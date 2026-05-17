Some people keep telling me to lighten up and stop obsessing over politics. I can’t. I’m from Minnesota — and I’ve watched my home state turn into something I barely recognize. I finally had to leave because I couldn’t bear it any longer.

This isn’t abstract for me. Minnesota is where I grew up and lived ALL my life. And now it’s run by saboteurs like Tim Walz, Ilhan Omar, and Keith Ellison, alongside networks of CCP-linked operators, Muslim Brotherhood affiliates, and Somali pirates.

How did they get there? The open-border Koch Libertarians worked hand-in-glove with Democrats to embed America’s enemies in Minnesota politics — and then perfected election fraud and cheat-by-mail over the past 20 years to keep them there. It was a coup, plain and simple.

On their watch, my birth state was turned into a filthy mess where criminals and gangsters roam free and demons are promoted and rewarded. Massive welfare fraud schemes have drained billions of dollars from taxpayers. And, even worse, many conservative Minnesotans are too afraid to say anything for fear they’ll be called racist!

“Minnesota nice” isn’t just a slogan - it’s a death sentence! Everybody is walking around wearing “BE KIND” t-shirts while their enemies are picking their pockets, jacking their cars, stealing their dignity, defacing their neighborhoods and churches and endangering the future for their children! INSANE.

Minnesota was once known as one of the most beautiful and vibrant states in America. No more. Now it’s a global laughingstock! Now it’s the place where they launched the George Floyd color revolution that helped usher in nationwide Islamo-Communism.

Looking around the rest of the country, I see the same pattern spreading.

New York City elected a Jihadi mayor — a card-carrying Communist who shares the same apocalyptic Shia Twelver faith as the regime in Iran that chants “Death to America” and funds terrorism across the globe.

Virginia installed a Communist governor who campaigned as a moderate, then immediately tried to wipe out Republican representation in a once 50/50 battleground state — before the state Supreme Court stepped in.

California? It’s being handed over to our enemies piece by piece. Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence is everywhere - they send their women to our country to give birth and become immediate citizens, they are buying our farmland next to military bases, stealing our intellectual property and trying to control Silicon Valley and Hollywood. Homeless drug addicts now define entire neighborhoods. The streets actually smell. At times, it honestly feels like they’re burning it down and selling it off to Beijing.

And while all this happens, we’re supposed to all forget 9/11 - the worst Islamist terror attack on American soil - like it never happened. Just move on. Pretend the Jihadis who killed thousands of Americans somehow disappeared or reformed. They haven’t! We are electing them to office!

Meanwhile, we keep importing more people who hate America and can’t take care of themselves. I’ve watched groups tied to Antifa and Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood gain footholds in local government, school boards, and city councils. I’ve watched the cartels take over entire cities and states. Death by 1000 cuts!

The CCP and the Red-Green axis works every angle — public schools, universities, social media, corporations, non-profits, churches, critical infrastructure. They have infiltrated and embedded EVERY organization to destroy it and replace it. They have invaded and poisoned every precious resource we hold dear!

Here at home, the Islamo-Communists push the same failed policies that have destroyed hundreds of millions of lives all over the world this past century - but they say “this time” in America it will be different.

Universities and public schools churn out graduates who hate God and hate America. The fake news downplays any real threats to our safety and brands basic law and order and border enforcement as “bigotry and racism.”

Open borders, chain migration and refugee programs were supposed to bring the world’s most vulnerable to America so they could assimilate and find God. It has done the opposite and created concentrated ghettos with sky-high welfare dependency, sloth, fraud and crime.

I lost my home state through deliberate and demonic policies designed by people who hate me and hate God and hate our country - and punished anyone who dared to speak up.

I’m sick of being told to stay quiet about it.

The same media that mocks Christianity bends over backward to defend fanatic Islamic regimes and ideologies that openly oppress women, gays, and basic human rights. The same people who lecture us at home about “tolerance” are happy to hand influence to movements that reject everything America stands for.

We’ve handed real power — real influence and real votes — to sick and demented people who hate us, want us gone and want to replace us. That’s no joke. And if you point it out, they call you crazy.

I’m not crazy. I’m paying attention. I wish more people were.

If you still don’t know who Ilhan Omar is, read my in-depth report. I didn’t just read about it. I lived it. It will wake you up.

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