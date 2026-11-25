In late November, the Trump administration published a 1.1-gigabyte archive of internal records on USAID.gov. Announced by DOGE associate Edward Coristine, the release contains roughly 248 files—mostly emails, memos, briefings, and reports dating primarily from 2021 to 2024—documenting the agency’s work on “disinformation” and “information integrity.”

These records offer a detailed look at how a foreign-aid agency built operational censorship methods with major tech platforms, NGOs, and media-rating firms. Taken alongside existing congressional oversight records and FOIA releases, the files illustrate how government grants, ad-tech tools, and third-party rating systems converged to censor, target and influence online reach and revenue.

The newly released records detail day-to-day coordination between federal officials, tech giants like Meta, Google, and YouTube, and third-party groups.

The Global Disinformation Index (GDI), NewsGuard, Microsoft, and USAID are connected through government funding, tech partnerships, and online content moderation programs. Recent government records highlight how these groups worked together to rate news outlets and limit ad money for sites labeled as “disinformation.” Like mine. Records show that in June 2022, the U.S. intelligence community, under Obama-Biden, introduced GDI leaders to senior officials at USAID. Cozy.

GROK: The diagram is a simplified overview of documented links between USAID, the Global Disinformation Index (GDI), NewsGuard, and Microsoft’s advertising technology around “disinformation” ratings and ad demonetization.

Central to this network were the Global Disinformation Index (GDI) and NewsGuard, both of which evaluate news sites and maintain exclusion lists that sever programmatic ad revenue from designated “high-risk” or poorly scored publishers. While GDI received funding via the State Department and National Endowment for Democracy, NewsGuard secured a $25,000 pilot with the Global Engagement Center in 2020 and a nearly $750,000 Department of Defense contract in 2021.

NewsGuard maintains that its ratings are protected journalistic opinions rather than censorship. Conversely, critics argue the system operates as a punitive mechanism, pointing to criteria like a 12.5-point disclosure rule that they claim is applied selectively to penalize alternative and pro-Trump media while leaving establishment outlets untouched.

Ultimately, the archive challenges the legal defense that these rating firms act as purely independent entities. Under the First Amendment “state action” doctrine, private corporations can lose immunity when their actions are heavily subsidized, encouraged, or entangled with government agencies. By mapping out the flow of federal grants, defense contracts, and platform coordination, the USAID archive frames these third-party rating systems as part of a government-subsidized speech-management apparatus.

Edward Coristine (the young DOGE associate widely known online as “Big Balls”), who was involved in the earlier work on USAID, publicly announced the release.

The dump contains roughly 248 files (about 1.1 GB total): mostly PDFs of emails, memos, briefings, and reports, plus a few videos and spreadsheets. The material centers on USAID’s work on “disinformation,” “information integrity,” content moderation, and its contacts with Big Tech companies. Most of the records date from the Biden years (primarily 2021–2024), though a few go back further.

The files themselves show meetings, draft partnership language, requests related to content removal, talking points about working with the platforms, and related internal discussions. The full set of files is available as a ~1.1 GB ZIP download. The site states that previous administrations “weaponized” USAID for a “radical agenda” at odds with American values and that the release is for transparency and accountability. USAID itself was shuttered by the Trump administration in 2025.

Full originals are on usaid.gov (and mirrored at sites like usaid-files.vercel.app for easier browsing).

USAID is the United States Agency for International Development. For decades it was the main U.S. government agency that handed out foreign aid — billions of taxpayer dollars every year for health programs, economic development, democracy and governance work, education, and similar efforts in countries around the world. In early 2025 the Trump administration (with help from the Department of Government Efficiency called DOGE) largely dismantled or drastically scaled it back, cutting or relocating many of its programs. I’ve written before that USAID was the ATM for the Globalist CIA and New World Order mongers.

USAID = CIA Tierney's Real News · February 7, 2025 DOGE is sorting through (auditing) the US Treasury ledgers to find waste and fraud. Estimates are that 20-25% of our spending is on waste, fraud and grift - amounting to roughly $2 TRILLION in US tax dollars per year. In other words, if we got rid of the money laundering and the grift we could pretty much balance our budget and pay off our debt. Read full story

And that part of Trump’s plan is to dismantle the CIA once and for all like many previous presidents before him have wanted to do but failed:

The newly released USAID files sit inside a larger, well-documented architecture that includes the State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC), Department of Defense contracts, private rating firms, and ad-industry tools.

Part Seven lists “Ten things USAID and its partners can do.” Documented recommendations and discussions include advertiser outreach, using ads/algorithms to steer people away from content toward, psychological narrative spread, monitoring, fact-checking and targeting online populist communities.



The documents show a deliberate effort to push defunding and downranking tools.

Based on available news reports, there is no confirmation that NewsGuard is directly mentioned in the documents. While news coverage and commentary surrounding the release frequently group NewsGuard and the Global Disinformation Index (GDI) together due to their similar media-rating missions, the specific files highlighted in current reporting focus on GDI rather than NewsGuard.

However, for citizen journalists like me, NewsGuard is the “ratings” company we hear from most often. Gemini agrees there is a connection between GDI and NewsGuard. So let’s explore that connection

GEMINI: “NewsGuard is one of the clearest private-sector nodes in that network. The result has been reduced reach, advertising pressure, and visibility costs for viewpoints that fell outside approved narratives—costs felt by independent voices. The company called the Global Disinformation Index (GDI) is in the same broad category as NewsGuard.”



GDI is a UK-based nonprofit founded in 2018 by Clare Melford and Daniel “Danny” Rogers. It produces “disinformation risk” ratings of news websites and maintains lists (including a “dynamic exclusion list”) that advertisers and ad-tech companies can use to avoid placing ads on high-risk sites—effectively defunding them. Its stated goal is to disrupt the monetization of content it classifies as disinformation or “adversarial narratives.”



It is functionally similar to NewsGuard: both rate or score outlets in ways that influence advertising revenue and visibility.

Critics on the right have long argued that both disproportionately target conservative, libertarian, or non-leftist outlets (GDI’s early U.S. “riskiest” lists were heavily skewed that way; NewsGuard has faced parallel bias complaints). They are competitors rather than formal partners and sometimes disagree on specific sites.

As I mentioned earlier, both have had U.S. government funding or contracting ties (GDI through State Department/National Endowment for Democracy channels and related programs; NewsGuard through DoD licensing/contracts). They operate in the same “disinformation” / information-integrity ecosystem that involves governments, NGOs, platforms, and advertisers.



Documents obtained via FOIA litigation show NewsGuard’s general manager pitching services shortly after the 2020 election to intermediaries (including Park Advisors, which received multi-million-dollar GEC awards and distributed subawards to NewsGuard, the Global Disinformation Index, and the Atlantic Council) alongside officials from State, NSA, and Defense components. USAID and GEC coordination on COVID and other topics is also reflected in the broader record.

NewsGuard is owned and controlled by its co-founders and co-CEOs, Steven Brill and L. Gordon Crovitz. According to NewsGuard’s own website, Brill and Crovitz (who are also investors) hold governing rights and control the company’s editorial products, including its reliability ratings. It was founded in 2018 by Brill (founder of Court TV and The American Lawyer) and Crovitz (former publisher of The Wall Street Journal). Privately held for-profit company (NewsGuard Technologies, Inc.), based in New York.

Outside investors (listed by NewsGuard in descending order of ownership interest) include individuals and entities such as Eijk van Otterloo, Nicholas Penniman V, Frank Richardson, Mark Simon (via 1898312 Ontario Inc.), Cox Investment Holdings, Jules B. Kroll, the John S. & James L. Knight Foundation, and others (including former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge).

Early lead investor was Publicis Groupe (a major advertising holding company). The Knight Foundation has also been a notable investor.

Microsoft is not an owner of NewsGuard. It has been a major partner, client, and sponsor, but it does not appear on NewsGuard’s list of equity investors.

NewsGuard has publicly described Microsoft as a key partner that provides its trust ratings and data to users and products. Microsoft publicly described NewsGuard as providing independent “nutrition labels” and reliability ratings to help users evaluate news sources.

Microsoft’s election-related work centers on ElectionGuard, an open-source cryptographic toolkit (part of the same Defending Democracy Program) designed to make election results end-to-end verifiable.

NewsGuard states that its revenue comes mainly from licensing its data to businesses (advertisers, platforms, etc.) and consumer subscriptions. Exact ownership percentages of outside investors are not publicly detailed beyond the company’s ranked list.

NewsGuard has consistently stated that it does not censor, block, or suppress content; it produces journalistic reliability ratings sold to advertisers, platforms, and others, and that government work was limited to licensing data on foreign state-sponsored material. Its defenders treat the ratings as protected speech and a private-sector alternative to opaque platform algorithms. Critics point to rating disparities (documented in Media Research Center analyses cited by officials), government funding/contracts, advisory-board ties to intelligence figures, and real-world use by ad agencies and platforms that can starve outlets of revenue or visibility without a direct government “take-down” order.

Social Credit Score Tierney's Real News · October 24, 2024 The election is less than two weeks away - and, frankly, I would rather be writing a newsletter today about that. But, something happened to me in the last few days that I think is indicative of what they plan for the rest of us - in terms of assigning each of us a Read full story

In November 2024, then-Commissioner (now Chairman) Brendan Carr sent letters to the CEOs of Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet demanding lists of products and services that use NewsGuard, framing the firm as part of a “censorship cartel” alongside fact-checkers, ad agencies, and prior-administration coordination. He set a mid-December response deadline and posted about the need to dismantle the arrangement. House Oversight was already examining contracts.

Two years later, public follow-through has been limited: the FTC opened a broad investigative demand on NewsGuard (tied to alleged collusive ad boycotts), the company sued, and the demand was later withdrawn after the agency settled related advertising-agency matters. Carr has focused on other priorities (news-distortion policy enforcement on broadcasters, national-security items). The new USAID files and existing contract records supply fresh documentary material that could be used for renewed scrutiny of Section 230 “good-faith” questions, advertiser collusion, or government-contractor influence on private speech tools. Whether that material produces concrete action is the open question the prior letters left hanging.

The pattern is not conspiracy theory; it is contracts, emails, grants, rating methodologies, and platform partnerships that are now partially public. NewsGuard and similar firms argue they rate reliability transparently and oppose government censorship. The files and oversight record show government money and coordination flowing into the ecosystem that produces the ratings and the tools that shape what reaches audiences. Everyone who published outside the preferred set of sources felt the downstream effects in reach and revenue. The USAID release makes the connections harder to dismiss as rumor.

The question is whether the FCC and other agencies treat the new material as a prompt for the accountability that was promised roughly two years ago, or whether the architecture simply continues under new names.

PETER THIEL: “If we want to be aggressive, so many of the people working at USAID could be charged with fraud like Oliver North was charged with fraud.”



Even the goalposts used to penalize independent reporting have shifted. In 2022 and 2023, the standard attack from self-appointed “reliability” raters was a demand to prove every claim beyond a shadow of a doubt. Today, when the paper trail is undeniable and they can no longer prove the reporting wrong, the critique has morphed into a complaint that independent writers fail to present a “countervailing argument.” In a free society, there is no legal or journalistic rule requiring an investigative writer to pad a documented case with official talking points—any citizen or publisher is free to advance a thesis short of defamation.

Yet by treating the omission of establishment counter-narratives as a “reliability” failure, private rating firms turn subjective editorial preferences into financial penalties across the ad-tech ecosystem. By integrating its reliability scores and exclusion lists into major programmatic ad exchanges and brand-safety platforms (including partnerships with major ad holding companies), a red rating automatically starves independent outlets of ad dollars—the exact “defund” mechanism outlined in the USAID/GDI records.

It is consistent with how NewsGuard applies one of its transparency criteria, and many publishers find the application one-sided.

NewsGuard’s nine scoring criteria include a requirement that sites which “advance a particular point of view disclose that point of view” (worth 12.5 points under the “handles the difference between news and opinion responsibly” category). A related transparency criterion requires disclosure of “any notable ideological or political positions held by those with a significant financial interest in the site.”

Their stated rationale is that readers should know the orientation so they are not misled. In practice, this has been used to press conservative and pro-Trump sites to add explicit disclosures or about-page statements identifying the viewpoint.

NewsGuard has defended the rule as apolitical: the same standard applies to any site with a clear perspective. Co-CEO Gordon Crovitz has written that both liberal and conservative outlets should disclose their orientation so readers understand the lens.

Critics (including publishers such as the Daily Wire) have reported being told that openly acknowledging a conservative perspective means the site fails to be “objective,” while many left-leaning outlets that do not prominently label themselves as such receive higher scores. I agree with the Daily Wire.

Whether the pattern of scores reflects neutral application of journalistic standards or viewpoint-sensitive judgment remains contested; the company’s founding leadership includes both a left-leaning and a conservative figure, and its documented Microsoft integration was real but has been narrowed under political pressure. Even though Ted Cruz forced Microsoft to disavow them they still stood with NewsGuard.

Why the New USAID Files Change the Legal Battlefield: Previously, NewsGuard hid behind First Amendment protections for private journalistic opinion, and courts blocked government subpoenas (like the FTC’s) as potential viewpoint retaliation.

Under the First Amendment “state action” doctrine, private entities lose that shield when their speech suppression is significantly encouraged, subsidized, or entangled with federal agencies. By exposing how USAID, GEC, and DoD coordinated with platforms, trusted flaggers, and private rating intermediaries, the 248 files establish a systemic pattern of government-subsidized speech management and censorship.

Here are the letters I’ve received from NewsGuard since 2020 to prove their approach has evolved. I hope you take the time to read them all so you understand what someone like me (an older woman just trying to do her part) has to put up with just for trying to tell you the truth:

In case anybody thinks I’m wrong, I asked GROK to fact check this post. Here’s what it wrote word for word.

GROK FACT CHECK: This article from Tierney’s Real News correctly covers the November 2026 public release of roughly 248 internal USAID records documenting Biden-era contacts with Meta, Google, and YouTube on information-integrity issues, including content-removal requests involving overseas partners and a 2022 Global Disinformation Index concept note that proposed defunding, downranking, and deplatforming high-risk outlets.

Prior public records show NewsGuard’s earlier government contracts focused on foreign narratives, yet the new archive does not establish direct operational targeting of domestic U.S. political speech. Tierney’s broader framing of a unified “globalist censorship machine” remains interpretive.

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