We now have concrete proof that Iran intended to build a nuclear weapon and wasn’t just dabbling in nuclear energy. I’ve been waiting to hear this for years. The former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, confirmed that Iran is not just enriching uranium for their civilian energy program - but for nuclear weapons.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made a statement suggesting that the enrichment of nuclear material by Iran and the "future production of nuclear weapons will continue.” He further claimed that a number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads.

Medvedev is close to Putin and often speaks for him. You’ll read otherwise - but this is the truth.

Here is his total statement:

MEDVEDEV: What have the Americans accomplished with their nighttime strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran?



1. Critical infrastructure of the nuclear fuel cycle appears to have been unaffected or sustained only minor damage.

2. The enrichment of nuclear material — and, now we can say it outright, the future production of nuclear weapons — will continue.



3. A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads.

4. Israel is under attack, explosions are rocking the country, and people are panicking.



5. The US is now entangled in a new conflict, with prospects of a ground operation looming on the horizon.

6. Iran’s political regime has survived — and in all likelihood, has come out even stronger.



7. The people are rallying around the country’s spiritual leadership, including those who were previously indifferent or opposed to it.

8. Donald Trump, once hailed as ‘president of peace,’ has now pushed the US into another war.



9. The vast majority of countries around the world oppose the actions of Israel and the United States.

10. At this rate, Trump can forget about the Nobel Peace Prize — not even with how rigged it has become. What a way to kick things off, Mr. President. Congratulations!

So, while trying to mock Trump - Medvedev just cleared up the lie that has been told for years that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and that Russia does not support them.

So, all those Koch Libertarian pundits who are spewing the party line that Iran had no intention of ever developing a nuclear bomb, so we should leave them alone, are lying too. Call them out. We don't need to have that stupid debate any longer.

Also, Iran apparently threatened to unleash "sleeper cells" in America if Trump dared take out their nuclear program. I can't confirm that but I have no doubt.

Over 1200 illegal aliens from Iran, that we know of, were allowed in America the last four years under the Obama-Biden regime.

Rubio went on the Sunday shows and said we need to stop blaming Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis for all the terror attacks around the world - because they are ALL funded by Iran (and by association - her masters in Russia & Communist China.)

The first satellite images from Iran’s Fordow nuclear enrichment site appear to show that Medvedev is lying - that the part of the mountain protecting the facility was completely obliterated by US bunker buster bomb strikes and the underground structures have collapsed.

Images show significant amounts of concrete dust from spread out over the site from 2 exit points in the ground and indicate that concrete structures deep underground were hit by the U.S. bunker-buster bombs.

Today - almost as if Trump reads my posts - he called out Medvedev of Russia and pointed fingers at Putin for being the brains of the nuclear operation in Iran! I love it!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the “N word” (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran? Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination? If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY.

The “N word” should not be treated so casually. I guess that’s why Putin’s “THE BOSS.”

By the way, if anyone thinks our “hardware” was great over the weekend, far and away the strongest and best equipment we have, 20 years advanced over the pack, is our Nuclear Submarines. They are the most powerful and lethal weapons ever built, and just launched the 30 Tomahawks — All 30 hit their mark perfectly. So, in addition to our Great Fighter Pilots, thank you to the Captain and Crew!”

After Trump called him out - Medvedev quietly backtracked and somewhat apologized - realizing that what he said was against the treaty Russia signed!

President Trump also confirmed that Iran’s nuclear sites were totally destroyed and that only the fake news & our enemies (including the Koch Libertarians) would lie about that.

All previous presidents said they would stop Iran from ever building a nuclear weapon - but Trump is the only one who acted on it and kept his promise.

What will happen next? Only God knows. But, at least now, we aren’t pretending any longer.

UPDATE: All day long, the fake news & the Koch Libertarians were predicting WW3 & a forever war - then Trump announced a ceasefire!

I'm watching the fake news, the X grifters and the Koch Libertarians blubbering all over the place and deleting posts right and left. They were predicting WW3 and a forever war - and then, suddenly, Trump announced a cease fire between Iran & Israel - just in time for the evening news.

Let's hope Russia & Ukraine are next.

