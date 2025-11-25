One of my friends recommended that I watch THE SOVIET STORY. I rented it on Amazon for $1.79.

Wow. I thought I understood how the Soviet Communists began a long-time collaboration with the socialist NAZIs to take over the world over 100 years ago and were two sides of the same coin.

https://www.amazon.com/Soviet-Story-Edvins-Snore/dp/B00BJH1IW2/ref=sr_1_1?

I had no idea how bad it really was and how much we’ve ALL been lied to by the KGB and the Islamo-Communist propaganda (RED-GREEN axis) that still controls our media today.

Everyone needs to watch this documentary. It was made some 20 years ago and includes footage of survivors and lots of real-time video from the 1930s. It’s hard to watch but if you want to know the truth about what could happen to us if we don’t stop them - and not some fairytale - it’s a must view.

I have read dozens of books on this topic and thousands of articles and written several newsletters about it - but I never understood what really happened UNTIL NOW. The documentary is only 90 minutes long but it contains the most truth per minute I’ve ever seen anywhere!

BOTH the socialist NAZIs AND the socialist SOVIETS called their CONSERVATIVE enemies FASCISTS (that’s the key) - just like the Islamo-Nazi-Communist Mamdani is calling Trump today. Same playbook.

The missing piece of the puzzle is that Stalin AND Hitler both admired Marx and believed that all “inferiors” and those who disagreed needed to be exterminated to PERFECT man. They perfected GENOCIDE as part of Marx’s socialist platform. Anyone who disagreed with the socialist genocidal strategy was deemed a FASCIST.

Ukraine was one of the killing fields back then just like it is today.

In other words, COMMUNISTS & NAZIs & JIHADIS aren’t enemies. They are TOTALITARIAN friends and they play the rest of us for FOOLS and USEFUL IDIOTS.

https://www.amazon.com/Soviet.../dp/B00BJH1IW2/ref=sr_1_1

PS: If you can’t afford $2 let me know I’ll send it to you. Seriously, it’s that important.

