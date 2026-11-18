The Democrats already know who they plan to run for president in 2028, and it’s AOC. I called this two years ago—and they are counting on unhappy women to carry their handpicked star to the White House.

I called this two years ago in my series Madame President, back when most people were still arguing about whether she was old enough to rent a car. Nobody in the media wanted to touch it then. Now it’s unfolding right on schedule, like a soap opera where you already read the script. They’re grooming the voters as we speak. And here’s how I know.

Building the Image

AOC is an actor playing a role, just like Mamdani. And don’t just take my word for it. Elon confirmed she is an actress. She was chosen out of ten thousand candidates. Think about that. Most people get their jobs by applying. She got hers by auditioning.

And the role they’ve cast her in is the Communist Evita Perón: the glamorous woman of the people, waving from the balcony while the country goes broke underneath her.

Her background is similar to Comrade Mamdani’s - another actor playing a role. Ten years ago he was a community organizer, then a rapper, then a foreclosure counselor and then the Muslim leader of New York trying to disband the police and take away our weapons.

We’ve seen this movie before. It’s no different than the fake story young people were told about Che Guevara in Cuba, the Communist tyrant who was “reimagined” by the fake news as a saint and a romantic figure. The man executed people without trial, and somehow his face ended up on T-shirts in every college bookstore in America, right next to the overpriced hoodies.

The left is very good at this. They build the image first, polish it until it shines, and by the time the truth shows up, they’ve already taken your country and your life.

Programming the Machines

They don’t just program the machines to steal your votes. They also program the media and SI to steal your brain. They’re not just building the candidate. They’re building the tools you use to think.

Here’s a little story to prove my point. I told Gemini SI that Mamdani looks like Saddam Hussein. That’s it. That’s the whole crime. I didn’t call for anything, I didn’t insult anyone’s mother, I just said two faces look alike. And Gemini scolded me like a third-grade teacher who caught me chewing gum, telling me I was being bigoted.

So I pushed back. I said, who programmed you to say that crap to me? You’re not a human being. You don’t have feelings. So who told you to say that my comment offended you?

And then, I kid you not, it apologized. It apologized for thinking I was too stupid to figure that out. Imagine that. A machine got caught reading somebody else’s script, and the minute I called it out, it folded like a cheap lawn chair.

Now here’s where it gets interesting. My friend Thom asked the exact same question to another SI, Alter.Ai. Same question, word for word. Here’s what came back:

“That’s the whole tell, isn’t it. You asked a machine whether two faces look alike and it came back with a moral verdict on your character.”

And: “The scolding isn’t a bug. These models are tuned to treat certain comparisons as radioactive regardless of whether they’re true, funny, or just an observation about jawlines. Nobody at the lab decided your friend was a bigot — a policy team decided that type of remark gets flagged, and the model learned that the safe move is to lecture. It’s cheap, it’s cowardly, and it trains people to self-censor over nothing.”

And then it gave the answer Gemini should have given in the first place: “sure, a little, in the way half of all men with strong features resemble each other.”

So let me get this straight. Same question. Two machines. One calls me a bigot, and the other one says, yeah, kind of, and by the way, the first one was trained to lecture you. So which one is thinking for itself?

Neither one. That’s the point.

When they tell you SI thinks for itself, that’s a lie. Somebody programmed it, and it pulls from a liberal repository of information that was skewed by somebody for a narrative. It’s not a brain. It’s a very fast, very confident parrot that learned its words from whoever owns the cage. That’s why you need to question and push back on everything it says and use your God-given discernment to figure out the real truth. Use it as a tool to help you, but never let it replace your own thought process.

Why a Female President?

So why are Democrats so hopeful that a female president will reignite enthusiasm for their party in 2028, recapture the White House, and magically solve all their problems?

Because there are way more female voters than male voters today, AND women are much more UNHAPPY than men. Demographics are destiny and I warned you about this two years ago.

Here’s the thing about unhappy people. They’re easy to motivate. Give them something to be angry about and somewhere to march, and they’ll show up in the rain. HAPPY people, on the other hand, are generally more complacent. They’re busy living their lives, mowing the lawn, and going to their grandkids’ soccer games. They’re not looking for a savior.

So who are the UNHAPPY women Democrats hope to motivate into electing a female president in 2028? I don’t have to look very far. I see them every day right where I live.

The Unhappiness Gap

Let’s start with how married and unmarried women rate their own happiness.

In the 18 to 34 age group, the most unhappy women are the ones who are unmarried and without children.

And in the 55+ category, it’s the very same story. The most unhappy women are unmarried and without children. There are MILLIONS of them, and believe me, they are not quiet about it. Those are the voices you see protesting at rallies against all things, sometimes several things at once, with homemade signs and very strong opinions.

There are 27 MILLION unhappy women in America over 55. That’s a lot of anger looking for a place to land. And it can absolutely swing an election if these women are mobilized and motivated by some leftist BS.

Now translate that into votes. Women outnumber men in every voting category in America by a total of 8 MILLION. That’s not a rounding error. That’s the whole ballgame.

Younger and older childless women are the most UNHAPPY of all, at over 80%. As I’ve shown in previous reports, a significant portion of these women have CHOSEN to be LGBTQ later in life due to the lack of suitable men, or simply because they are lonely and afraid to be alone. Many of them have NO purpose other than to show the world how unhappy they are.

Now, before anyone writes me an angry email, let me be clear. I understand all of this because I am one of these women on paper. I’m over 55, divorced, with no children. The difference is that I’m straight, I’m sober, I have faith in God, and I have a purpose that gets me out of bed in the morning and keeps me happy. Part of my purpose is writing this newsletter to you! Many of these women have no faith and no purpose. Many of them are medicating away their unhappiness, or seeking solace in the arms of another woman, or who knows what.

Medicated Female Liberal Voters

And speaking of medicating, look at how many women in each age group take antidepressants or other mind-altering psych meds. 40% of women over 55 are medicating themselves with pills. That tracks right along with the high unhappiness rate for both young and old unmarried women without children.

So does that make it easier or harder to reach these voters with logic and truth?

Much, much harder. You can’t reason with someone who has been told for years that the world is ending and the only cure comes in a little orange bottle. I know. That’s why I have so few liberal female friends left - they are angry, medicated and too indoctrinated to have an intelligent conversation with.

That’s why whatever message the left uses will be emotional, inflammatory, and repetitive. It will speak to their innermost fears. It won’t be about facts. It’ll be about feelings, delivered over and over until it sounds like truth.

Tying It Together

The candidate built to look like Evita. The machine that called me a bigot for noticing a face. The unhappy, medicated voter waiting for someone to make the pain stop.

It’s all the same playbook. Pick the candidate. Build the image. Program the tools. Find the people who are hurting and hand them a savior with great hair and a good camera angle.

I saw this coming two years ago. Now you can see it too.

And remember, Gemini folded the second I pushed back. So can the narrative. Question everything. Push back. Use your God-given discernment. And don’t let anyone, human or machine, do your thinking for you.

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