Tierney’s Real News

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Tierney's Real News
1h

I've written extensively about the Red-Green axis - Islamo-Communist. It is led by the CCP - not the other way around. That's where people get confused. I just cleared it all up. https://tierneyrealnewsnetwork.substack.com/p/red-green-axis?utm_source=publication-search

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Lonesome Dave's avatar
Lonesome Dave
4h

The current Democrat Party favors the EU model. With its trajectory, it will soon favor the Communist China model. Either way, America suffers. Then the world will suffer. Don't vote Democrat.

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