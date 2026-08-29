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Jeffrey Grant's avatar
Jeffrey Grant
Aug 30

I think you have another gift and that is the ability to see beyond what is right in front of you.

Most people have this limitation and cannot identify trajectories nor think conceptually or in the abstract.

There is a lot of truth to ignorance being bliss.

Likely this can also trigger your amygdala if you have this trait - and I think you do.

A gift with a lot of responsibility.

Thanks for sharing - I think it makes others stronger and perhaps you as well.

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Gbo's avatar
Gbo
Aug 30

🙋‍♀️ Witness in the House

Thank you for so eloquently stating, what my ‘heart of hearts’, knew to be true, but my lips could not adequately express...

~ Fellow Watcher

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