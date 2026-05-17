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Lynette's avatar
Lynette
2h

We moved to Minnesota 14 years ago to be near our children and grandchildren. What you say here is the raw truth. And our children have been radicalized to support this. It will take all of “us” to be strong and speak truth in the midst of this or we will lose our country, piece by piece.

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Gbo's avatar
Gbo
1h

🕯Re-Dedicate 250🕯

• Psalm 127:1

Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the Lord keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain.

🗣 Here's THE Answer 👇

• 2 Chronicles 7:14

14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

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