While everyone’s eyes are riveted on passing the SAVE America Act, the real fight over cheat-by-mail in the 2026 mid-term elections just reached the Supreme Court. The entire process is extremely convoluted and confusing - which is why the fake news never reports on it. But, since election fraud and non-citizen voting is the number one issue facing MAGA and our country, I think it’s important to us to know just what is going on and what it means for the mid-term elections.

On Monday, July 27, 2026, the justices got an emergency application from the Trump administration and 15 red states, asking them to clear the way for full implementation of the President’s March 2026 executive order on mail-in ballot tracking. Briefs are due this coming Monday, August 3.

What the Executive Order Actually Says

For anyone just tuning in: on March 31, 2026, Trump signed Executive Order 14399, “Ensuring Citizenship Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections.” Strip away the legalese and it does two main things.

First, it directs the Department of Homeland Security, working with the Social Security Administration, to build “State Citizenship Lists” — rosters of confirmed U.S. citizens age 18 and up in each state, pulled from federal databases. These lists get sent to state election officials. States aren’t ordered to do anything with them, but the order clearly intends for them to matter.

Second — and this is the part actually before the Supreme Court right now — it directs USPS to write a new rule creating “State Absentee and Mail-in Participation Lists.” States would send USPS their own lists of who’s approved for mail voting, starting 60 days before an election. USPS would then assign each approved voter a unique identifier or barcode, and under the order, the Postal Service would only transmit mail ballots to people whose names appear on those approved lists. Ballot envelopes also get new federal design and tracking requirements. States that don’t play along risk losing federal election funding.

In plain terms: it’s an attempt to ensure that only qualified voters get mailed a ballot in the first place, using the Postal Service as the enforcement mechanism, rather than leaving that entirely to the states as has traditionally been the case. We all know that leaving the states to keep illegals off voting lists is a huge risk - it’s been proven time and time again that hundreds of thousands of non-citizens are voting in our elections - often welcomed by blue states!

Trump’s 2026 executive order on non-citizen voting is distinct from Trump’s earlier March 2025 executive order, which focused more on registration and Election Day receipt deadlines.

Critics argue the 2026 order oversteps presidential authority entirely, since Article I, Section 4 of the Constitution gives election-rule authority to states and Congress, not the president.

Critics argue the 2026 order oversteps presidential authority, since Article I, Section 4 of the Constitution — the Elections Clause — gives the power to set the "times, places and manner" of federal elections to the states and Congress, not the president acting alone. However, the Constitution does basically say that only citizens should vote - and there is already a federal ban on non-citizen voting in federal elections from statute 18 U.S.C. § 611 and pieces of the National Voter Registration Act. All the President is doing is providing a tool (USPS) to enforce that ban in cheat-by-mail.

Critics also point out federal law already prohibits USPS from selectively refusing to deliver mail, and that DHS’s citizenship data is known to be incomplete, raising the risk that eligible citizens get miscategorized and denied a ballot. The administration’s position, laid out in the White House’s own fact sheet, is that this simply “modernizes and secures” mail-in ballot procedures and confirms that ONLY eligible voters are the ones receiving ballots.

How We Got Here

Judge Indira Talwani was appointed in 2013 by Barack Obama. Judge Talwani rules from a deep blue District of Massachusetts, one of the preferred destinations for the steady stream of lawsuits against President Trump.

On June 25, she froze the March 2026 executive order’s mail-ballot and citizenship-list provisions for the November 2026 elections, in a ruling covering roughly two dozen blue states and DC. Twenty-three states plus the District had sued, arguing the ballot-tracking plan was terrible, horrible, and simply no good. Talwani agreed, finding the order created confusion, disenfranchised voters, and — on top of that — was unconstitutional. “The Constitution does not grant the president any specific powers over elections,” she wrote.

Trump’s lawyers appealed. The First Circuit — which hears cases out of Massachusetts — upheld her injunction.

But a separate group of NGOs had also sued in DC, in front of Judge Emmet Sullivan, arguing the order lets USPS refuse to deliver ballots to voters who aren’t on a federally approved list, and that DHS’s citizenship lists are (by the government’s own admission in court) incomplete. Sullivan was appointed by Reagan and put on the Federal bench by Clinton in 1994.

Judge Sullivan blocked USPS from moving forward. But the D.C. Circuit reversed him — temporarily reviving USPS’s ability to proceed with the rule while the case continues. The panel credited USPS’s argument that leaving the injunction in place would make it impossible to finalize a rule before November: “there can be no do over,” the judges wrote, once the election happens.

That produced an immediate, uncomfortable conflict: the First Circuit says USPS can’t move forward in the blue states covered by Talwani’s order; the D.C. Circuit says it can. That’s what lawyers call a circuit split, and it’s exactly the kind of thing that gets the Supreme Court’s attention fast. The Court took the case Monday and ordered insta-briefing, due by August 3.

Two different federal appeals courts looked at the same Trump executive order on mail-in ballot tracking and reached opposite temporary conclusions about whether the U.S. Postal Service can keep moving forward with its new rules right now.

In the First Circuit (the appeals court that covers Massachusetts and several New England states), the judges left in place a lower-court order from Judge Indira Talwani that blocks key parts of the executive order in roughly two dozen blue states and the District of Columbia. That means, in those jurisdictions, USPS can not yet implement the requirement that states submit lists of approved mail voters and that ballots be mailed only to people on those lists. These are the plaintiff jurisdictions (23 states + DC - which includes the swing states too): Arizona (AZ) California (CA) Colorado (CO) Connecticut (CT) Delaware (DE) Illinois (IL) Maine (ME) Maryland (MD) Massachusetts (MA) Michigan (MI) Minnesota (MN) Nevada (NV) New Jersey (NJ) New Mexico (NM) New York (NY) North Carolina (NC) Oregon (OR) Pennsylvania (PA) (via Governor Shapiro) Rhode Island (RI) Vermont (VT) Virginia (VA) Washington (WA) Wisconsin (WI) District of Columbia (DC)

In the D.C. Circuit (the appeals court that covers cases filed in Washington, D.C.), a different panel temporarily lifted a lower-court block issued by Judge Emmet Sullivan. That decision allows USPS to continue developing and, outside the First Circuit’s geographic reach, begin applying the new tracking and participation-list rules while the underlying lawsuits continue.

The practical result is a temporary patchwork: the Postal Service is free to proceed in some parts of the country but frozen in others (and all the swing states.) When federal appeals courts disagree like this on an urgent national issue—especially one tied to an impending election—the Supreme Court often steps in quickly on its “shadow docket” (emergency applications) to decide which temporary rule will apply nationwide, or at least to resolve the conflict, while the full cases keep moving in the lower courts.

That is exactly what happened: the Trump administration and 15 states asked the justices to clear the way for nationwide implementation. Briefs are due August 3, 2026. Because this is an emergency stay application rather than a full merits case with oral argument, a decision could come within days to a couple of weeks after briefing, though the Court is not bound to any fixed timetable.

The split does not yet decide whether the executive order is constitutional or lawful in the long run. It only decides, for now, whether the Postal Service may keep preparing and applying the new procedures before the November 2026 midterms.

Where Things Stand Right Now — Not Waiting on SCOTUS

Because of the D.C. Circuit’s stay, USPS can currently proceed with the rule outside the blue states Talwani’s order covers. And Postmaster General David Steiner has already confirmed, in testimony to lawmakers, that the agency will not deliver mail-in ballots in states that refuse to hand over voter data to the administration — a policy that’s operative now, not something waiting on a ruling.

So the practical map today is a patchwork: USPS can move in some states, remains frozen in the ~23 Talwani states, and everyone is waiting to see whether that patchwork becomes uniform — and in which direction — once SCOTUS weighs in.

When Will SCOTUS Rule?

This is an emergency application on the shadow docket, not a fully briefed merits case with oral argument. That means no fixed decision date — but shadow-docket rulings after full briefing typically come within days to a couple of weeks. With briefs due August 3, a ruling sometime in early-to-mid August is plausible, though the Court could also sit on it longer.

The smart money is on the justices siding with the D.C. Circuit — finding the rule isn’t final yet, so it’s too soon to sue, and letting USPS keep moving.

The 23 blue states are crying about having to “rebuild” their systems less than three months before a federal election — even though 15 red states filed briefs saying it would be no problem at all. That gives the Court room to instead find we’re simply too close to the midterms and default to the status quo, which is what SCOTUS often does in election cases. That tension is what makes this genuinely hard to handicap.

“We want to have honest voting in our country,” Trump said when he signed the order in March 2026, “because if you don’t have honest voting, you can’t really have a nation.”

The Midterm Clock

This is a genuine race against the calendar. Election officials need final rules months out to reprogram systems, print new envelopes, and train staff. If SCOTUS doesn’t act by roughly September, USPS likely can’t implement in time for November regardless of who eventually wins on the merits — which means a fast ruling (or the absence of one) is itself close to decisive for this election cycle, separate from whatever the Court eventually says about the law.

A Preview of the Court’s Mood: Watson v. RNC

Before handicapping the USPS case, it’s worth looking at what the Court just did in a related — but legally distinct — mail-ballot fight. On June 29, the justices ruled 5-4 in Watson v. Republican National Committee, upholding a Mississippi law that counts absentee ballots as long as they’re postmarked by Election Day and received within five business days afterward. The RNC and the Mississippi Republican Party had sued, arguing federal law requires ballots to be received by Election Day, full stop — no grace period for the mail.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for the majority, joined by Chief Justice Roberts and the Court’s three liberals: Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson. Her reasoning was narrow and textual — federal “election day” statutes fix the deadline for voters to cast a ballot, not the deadline for officials to receive it. Since Mississippi’s Election Day is still the day voters must act, the state remains free to give the mail a few extra days to catch up. Alito dissented, joined by Thomas and Gorsuch (and by Kavanaugh on most of it), arguing that historically an “election” meant ballot collection was complete on that day, receipt included.

A few things about this ruling matter for the fight ahead. First, the coalition: Barrett and Roberts crossing over to join the liberal bloc against a GOP-backed challenge complicates any assumption that this Court reflexively backs Republican election litigants. Second, roughly 30 states — not just Mississippi — have similar postmark-and-grace-period laws, so this wasn’t a small technical fix; it protected the mail-voting infrastructure a lot of the country already relies on. Third, and most useful for our purposes: this was a statutory ruling, not a constitutional one. Barrett’s opinion turned on what federal election-day statutes currently say — which means Congress could still legislate a hard receipt deadline for mail ballots if it had the votes.

None of this decides the USPS ballot-tracking case — it’s a different legal theory (statutory preemption vs. constitutional authority over elections) wrapped around a different piece of the mail-voting pipeline (receipt deadlines vs. delivery gating). But it’s the clearest recent signal of how this Court thinks about mail voting, and it’s worth remembering as we wait on the USPS ruling: the “smart money” read assumes a friendly Court, and the Watson lineup is a reminder that isn’t automatic. As of today, SCOTUS still hasn’t said a word about Trump’s USPS delivery-gating plan specifically — that fight is the one now sitting in front of them, with briefs due Monday.

Why This Matters More Than the SAVE Act

Childers, an attorney, said that if he had to pick, he’d take the USPS ballot-tracking and gating plan over the SAVE America Act every single day. The postal plan offers conservatives a more durable, lower-friction, and politically resilient win. It embeds federal control and auditability directly into the mail-ballot pipeline using existing postal authority, instead of relying on a politically thermonuclear congressional fight over new registration documentation requirements.

The SAVE America Act requires documentary proof of citizenship — a passport, birth certificate, or equivalent — to register or update a registration for federal elections. It’s passed the House repeatedly through 2025 and 2026 but remains stuck in the Senate behind the filibuster. Even if it clears that hurdle, it only polices the front end of registration. Once a ballot is mailed, it still disappears into the same inky darkness with zero federal visibility. There are no black eyes to stick out.

I prefer both but the USPS plan is easier to implement at this time.

The USPS plan is already quietly working in states that opted in voluntarily. It short-circuits Congress entirely, running through USPS rulemaking under existing statutory authority — no 60-vote hurdle, no reconciliation gimmicks. It’s also easier to sell politically: barcodes, tracking numbers, and “Official Election Mail” markings sound like the same package-delivery confirmation tools everyone already accepts from Amazon, FedEx, and UPS. It’s much harder to paint real-time visibility as disenfranchising than it is to attack a demand that every voter dig up a birth certificate.

Once USPS design reviews and participation-list systems go live, they become sticky operational reality — unwinding them later would require new rulemaking or legislation. Citizenship lists, however imperfect today, can be refined over time, and all the implementation work is done at the federal level. SAVE’s burdens, by contrast, fall on voters and local clerks every single cycle, guaranteeing endless “as-applied” litigation and provisional-ballot chaos in the meantime.

Best of all, the USPS system generates exactly the kind of data conservatives have wanted for years: proof of delivery only to verified citizens, chain-of-custody logs, and timelines for every ballot — forensic evidence for future DOJ enforcement if anomalies show up. “Accidental” mass disappearances of mailed ballots from red counties would become impossible to hand-wave away.

Everyone — the fake news and influencers included — has been distracted by the high-profile SAVE America Act fight while the better solution quietly landed at the Supreme Court. And frankly, even if the USPS program survives the ripeness fight but misses the midterm implementation window, we’ll still be vastly better positioned in 2028 and beyond. We’re still in the game for November. And who knows — we could still get both.

Briefs are due Monday. Pray.

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