Why “Broken” Memory, Addiction, OCD Behaviors and Hypervigilance Are Actually a Survival System Designed by God

For centuries, the fields of medicine and psychology have classified alcoholism, addiction, and OCD control behaviors as pathologies—broken circuits in an otherwise normal mind. But what if they are not symptoms of a defective brain, but the hallmarks of a finely tuned survival system?

For decades, I believed the lie that I was fundamentally broken, that the chaos of my addictions was just proof of a defective mind. But thirty some years of sobriety have taught me a truth: I am not a disease to be managed…

I wrote this article for the fifteen to twenty percent of us who feel everything too deeply and notice what everyone else misses, because we were never meant to be medicated into silence. We are the watchkeepers, built by God with a high-horsepower engine and a sacred purpose. It is finally time for us to step out of the shame and into the light.

I am an alcoholic and bulimic in recovery with more than thirty years of sobriety in both. I have sat in thousands of recovery meetings, and I credit everything that has kept me alive to the power of God, to the careful way I structure my days so the old triggers stay quiet, and to the steady presence of other people in those rooms who keep me from feeling alone or defective.

Before I got sober I read a letter written in 1938 by Dr. William D. Silkworth - who treated Bill Wilson, the founder of Alcoholics Anonymous. It sits at the front of the original Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book (current edition, “The Doctor’s Opinion,” PDF from AA.org).

Dr. Silkworth thoroughly supported and endorsed Bill Wilson and the program of AA and went on to say in an article called “The Doctor’s Opinion” that he believes that the true alcoholic mind suffers from a kind of allergy.

Once alcohol enters the system of these people a craving begins that never visits the ordinary drinker. These allergic types can never safely take another drink. Ordinary willpower and emotional appeals almost never work. The only real relief is entire abstinence, and even that is not enough unless a person finds a power greater than themselves and undergoes an entire psychic change. Without that change, there is very little hope.

That letter stopped me cold. I am allergic to penicillin; I understood what an allergy meant. Meetings, new habits, and a daily prayer to God have kept me sober ever since.

Yet, some people still tell me I have a disease, that something is broken in me. I reject that.

I reject the idea that what I carry is simply another disorder to be catalogued, diagnosed, and medicated into silence. The DSM treats it as pathology. I have come to see it as design—imperfectly lived, yes, but design nonetheless.

The recovery rooms I know are filled with high-functioning people—many of them geniuses—who can do almost anything they set their minds to, except stop drinking or using. I have spent years trying to understand why. What I found is this: we are not defective. We are roughly fifteen to twenty percent of the population. We were built by God to be the watchkeepers. Drugs and alcohol simply mess with that perfection. Here is why.

The Way I Remember

My investigation started with the strange way I remember. I do not carry long, continuous stories of my life. I carry flashes—sudden, sharp images and sensations, especially when the past was painful. I wondered if that was unique to me.

I learned that memory is never a clean recording. Every time I reach for a moment, my brain rebuilds it. For the sake of efficiency it often keeps only summaries. The act of remembering itself can rewrite what was there. In my case what remains are those flashes, and when the blanks appear my brain fills them. Too often it fills them with stories that are not true.

The Day the Watchkeeper Was Born

Two moments from grade school shaped everything that came later. I was seven when President Kennedy was killed. The whole decade felt thick with fear—the Cuban Missile Crisis, more assassinations, riots in the streets, the Vietnam War, angry crowds on the evening news. At school we were herded into basements to hide from bombs that might fall any minute. We were made to watch the reports of violence. The other children froze. At nap time I asked them to sit close and stroke one another’s forearms. The soft touch slowed our breathing enough that we could rest for a little while.

When I was ten the fear became personal. New children had been bused to our school in South Minneapolis. At recess a few of them knocked my little brother down. He started crying. I told them to stop. One of them pulled out a knife. I ran inside and got the teacher. The boy got into trouble, and word came back that he and about fifty of his friends were going to make me pay for squealing. The next day I left school for my weekly piano lesson, only a block away. At the bottom of the front stairs stood an angry mob of children holding bricks, bats, books, and sticks.

I had once worn a red cape and jumped from retaining walls, certain I was Superman. That day the fearlessness died.

I turned and ran out the back, cut diagonally through the neighborhood to my elderly piano teacher’s house. They were right behind me. I pounded on the door until Mrs. Saunders opened it, her eyes wide with fear. She slammed it shut just as the mob hit the porch. She called the police. She called my father. The principal said there was nothing he could do—they were only children. A private school accepted me, but we could not afford it. My father put a For Sale sign in the yard and we moved five miles to the suburbs of Richfield, hoping for safety.

Decades later I drove past that old school - it sits right in the middle of the George Floyd neighborhood now. I sat in my car in front of the same door for the first time in fifty years. My body started shaking and I could not stop sobbing. In that chase I learned that evil is real, that life is not always fair, that people I trusted could turn on me for no sane reason, and that those in power who were supposed to protect me would not always have my back. When someone chooses not to stand with you it can become a matter of life and death.

That single afternoon was strong enough to wire a lifelong pattern into me. School and the authorities had been my ultimate safety net. When they failed, something inside me broke in a particular way. My child’s brain, facing what felt like death and a world that would not protect it, created a protective illusion. If the outside is randomly dangerous and the adults cannot stop it, then helplessness is total.

To escape that terror I decided, without knowing I was deciding, that the fault must be inside me. If I am the problem, maybe I can control it. For years, I blamed myself for that day - when the opposite was true.

How the Pattern Played Out in My Adult Life

That same blueprint still runs in my adult relationships. When a partner or friend does something unsafe it registers at the old threat level and my body demands that I disconnect at once. High stress blanks out the details of what they actually did. The childhood script rushes in to fill the empty space: “They were nice. I am just broken and cannot form relationships.” Blaming myself protects me from the worse terror—that someone I let close was never safe.

None of that was my fault. I was a child who stood up for my brother. The adults who should have protected me failed. Healing has meant letting a trauma-informed process reach that frozen ten-year-old and teach my nervous system that the mob is no longer outside the door. Accepting that I was an innocent child targeted for doing the right thing slowly loosens the automatic self-blame.

In relationships I am learning to tell the difference between ordinary human flaws and true unsafety. Trust is no longer an all-or-nothing box. It is a dial I can turn. The real test is not whether someone ever fails me, but whether they try to repair. When the old panic rises I try to give myself a twenty-four-hour pause. No big decisions. Just write down the cold facts so my adult mind can see them instead of letting the ten-year-old take the wheel.

One recent episode showed me the pattern in living color. An old boyfriend contacted me after his girlfriend died. Friends told me he had always cared, that I had walked away years before for no reason, that I should give him another chance. We talked for months. He invited me to stay with him for a while in a warmer place. After only a few weeks under his roof he exploded in rage because I misheard something in a noisy public place. Later, dropping me off, he hit the gas so hard the car door nearly struck me. When I took an Uber to get some space he followed me. I went home, reviewed the cold, hard facts of the situation and cut off all contact.

Looking back I realized that he was always this way but I had conveniently forgotten that important fact. His forgotten “bad guy” status had been protective amnesia on my part. My brain had erased the earlier rage to keep the myth of a safe world intact, and it had listened to the outside voices that sounded too much like the principal who once shrugged.

Grief had made him look harmless until we were close again - but eventually the real baseline returned. Yet my adult instinct still worked. I noticed the rage. I registered the car used as a weapon. I flagged the following. I left. The system that once hid the truth from me can now, with clear evidence, be trusted.

Again and again in relationships I have walked away and later been unable to remember why. I told myself the other people were probably nice and that the problem was my inability to stay connected. Years later some of them apologized for the very things that had driven me out. I learned through experience that my self-blame had been wrong.

High stress floods the body with cortisol and temporarily shuts down the part of the brain that records linear stories. Due to the way my brain operates, constant stress floods my body with cortisol and temporarily shuts down the part of the brain that records linear stories. What is left are sensory flashes—a look, a smell, a sudden surge of adrenaline. The clear narrative of what the other person did is never stored, so it vanishes. At the same time my brain still reaches for control. Feeling broken feels safer than facing the truth that people I love can suddenly become dangerous. The old response, wired to keep attachment alive after early instability, takes the blame so the other person can stay “nice” in my mind.

The cycle is always the same: something hurtful happens, the intensity blanks the details, survival makes me leave, a blank remains, and the safest story that fills it is “They were nice. I am broken.” It is not a character flaw. It is an exhausting, sophisticated defense against the pain of betrayal.

Why the Addictions Began

The same trauma explains why I became bulimic and alcoholic so early. When the outside world turned lawless my brain looked for any domain it could still rule. Binging and purging began with a pounding on a door - just like that day at my school teacher’s. Food became my first drug of choice — controlling what went in and what came out. The binge and the purge also forced a physical exhaustion that discharged the terror and adrenaline trapped in my body.

Alcohol, a central-nervous-system depressant, was next. I soon learned that alcohol was the only force strong enough to quiet a nervous system that had been locked in permanent red alert since the day of the chase. Drinking, binging and purging and other obsessive rituals were attempts to create predictability through magical thinking: if I did these things perfectly, maybe the bad thing would not come again. None of it meant my brain was defective. Those were the desperate, brilliant tools a terrified ten-year-old built to keep from shattering. Thirty years of sobriety prove that the same system can later choose different tools.

The Fifteen to Twenty Percent

I came to understand that people remember differently because of the way their brains are built. Some have stronger connections that support rich, continuous stories. Others, like me, have an amygdala that tags everything with intense emotion and leaves the hippocampus less able to bind the background and the sequence. Retrieval comes as sudden, visceral snapshots rather than calm, ordered review.

A highly vigilant brain, one tuned to scan constantly for threat, processes and stores memories differently from a calmer one. Stress hormones rise more quickly and stay elevated longer, so the amygdala tags experiences with intense emotion while the hippocampus has less chance to weave them into orderly, continuous narratives. What remains are vivid sensory flashes rather than clear stories of what actually happened.

For those who want the underlying anatomy in the brain behind this: there are three structures in our brains that are physically wired together by bundles of white matter, the brain's long-distance cabling made of myelin-coated nerve fibers that carry signals between regions.

The amygdala is the almond-shaped structure that flags incoming information as dangerous or emotionally significant, often before conscious awareness catches up. The hippocampus is what stitches experience into a timeline — binding the who, what, when, and where into a coherent narrative that can be recalled later. The prefrontal cortex, just behind the forehead, is the seat of judgment, regulation, and context — it's what asks "is this danger real, right now?" and dials the alarm back down.

Tracts like the uncinate fasciculus (linking amygdala to prefrontal cortex) and the fornix (linking hippocampus to the rest of the memory system) determine how well these three talk to each other. Not all brains talk to each other in the exact same way. When the amygdala fires hard and fast while the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex are still catching up, the result is a vivid, isolated flash of feeling with the surrounding context — the wallpaper — never fully recorded.

Without reliable self-calming skills—prayer, structured routines, trusted people, or other steadying practices—the nervous system stays locked in high alert. Alcohol or other central-nervous-system depressants then become the only force strong enough to force the system down to a livable baseline, which is why larger or more frequent doses are often required just to feel ordinary calm.

Roughly fifteen to twenty percent of people carry a higher sensory processing sensitivity like I do — a lower threshold for noticing and a deeper way of processing what comes in. More data reaches awareness. Arousal climbs faster. Empathy circuits fire more strongly.

God designed it that way: when threat appears, the brain needs to recognize the danger instantly, not remember the wallpaper. Everyday life for me is like that and lived in the present tense. A tone of voice, a sound, a particular light can pull up a flash with full force. I evaluate whole periods of my life by their peak emotional moments rather than a balanced average. Decisions often arrive as gut knowing.

In other words, fifteen to twenty percent of people’s brains are not only physically and genetically structurally different but process emotions differently, process threats differently and store memories differently - this corresponds to scientific data that say the same percentage are prone to alcoholism, addiction and other OCD control behaviors.

This God-given trait shows up in more than a hundred species. God designed us this way so that the majority can act efficiently in noisy, messy conditions while the minority serves as early-warning observers, noticing subtle shifts that others miss.

In a nervous system like mine, early trauma multiplies the effect. Memories fragment more easily and recovery from ordinary overstimulation takes longer.

Roughly fifteen to twenty percent of us carry this wiring. I believe that God created this wiring because groups need early-warning observers. We were not built broken. We were built as watchkeepers—people whose nervous systems are tuned to notice what others miss, feel more deeply, and react faster when the perimeter is threatened. That is not a glitch. That is assignment.

I have found the orchid metaphor in psychology useful. Most people function like dandelions—they can grow in almost any soil. Fifteen-to-twenty percent of us are orchids. In harsh conditions we wilt into anxiety, addiction, or dysregulation. In the right conditions we flower into deep mastery, pattern recognition, and drive. The same intense sensitivity and focus that once fueled destructive loops become strengths when pointed at meaningful work.

My brain is a high-horsepower engine. The problem was never the engine. It was the lack of brakes, the wrong road, and no clear direction.

How Drugs and Alcohol Mess with Perfection

Substances land differently on this wiring. Depressants like alcohol quiet the constant internal noise and feel like profound relief. When they wear off the rebound anxiety is sharper. Stimulants push an already high system past its ceiling into jitter and overload and total self-destruction.

Addicts and alcoholics feel every stage of the cycle more intensely. When they abuse substances, they aren’t really chasing a high. They are trying to force an over-reactive system back toward something that feels normal - which requires higher and higher dosing - something the other eighty five percent of society never experience or can fully understand.

Dr. Silkworth’s allergy fits this picture cleanly. That is my experience.

Drugs and alcohol do not create the watchkeeper. They hijack and damage what was already made for a high purpose. They take a system that God designed for vigilance and deep perception and turn it against itself. The craving, the restlessness, the mental obsession—these are not proof of defect. They are what happens when a finely tuned instrument is forced to run on the wrong fuel.

The result is a person who feels overstimulated on the outside and depleted on the inside. Substances and compulsive behaviors become ways of forcing the alarm off. Ordinary rewards no longer register strongly enough; stronger input is needed just to feel ordinary relief.

Modern addiction medicine locates the damage in the brain's reward circuitry, and I don't dispute the biology. Repeated use of alcohol or drugs does hijack dopamine pathways — that part is well established. Where I part ways is what that fact is taken to mean.

The clinical model treats altered reward circuitry as a defect to be managed, usually with medication, for life. But a hijacked system is not the same thing as a broken one.

A high-performance engine that's been run on the wrong fuel will misfire, flood, and eventually seize — not because the engine was built wrong, but because of what was put into it - chemical relief substituted for the safety, purpose, and structure it actually needed. Treating the fuel problem is different from condemning the engine. That distinction is my whole argument.

Sugar, Carbs, and the Same Elevated Pathways

In the watchkeeper brain the baseline is already high. The amygdala tags threat more intensely and more quickly. Stress hormones rise faster and linger longer. The prefrontal “is this actually dangerous right now?” brake is slower to engage. The result is a nervous system that lives closer to the red line than the majority of brains. Alcohol and refined carbohydrates (especially sugar) both land on that same already-elevated circuitry and temporarily force it downward—or flood it with the very chemical signal the system is chronically hungry for.

Alcohol is a central-nervous-system depressant. It increases dopamine release in the nucleus accumbens (the core of the mesolimbic reward pathway) while simultaneously dampening the over-firing alarm system. For a brain locked in permanent red alert, that combination feels like profound relief rather than mere pleasure. The quiet is so complete that ordinary calm starts to feel like the high. When the alcohol leaves, the rebound anxiety is sharper precisely because the system was already running hot.

Refined sugar and rapidly absorbed carbohydrates do something parallel. Under ordinary, continuous access, the dopamine response to sweet taste quickly habituates. But when intake is intermittent—periods of restriction followed by binge-like access—the pattern changes. Microdialysis studies show that rats given daily 12-hour access to a 10 % sucrose solution after deprivation repeatedly release dopamine in the nucleus accumbens shell to roughly 130 % of baseline, day after day, for weeks. The same intermittent schedule produces opioid dependence signs, delayed satiety signaling (acetylcholine), cross-sensitization with amphetamine and alcohol, and behavioral withdrawal when sugar is removed or when an opioid blocker is given. Continuous free access does not produce these adaptations. The key variable is the cycle of deprivation and binge—the same cycle many of us lived with food.

High-fat, high-sugar combinations amplify the effect further: they produce supra-additive dopamine release in the VTA–nucleus accumbens pathway and engage µ-opioid receptors, reinforcing repeated intake. Chronic exposure then down-regulates D2 receptors, weakens tonic dopamine signaling, and impairs prefrontal inhibitory control—exactly the same adaptations seen with addictive drugs. The brain begins to treat the sugar hit as necessary just to reach a livable baseline.

This is why the pathways already elevated in the watchkeeper brain make both alcohol and sugar so compelling. The system is not defective; it is over-tuned for survival. Substances that either flood the reward circuit or forcibly quiet the hypervigilance become the fastest available tools. Food became the first drug of choice for many of us because it was legal, available, and controllable—binge and purge created a physical exhaustion that discharged trapped adrenaline the same way alcohol later did. The personal experience is not coincidence. It is the high-horsepower engine running on the wrong fuel and discovering that both alcohol and refined carbs can temporarily force the tachometer back into the normal range.

The clinical literature calls the resulting changes “addiction” or “food addiction.” The watchkeeper framing sees something more precise: a survival system designed for rapid threat detection and intense processing that has been hijacked by modern, hyper-palatable inputs and by the temporary chemical quiet those inputs provide. The craving, the escalation, the rebound restlessness are not proof of a broken brain. They are what happens when a finely tuned instrument is forced to regulate itself with the only levers that still work.

Abstinence from alcohol and deliberate structure around carbohydrates do not “fix” a disease. They remove the wrong fuel so the original design can begin to run cleanly again—under the steadying influence of God, routine, and the fellowship of people who understand the same wiring.

The Same Wrong Fuel in Prescription Form

The clinical answer to the watchkeeper’s over-tuned system is often another set of chemicals: benzodiazepines to force the GABA brake, antipsychotics to block dopamine receptors, opioids to flood the reward pathway, stimulants for ADHD to push dopamine and norepinephrine higher, and the FDA-approved or off-label alcohol substitutes—naltrexone, acamprosate, disulfiram, gabapentin, topiramate. Each can produce temporary relief. Each is still the wrong fuel.

Benzodiazepines enhance GABA signaling and rapidly quiet the hyper-aroused nervous system. For a brain that lives near the red line, the silence feels like salvation. Yet within weeks the brain down-regulates GABA receptors, builds tolerance, and becomes dependent. When the drug leaves, rebound anxiety often exceeds the original intensity, and a subset of long-term users experience protracted withdrawal lasting months or years—low energy, cognitive fog, heightened anxiety sensitivity. The system that was already hypervigilant is now less able to calm itself without the external chemical.

Antipsychotics block dopamine D2 receptors. They can blunt the intensity of emotional flooding and quiet the internal noise. Over time the same blockade produces emotional flattening, reduced pleasure from ordinary rewards, metabolic disruption (weight gain, insulin resistance), and, with prolonged use, movement disorders. The high-horsepower engine is throttled rather than properly regulated; the watchkeeper’s gift of deep feeling and rapid threat detection is dulled along with the distress.

Prescription opioids deliver a powerful dopamine and opioid surge that temporarily overrides pain and hyperarousal. Chronic exposure produces tolerance, physical dependence, and in many cases opioid-induced hyperalgesia—greater sensitivity to pain rather than less. The reward circuitry that was already seeking relief becomes further dysregulated.

Stimulant ADHD medications raise dopamine and norepinephrine, which can temporarily improve focus and reduce the sense of internal chaos. Yet some patients develop tolerance; the brain adapts by reducing receptor sensitivity or increasing metabolic clearance. When the medication wears off or is stopped, the crash can leave the system more depleted than before. For a brain already prone to intense swings, the artificial elevation followed by the drop is another form of wrong fuel.

The medications specifically aimed at alcohol follow the same pattern. Naltrexone blocks opioid receptors so alcohol no longer produces the same euphoric dopamine release; it can reduce heavy drinking, yet it does not restore the underlying capacity for natural calm or reward. Acamprosate modulates glutamate and GABA to ease protracted withdrawal symptoms, but it is a temporary chemical stabilizer, not a repair of the high-sensitivity wiring. Disulfiram creates an aversive physical reaction to alcohol; it relies on fear of sickness rather than any change in the brain’s baseline. Off-label agents such as gabapentin and topiramate can dampen craving and quiet excitability, yet gabapentin carries its own dependence potential and topiramate frequently produces cognitive dulling and sedation. Systematic reviews show modest reductions in drinking days for some of these drugs, but none of them rewire the watchkeeper system or remove the need for external chemical management.

In every case the pattern is the same. The substance or medication produces a temporary shift—quieting the alarm, flooding the reward circuit, or blocking the pathways that make alcohol rewarding. The brain adapts. Tolerance develops. Dependence or rebound appears. The original hypervigilance remains or is worsened once the chemical is reduced or removed. The high-performance engine is still being run on substitutes that were never designed for it.

These are not moral failures or proof of a defective brain. They are the predictable result of trying to manage a God-designed survival system with successive waves of chemical intervention. Temporary relief is real. The long-term cost is that the system never learns to regulate itself under the conditions it was built for—structure, purpose, prayer, solitude when needed, and the steady presence of people who understand the same wiring. The fuel remains wrong.

Compulsive Behaviors: The Same Wrong Fuel Without a Substance

The watchkeeper brain does not only seek chemical quiet. Any repetitive action that delivers intermittent dopamine—and then demands another fix—can land on the same elevated pathways and produce the same temporary relief followed by the same rebound. Smoking, gambling, pornography, endless scrolling, compulsive shopping, and other OCD-style control behaviors all function as wrong fuel. They do not require a laboratory or a prescription. They simply exploit the high-horsepower system that is already running hot.

Behavioral addictions activate the mesolimbic dopamine pathway (ventral tegmental area projecting to the nucleus accumbens) in patterns that closely parallel substance use. Gambling, sexual stimuli, video games, shopping, and the sight of highly palatable food all light up the same mesocorticolimbic circuitry and extended amygdala that drugs of abuse recruit. The brain does not draw a hard line between “chemical” and “behavioral” when the signal is strong enough and intermittent enough. The result is the same cycle of preoccupation, binge-like engagement, and withdrawal-like emptiness.

What makes these behaviors especially potent is intermittent reinforcement. Variable-ratio schedules—unpredictable wins on a slot machine, the next swipe that might contain something interesting, the next notification, the next hit of novel sexual content—keep dopamine neurons firing because the reward is never fully predicted. Continuous reinforcement habituates; intermittent reinforcement does not. Over time the system becomes sensitized: cues alone trigger craving, ordinary rewards lose potency, and the behavior shifts from “this feels better” toward “I must do this.” Social media feeds, online gambling, and pornography platforms are deliberately engineered around this uncertainty and high frequency of exposure. They compress the same learning process that once required a casino or a drug into a phone that is always in the pocket.

Nicotine is a clear bridge between substance and behavior. It stimulates dopamine neuron firing in the same pathway and pairs the chemical hit with a repetitive motor ritual. Gambling disorder and problematic pornography use show heightened ventral striatum reactivity to cues, incentive sensitization, and the same frontostriatal shifts toward habit that appear in substance dependence. Compulsive sexual behavior and compulsive buying follow the same pattern of craving, loss of control, and continued use despite consequences. In each case the short-term effect is a temporary spike or quieting that the watchkeeper system experiences as relief from hyperarousal or emptiness. The long-term adaptation is receptor changes, blunted response to natural rewards, and a nervous system that now needs the behavior just to reach a livable baseline.

For the 15–20 percent whose brains are already tuned for rapid threat detection and intense emotional tagging, these loops are especially compelling. The same sensitivity that notices subtle danger also notices subtle reward cues. Overstimulation is constant; the intermittent dopamine hit offers a controllable, private way to force the alarm down or fill the internal quiet. Many highly sensitive people describe turning to sex, gambling, shopping, or scrolling precisely when the world feels too much—the same motive that once drove alcohol or sugar. The behavior does not create the watchkeeper wiring. It hijacks what was already there.

The pattern is identical to alcohol, sugar, and the prescription substitutes. Temporary chemical or behavioral relief is real. The system adapts. Tolerance appears. Rebound restlessness or emptiness follows. Ordinary life no longer registers strongly enough. The high-performance engine is still being asked to run on the wrong fuel—only now the fuel is a repetitive action instead of a molecule.

None of this proves a defective brain. It shows a survival system designed for vigilance and deep processing that has been offered an endless supply of intermittent, high-salience inputs and has used them the way a ten-year-old once used food or alcohol: as the fastest available tool to force the tachometer back into range. Removing the wrong fuel—whether it is a drink, a binge, a pill, or a scroll—does not “fix” a disease. It simply stops feeding the system the substitute so the original design can begin to operate under the conditions it was built for.

Single Is Not a Symptom

The same bandwidth problem shows up in close relationships.

A nervous system built to notice everything has only so much capacity. Intense emotional input — the micro-expressions, the tone shifts, the unresolved tension, the need to track another person’s safety and mood — spends that bandwidth fast. What looks like “avoidance” or an “attachment disorder” is often just the system protecting its remaining capacity so it can still do the work it was built for.

That is why many of us, even after decades of recovery, stay single or keep our circles small. It is not always a failure to connect. Sometimes it is the condition that lets the watchkeeping happen. Scripture and the sensitivity research both treat this as a possible gift rather than a symptom: the freedom to attend without distraction, the need for solitude to recover, the choice to invest the intensity somewhere other than a primary partnership.

Many of us stay single, or find close relationships remain hard even long after we get sober. I have watched it in the rooms for thirty years: people with decades of recovery who still live alone, keep their circle small, and never pair off. Most of my fellows navigate life alone and that is one common trait that unites us.

The clinical world has a ready answer for us. They say we have attachment wounds. We attract the wrong people. We are “avoidant.” Singleness gets filed as one more symptom of the so-called disease, something to treat until we finally look normal.

I reject that, and so does Scripture.

Paul tells the Corinthians that he wishes all people were as he is, unmarried, and then adds: “every man hath his proper gift of God, one after this manner, and another after that” (1 Corinthians 7:7). A gift, not a disorder. He says it is good for the unmarried and widows to abide as he does (verse 8), and he explains why: so that we may “attend upon the Lord without distraction.” (verse 35).

Without distraction. That is watchkeeper language. A nervous system built to notice everything has only so much bandwidth, and closeness spends it fast. Researchers who study the sensitivity trait, which Elaine and Arthur Aron estimate at 15 to 20 percent of the population, list a need for solitude to recover as a standard feature of it. Solitude is not a failure to connect. For many of us it is the condition that lets the work get done.

Paul is not alone. Jesus never married. When His disciples said it might be better not to, He answered that not everyone can receive this saying, only those to whom it is given, including those who chose it “for the kingdom of heaven’s sake,” and then said, “He that is able to receive it, let him receive it” (Matthew 19:10-12). Through Isaiah, God promised those who keep His covenant “a place and a name better than of sons and daughters” (Isaiah 56:4-5). Jeremiah was told, “Thou shalt not take thee a wife” (Jeremiah 16:2), because his assignment required it. And the watchman runs all through the prophets: “I have made thee a watchman” (Ezekiel 3:17), and “I have set watchmen upon thy walls” (Isaiah 62:6).

Science is catching up with what the rooms have always known. Psychologist Bella DePaulo has studied singlehood since 1992 and calls people who thrive on it “single at heart.” Her book, Single at Heart, draws on survey data from more than 20,000 people in over 100 countries. She finds that they are not sad and lonely, that on average they are connected to more people, and that they grow happier as they age. Studies that followed people through adulthood found single people as happy as those who got married and stayed married, while people who eventually divorced were more likely to see their happiness decline during the marriage. DePaulo also points out that many studies claiming married people are healthier lump divorced people in with singles, and that in most studies people who marry and then divorce end up worse off than people who simply stayed single.

The research on solitude points the same way. Chosen solitude contributes more to well-being than isolation that is forced or circumstantial. A University of Reading diary study found that people who spent more time alone reported less stress, and did not report being lonelier or less satisfied overall. The authors concluded there is no universal level of socialisation or solitude to aim for.

Not everything in the literature agrees. Some studies find the effect of preferring solitude is mixed, and others find that solitude chosen for reasons that are not self-determined goes with more loneliness. The difference is choice. Solitude helps the person who wants it.

I was married at twenty and left at twenty-two, and I have been alone ever since. It is the most rewarding way I know to live, and most of my single friends, whom I know from the rooms, say the same. Being single does not mean being alone in the way that matters. Paul’s life was full of companions: Timothy, Priscilla and Aquila, Luke. Jesus had the twelve and the household at Bethany. Fellowship is not the same as marriage, and recovery supplies plenty of it.

When I walked away from the man who raged at me, I was not repeating an attachment disorder. My instincts were working exactly as designed. Some of us will marry, and that is also a gift, as Paul himself says. But a person who is single and at peace has not failed at relationships. They may simply be living out the gift God gave them.

Learning to Live as a Watchkeeper

Living with this kind of brain means protecting its bandwidth. Quiet spaces, noise reduction, short recovery buffers between intense demands, and batching high-input tasks all help.

Work goes better with autonomy, long stretches of single-focus attention, and clear end-of-day rituals that tell the system the hunt is over.

Relationships need low drama and clear speech. Movement, time in nature, and protected sleep lower the baseline.

When I cannot change the outer environment I use small shields—headphones, reduced visual clutter, brief cold or breathing resets, and the quiet reminder that the emotion in the room is not automatically mine. Shared noisy spaces often fail me because every micro-sound and passing movement eats the very attention I need for deep work. Solitude is not preference; it is necessity.

A sudden, complete identity shift can redirect the whole engine. Willpower alone fights a daily war between the part of me that wants to stop and the deeper loops that demand relief.

A moment of absolute clarity—spiritual or existential—can rewrite the core story from “I am an addict trying not to use” to “I am no longer someone who does this.” The same intensity that once fed the addiction is then available for survival, purpose, or craft.

God made the high-sensitivity engine. I finally learned to steer it. After that flip the energy has to go somewhere. It needs real missions that demand skill, hard boundaries against burnout, daily physical discharge, and quiet anchors—prayer, reflection, simple routines—that keep the wiser part of the mind in charge.

Long-term protection has three layers for me: clearing the old environmental cues and making safety the path of least resistance; noticing the early body signals of overload—jaw tightening, shallow breath, rising irritability—so I can reset before desperation arrives; and keeping the engine engaged with purpose so it never sits idle and restless. I track the signals from quiet physical whispers through sensory saturation to full threat mode, and I have decided in advance what I will do at each stage so my adult self stays at the wheel.

There are ways to quiet the system without substances. Slow extended exhales engage the calming branch of the nervous system. Intense physical work burns off the circulating stress chemistry and releases natural soothers. Heavy muscular loading gives the brain clear, grounding sensory feedback. Predictable routines and familiar environments reduce the constant anticipatory load. These are the tools I use every day.

There came a day when I stopped asking God to fix what was wrong with me and started asking Him to show me how to steward what He had already given. The difference was everything. The same intensity that once drove me toward the bottle is the intensity that now keeps me sober, alert, and useful. It was never meant to be medicated out of existence. It was meant to be directed.

What I Want Every Alcoholic and Addict to Know

I return to where I began. More than thirty years of sobriety have shown me that the brain I once thought was broken is in fact a high-performance instrument designed by God for vigilance, pattern recognition, and deep engagement. The same system that stored trauma as flashes, blamed me to keep a sense of control, and reached for chemical silence and OCD control when the world felt lawless is the system that, once redirected, now sustains my recovery, my insight, and whatever contribution I can make.

The rooms are full of such brains. They are not defective. They are watchkeepers—roughly fifteen to twenty percent of the population, wired by God for the protection of the group.

We notice what others miss. We feel more. We react faster. We carry a personal cost that can be managed, channeled, and redeemed. Drugs and alcohol simply mess with that perfection. They take a system designed for high alert and deep perception and turn it against itself.

The work is not to dismantle the engine. It is to learn its manual: to protect its sensory bandwidth, to tell present safety from the old threat templates, to fill the drive with purpose rather than escape, and to trust that the adult self, grounded in a power greater than ourselves, can keep the perimeter secure. When that understanding settles, the flashes lose their power to rewrite history as self-blame. The allergy is met with abstinence and structure rather than shame. And the watchkeeper finally rests—not by shutting down, but by knowing the night is watched and the tribe is safe.

That is what I want every alcoholic or addict who reads or hears these words to carry away:

“You were not built as a disease to be managed. You were built as a watchkeeper. The substances only interfered with the perfection of that design. Recovery is not the erasure of who you are. It is the return of the instrument to its rightful purpose—under God, for the protection and service of the people around you.”

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