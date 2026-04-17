I’ve been receiving quite a bit of hate mail lately for being so “pro-Trump” from some of my so-called “conservative friends.” I like to call them the panicans and the doomers. You know who you are.

I’ve been wanting to say this for a while to all of those who only reach out to me to complain about President Trump and never mention his victories - so here goes. I posted this last night on Facebook:

DEAR DOOMERS: “The mid-terms are only about six months away, yet President Trump decided to RISK EVERYTHING and go after the Iranian regime militarily and strategically.

Why? Because he learned that the terrorists running Iran had enriched enough uranium to make a nuclear bomb and put it on an ICBM to target Europe, Israel and our military bases in the region. He also knew that Iran, China, Russia and BRICS had plans to destroy America, destroy the dollar and replace us as the world leader.

So, Trump did what no other President in the past 50 years has dared to do - STOP Iran and their comrades from their plans to destroy the world. And he did it at huge risk to himself and his political party.

He did it even though he knew gas prices would go up, the stock market would go down, the fake news would vilify him, the Democrats and RINOs would call him a war monger and the Pope would mock him for not being a peacemaker.

How much courage did that take? How much resolve did that take? How much faith did that take? DOES ANYBODY REALIZE HOW COURAGEOUS THAT WAS? IT BLOWS MY MIND EVERY TIME I THINK ABOUT IT.

For those weak and whiny panicans and RINOs who can’t wait to wake up every morning and “scold” him for not being “appropriate” enough or moral enough or for not doing things the way they want him to - why don’t you first be honest with yourself and admit that you wouldn’t even have the courage to get out of bed if you had to face what that man has been through.

The fact that Trump stood up to Iran because it was the righteous move to make - to protect God’s people everywhere - even though many in his own party stood against him - even though many Libertarians and RINOs wanted him to roll over and play it safe - should be all you need to know about who he is.

God saved him for a reason - to save us from ourselves. That reason should be glaringly obvious by now. If you don’t see it - you don’t want to see it.

I THANK GOD FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP.”

After I wrote that, I woke up this morning to the news that oil prices were down to around $80 a barrel, and the stock market was back up at record highs again. That only took 6 weeks of “war” in Iran - not a FOREVER war like the panicans and doomers have claimed!

Remember, oil was $120 a barrel under Biden and the DOW never got over 42,000. Now oil is down 35% from record highs under Obama and the DOW is up 20%!

So I’m saying this once and for all: the panicans and RINO doomers were wrong—again.

Six weeks ago, “the experts” swore that Trump’s showdown with Iran would crash the stock market, send oil over $200, and drag us into a permanent war. Instead, look at the results: oil is down around $80 per barrel, the Dow is back at record highs, the Strait of Hormuz is open and safe, and Iran has agreed not to build a nuclear weapon or keep enriched uranium. Not only that, but a ceasefire is holding in Lebanon, and Israel and Lebanon are headed to the White House for talks after 34 years of silence.

Trump didn’t run from the fight; he stared down the Iranian regime, the Axis of Resistance, and the doom‑porn media—and he won. The world is less dangerous, the markets are stronger, and the “forever‑war” narrative that his critics hyped has already collapsed.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “The Iranian regime doesn’t understand nice. That’s why I scream at them. It’s the only language they understand.”

The fear‑based doom narrative is already busted. Trump rolled the dice, stayed strong when the ‘experts’ wanted retreat, and the results are speaking for themselves. We will know them by their fruits.

And then there’s the grotesque hypocrisy on the spiritual front that came from the Pope and many doomers.

Reverend Franklin Graham was one of the few religious leaders who had the courage to stand up and say the truth and even send a letter to the White House confirming it in writing: President Trump was NOT portraying himself as Jesus, and those who say he did are just trying to trash him.

REVEREND FRANKLIN GRAHAM: “I do not believe President Trump would knowingly depict himself as Jesus Christ. He thought it was a doctor helping someone. When I looked at it, I didn’t jump to the same conclusion as some. There were no spiritual references, no halo, no cross, no angels. It was a flag, soldiers, nurses, fighter planes, eagles. I think this is a lot to do about nothing. The ill-intended speculation is by his enemies, foaming at the mouth, to make him look bad. I appreciate how President Trump has defended religious faith for both Evangelicals and Catholics - he’s the most pro-Christian, pro-life President in my lifetime and he doesn’t shy away from it.”

I totally agree! I respect Reverend Graham for having the guts and the honesty to not join the Satanic mob against our President and speak the truth about this. This is how you stand up for a friend when it matters - instead of joining the mob to drag him down.

Yet those same “conservatives” who are foaming at the mouth over Trump stayed silent when Team Obama literally put Barack Obama on what looked like a cross, with a halo, in unmistakable Christ‑imagery. That story drew almost no rebuke from the same doomer crowd piping up now.

Team Obama WAS trying to portray Barack Hussein Obama as Jesus on the cross AND with a halo! There was NO doubt. I wrote about that a few days ago - if you haven’t read that newsletter yet, you can find it here.

YET THE POPE AND MANY OF MY RINO READERS SAID NOTHING ABOUT THAT!

So here’s the bottom line: Trump stands for America, for Israel, for God’s people, and for American strength. The world is objectively safer, oil is falling, and the markets are soaring because of his resolve. The PANICANS and DOOMERS who constantly warn of catastrophe are the same people who believe all the BS and fear-mongering from the fake influencers. It’s an exhausting way to live.

I thank God for President Trump—and I will keep saying it until the panicans, doomers and RINOs finally admit they were wrong. Godspeed.

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