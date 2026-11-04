

I know a lot of you are frustrated and confused and looking for explanations for what just happened in midterms - because, frankly, the scale of what just happened makes no sense from a purely organic standpoint. The talking heads are already out there telling you this was “just a normal midterm,” that “this is a referendum on Trump and everybody wants to go back to the old establishment GOP" and that Florida shows everything is fine. None of those things are true.

We even have Iran out there saying that midterms prove that Iran won the war and that America just went through regime change because they love Iran more than Trump. That story falls apart the second you look at the actual vote totals.

So this morning after a good night's rest I decided to look at the actual numbers to tell you what I think actually happened. I know many of my naysayers out there will disagree with me and start flinging typical sound bites but until you've done your homework I don't want to hear from you. I'm more than happy to have a debate if you can show me the data that backs up your conclusions but simply regurgitating something that Brit Hume or BioClandestine said is meaningless to me at this point.

I know many people will call me crazy but I look for tells within the data and within the narratives to explain things I can’t explain. The mid-term result is one that I can’t explain and makes no sense in many races.

That was until I found this article written last night in Semafor. This was buried in a long article.

This explains why the uniparty let Democrats win by a larger margin in races that they normally wouldn’t have won. It’s a combination of cleaning house in the GOP and giving the Democrats a large enough margin to make sure the DSA can’t control or block anything.

Now it all makes sense. READ IT. The Republicans did the same thing to get rid of and box in radicals in the Freedom Caucus.

This is why both parties need the ability to “cheat” - so they can control the outcome and block the “resistance.”

1. Context: The Problem with Tiny Majorities

In recent years, the Republican Party held a very small, narrow majority in the House. Because their lead was so slim, Speakers Kevin McCarthy and Mike Johnson needed almost every single Republican vote to pass any laws or keep their leadership positions. This gave a small group of Republicans immense power (leverage). They could threaten to block votes or oust the Speaker if they didn’t get exactly what they wanted, leading to political gridlock and internal chaos.

2. The Shift: Democrats Win Big

Democrats were worried about a similar problem happening to them. They feared that if they won the House by only a few seats, their own DSA members might refuse to vote for Hakeem Jeffries to become Speaker of the House unless their specific demands were met.

Because the Democrats’ overall majority is large, leadership does not need a 100% unanimous vote from their party to pass bills. If a few DSA members decide to rebel or vote “no,” the party still has enough moderate votes to win anyway.

A large majority “insulates” DNC party leadership. It strips away the disproportionate leverage that small, unruly factions usually hold in a closely divided government, allowing the main body of the party to govern more smoothly.

Peter Thiel also said last night that if you give Democrats more control over the Senate and House they won’t push for a DSA candidate for 2028:

“I think the Democrats will do well enough in the midterms, in a month and a half, that they will be indifferent to a center-left vs. far-left presidential candidate.”

This guy got it right a year ago.

ADAM TOWNSEND: “I was totally right about the election. It had nothing to do with inflation and nothing to do with Iran - it had to do with them daily engaged in “forming the vote” and sounding sad about it.”

I know that mid-terms usually favor the opposing party but Trump did 30 rallies to drive out the vote - and the early vote numbers and turnout do not jibe with the result. There was manipulation and everybody knows it.

First, let's look at who is gone. The Senate and House no longer have the same collection of open resistance to Trump that was there two years ago. Murkowski, Collins, McConnell’s influence, Massie, Boebert, Mace — the list of people who spent years undercutting him or refusing to fall in line is dramatically shorter. That did not happen by accident. The institutional players on both sides understand how midterms work. The deal that gets made, quietly or not, is simple: you get to clear out the people in your party who cause you the most trouble, and in return you help make sure the other side’s most disruptive elements stay contained. Both establishments get a cleaner caucus. The voters who showed up for Trump in 2024 are the ones who paid the price in turnout.



Semafor reported that Democrats were openly worried they needed a large enough margin to keep the DSA wing from being able to dictate terms. They wanted enough seats so that if three, four, or five of their own members tried to hold either chamber hostage, leadership could simply vote around them. That is the mirror image of what just happened on the Republican side. The people running both parties had an incentive to produce a result big enough for Democrats to manage their left flank while the institutional Republicans thinned out the members who had been giving them the most trouble. The turnout numbers made that outcome possible.



I compared every state that had a governor’s race or a Senate race in 2026 to the same state’s 2024 presidential numbers. The results are clear - even in Florida. Florida is the perfect example of the spin. People are pointing to the governor’s race and saying the party is in great shape. Look at the actual totals.

Byron Donalds still came in well below Trump’s 2024 number in the state. A win is better than a loss, but it is not the same thing as matching presidential-year turnout. Anyone telling you Florida proves the base is fully mobilized without Trump is ignoring the math.



In Florida’s 2026 governor race, 1,977,850 fewer Republicans voted for Donalds compared to Trump’s 2024 presidential total, while 658,484 fewer Democrats voted compared to Harris.

That means 1,319,366 more Republicans stayed home than Democrats in 2026. Without Trump on the ballot, Republican turnout dropped far more significantly than Democratic turnout.

The same pattern shows up in race after race. Where Trump wasn’t on the ballot, Republican totals fell hard. That is the data.



Across all the states that held Governor or Senate races, roughly 25 million fewer people voted for the Republican nominee than voted for Trump in 2024. On the Democrat side the drop was only about 14 million compared with Harris. I did the math - state by state.

25 million Republicans stayed home because Trump wasn’t on the ballot and Democrats outvoted us by 11 million votes and those votes were targeted to races that Democrats needed to win to secure a wide margin in the House and Senate!

In plain English, about 11 million more Democrats showed up relative to their presidential baseline than Republicans did relative to theirs. In several states the Democratic candidate actually got *more* votes than Harris received in 2024. That did not happen on the Republican side at all.



If the standard “people just don’t vote in midterms” excuse were true, both parties should have seen roughly the same kind of drop. They didn’t. Republicans collapsed without Trump on the ballot. Democrats did not.



That is exactly what Trump has been saying. He was the one who brought those voters out. When he wasn’t there, a huge chunk of the coalition stayed home. The professional Republican get-out-the-vote operation, the consultants, the state parties, the “ground game” everyone was supposed to be running — it did not replace him. The numbers show it.



This also lines up with what happened to a lot of the people the establishment wanted gone. The Freedom Caucus took heavy losses. Candidates the old guard never liked underperformed or lost. Meanwhile the people who have always been more comfortable with the old party structure did relatively better.

Midterms have always been a convenient time for the institutional party to thin the ranks of the people they consider troublesome, then turn around and blame the result on whoever is most convenient — in this case, Trump not being on the ballot.



Before the election, almost every major Republican influencer and plenty of people who had access to early voting data were saying the same thing: we were going to hold the Senate 52-48 and the House was going to be tight but winnable. That was the consensus message coming from people who claimed to be looking at the real numbers. Then the results came in and it wasn’t close.

There is no way that many people with early voting data and internal numbers could have been that uniformly wrong by accident. Either they knew the trajectory and chose to keep saying it was under control, or the information they were putting out was deliberately misleading. Either way, the people who were supposed to be watching the numbers and warning the base did the opposite.



You can draw your own conclusions about how much of this was ordinary politics and how much was the permanent party using the midterm to clean house while giving the other side a bigger win than it needed. What you cannot do is look at a 25-million-vote Republican shortfall versus a 14-million-vote Democratic shortfall and pretend the two parties behaved the same way. They didn’t. The coalition that showed up for Trump in 2024 did not show up at the same level for the rest of the ticket in 2026. Everyone else is trying to explain that away. The numbers don’t let them.



Trump was right. When he is not on the ballot, a large part of the base treats the election as optional. The rest of the party has not figured out how to change that. Until they do, every claim that “the ground game is fixed” or “this candidate has solved the problem” has to be measured against the same standard: how many of Trump’s 2024 voters actually showed up. In 2026, the answer was not enough.



Put it all together and it is one clear picture. The Republican drop was massive and it was not matched on the Democrat side.

The people who had the early numbers and the platform spent months telling everyone the Senate was safe at 52-48 and the House was going to be close. Then both chambers flipped hard and a long list of the members who had been problems for leadership were gone. That is not what a normal midterm looks like when the only variable is “the president isn’t on the ballot.” The numbers show who stayed home. The results show who benefited.



That’s the picture the numbers paint.



When Trump was on the ballot in 2024, the Republican side produced the votes. When he wasn’t in 2026, those votes largely disappeared. The Democratic side did not see anything close to the same collapse. The people who spent the last two years telling you the ground game was ready, the early vote looked good, and the majorities were secure were either wrong or they weren’t being straight with you.

Below is the state-by-state breakdown for every governor’s race and every Senate race that was on the ballot. I will add to this and update this as certified numbers come in.

You can look at the raw totals yourself and see exactly where the drop happened and how it compared to Harris’s numbers in the same states. No spin, no averages, no “normalized” turnout models—just the actual votes.



Once you see the full list, it becomes hard to keep treating this as a normal midterm or as proof that the party has solved its participation problem without Trump. The gap is too large and too consistent.



Use the data however you want. Share it, argue with it, or ignore the people who are already trying to explain it away. The totals are what they are.

Overlap between 2026 Senate and Governor races



Governor races: 36 states

Senate races: 35 states



States with both a Senate and Governor race (overlap): 26 states

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Wyoming.



Governor only (no Senate race): 10 states

Arizona, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Wisconsin.



Senate only (no Governor race): 9 states

Delaware, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia.



After removing the double-counting, the combined unique-state Republican drop is about 25 million and the Democratic net drop is about 14 million.

To see exactly how this turnout manipulation played out on the ground, let’s look at the hard data state by state.

In the 2026 Arizona governor race, Republican Andy Biggs received 916,236 votes compared to 1,770,242 votes for Donald Trump in 2024—a drop of 854,006 votes. Meanwhile, Democrat Katie Hobbs received 1,193,939 votes compared to 1,582,860 votes for Kamala Harris—a drop of 388,921 votes. Overall, 465,085 more Republicans stayed home than Democrats in 2026 without Trump on the ballot.

In the 2026 Florida governor race, Republican Byron Donalds received 4,132,275 votes compared to 6,110,125 votes for Donald Trump in 2024—a drop of 1,977,850 votes. Meanwhile, Democrat David Jolly received 4,024,554 votes compared to 4,683,038 votes for Kamala Harris—a drop of 658,484 votes. Overall, 1,319,366 more Republicans stayed home than Democrats in 2026 without Trump on the ballot.

DeSantis is pretending Florida did better than anywhere else because he wants to run for President in 2028 and that’s what the swamp wants. DeSantis (a Yale Skull & Bones Bushie) doesn’t have what it takes to win the White House. He already proved that. Another Mitt Romney!

In the 2026 Georgia governor race, Republican Rick Jackson received 1,908,261 votes compared to 2,663,117 votes for Donald Trump in 2024—a drop of 754,856 votes. Meanwhile, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms received 2,268,462 votes compared to 2,548,017 votes for Kamala Harris—a drop of 279,555 votes. Overall, 475,301 more Republicans stayed home than Democrats in 2026 without Trump on the ballot.

In Iowa's 2026 governor race, 319,604 fewer Republicans voted compared to Trump's 2024 presidential total, while Democratic turnout actually increased by 50,048 votes compared to Harris.



In the 2026 Iowa governor race, Republican Zach Lahn received 607,415 votes compared to 927,019 votes for Donald Trump in 2024—a drop of 319,604 votes. Meanwhile, Democrat Rob Sand received 757,326 votes compared to 707,278 votes for Kamala Harris—an increase of 50,048 votes. Overall, 319,604 fewer Republicans voted in 2026 without Trump on the ballot, while Democratic turnout actually grew.

In Kansas's 2026 governor race, 217,732 fewer Republicans voted compared to Trump's 2024 presidential total, while Democratic turnout actually increased by 1,795 votes compared to Harris. That means 217,732 Republicans stayed home in 2026 while Democrats slightly expanded their vote total. Without Trump on the ballot, Republican turnout dropped significantly, while Democratic turnout held steady.

In the 2026 Kansas governor race, Republican Ty Masterson received 541,070 votes compared to 758,802 votes for Donald Trump in 2024—a drop of 217,732 votes. Meanwhile, Democrat Cindy Holscher received 546,648 votes compared to 544,853 votes for Kamala Harris—an increase of 1,795 votes. Overall, 217,732 fewer Republicans voted in 2026 without Trump on the ballot, while Democratic turnout actually grew.

In Maine's 2026 governor race, 124,671 fewer Republicans voted compared to Trump's 2024 presidential total, while 58,809 fewer Democrats voted compared to Harris. That means 65,862 more Republicans stayed home than Democrats in 2026. Without Trump on the ballot, Republican turnout dropped far more significantly than Democratic turnout. In the 2026 Maine governor race, Republican Robert B. Charles received 253,306 votes compared to 377,977 votes for Donald Trump in 2024—a drop of 124,671 votes. Meanwhile, Democrat Hannah M. Pingree received 376,843 votes compared to 435,652 votes for Kamala Harris—a drop of 58,809 votes. Overall, 65,862 more Republicans stayed home than Democrats in 2026 without Trump on the ballot.

In Minnesota's 2026 governor race, 313,234 fewer Republicans voted compared to Trump's 2024 presidential total, while 87,882 fewer Democrats voted compared to Harris. That means 225,352 more Republicans stayed home than Democrats in 2026. Without Trump on the ballot, Republican turnout dropped far more significantly than Democratic turnout. In the 2026 Minnesota governor race, Republican Lisa Demuth received 1,205,798 votes compared to 1,519,032 votes for Donald Trump in 2024—a drop of 313,234 votes. Meanwhile, Democrat Amy Klobuchar received 1,569,097 votes compared to 1,656,979 votes for Kamala Harris—a drop of 87,882 votes. Overall, 225,352 more Republicans stayed home than Democrats in 2026 without Trump on the ballot.

In Nebraska's 2026 governor race, 189,398 fewer Republicans voted compared to Trump's 2024 presidential total, while 57,768 fewer Democrats voted compared to Harris. That means 131,630 more Republicans stayed home than Democrats in 2026. Without Trump on the ballot, Republican turnout dropped far more significantly than Democratic turnout.



In the 2026 Nebraska governor race, Republican Jim Pillen received 375,355 votes compared to 564,753 votes for Donald Trump in 2024—a drop of 189,398 votes. Meanwhile, Democrat Lynne Walz received 312,198 votes compared to 369,966 votes for Kamala Harris—a drop of 57,768 votes. Overall, 131,630 more Republicans stayed home than Democrats in 2026 without Trump on the ballot.

In New Hampshire's 2026 governor race, 89,296 fewer Republicans voted compared to Trump's 2024 presidential total, while 136,689 fewer Democrats voted compared to Harris. That means 47,393 more Democrats stayed home than Republicans in 2026. Unlike many other states, Democratic turnout dropped more significantly than Republican turnout in New Hampshire. In the 2026 New Hampshire governor race, Republican Kelly Ayotte received 306,227 votes compared to 395,523 votes for Donald Trump in 2024—a drop of 89,296 votes. Meanwhile, Democrat Cinde Warmington received 281,799 votes compared to 418,488 votes for Kamala Harris—a drop of 136,689 votes. Overall, 47,393 more Democrats stayed home than Republicans in 2026.

In North Carolina's 2026 U.S. Senate race, 1,255,335 fewer Republicans voted compared to Trump's 2024 presidential total, while 247,412 fewer Democrats voted compared to Harris. That means 1,007,923 more Republicans stayed home than Democrats in 2026. Without Trump on the ballot, Republican turnout dropped far more significantly than Democratic turnout. In the 2026 North Carolina Senate race, Republican Michael Whatley received 1,643,088 votes compared to 2,898,423 votes for Donald Trump in 2024—a drop of 1,255,335 votes. Meanwhile, Democrat Roy Cooper received 2,467,963 votes compared to 2,715,375 votes for Kamala Harris—a drop of 247,412 votes. Overall, 1,007,923 more Republicans stayed home than Democrats in 2026 without Trump on the ballot.

In South Carolina's 2026 governor race, 433,557 fewer Republicans voted compared to Trump's 2024 presidential total, while 69,451 fewer Democrats voted compared to Harris. That means 364,106 more Republicans stayed home than Democrats in 2026. Without Trump on the ballot, Republican turnout dropped far more significantly than Democratic turnout. In the 2026 South Carolina governor race, Republican Alan Wilson received 1,050,190 votes compared to 1,483,747 votes for Donald Trump in 2024—a drop of 433,557 votes. Meanwhile, Democrat Jermaine Johnson received 959,001 votes compared to 1,028,452 votes for Kamala Harris—a drop of 69,451 votes. Overall, 364,106 more Republicans stayed home than Democrats in 2026 without Trump on the ballot.

In the 2026 Texas governor race, Republican Greg Abbott received 4,524,948 votes compared to 6,393,597 votes for Donald Trump in 2024—a drop of 1,868,649 votes. Meanwhile, Democrat Gina Hinojosa received 5,230,908 votes compared to 4,835,250 votes for Kamala Harris—an increase of 395,658 votes. Overall, 1,868,649 fewer Republicans voted in 2026 without Trump on the ballot, while Democratic turnout actually grew.

Trump said Abbott turned RINO and the numbers prove that. Republicans don’t like him and didn’t want to vote him in for another term.

In the 2026 Wisconsin governor race, Republican Tom Tiffany received 1,221,668 votes compared to 1,697,626 votes for Donald Trump in 2024—a drop of 475,958 votes. Meanwhile, Democrat David Crowley received 1,438,721 votes compared to 1,668,229 votes for Kamala Harris—a drop of 229,508 votes. Overall, 246,450 more Republicans stayed home than Democrats in 2026 without Trump on the ballot.

In other words, in my new state of Wisconsin, a half million Republicans stayed home and let the Democrats prevail. How insane is that?

No matter what they tell you on the fake news - the data tells the truth. Now, what’s next? Well, Trump said Democrats can put forward all the nasty bills they want but he will veto them if they aren’t good for the American people. Eventually, Democrats will have to work with him. He doesn’t think Democrats will try to impeach and remove him - but who knows. Trust me, these number show that Republicans are easy to fool and are likely to go back to apathy once Trump is gone. Just saying…

Finally, as I posted in August, I wrote about what Trump and the Republicans in Congress could still accomplish in a lame-duck session if they lost the House and Senate in mid-terms. I think it’s time to republish that. Will it happen? I don’t know.

Swamp Republicans have long made more money as the resistance than they ever would governing. The uniparty GOP wanted to lose the mid-terms - they think it sets them up for a 2028 win and then they can blame Trump for the failure. A minority party gets to fundraise off outrage, blame Trump and the Democrats for everything, and never actually deliver. Losing is the product - losing is the goal. Once you get that - everything makes sense. That’s why Trump did all those rallies so that the swamp GOP wouldn’t LOSE as much as they wanted to.

That dynamic explains a lot of the institutionalist foot-dragging we’ve seen. John Thune has said publicly that he did not have 50 votes to nuke the legislative filibuster and pass the SAVE America Act. Even the photo-ID bill only managed 52 votes—every Democrat against it, plus enough institutionalist Republicans (Collins, Murkowski, Tillis and others) refusing to break the rule.

Republicans have to often preferred to lose gracefully rather than win by breaking with donor-class comfort. The question has always been what Trump can actually do to bypass that BS.

The new Congress does not seat until January 3, 2027. Between Election Day and that date, the outgoing Republican House and Senate retain full constitutional authority. Losing an election does not strip a sitting majority of power before its term legally ends. A lame-duck GOP majority that has just lost the House (or seen its margins shrink) has every incentive to act. There is no next election for two years, and the alternative is watching the window slam shut in January with nothing secured.

What could still be codified in a December sprint, assuming the outgoing House passes the bills:

Voting and election law — a federal voter-ID and election-integrity standard, the stalled successor to the SAVE America Act (proof of citizenship, photo ID, limits on mail voting).

Immigration enforcement — permanent statutory authority and funding structures for ICE and CBP, converting agency policy and appropriations riders into harder-to-reverse law.

Guns — national concealed-carry reciprocity.

Healthcare — restructuring ACA subsidy mechanisms along the lines of the Rick Scott savings-account model.

Tax law — locking in permanence for time-limited provisions from earlier reconciliation bills.

Once the filibuster is gone, none of this is limited to reconciliation’s narrow budget rules. A simple majority can pass whatever it wants on any subject, as long as the House concurs and the president signs. That is the entire point of the nuclear option.

Nuking the filibuster is not a one-time weapon. It becomes the new baseline. If Democrats ever assemble a full trifecta later, they inherit the same tool. Everything codified in December 2026 becomes as repealable as anything else the moment the other side holds all three levers.

I believe that Trump wanted to wait until after the midterms to begin the high-profile phase of the grand RICO cases and the arrests of top figures. That is the same reason Thune and the Senate have been publicly cautious about nuking the filibuster and codifying the full MAGA agenda before the election.

2025** was about cleaning house: aggressive tariffs as global leverage, restructuring agencies, purging Deep State saboteurs, and getting the domestic house in order.

2026** is about Iran, the Abraham Accords, America leading, America 250, FIFA 2026, and clearing out illegals, cartels, election fraudsters, and fake influencers before the midterms.

2027** becomes the launchpad—the RICO grand-conspiracy cases, the high-profile arrests, and sweeping institutional accountability.

2027 is about arrests and retribution.

2028** is about permanence—locking in the America First paradigm and transitioning into the next phase of the movement.

Going after Obama-era top-tier figures before the midterms would have been a tactical catastrophe, and Trump knows it. Trigger historic arrests of elite political figures while voters are still focused on the midterm election and it becomes an instant lightning rod. It radicalizes the Democrat base, drives historic turnout, floods competitive states with anti-Trump money, and risks the moderate swing voters who care about inflation, immigration, and governance—not retribution politics.

Wait, and you avoid the midterm backlash entirely. Forcing a doomed vote or torching the filibuster before the election hands Democrats a turnout weapon and paints vulnerable Republicans as “vote suppressors” at the worst possible moment. Better to keep the focus on results.

Once the election is behind them, the incentives flip—especially for senators who just lost, are retiring, or whose seats are no longer in play.

The panicans, doomers, and fake MAGA influencers want you to believe all is lost if people are not in handcuffs tomorrow. The opposite is true. The lack of immediate arrests is not abandonment of the promise. It is the calculated patience required to make sure that when the hammer falls, it hits with absolute, inescapable force.

House Democrats have already signaled they are preparing sweeping investigations targeting companies, banks, and financial firms tied to Trump if they regain power—prioritizing subpoenas over impeachment. They will overplay their hand as they always do.

Do not assume the game ends on Election Night. The lame-duck session still belongs to the sitting majorities. President Trump understands leverage and will use it if he can. But do Thune and Johnson have the guts to do it? We shall see.

ROD MARTIN: “The president is going to use the full powers of Article II, Section 1, which, thankfully, we actually now have courts that recognize. So now with certain key Supreme Court cases and just the president’s willingness to go do things, you know, we’re seeing an assertive executive again.

So the legislature can do what it wishes, but he still has a veto pen, just like Obama did in his last two years. The real issue for the Democrats is they’re going to end up fighting each other. But I think Jon Ossoff made his announcement for president last night. That speech sounds like an announcement. He’s not a Democratic socialist. And you saw a lot of the Democrats who did especially well last night had distanced themselves from the DSA. So I think Abdul El-Sayed may be a little more lonely than he thinks.”

Newt Gingrich, who has been around the block a few times, explained what the establishment GOP gets out of this. They wanted to get rid of JD.

The scale of the Republican defeat is so great that it makes the race for the GOP presidential nomination wide open. If the administration had won a big victory, Vice President JD Vance would have had an enormous argument to be the inevitable nominee.

Now, with this go-slow strategy blowing up in Iran and his defense of Vivek Ramaswamy’s horrible, inhumane ad featuring his opponent’s mother attacking her own daughter, a good bit of the luster has come off the bloom. The number of people who want to draft Secretary of State Marco Rubio is staggering.

In addition, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Ron DeSantis, Pete Hegseth, Glenn Youngkin, and a surprising number of people may decide this is their chance to take advantage of the chaos of the shocking defeat and seek to be the champion who can rescue the party and the country.”

PS: Ronald Reagan lost 8 Senate seats in 1986 and then George H.W. Bush won over 400 electoral votes two years later.

My view is that after Trump leaves the White House he will launch Trump TV to replace Fox News. Watch.

AI: The article’s core numbers for major states match near-final/unofficial 2026 results and confirmed 2024 presidential totals very closely. Results are still being finalized as of November 4, 2026, so minor adjustments are possible, but the key claims hold up under current reporting.

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