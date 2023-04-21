WHERE DOES TRANSGENDERISM COME FROM? ANCIENT PAGAN DEMONIC RITUALS.

In ancient pagan cultures they worshiped a variety of demons which demanded an army of feminized men around their "gender fluid" selves at all times. This has been done many times in history before. Most of those civilizations were destroyed and I'm pretty certain GOD had a lot to do with that.

Ishtar, called the “Queen of Heaven” by the people of ancient Mesopotamia (modern Iraq), was the most important female deity in their pantheon. She shared many aspects with an earlier Sumerian goddess, Inanna; the name Ishtar comes from the Semitic language of the Akkadians and is used for the goddess from about 2300 B.C.E. on.

You can find her in the Hebrew bible in the Book of Jeremiah.

Ishtar/Inanna was known as the “Queen of Heaven” and was the goddess of sex, war and justice. Ishtar was the deity of fertility and love, but also a jealous goddess who could bring vengeance against individuals, go to war, change the climate, destroy fields, and make the earth's creatures infertile. Her cult was devoted to prostitution and sodomy.

She also was believed to have the ability to change a person’s gender. This power of her ability to change a man into a woman, and vice versa, is well accounted for in multiple poetry fragments.

‘To destroy, to create, to tear out, to establish are yours, Inanna. To turn a man into a woman and a woman into a man are yours, Inanna.’ (115-131).

"Transgenders" were heavily involved and associated with the demonic cult of Inanna, and her cult members and priests were known for their androgyny and blurring or destroying gender.

One such example is the pilipili, a group of cultic performers in Inanna’s Sumerian festivals. The name pilipili is referenced within Passionate Inanna (80-90) in relation to an individual named pilipili who is transformed by Inanna.

Inanna blesses them, handing them a spear ‘as if she were a man’ and renames them ‘pilipili’. From this point forward they are referred to as ‘the transformed pilipili’.

Men who joined the priesthood in devotion for Inanna became women for all intents and purposes, adopting female names, wearing female clothes and singing in the Sumerian eme-sal dialect, reserved for feminine speakers - to render the speech of female gods.

During Sumerian times, a set of priests known as gala worked in Inanna's temples and many were ritually castrated.

Servants of Ishtar dressed in female clothing and performed war dances in Ishtar's temples and even sodomized each other for entertainment purposes. This is quite similar to Bacha Bazi in modern day Afghanistan where young boys dress as girls and dance for elder males to be chosen as sex slaves.

The 8-pointed Star of Ishtar or Star of Inanna is a Mesopotamian symbol of the ancient Sumerian goddess Inanna and her East Semitic counterpart Ishtar.

In the Babylonian poem The Epic of Erra of the assinnu the poet says: “Whose maleness Ishtar turned female, for the awe of the people.”

In India, the Hijra are intersex and transgender people and were even mentioned in the Kama Sutra.

Transgender “priests” have been documented throughout southeast Asia, Borneo, and Sulawesi and all of these roles involved the worship of a goddess demon including actual or symbolic castration. Along with “service” to the goddess, castration was believed to give one the ability to see the future.

Early Christians were not amused:

ST. AUGUSTINE: “They wear effeminately nursed hair and dress in soft clothes. They can barely hold their heads up on their limp necks. Then, having made themselves alien to masculinity, swept up by playing flutes, they call their Goddess to fill them with an unholy spirit so as to seemingly predict the future to idle men. What sort of monstrous and unnatural thing is this? With dripping hair and painted faces, with flowing limbs and feminine walk, they passed through the streets and alleys of Carthage, exacting from merchants that by which they might shamefully live.”

Many scholars say that modern-day feminists have modeled themselves after “pagan demons” like Ishtar/Inanna. I agree. That would explain a lot!

Transgenders, eunuchs and non-binary individuals were well-known adherents to cults of pagan demons. Throughout ancient Mesopotamia, it is evident that people lived a wide range of gender identities as part of demon worship.

In other words, transgenderism is NOT progressive - it is regressive, Satanic & pagan.

History is repeating itself. That’s why they don’t want you to study history.

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

You can find and search over 1000 of my free newsletters at my website here.