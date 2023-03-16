Did you know that David Koch, of the Koch Brothers, was the Libertarian Party's VP candidate in 1980?

David Koch’s team ran against Ronald Reagan in 1980 to try to fracture the conservative vote and help Jimmy Carter win. He took 1 million votes in that election - his first attempt. It wasn’t enough but he didn’t stop trying.

Since then, the Koch Libertarian party has increasingly used ringers & divisive propaganda to try to fracture and defeat Republicans to install Democrats! It’s worked in many states like California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Kentucky & Minnesota!

In 2019, the Libertarian Party of Kentucky ADMITTED they purposefully split the conservative vote to help elect a DEMOCRAT Governor and DEFEAT Republican Matt Bevin, Trump's endorsed candidate. THEY ARE PROUD OF IT.

KY LIBERTARIAN PARTY: “We split the vote. We are always happy to split the vote in a way that causes delicious tears. Tonight there are plenty of delicious tears from Bevin supporters.”

Bevin “lost” by 4,500 votes. The Libertarian candidate garnered 28,000 votes and flipped the race to the Democrat! Rand Paul helped! The Libertarian STOLE 28,000 votes from the right in the Governor's race and, as usual, helped to elect a Democrat!

Kentucky elected a Republican Attorney General, a Republican Auditor & Republican SoS. Why? There were NO ringer Libertarians in those races. What does that tell you?

Aren't you tired of being conned by the Libertarian vote splitters in the name of "liberty!"? Read all about it here…

https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/libertarian-party-admits-they-sabotaged-kentucky-governor-s-election-to-seat-a-democrat

Did you know that the original Tea Party was launched in 1984 by the Koch Brothers and that Ron Paul, Libertarian, was the first Chairman? Connect the dots, people. Ron Paul went on to help Jesse Ventura flip Minnesota blue!

Koch Industries is the largest Libertarian sponsor in America — including the financing of policy groups like the Cato Institute in Washington and the formation of Americans for Prosperity, the political action group that helped galvanize Tea Party organizations and their causes.

PETER NAVARRO: “The Koch brothers are the biggest anti-MAGA movement in the whole entire Republican Party. They were dedicated, both in 2016 and 2020, to wipe out President Trump because they love the tax breaks, they love the deregulation, but what they don’t love is the deplorables, the fair trade, the secure borders and defense spending…

The last thing the Koch Libertarians want is to pay another dime to the deplorables of this country.

The Kochs first worked for Rubio, then Pence and now the Kochs work for DeSantis. Their goal is to block whatever MAGA things that Trump wants to get done.”

The Libertarian Party & the Tea Party & AFP & the Freedom Caucus were launched and are funded by the EXACT same people. The Koch Brothers! It's all a divide & conquer scam! The Kochs hate President Trump! The Kochs hate MAGA. The Kochs are Never Trumpers who want to fracture the conservative base and hand the White House back to the open borders Democrats!

The Koch Brothers Libertarians are nothing more than socially liberal Globalists who lobby for open borders, low corporate taxes and cheap labor. Once you understand that, it all makes sense.

The Tea Party gave birth to the Freedom Caucus - which was started by Ron DeSantis & Mick Mulvaney in 2015. See how this works? DeSantis & Mulvaney were literally responsible for elevating Paul Ryan to House Speaker. They even blocked McCarthy in 2015 like they tried to do in 2022.

Paul Ryan now runs content at Fox News for Rupert Murdoch and is there to destroy Trump! DeSantis, a protege of Ryan, is here to destroy Trump as well. Do you see how it all ties together?

The Koch Libertarian Party, the Tea Party, Freedom Caucus & AFP are all KOCH creations - they are all controlled opposition.

The Kochs & the Murdochs work together.

The Kochs & Soros work together:

https://countercurrents.org/2019/07/soros-and-koch-co-found-new-think-tank-to-restore-obamas-iran-policy/

In 2015 - the Kochs even offered to sponsor Jeb Bush! Jeb Bush became the first member of his family to speak at a Koch donor summit, this one held at a luxury resort in Dana Point, California.

https://www.cbsnews.com/miami/news/newcomer-to-koch-scene-bush-competes-with-tea-party-class/

The Kochs funded Jeb Bush against Trump. That gambit failed.

They had great plans. Their goal was to install Jeb Bush & Liz Cheney in the White House so the Libertarians could have endless weed, cheap labor and open borders!

MARK LEVIN: "Charles Koch jumped the shark years ago. He believes in open borders, slashing our military, criminal rights, and all the rest of the claptrap.

He partnered with Soros to form a foreign policy group that is, in my view, anti-American.

Now, when Biden and the Democrats are literally destroying our country and time and again undermining our constitution, Koch is spending tens of millions of dollars attacking Trump. He's no "conservative," as the corrupt media portray him. He's a disaster who is contributing to the destruction of our country."

Most of the good people I know have been conned to believe they are Libertarians. They are NOT. When you study their platform, and their actions, you find there is NOTHING conservative about Libertarians other than their support for 2A.

The actual Libertarian official platform is pro-abortion, pro-censorship, anti-American sovereignty, pro-multiple gender ideology, pro-gay marriage, anti-death penalty, pro-open borders, anti-flag, anti-anthem, anti-Constitution, anti-religion, pro-prostitution, pro-legalized street drugs, anti-police, anti-law & order, anti-military, pro-Chamber of Commerce cheap labor (Koch Brothers.)

The Koch Libertarians even support the right of Sharia Law to exist in America because of LIBERTY. Their goal is anarchy & the wild wild west.

Many people say that Ayn Rand was a Libertarian, so that’s why they are. LIES. Ayn Rand HATED Libertarians:

AYN RAND: “All kinds of people today call themselves “libertarians,” especially something calling itself the New Right, which consists of hippies who are anarchists instead of leftist collectivists; but anarchists are collectivists. Capitalism is the one system that requires absolute objective law, yet libertarians combine capitalism and anarchism. That’s worse than anything the New Left has proposed. It’s a mockery of philosophy and ideology.

They sling slogans and try to ride on two bandwagons. They want to be hippies, but don’t want to preach collectivism because those jobs are already taken. But anarchism is a logical outgrowth of the anti-intellectual side of collectivism. I could deal with a Marxist with a greater chance of reaching some kind of understanding, and with much greater respect. Anarchists are the scum of the intellectual world of the Left, which has given them up. So the Right picks up another leftist discard. That’s the libertarian movement.

[Collectivists are libertarians, socialists, communists & fascists and the opposite of Capitalists. Collectivists are about groupthink, Capitalists are about individual liberty.]

They’re not defenders of capitalism. They’re a group of publicity seekers who rush into politics prematurely, because they allegedly want to educate people through a political campaign, which can’t be done. Further, their leadership consists of men of every persuasion, from religious conservatives to anarchists. Most of them are my enemies: they spend their time denouncing me, while plagiarizing my ideas. Libertarians are a monstrous, disgusting bunch of people: they plagiarize my ideas when that fits their purpose, and denounce me in a more vicious manner than any communist publication when that fits their purpose.”

Libertarians are also against free speech! In fact, Facebook invited Koch Libertarians to a meeting with Republicans in 2015 on censorship to con them into accepting it! The WSJ wrote about it back then:

http://realnewsnetwork9856.blogspot.com/2019/06/peggy-noonan-facebook-conned.html

Here's what the HEAD of the current Libertarian Party Platform wrote. He said: "Forget the wall. It's time for America to have open borders!"

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/forget-wall-already-its-time-us-have-open-borders

Who was a senior fellow at the Koch Brothers’ CATO Institute? Tucker Carlson. Who does Tucker work for now? Rupert Murdoch & Paul Ryan. Who do Rupert & Ryan work with? Soros & the Kochs! Who did Paul Ryan endorse for 2024? Ron DeSantis - his friend! Who else endorsed DeSantis? The Kochs! Who is shilling for DeSantis on Fox? Tucker Carlson! Who met with Murdoch? Elon. How will THAT end? Will Tucker toe the line on Fox? Will he wake up and support Trump? What will Elon do? Will he endorse DeSantis or support Trump. Time will tell.

The good news? Jim Jordan endorsed President Trump. Why is that good? Because Jim Jordan was one of the original founders of the Freedom Caucus - along with Mulvaney, DeSantis, Meadows and Amash. That means Jim Jordan must be awake to the fact that he’s been conned by the Kochs! Jim Jordan has turned AGAINST Ron DeSantis & the Kochs! What about the rest of them?

JIM JORDAN IS A TRUE PATRIOT WHO IS AWAKE AND NOW ON THE RIGHT SIDE. BE LIKE JIM JORDAN! ENDORSE PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR 2024!

I could never figure out why President Trump hired or endorsed people from The Freedom Caucus when I knew they were the enemy backed by the Koch Brothers.

I finally figured it out yesterday. This is why President Trump is BRILLIANT. It's because he wanted to bring them to the right side and help them understand that the Freedom Caucus was controlled opposition run by the Kochs and NOT on America's side.

What happened? TFC members like Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Ronnie Jackson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and others all saw the light and have backed President Trump & America First.

Ron DeSantis, Mick Mulvaney, Chip Roy, Justin Amash, Rand Paul, Thomas Massie and others have all stood with the Kochs & backed DeSantis & the Globalists.

The Freedom Caucus is now on Team Trump and not controlled by Ron DeSantis, Paul Ryan & the Kochs any longer!

True America First patriots will back President Trump in 2024 - those standing with the Kochs and Paul Ryan, like Chip Roy, Rand Paul and Thomas Massie, will back DeSantis. You watch. The big REVEAL.

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or donate by credit card here. My preference is that you donate to me by check - made out to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801. Or, just send me a note or a card - I try to respond to all! I love hearing from you.