I Noticed a Shift in the Middle of the Chaos

Look at what’s going on this week. The banks are glitching. Microsoft went dark. The FAA grounded planes. United had its own system outage. So did Apple. Chaos is everywhere. Almost everything that we rely on seems to be sputtering.

Now look at who’s still working perfectly. The fake news. They’re on the air, they’re unencumbered, and they’re free to tell us exactly what they think. I’ve had CNN on all day today, and a brand-new narrative is rolling out: Democrats should work with Trump.

Huh? That’s interesting, isn’t it?

Everything else is down, but the media has no trouble at all rolling out a new message. And I noticed the shift started with one piece.

It Started With Axios

On November 16, Axios published “Why Democrats may want to make Trump look good.”

The article says that Democrats’ euphoria over their midterm “wins” is short-lived and is giving way to a reality check. They realize they need to quickly deliver if they hope to translate that to success in 2028.

Axios’s conclusion: if Democrats want to make themselves look good, they’ll need to work with President Trump, “the guy many of them held up as what’s wrong with America,” and that means giving him a few wins.

Read that again. For years, the message was that Trump was the problem and America would be fine once he was out of the way. Now the headline is how to make him look good.

What the Democrats Are Actually Saying

This isn’t me reading tea leaves. They said it out loud.

Texas Senator-elect James Talarico told a Democratic summit in Denver last week: “If President Trump wants the same plaques and portraits and busts as LBJ, we can help make that a reality. We should make the final two years of his presidency the most productive of any presidency in American history.”

Earlier in the same speech he said, “The American people cannot wait two years for change, so we must work with President Trump.”

Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed went even further. He has pitched rebranding Medicare for All as “TrumpCare,” and posted a mock-up of a gold “TrumpCare” card with Trump’s name and signature on it.

“Donald, if you’re watching, we can put your name on it,” he said on CNN. “I know you like to put your name on stuff.”

Axios also reported that Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has said she’ll work with Trump on immigration, and Mississippi Senator-elect Scott Colom wants to work with him on lowering grocery prices.

Gold card, his name on it, and Democrats offering it? You can’t make this stuff up. A year ago, Trump’s name on anything from them would have been a campaign attack ad.

Why the Sudden Change?

Because they’re scared that the party and the people are finally waking up.

Axios says several Democrats admitted the voters aren’t in love with Democrats as much as the fake news tells us.

“They are on loan to us. People call them rental voters. They aren’t loyal to anybody and they want results.”

That’s a serious problem for Democrats. They can spend the next two years investigating Trump and explaining on TV why everything he does is wrong. Or they can admit that millions of Americans just want their government to work and they are tired of empty promises from Democrats standing in Trump’s way.

Trump isn’t going anywhere. He’s president until January 2029, and he has the veto pen. Anything they want signed has to cross his desk.

What If Trump Was Right About More Than They Wanted to Admit?

The real question isn’t whether the swamp should work with Trump. It’s how quickly they dismissed so many of his warnings in the first place and now we’re all paying the price. Look at the issues.

Energy and American independence. Trump has said for years that America needs reliable domestic energy, stronger production, and less dependence on foreign adversaries. That never should have been a partisan talking point. Energy security is national security.

Border security. For years, talking about border enforcement was treated as an exercise in partisan division. But a country has the right and the responsibility to know who comes in and to run an immigration system that works. The caravans surging toward our borders since the election is another wake up call.

National security and Iran. Trump has insisted that America confront hostile regimes, starting with Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Preventing a hostile regime from getting nuclear weapons is a legitimate national security goal, and it deserves to be judged on its merits, not on who said it. The fact that Iran is launching cyberattacks and threatening drone and dirty bomb attacks in DC is proof Trump was right.

China and technology. America can’t afford to surrender the lead in Super intelligence, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, and critical infrastructure. There are real concerns about data centers, electricity, water, and local communities. But there’s also a real danger that heavy-handed restrictions leave us behind our competitors. The chaos this week makes Trump’s point for him.

The economy. Bringing manufacturing home, encouraging investment, protecting supply chains, and creating American jobs are not fringe ideas. They are questions about whether this country has a future. Trump’s policies on tariffs and bringing back factories to America are working and bringing back historic numbers of factories and new jobs.

You can argue about Trump’s methods, his policies, and his rhetoric. But rejecting every idea because it came from Trump isn’t serious leadership and the Democrats know they can no longer win on that idea.

The Media Has a Credibility Problem

For years, the fake news has turned nearly every Trump announcement into a political fight, asking less whether a policy would work and more what it meant for Trump’s standing.

So when the networks suddenly start warming to the idea of working with Trump, at the exact moment everything else is glitching and they’re the ones with a clear signal, I think it’s fair to ask what’s going on. And it’s fair to ask whether the establishment has finally realized that its credibility depends on acknowledging reality, not on defending years of opposition.

It’s Just Like the Polls

I look at this the same way I look at polling. Months before an election, the polls go one way. Then, as Election Day gets closer, they magically swing the other way. Why? Because in the end, the pollsters want to say they were right.

It’s the same with Trump. They’ve harassed him for years. Now they know he’s right, and they want to pretend they were with him all along. That’s the version they want everyone to remember. They don’t want to be remembered as the resistance that stopped America from greatness by opposing everything Trump tried to accomplish.

Here’s the thing about memory. People remember the beginning and the end of something. They don’t remember the middle. History works the same way. So don’t let them rewrite the middle. I remember it, and so do you.

History Is Going to Judge More Than Trump

History will judge Donald Trump. His decisions, his wins, his failures, and the results of his policies. Unless something radically changes in the next two years, he will be remembered as one of the greatest Presidents of all time who, in spite of historic resistance from every corner, emerged to save America from itself.

History will also judge the people who stood in his way. It will ask whether his opponents offered workable alternatives or just tried to block everything. It will ask whether media organizations informed the public or let hostility shape their coverage. It will ask whether elected officials put their constituents ahead of their own ambitions. And it will ask whether chances to work together were thrown away because admitting Trump might have a point was politically inconvenient.

Imagine looking back in ten or twenty years and realizing that energy independence, border security, and technological leadership were all delayed because the fake news was too busy beating up Trump. That would be a terrible legacy.

Bigger Than Republican or Democrat

Americans don’t need another two years of political theater, with more investigations, accusations, and shouting matches. They need lower costs, economic opportunity, national security, reliable infrastructure, and a government that can deliver. Democrats are now realizing that and know they need to be part of that success.

If Trump has an idea that helps the country, Democrats should support it. If Democrats have an idea that helps the country, Trump should consider it. Cooperation doesn’t mean giving up principles or abandoning oversight. It means remembering that the presidency is bigger than either party’s fortunes.

The Question America Should Be Asking

Maybe the winds are changing because people are tired of the constant fighting, and because opposing Trump isn’t enough to win voters who want results.

Donald Trump has spent years challenging the establishment. Whether you love him or hate him, the questions he raised about borders, energy, national security, economic independence, and America’s place in the world deserve serious consideration. If some of those questions turn out to be the right ones, the honest response isn’t to rewrite history. It’s to admit it.

America doesn’t need everyone to become a Trump supporter. It needs people to support what’s good for America. And if working with Donald Trump is what it takes to move the country forward, then maybe it’s time to stop fighting for the sake of fighting.

History may ultimately remember Trump’s critics not for how fiercely they opposed him, but for whether they had the courage to recognize when working with him was the right thing to do.

The country is bigger than any political party. And America’s future should be bigger than anyone’s hatred of a president.

If you value my work, please consider making a donation. My work is free for all but supported by many generous readers like you.

How can you donate? You can fund me by credit or debit card here or send a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin, 54801. You can also support me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or by Cash App at $TierneysRealNews or by Venmo to @TierneysRealNews. Make sure to select the profile marked ‘Business’ so it goes to the right place! Thank you so much.

I accept no annoying ads to get in the way of truth. My only source of funding comes from readers like Sparky. I don’t need much to live on but it helps pay the bills.

90% of those who started with me years ago are still with me. Thank you.