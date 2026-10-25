Tierney’s Real News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angk's avatar
Angk
1d

I ask those questions all the time! How could otherwise sensible people be so deluded??

I think of all that happened in Europe during WWII. Didn't the survivors warn their children and grandchildren??

It's inexplicable. Thank God for the ones who see and are fighting back! May God bless them, empower them, and protect them and writers like you trying to wake people up!🙏♥️🙏

Reply
Share
MNI7's avatar
MNI7
1d

Thank you again and again - your posts and information are invaluable!🙏🏼🇺🇸

Reply
Share
2 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tierney's Real News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture