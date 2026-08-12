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James Arthur's avatar
James Arthur
7h

I do so hope you are right. You and Alex Muse are my first and last stops every day. I have a recurring dream, maybe it’s a nightmare, of 200,000 heavily armed rednecks on the National Mall building a gallows on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, and I am too old to get there.

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Ahmed’s Stack of Subs's avatar
Ahmed’s Stack of Subs
7h

minnesota has been sideways for a while, particularly so since the wellstone death celebration.

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