linked shipping ties. Altogether, this network is estimated to generate tens of billions of dollars for the Iranian regime, and today's action — the third major round against it in a year — aims to keep cutting into their revenue stream. GOING BROKE! And he’s even gotten Gulf nations—still furious over Iran’s attacks on their neighbors—to start opening up hidden Iranian bank accounts.

The Barbary Pirates: The Time America Told Pirates “Enough”

All of this feels eerily familiar if you know the story of America’s first run-in with pirates—and most people don’t. Back in the early 1800s, Muslim pirates operating out of North Africa’s Barbary Coast—places like Tripoli, Algiers, Tunis, and Morocco—made a business out of capturing American merchant ships. They’d enslave the crews, with more than a million Europeans taken captive over the years, and then demand “tribute” payments just to let U.S. ships sail safely. Once America won its independence, Britain stopped protecting American vessels anymore, leaving the young country wide open. For fifteen years, weaker American leaders just paid up. By 1799, the U.S. was shelling out $18,000 a year to Tripoli alone.

Then Thomas Jefferson took office as president. The Pasha of Tripoli jacked up the demand to $225,000 —twelve times what they’d been paying. Jefferson said no way. On May 10, 1801, Tripoli declared war the old-fashioned way: they chopped down the flagstaff at the U.S. Consulate. Five days later, Jefferson sent three frigates and a schooner under Commodore Richard Dale to blockade the port of Tripoli. His orders were straightforward: stop the pirate ships from getting out, protect American commerce, and fight back if they attacked. Congress got behind it with authorizing legislation in 1802. The First Barbary War dragged on until 1805, when Lieutenant Stephen Decatur led some daring raids that forced a treaty. That treaty ended the tribute payments for good and freed the American prisoners.

Jefferson wasn’t guessing about any of this. Back in 1786, he’d met with a Tripolitan diplomat who laid it out plain: under their view of Islamic law, any nation that didn’t pay tribute was fair game—their sailors could be enslaved legally. Jefferson came away with one conclusion: “Nothing short of force” would change their behavior.

Europe had a different approach—they’d been paying those pirates off for centuries because it seemed cheaper than mounting a real fight. Britain, France, and the Dutch cut tribute deals and weak treaties, which let the pirates go after their rivals while leaving their own ships alone.

America had to go it mostly alone, just like today, although the Kingdom of Naples did help out with naval bases and some gunboats. What came out of it was a big deal: America’s first war on foreign soil, its first fight against state-sponsored terrorism, and its first conflict with a Muslim power intent on controlling the entire world.

The Cuban Missile Crisis: When Another Blockade Won the Day

Fast forward to 1962, and you see the same kind of smart pressure working again. The Soviet Union had snuck nuclear missiles into Cuba, just ninety miles off the coast of Florida. President Kennedy didn’t order an all-out invasion. Instead, he put a naval quarantine in place—what was basically a blockade—to keep more missiles from coming in. The world held its breath for thirteen tense days. Soviet ships turned around and went home. The missiles got pulled out. Not a single shot was fired, and the crisis ended.

President Trump is running a page from that same book right now. Iran’s long push for nuclear weapons, combined with their threats to shipping lanes, called for a response. Instead of sending in ground troops, Trump slapped on this naval blockade that’s squeezing their oil exports—the one thing keeping the regime afloat.

And, now Trump is using unmanned drone boats and lasers to stop the IRGC from attacking with no boots on the ground. I believe this is a test for a future plan to the US to provide security to all the key oil chokepoints and trade routes around the world. Better us than the CCP or the IRGC!

The IRGC hardliners have been pleading with Russia and Communist China to build some kind of “multipolar world” that pushes America out of the picture. That’s the BRICS initiative. It’s the Muslim pirate playbook through and through: when your own threats stop working, call in bigger muscle. Up until now, Xi and Putin have been fairly quiet on the world stage.

People keep saying Trump should just eliminate the IRGC as if they are all hanging out in one building. That’s delusional. The IRGC is embedded like ticks in every facet of Iranian life.

1. It’s not a building, it’s a nervous system spread across 31 provinces.

Since 2008, the IRGC restructured from a centralized force into 31 provincial corps, one per province (two for Tehran), each with commanders wielding extensive independent authority. There is no headquarters you bomb and it’s over — it’s a franchise model, deliberately built that way.

2. Command doesn’t need Tehran to keep functioning.

IRGC units now operate on general instructions issued in advance rather than real-time direction from political leadership — meaning even decapitating top leadership doesn’t stop mid-level units from executing their standing playbook. Iran’s governance doesn’t hinge on one individual the way Saddam’s Iraq or Assad’s Syria did, which is why even a Khamenei killing wouldn’t cause systemic collapse — the system is built to withstand exactly that kind of blow.

3. It’s physically buried in mountains.

Underground missile cities like the Yazd base sit 500 meters inside a mountain, and per RUSI, penetrating these requires repeated strikes on the same point, precise intelligence, and follow-up attacks to stop rapid repairs — granite absorbs bunker-buster energy in a way concrete doesn’t. You can’t airstrike your way through geology.

4. It owns the economy, not just guards it.

This is the real killer for “just get rid of it.” The IRGC controls everything from construction to agriculture, oil, engineering, and manufacturing, often bypassing formal regulation entirely, and has built a loyal base among Iran’s poorer, rural population through this economic reach. Contracts, foreign trade, banking, shipping, construction, and imports are in many cases tied to entities close to the IRGC — corruption isn’t a deviation from the system, it’s the governing logic itself. Ripping out the IRGC means ripping out large parts of Iran’s actual functioning economy simultaneously.

5. The elite class and the IRGC are now the same people.

The economic elite’s interests are deeply intertwined with the theocratic system the IRGC enables — meaning the Guard has no institutional incentive to dismantle the very system that sustains it, and neither do the people who’ve gotten rich off it.

6. It launders money in ways sanctions can’t touch.

The IRGC has increasingly moved into crypto and shadow-fleet financial channels through Pakistan, using nested OTC desks and complex ownership structures to penetrate Gulf banking systems — a financial architecture built specifically to survive isolation.

Those who say Trump should just “get rid of it” assumes the IRGC is a wing of government you can amputate. The IRGC is a “socio-military-political-economic force” that deeply penetrates Iran’s entire power structure — it’s not attached to the state, it’s woven through it at every load-bearing point: military, economic, financial, and now geographically dispersed for survivability. You’d need simultaneous collapse of the patronage network, defections within the security services, and military pressure — not air power alone. Regime change without dismantling that patronage structure and triggering defections inside the security apparatus is unlikely to work.

That’s why I thought Trump might try to install a former Iranian President as a bridge to regime change. He needs someone who understands their sneaky system! It turns out that likely WAS his plan in the beginning. But the IRGC got wise and he’s now under house arrest!

But history doesn’t lie. The Barbary tribute system EVENTUALLY collapsed. The Soviets backed down in Cuba. Strength gets results.

Why Falling Regimes Always Get Louder Before They Collapse

Here’s something you see over and over in history: weak regimes don’t just fade quietly—they get louder, more erratic, more desperate right before the end. Those disjointed tweets coming out of Iran? That’s the IRGC showing its fractures.

The Lesson That Pirates Keep Forgetting

Europe spent centuries trying to buy off the Barbary Pirates with tribute (blackmail) payments. Today, you’re seeing the same thing—European leaders whispering backroom deals and pushing for sanctions relief instead of standing up to the threat.

President Trump isn’t playing that game. He’s channeling Jefferson with a simple message. We hold all the cards.

Pirates have always worked the same way—they keep demanding payment until someone finally has the guts to say no. The IRGC figured they could just wait Trump out. This blockade has shown them otherwise. Defectors are starting to talk. A coup is taking shape inside the regime itself. And the Iranian people, who are every bit as trapped as those American sailors were under Jefferson, might finally get a shot at freedom.

Strength puts an end to piracy. History keeps repeating itself because too many weak leaders forget that basic truth. Trump hasn’t forgotten. Get ready—regime change is coming. The end is near.

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