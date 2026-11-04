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Tierney's Real News
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Many of the 30,000 friends and followers that I have on FB and the 20,000 followers I have on Substack know that I just celebrated 32 years of sobriety - I have not had a drink or used a mind-altering substance since October 12, 1994. I am currently working on a book about that, BTW.

But, I need to share this. Today I wrote an article about my view on the midterms and provided the data to back up my conclusions.

One of my 'paid subscribers' commented on my post that he disagreed with me - and then in an angry rebuttal said that I "must be drinking again" to write something like that.

I immediately called him out as a sociopath and blocked him on Substack, ended his subscription and refunded his money.

My view is that he knows that I consider my sobriety as one of my profound lifetime accomplishments and he used it to try to diminish my worth. Only a sick person would do that.

Was I overreacting?

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Newt Gingrich, who has been around the block a few times, explained what the establishment GOP gets out of this. They wanted to get rid of JD.

GINGRICH: "The scale of the Republican defeat is so great that it makes the race for the GOP presidential nomination wide open. If the administration had won a big victory, Vice President JD Vance would have had an enormous argument to be the inevitable nominee.

Now, with JD's push for a go-slow strategy blowing up in Iran and his defense of Vivek Ramaswamy’s horrible, inhumane ad featuring his opponent’s mother attacking her own daughter, a good bit of the luster has come off the bloom. The number of people who want to draft Secretary of State Marco Rubio is staggering.

In addition, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Ron DeSantis, Pete Hegseth, Glenn Youngkin, and a surprising number of people may decide this is their chance to take advantage of the chaos of the shocking defeat and seek to be the champion who can rescue the party and the country.”

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