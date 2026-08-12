This newsletter covers lots of ground but it’s all related to the recent GOP primary and the 2026 mid-term election so bear with me as I wind through some facts and some truth.

You all know by now that Mike Lindell lost the GOP primary race for Governor in Minnesota. Many people want to know how did that happen if he was endorsed by President Trump? Many of my readers are from Minnesota so I’m going to use this race as an example of what’s ahead. Let’s look at the facts…

Here’s a recap of total votes in the Minnesota primary races:

GOVERNOR:

Democrat = 684,895

Republican = 413,062

Democrats outvoted Republicans in this race by 66%.

Remember that the Minnesota GOP endorsed Kendall Qualls for Governor and prevented Mike Lindell from even campaigning in Minnesota! Then Lisa DeMuth went on to win.

US SENATE:

Democrat = 697,061

Republican = 406,299

Democrats outvoted Republicans in this race by 71%.

There are roughly 1.3 million Democrat voters in Minnesota. Therefore turnout for Democrats was roughly 54%.

There are roughly 1.4 million Republican voters in Minnesota. Therefore turnout for Republicans was roughly 29%.

Would you pat the Minnesota Republican RINO party on the back for this result? I would not. THE MATH DOESN’T LIE.

In 2016, Trump got 1,322,951 votes in Minnesota while Hillary got 1,367,716. If you add in the Libertarian votes, the total conservative vote in Minnesota exceeded 1.5 MILLION. So, yes, there ARE that many Republican voters in Minnesota!

I contend that the Minnesota Republican party is a bunch of RINOS and Koch Libertarians who confuse and fracture conservatives voters to reduce turnout and instill complacency and apathy - to help Democrats win!

The Minnesota GOP endorsed Kendall Qualls (in 3rd place) to split the conservative vote. Then, like clockwork, the Minnesota GOP RINOS came out with a bogus campaign accusing Mike of being for amnesty - just a few days before the election.

In addition, DeMuth is the one who is actually for amnesty - she said so herself! Then she framed Mike for HER stance! RIGGED.

Then they accused Mike of violating campaign finance rules so that he had to step down from his company.

If Qualls wasn’t in the race, and the Minnesota GOP didn’t endlessly sabotage Mike, Mike would have beaten Lisa hands down. THAT’S WHAT YOU SHOULD REMEMBER. The Democrats didn’t try to destroy Mike - the Minnesota swamp RINOs did.

In May and July 2026 - polls showed Lindell ahead - so of course the RINOs of Minnesota endorsed Qualls, bashed Mike and promoted DeMuth on social media to give the voters very conflicting messages!

I’m sure Lisa DeMuth is a lovely woman but she won’t beat Amy Klobuchar in the General election. DeMuth only got 179,000 votes compared to 617,000 for Amy Klobuchar. That’s the ball game. There is NO excitement behind DeMuth.

Lisa DeMuth, who won the GOP primary for Governor, only got 179,000 votes - compared to 211,000 for Tafoya for Senate - and compared to 258,000 for Jensen for Auditor. Make sense of that!!

This was supposed to be the most important GOP primary in Minnesota history due to all the recent fraud AND corruption revealed in the state - particularly by the Somalis. WHERE WERE ALL THE VOTERS? WHERE WAS THE OUTRAGE? WHAT WAS THE MINNESOTA GOP DOING OTHER THAN CONFUSING PEOPLE?

And don’t tell me that Trump is the head of the Republican party in Minnesota. No, he’s not. The GOP in Minnesota have made it a point to mock MAGA and all it stands for. Ask Tom Emmer!

So, what lesson can we learn from this? Minnesota is typical of uni-party swamp creatures in the US Senate. My view is that the swamp wants the GOP to lose Congress so that Trump can be impeached or persecuted for the next two years and they can waste the next two years protecting and helping Democrats take over again in 2028. Swamp Republicans make more money being the resistance than actually leading. They want Team Trump gone so they can do that again. They don’t care if America turns Islamo-Communist - they think they will make more money that way!

That’s obvious from the lack of Senate support to nuke the filibuster, fix election integrity and pass the Save America Act. They want to keep control over the voting process so they can decide who THEY want in office. Minnesota just showed us how the GOP RINOs and Koch Libertarians work!

Let’s recap - what just happened?

Mike Lindell lost. Not to Amy Klobuchar. Not even really to Lisa DeMuth. He lost to a Minnesota GOP RINO machine that endorsed Kendall Qualls specifically to split the conservative vote, blocked Lindell from campaigning under the party banner, and cleared the field for DeMuth to walk through in third-place-adjacent obscurity.

The numbers tell the real story:

Governor: Democrats 684,895 — Republicans 413,062. Dems outvoted the GOP by 66%.

Senate: Democrats 697,061 — Republicans 406,299. Dems outvoted the GOP by 71%.

Turnout: Roughly 54% of Minnesota Democrats showed up. Roughly 29% of Republicans did.

This isn’t a base-enthusiasm problem. There are 1.4 million Republican voters in Minnesota — we know because 1.3+ million of them showed up for Trump in 2016. The voters exist. They just didn’t show up for DeMuth, because DeMuth gave them nothing to show up for. She pulled 179,000 votes in the primary — fewer than Tafoya got for Senate, fewer than Jensen got for Auditor. Nobody was excited. Nobody was supposed to be.

PATRICK COLBECK: “Lisa Demuth was declared victor in yesterday's MN GOP gubernatorial primary over Mike Lindell. However, I have a difficult time reconciling the election results with pre-election polling. I am not alone. Transparent access to election records should help clear things up one way or another. Time to peek behind the curtain to see if the wizards behind MN elections are engaged in some mischief.”

What It Means

This is the uniparty working exactly as designed. Not a conspiracy in the cartoonish sense — a business model. Swamp Republicans make more money as the resistance than they ever would governing. A minority party gets to fundraise off outrage, blame Democrats for everything, and never actually has to deliver. Losing is the product.

That’s why the Minnesota GOP fractured the conservative vote instead of consolidating behind the candidate with the most grassroots energy. That’s why Tom Emmer’s home turf treats MAGA as something to manage rather than lead.

And it’s the same dynamic playing out in Washington: John Thune says, publicly, that he doesn’t have 50 votes to nuke the filibuster and pass the SAVE America Act. Husted’s stripped-down photo-ID bill got 52 votes — every Democrat against it, and enough institutionalist Republicans (Collins, Murkowski, Tillis) refusing to break the rule to kill it anyway.

The Minnesota primary and the SAVE Act stall are the same story: a party that would rather lose gracefully than win by breaking with donor-class comfort.

What can Trump actually do about it to BYPASS Congress?

USPS rejecting illegal ballots. The fight doesn’t have to run through a Senate that won’t move. There’s a USPS mail-fraud case that’s pending before the Supreme Court dealing with cheat-by-mail vulnerabilities in how USPS handles ballots. If it breaks the right way, it opens a door to stop illegal voting that doesn’t require a single vote from Thune, Collins, or Murkowski in the Senate.

The post-election emergency audit. Every NGO in the country is lawyered up to block pre-election audits of voter rolls. Almost nobody is positioned to block a post-election audit of the ballots that were actually cast — because that’s not where the legal establishment expected the fight to land. Non-citizen voting in federal elections is already illegal under 18 U.S.C. § 611.

Yesterday, Wayne Root asked President Trump to declare a national emergency to require voter ID and confirmation of citizenship to vote before the election. Trump didn’t say no.

Long story short but I think Trump wants to declare a national emergency AFTER the election due to foreign election interference and illegal voters (which have already been proven in court) that will allow the Feds to audit the mid-term elections AFTER they are done - and toss out all illegal votes after the election is declared and BEFORE IT is certified - which is what they wanted to do in 2020 but were stopped.

That way we can prosecute the fraudsters and expose the truth - by state - to the American people. All the rest is a headfake. Just thinking out loud.

Trying to do all this before the votes are cast is almost impossible, but afterward is quite doable. Every NGO in America is filing lawsuits to stop the audit of voter rolls before votes are cast - but nothing has been filed to stop the audit of the actual vote AFTER it’s been cast - when it really matters!

Non-citizen voting is ILLEGAL in every state BY FEDERAL STATUTE - but the blue states let it happen anyway - this is one surefire way to stop it.

18 USC 611 VOTING BY ALIENS: “It shall be unlawful for any alien to vote in any election held solely or in part for the purpose of electing a candidate for the office of President, Vice President, Presidential elector, Member of the Senate, Member of the House of Representatives.”

This was Eastman’s and Giuliani’s plan on J6 - to send the votes back to the states to be audited before they were certified TO PROVE FRAUD. But we all know what happened to stop that.

AI (Claude, Gemini, Grok) keeps telling me this can’t be done but I think it can. If the states are colluding with the enemy and allowing them to vote in Federal elections - that will not stand.

AI says that millions of invaders could storm election offices and fill out ballots and we must accept that as real. WRONG. AI keeps saying the states are in charge of all elections (even Federal) and that they would never let illegals vote. WRONG. That’s the whole problem. They say the states are in charge and then the states can cheat and lie and then WE THE PEOPLE have no recourse? THAT NEEDS TO STOP.

We already do this with provisional ballots. If a voter’s eligibility is in question, they may be offered a provisional ballot, which is kept separate and is only counted if the voter’s eligibility is later verified.

Trump could declare a national-emergency citing foreign election interference and illegal voting - which could authorize a federal audit of the midterm results after they’re cast but before they’re certified — the exact mechanism Eastman and Giuliani tried to use on January 6, except this time working forward from Election Day instead of backward from it, with the courts and the calendar less compressed. This is what provisional ballots already do at small scale — hold a vote aside until eligibility is verified. This just does it at the federal level, at scale.

If the audit path doesn’t work — there’s another path that Trump could take, with the help of the Senate, but it depends on what happens in the midterms.

Republicans currently hold the Senate by a narrow margin. Thune allegedly does not have 50 votes to nuke the legislative filibuster right now, and he’s said as much publicly. The SAVE America Act — proof of citizenship, photo ID, mail-voting limits — has failed repeatedly this year, most recently when Sen. Husted’s stripped-down photo-ID-only version pulled just 52 votes, eight short of cloture.

Every Democrat voted no. Collins, Murkowski, Tillis and others have repeatedly refused to go along with attaching it or nuking the rule to pass it anyway.

Thune knows that forcing a doomed vote, or torching the filibuster before an election, costs more than it buys. It hands Democrats a turnout weapon and paints vulnerable Republicans as vote-suppressors right when they need swing voters focused on inflation and immigration — not procedural warfare.

But watch what happens the moment the election is behind them.

I haven’t heard anyone express this theory, so I thought I would. I find it very odd that Thune and his merry band of senators are so adamant about not nuking the filibuster and passing the SAVE America Act before recess. The fight with Trump is very public and makes them all look bad. Why would they be so openly defiant?

Is John Thune, the GOP Senate leader, waiting to see the midterm results before he and the Republican Senate decide whether to nuke the filibuster and codify the entire MAGA agenda?

I think that could very well be their strategy. Nothing else makes sense to me. Rubio and Vance were both senators, so I’m sure they know how these things work.

Left-wing pollsters predict Democrats will regain control of the US House in 2027 by 9–15 seats, and Republicans will retain control of the Senate by only one vote.

Right-wing pollsters predict Democrats will regain control of the US House in 2027 by one seat, and Republicans will retain control of the Senate by 2–3 votes.

But frankly, nobody knows what will happen. But I do know that Trump and Thune will plan for either contingency.

If Republicans lose the House in November 2026 by a single seat — 218-217 — but retain the Senate by 2–3 seats, the new Congress doesn’t seat until January 3, 2027.

That gap — the lame-duck session — is where this gets interesting.

In that window, the outgoing Republican House and Senate still hold full constitutional authority. Nothing about losing an election strips a sitting majority of power before its term legally ends. So the question isn’t “can they act” — they can. The question is what they’d try, what would actually stick, and what a razor-thin Democratic House could do about it starting in January.

A lame-duck GOP majority, having just lost the House, has every incentive to eat that cost. There’s no next election to answer to for two years, and the alternative is watching the window close in January with nothing banked.

What could plausibly get codified in a December sprint, assuming the House still passes it before the new Congress is sworn in:

Voting/election law — a federal voter ID and election-integrity standard, the stalled successor to bills like the SAVE America Act

Immigration enforcement — permanent statutory authority and funding structures for ICE/CBP operations, converting what’s currently agency policy and appropriations riders into harder-to-reverse law

Guns — national concealed-carry reciprocity, a longtime GOP priority that’s never cleared 60 votes

Healthcare — restructuring ACA subsidy mechanisms, the Rick Scott–style savings-account model that’s been floated all year

Tax law — locking in permanence for provisions that were time-limited in earlier reconciliation bills

None of this requires reconciliation’s narrow budget-only rules once the filibuster itself is gone — a simple majority can pass whatever it wants, on any subject, as long as the House concurs and Trump signs. That’s the entire point of nuking the rule.

Democrats take the House gavel with 218 seats to the GOP’s 217. The Senate stays Republican. Trump is still president through January 2029. This is the least governable majority Washington has produced in decades — thinner than Kevin McCarthy’s, thinner than Mike Johnson’s, both of which spent more time managing internal defections than legislating.

What this majority can actually do:

Power of the purse. This is the real weapon, not messaging bills. Every appropriations cycle requires House sign-off, and House Democrats can zero out funding lines for implementation — enforcement mechanisms tied to the new voting law, specific ICE expansion accounts, healthcare rollout infrastructure. This doesn’t repeal the statute. It can starve its execution, the same way House Republicans spent years slow-walking ACA implementation through appropriations riders rather than repeal votes they didn’t have.

Oversight. Every relevant committee gavel flips. Subpoena power, document demands, hearings — a genuine and immediate tool that requires zero Senate cooperation. It doesn’t undo law, but it generates real political cost and can surface findings that fuel litigation elsewhere.

Hostage leverage on must-pass bills. Debt ceiling deadlines and government funding deadlines are the two moments a one-vote majority has real teeth — refuse a clean bill, demand riders stripping or softening pieces of the December package in exchange for votes. This is the most realistic path to rolling back anything specific, because it forces negotiation rather than requiring Senate Republicans to simply agree.

A full stop on anything further. Whatever didn’t make the December cut is dead until Republicans win the House back.

What this majority cannot do, no matter how it’s used:

Repeal anything. Undoing a statute takes the same three-part process that created it — House, Senate, president. With the Senate and White House still Republican, repeal bills die in the Senate regardless of how the House votes. This is the point that’s easy to miss: “the House needs to vote along with the Senate” cuts both ways. A hostile Senate blocks repeal exactly as effectively as it would have blocked the original codification.

Touch any judicial confirmation made during the trifecta window. Life tenure means anything confirmed in that stretch is functionally permanent regardless of subsequent elections.

Claw back disbursed funds or executed contracts — that’s litigation, not legislation.

Restore the Senate filibuster — a House majority has no say in a Senate rule, symbolically or otherwise.

Impeachment sits in an odd middle space. The House can impeach on a simple majority — 218 gets it done — but conviction needs 67 Senate votes that a Republican Senate isn’t providing. It’s a political tool and a message, not a policy-reversal mechanism. Worth doing for the record, not for the result.

218-217 doesn’t survive contact with reality easily. A single member out sick, at a funeral, primaried out early, or simply defecting on a hard vote, and the majority evaporates on that vote. Realistically, a caucus this thin spends enormous energy just holding itself together — electing a Speaker without a floor fight, surviving any motion-to-vacate threat, whipping votes on must-pass funding bills — before it gets anywhere near offense. Expect gridlock and brinkmanship to dominate the two-year window more than any dramatic reversal.

Nuking the filibuster is not a one-time weapon. It’s a new baseline. If Democrats eventually win the trifecta — House, Senate, White House, simultaneously — they inherit the same precedent and the same tool. Everything codified in December 2026 becomes exactly as repealable as anything else, the moment Democrats hold all three levers at once. The hard part was never the rule. It’s assembling the trifecta — the actual bottleneck in American politics, regardless of which party is doing the assembling.

GROK: Yes, a lame-duck Republican Senate could procedurally use the nuclear option to eliminate the legislative filibuster and pass bills by simple majority between Election Day (November 2026) and the seating of the new Senate (around January 3, 2027). This is legal under the Constitution and Senate practice.

Yes, that is a plausible strategic calculation some Republicans could be making — wait for the midterm results, then decide in the lame-duck window whether the political cost of nuking the legislative filibuster is worth paying.

Why the timing logic works:

Before the midterms: Forcing a nuclear-option vote now risks immediate backlash. Senators in competitive seats (or those worried about primaries later) would have to own the decision on the record while voters are still paying attention. It also consumes scarce floor time and unity in a narrow majority. Thune and others have repeatedly said they do not currently have 50 solid Republican votes for changing the legislative filibuster rule. Doing it now and failing would look weak; succeeding would hand Democrats a ready-made 2026 campaign issue (“Republicans just destroyed the Senate’s minority protections”).

After the midterms (lame-duck, roughly mid-November 2026 to early January 2027): The political incentives flip for any senators who just lost, are retiring, or whose seats are no longer in play. An outgoing majority that has just lost the House (or is about to lose seats) has a short, high-stakes window in which the usual “we have to face voters next cycle” restraint is weaker. As discussed earlier in this thread, a sitting Senate retains full power until the new Congress is sworn in. Nuking the filibuster then would let them pass priority items (election integrity, immigration, tax permanence, judicial confirmations, etc.) by simple majority before the new Democratic House (if that is the outcome) can block them.

This matches the classic lame-duck logic: act while you still control the chamber and before the new majority is seated. The “nothing left to lose” framing is especially strong for members who are not returning.

Waiting to see the midterm map before deciding whether to pull the trigger is a rational hedge. If Republicans hold or expand their Senate majority and keep the House, the urgency to nuke the filibuster drops. If they lose the House (or face a much narrower Senate), the incentive to use the remaining weeks of full control rises sharply — exactly the scenario outlined in the earlier discussion of a 218-217 Democratic House and a still-Republican Senate through early January 2027.

Using the nuclear option on legislation has always been viewed as a permanent, two-way ratchet. Senators of both parties have historically calculated that the short-term gain was not worth giving the other side the same tool later. But now that we know that the DSA (Communists) intend to do it regardless, the GOP may think differently.

Whatever happens in the midterms, none of this requires the Trump administration arrest anybody before November. I know a lot of people in MAGA are angry that Trump hasn’t “arrested” any of the big guys yet.

Here’s my theory: he wants to wait until after the midterms to start arresting the top figures in the grand RICO conspiracy. That’s the same reason that I believe Thune and the Senate are holding back on nuking the filibuster and codifying the MAGA agenda.

2025 was about cleaning house — aggressive tariffs as global leverage, restructuring agencies, purging Deep State saboteurs, getting the domestic house in complete order.

2026 is about Iran and the Abraham Accords, America leading the way. It’s America 250. It’s FIFA 2026. It’s getting the illegals, the cartels, the election fraudsters, and the fake influencers out of the way before the midterms.

Once the midterms conclude, 2027 becomes the launchpad — the RICO grand-conspiracy cases, the high-profile arrests, sweeping institutional accountability. 2027 is about arrests and retribution.

2028 is about permanence — locking in the America First paradigm and transitioning smoothly into the next phase of the movement.

Going after Obama’s top-tier figures right now, before the midterms, would be a tactical catastrophe, and Trump knows it. The real play is a deliberate, multi-year sequence built to consolidate power, bank policy wins, and strike only once the trap is perfectly laid — safely on the other side of the election.

Trigger historic arrests of elite political figures today and it becomes an instant lightning rod. It radicalizes the Democrat base, drives historic turnout, and hands the opposition a rallying cry it doesn’t currently have. It weaponizes the donor networks and floods competitive states with hundreds of millions in anti-Trump money. It risks the moderate swing voters who are actually focused on inflation, immigration, and standard governance — not retribution politics.

Wait, and Trump avoids the midterm backlash entirely. Once a friendly MAGA Congress is secured, the legislative and oversight machinery is perfectly arranged to support the legal system in unraveling the RICO grand conspiracy.

In political warfare, timing dictates the victor. Move too early and you hand your targets political martyrdom — and yourself a beating at the polls.

If the GOP can successfully run on Trump’s successes and neutralize the bad actors, they stand a better chance of keeping and expanding both the House and Senate — a historic event. That’s why they are planning a first ever midterm national convention on September 9–10, 2026, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

MAGA must understand: the lack of immediate arrests isn’t an abandonment of the promise — it’s the calculated patience required to make sure that when the hammer finally falls, it hits with absolute, inescapable force.

The panicans and doomers and fake MAGA influencers want you to believe all is lost if Trump doesn’t trot out people in handcuffs soon. Actually, the opposite is true. Many smart people see the logic in waiting. I hope you do too.

House Democrats have already announced they’re preparing a sweeping investigative plan targeting companies, banks, and financial firms tied to President Trump if they regain power — prioritizing subpoenas and investigations over impeachment. We can’t let that happen.

Put it together and the sequence is clean: an emergency post-election audit strips the fraudulent votes out of the certification before they can stand. If that path gets tied up in litigation, a lame-duck Senate — freed from the electoral consequences that have kept Thune cautious all year — nukes the filibuster and codifies everything the SAVE America Act couldn’t get past 60 votes. Either way, the illegal apparatus that let Minnesota happen gets dismantled going into 2027, and the RICO cases that have been waiting on a friendly Congress finally get the runway to land.

The lesson from Minnesota isn’t that MAGA lost enthusiasm. It’s that the GOP RINO party structure was built to make sure enthusiasm never got counted. Hopefully, Trump bypassing the structure — through the courts, through an emergency audit, through the Senate’s own rules — and the enthusiasm will show up exactly where it’s supposed to.

If you value my work, please consider making a donation. My work is free for all but supported by many generous readers like you.

How can you donate? You can fund me by credit or debit card here or send a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin, 54801. You can also support me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or by Cash App at $TierneysRealNews or by Venmo to @TierneysRealNews. Make sure to select the profile marked ‘Business’ so it goes to the right place! Thank you so much.

I accept no annoying ads to get in the way of truth. My only source of funding comes from readers like Sparky. I don’t need much to live on but it helps pay the bills.

90% of those who started with me years ago are still with me. Thank you.