Today is the 2 year anniversary of the attempt at Butler against President Trump’s life and I don’t think we’ve ever been told the real story about who ORDERED the hit.

With that foundation, President Trump is finally revealing several big moves. First, Trump disbanded the EAC - an election commission whose REAL purpose was to push electronic voting machines and mail voting in America SO that the swamp could PICK our leaders. The recent SCOTUS ruling that gave Trump more power to fire the deep state enabled this move.

What you’re not being told by the fake news is that the EAC was basically created by McConnell in 2002 and signed into law by GW Bush through the HAVA act.

Back then, Team Bush & McConnell said the commission was created to fix the “hanging chad” controversy in the 2000 election - but the real purpose was to install electronic voting machines all over America to manipulate the vote and increase cheat-by-mail to rig the vote even more!

The result was our elections went from 4% mail to 43% mail in 2020 - and election fraud went through the roof!

Now we are trying to get RID of all the electronic voting machines and go back to paper ballots which should have been done in the first place.

Why am I bringing this up today? Because MSNBC is reporting that President Trump plans to reveal foreign election fraud to the American people on Thursday evening during a primetime address! MS NOW (formerly MSNBC) is reporting that President Trump plans to unveil newly DECLASSIFIED intelligence on foreign interference in the 2020 election during his Thursday primetime address - and he'll reportedly be flanked by CIA Director Ratcliffe, acting DNI Pulte, FBI Director Patel, and DHS Secretary Mullin!

President Trump also just confirmed on the “Hugh Hewitt” show that he used the MoU as a test to show the world how corrupt and meaningless any deal with Iran would be.

“I used the MoU as a test. In the US, they always use the MoU first and then go to the deal. I told my team that I wanted to go right to the deal since I knew Iran couldn’t be trusted. I used the MoU as a test - and Iran failed the test, as predicted.”

He also said earlier in the day that “Obama went to [Iran’s] side...” and then failed to say more. INTERESTING.

Trump also said that he will be continuing heavy bombing in Iran tonight and tomorrow and the US will be taking TOTAL control of the Hormuz Strait - with support from all the Gulf Nations, EXCEPT Iran.





Trump has informed Congress of his plans - per protocol, and stated that he will also be speaking to the nation on Thursday night in a primetime address from the White House at 9pm ET.

"We're going to hit them very hard tonight and we're going to hit them hard tomorrow — and there's not a damn thing they can do about it. They have nothing. They have nothing going other than they have big mouths... I got to know them, and they're stone cold crazy. These people are crazy... To them, deals are made to be broken. They are extremely unreliable people — and, frankly, if they ever had a nuclear weapon they'd use it within one day."

Team Trump deployed unmanned attack drone boats in the Strait of Hormuz for the first time. Using AI, this is how you can vanquish a threat in the Strait before they even try. This is one method that we can use to keep ALL international waterways and trade routes safe, free and clear and get PAID to do so! It’s like building a border wall to keep terrorists away using AI, lasers, satellites and unmanned drones and attack boats!

AMERICA WILL BECOME THE GUARDIAN of the global oil chokepoints. THIS WAS THE GOAL ALL ALONG. We just needed “unmanned” ways to accomplish that task so we don’t risk American lives.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “We’re taking over the Strait. They have nothing... yesterday, they had an 11-hour meeting... and everything was agreed to yesterday, and they leave the room, and they call back and they say, ‘we had to make a couple of changes’... for 47 years, they’ve been tapping people along... this should’ve been done 47 years ago.”

“We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait. The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as “THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World. The process and formation will begin immediately.”

"We're not going to put up with it. We are just going forward — we're attacking them tonight. We're taking out all their capability for anything having to do with the Strait... What they're doing is being very foolish, very stupid."

That equates to about $15 a barrel in fees to the USA.

To those of you who were panicking over the MOU: you weren’t paying attention as I’ve said many times.

The MOU was never the real goal, it was built to fail. President Trump had already clearly stated his true objective was that if the regime remains in power and cannot be changed, the United States will become the guardian of the Gulf, and America will take 20% of the revenue. That was the main play all along.

He didn’t need the MOU to succeed. He needed the regime to make enough trouble and expose itself on the world stage as a bad actor - so he could build an undeniable case, to the Gulf countries, to the American people, and to the world, that stronger measures were necessary. The MOU was simply the tool to show everyone that the regime is unwilling to cooperate.

In June 2026, Trump did an interview with the New York Times where he said some very important things that were never covered well that revealed his end game. In the 28-minute phone conversation, President Trump said:

1. Trump emphasized that if the regime kills protesters, it will prevent them from getting full sanctions relief and access to $25 billion in frozen funds. He insisted that Iran would receive no relief from sanctions or release of its frozen financial assets until it delivered on its commitments.

2. Trump openly acknowledged what he had said on the opening day of the war, when he urged the Iranian people to rise up and take over their government once the American and Israeli bombing was complete.

He admitted he had said that, but went on to note that the Iranian people did not have access to arms, and would be slaughtered if they tried.

3. Trump made it clear he is ready to restart military attacks. He insisted that if Iran failed to reach a final nuclear accord with the United States, he would restart military attacks on Tehran.

4. Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping and called him “a total gentleman.” He said: “He didn’t send a tanker, along with 20 destroyers on each side of it, to try and break up the blockade,” noting that Xi helped (or at least did not interfere) in the settlement.

5. The most important and interesting point: Trump said that if Iran does not reach a final deal, he would make the United States “the guardian of the Middle East” in return for 20 percent of the region’s revenues.

He described this as turning American protection of the region, and the U.S. nuclear umbrella, into a paid police force, there in return for profit. This is a very Trumpian departure from post-World War II American tradition.

This last point is especially significant. That’s exactly what he did. Trump was directly telling the Arabs and others who want the regime to stay in power and who are not seriously helping with regime change: “Okay, I’ll handle security for the region, but I’m not doing it for free.”

I can’t wait to hear from all the fake influencers and doomers who predicted Trump was too stupid to figure out Iran couldn’t be trusted. That includes Mark Levin & Hugh Hewitt!

Of course, all of this is subject to change since Thursday is 3 days away but I wanted to get this to you as a base for what you might hear on the evening news. Godspeed.





If you value my work, please consider making a donation. My work is free for all but supported by many generous readers like you.

How can you donate? You can fund me by credit or debit card here or send a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin, 54801. You can also support me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or by Cash App at $TierneysRealNews or by Venmo to @TierneysRealNews. Make sure to select the profile marked ‘Business’ so it goes to the right place! Thank you so much.

I accept no annoying ads to get in the way of truth. My only source of funding comes from readers like Sparky. I don’t need much to live on but it helps pay the bills.

90% of those who started with me years ago are still with me. Thank you.





