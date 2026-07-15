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Lavern-Mary Jo Eick's avatar
Lavern-Mary Jo Eick
2h

Everyone who cares, but doesn't understand must read Brian Kilmeade's book, "Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates". "The Forgotten War that Changed American History".

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M Jolly Koebele's avatar
M Jolly Koebele
2h

Brilliant article!

And thank you soooo much for making listening possible ❤️ I’m losing my eyesight to Wet MD. Ugh. Thank you!

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