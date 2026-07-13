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Robbie Nichols's avatar
Robbie Nichols
6h

With the TRUTH! Just my opinion!

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Simbro Fatarzo's avatar
Simbro Fatarzo
8hEdited

Lmao how are you still holding on to this much cope

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