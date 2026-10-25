I reported months ago that the DC ballroom and other facilities the Trump administration is reinforcing or building in DC are “doomsday” bunkers and part of planning for Iran launching a nuclear weapon against the world. Iran is run by a criminal cartel and something called the Twelver Doomsday Cult. Iran’s rulers don’t merely want power. They want to destroy the world. They think that is their purpose.

The Pentagon just confirmed today that I was correct.

It’s called the FORTRESS initiative. They obviously know things we don’t.

Quick Catch-Up for New Readers

Here is the short version of what my earlier reports established, so you don’t have to start from zero:

- Iran has already demonstrated ballistic missiles with ranges that can reach U.S. bases, Europe, and the U.S. East Coast. The next step is mating nuclear warheads to them. They have proven the delivery capability. Pretending they would never use it is the delusion.

- Iran’s leadership is driven by Twelver Shia eschatology. This is not ordinary great-power competition. Key elements of the regime view the destruction of the current world order (and the conditions that bring the return of the Mahdi) as a religious duty, not a last resort.

- The White House ballroom project is not primarily a party venue. It is a hardened military complex: multi-story underground facilities, drone-proof and missile-resistant construction, military hospital, secure command spaces, biodefense systems, and rooftop drone/air-defense capacity. Court filings and official statements have described it as essential for continuity of government and presidential protection against nuclear, missile, and drone threats.

- Data centers are not the enemy of rural America. They are the computing backbone required for modern defense—Golden Dome-style missile defense, AI threat analysis, sensor fusion, directed-energy weapons, drone-swarm defense, and resilient command-and-control. Hardened data centers paired with independent power (microgrids, batteries, small modular reactors) are what allow those systems to function when the civilian grid is attacked or fails. Foreign influence operations (including paid amplification of local opposition) have worked to slow American buildout while China races ahead.

My previous in-depth reports are here. New readers should start with these if you want more information:

- Iran Just Proved Its Missiles Can Reach Us

- Iran’s Twelver Doomsday Cult

- Trump’s Genius Move to Protect America

- Doomsday Bunker

- Data Centers Are Not Your Enemy — They Are the Shield America Needs to Survive

- Codifying America’s Defense & the Golden Dome

- Saving America Multi-Part Series

What FORTRESS Actually Is

Today’s Fox News report on the Pentagon’s FORTRESS initiative (Federal Operations for Resilience, Troop Resources, Energy, Supply and Survivability) lays it out plainly. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the broader program on September 30. Fresh details released today show the scale of the preparation.

Under FORTRESS, every major military installation in the continental United States must be able to sustain essential operations independently for at least 90 days—electricity, water, fuel, and communications—with no reliance on civilian infrastructure or global supply chains.

Key elements include:

- Portable nuclear reactors, large-scale battery storage, and microgrids that can disconnect bases from the civilian grid entirely.

- Strategic reserves of munitions, fuel, critical minerals, electronics, spare parts, and medical supplies sized for wartime consumption rates.

- A two-supplier rule for critical items so the loss of one factory doesn’t stop operations.

- The Civil Reserve Manufacturing Network: pre-identifying civilian factories that can switch to defense production, with contracts, cybersecurity standards, and conversion plans already in place, plus recurring industrial stress tests.

- Hardening of communications, navigation, and satellite systems against GPS jamming and space disruptions.

Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell put it bluntly: “Power is combat now. Without electricity, you lose communications, water, logistics, assembly lines and just basic military command structures.”

He added that the old assumption two oceans would protect us is gone, and that President Trump has already shifted thinking with Golden Dome and a renewed focus on the Western Hemisphere.

This is not abstract peacetime planning. It is preparation for a major war that could reach American soil, cripple power grids, break supply chains, and threaten critical infrastructure. Combined with the hardened underground facilities under the White House ballroom complex and the computing backbone of hardened data centers, the picture is clear. Leadership, the military, and the systems that defend them are being hardened for scenarios that include nuclear or EMP-level disruption.

I believe they must know more than they are saying publicly. The timeline matches the Iran threat I documented months ago.

If you think President Trump made a mistake by stopping Iran’s nuclear program and missile buildup, you are not being honest at best and self-destructive at worst. The alternative was letting a Twelver criminal regime that openly seeks apocalyptic outcomes acquire and deploy nuclear-armed missiles against American bases, European allies, and the U.S. homeland. Pretending that wouldn’t happen is the real delusion.

Minnesota Friends and the Cost of the Label

I know this warning will fall on deaf ears to many of my old liberal friends in Minnesota. They will ignore it and say it will never happen because “orange man bad.”

I never realized that so many of my friends from Minnesota valued calling themselves a liberal more than telling the truth.

Why do liberals value labels more than they do honesty?

Why do liberals value criminals more than they do justice?

Why do liberals value feelings more than they do fact?

Why are liberals willing to offer up their children to the party?

It is genuinely terrifying how far people will go to protect a political label. I’m seeing folks choose ideological loyalty over absolute truth, over basic safety, and over the protection of their own children.

Research shows that when individuals are presented with facts that contradict their deeply held political beliefs, their brains often work to rationalize or dismiss the evidence to protect their worldview.

When did blind compliance become more important than honesty? How can people look at clear evidence right in front of their eyes and completely ignore it, even if it leads to their own destruction?

History has shown us exactly what happens when a population gets brainwashed into prioritizing group identity over reality. Dictators like Hitler, Stalin, and Mao did not gain compliance through abstract ideas alone; they tapped into deep existing societal fears, economic hardships, and national grievances. They directed this anger toward manufactured enemies or scapegoats, framing absolute loyalty to the state as a matter of survival.

Is this how the Socialist NAZIs were able to brainwash so many people during the Holocaust to willingly march to their own death? In the case of the Holocaust, the Nazi SOCIALIST regime utilized extreme, systematic deception to prevent resistance. Victims were frequently told they were being “resettled” for work, given fake train tickets, and forced to write reassuring postcards to relatives until the very moment they arrived at the extermination camps.

The Communist Mao regime and the Communist Stalin regimes were able to do the same using many of the same tactics as the NAZIs—and they murdered hundreds of millions.

You’d think liberals would learn from history and their ancestors. Apparently not. It’s exhausting to witness the delusion first hand.

Their hero, Obama, is now campaigning for Communism, Jihadis and Sharia Law in America! He says we should leave Iran alone and “trust them” when it comes to nuclear. INSANE. Al Jazeera is positively giddy that Obama is back to help the Muslim Brotherhood!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Obama was a grossly incompetent President! He paid off Iran with $Billions, and gave them a road to a Nuclear Weapon. He said that Crooked Hillary Clinton was going to WIN, he campaigned hard for her, and she lost in all directions and ways. He then campaigned full out for Kamala, and likewise, she lost. Now he’s campaigning for a Muslim Brotherhood Jihadist, who hates Jews and Blacks and AMERICANS and TRUMP, and he is going to lose, also.”

Obama-Biden opened our borders wide and let in 25 million unvetted aliens from countries that hate us. How did that work out for France?

Nothing changes if nothing changes. Liberals, the Democrat party of today is not the party of JFK anymore. It’s the party of violent invaders and Islamo-Communists—the same people behind the Holocaust and Jihadi movements of today.

If you keep voting Democrat, you are literally voting for your own demise. That’s not hyperbole—it’s just fact. Vote MAGA Republican if you want to save America. That’s my recommendation. Believe me, don’t believe me, but don’t say I didn’t warn you. Godspeed.

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