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Scott Wierenga's avatar
Scott Wierenga
9h

With two conservative justices on the take, I don’t see how the white hats can win this fight.

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Peter M Coffey's avatar
Peter M Coffey
8h

Agree we need both but USPS verification procedure you describe appears to be a more functionally effective measure. What’s really needed is an outright ban on unsolicited mailing of ballots and requiring verification of voter registration for anyone requesting an absentee ballot with signature verification on the returned absentee ballot. Everyone else votes in person with photo ID and registration confirmation. No ballot harvesting!

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