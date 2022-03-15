George Orwell wrote a book called "1984" warning about global totalitarianism - a world run by just a few people called THE PARTY. He basically predicted the GREAT RESET and what's happening in the world right now. THE PARTY is the NEW WORLD ORDER. He wrote that book in 1949. He was WAY ahead of his time.

He wrote about fake news. He wrote about Big Brother watching and controlling every move - think about how they did that with COVID.

He wrote about how Governments used "fake revolutions" to scare people & intimidate people into believing that life under a Marxist dictator, where you were watched constantly and spoon-fed propaganda, wouldn't really be that bad - just like the BLM-ANTIFA-BLACBLOCK-OCCUPY riots they've subjected us to.

He wrote about how The Party would divide people and brainwash people until the point they would believe lies and turn against their own families & friends just to save themselves.

He wrote about how The Party rewrote the past and erased all evidence of truth - and then used new "text books" to indoctrinate the next generation into their lies. Think about how they are destroying statues, removing books from our libraries right now and censoring people on every social media platform - in the name of protecting you:

GEORGE ORWELL: "Early in life I had noticed that no event is ever correctly reported in a newspaper, but in Spain, for the first time, I saw newspaper reports which did not bear any relation to the facts, not even the relationship which is implied in an ordinary lie.

I saw great battles reported where there had been no fighting, and complete silence where hundreds of men had been killed. I saw troops who had fought bravely denounced as cowards and traitors, and others who had never seen a shot fired hailed as the heroes of imaginary victories, and I saw newspapers in London retailing these lies and eager intellectuals building emotional superstructures over events that had never happened.

I saw, in fact, history being written not in terms of what happened but of what ought to have happened according to various party lines."

George Orwell fought in the Spanish Civil War - and was shot through his throat - he worked as a police officer in India and wrote for the BBC & the Tribune in London. Now you know why he wrote 1984. He knew all about fake news - he saw it all over the world. If he were alive today - he would tell us that we are being fed lies about the "war in Ukraine" by the fake news - just like they did back then.

Some of Orwell's most famous quotes from the book:

"He who controls the past controls the future. He who controls the present controls the past."

"The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power – pure power."

"In the end The Party would announce that two and two made five, and you would have to believe it."

"And when memory failed and written records were falsified— the claim of The Party to have improved the conditions of human life had got to be accepted."

"You think there’s no other way of saving yourself and you’re quite ready to save yourself that way. You want it to happen to the other person. You don’t give a damn what they suffer. All you care about is yourself."

"One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship."

“If liberty means anything at all it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”

"Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing."

"The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth. There was truth and there was untruth, and if you clung to the truth even against the whole world, you were not mad." “We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it." “The masses never revolt of their own accord, and they never revolt merely because they are oppressed. Indeed, so long as they are not permitted to have standards of comparison, they never even become aware that they are oppressed."

Remember that Big Tech & the fake news media are all controlled by six major corporations and funded by two major hedge funds - BlackRock & Vanguard. They all get their video and talking points from the same place.

Now ask yourself this most important question - of everything you've been taught - in school or by the news or the encyclopedia or online - what is really the truth? Do you know? Or do you just think you know because you heard it on the news or saw it on the internet or heard it around the dinner table?

80% of what you think is truth - is not. 90% of the headlines you read are fake or twisted. Every time you do a Google search - they leave out the most important findings. On purpose. Even DuckDuckGo is controlled!

Question everything. Research everything. Analyze ALL sides and use your common sense - trust your gut & ask God for help deciphering the answers. That's your most important tool for truth. You owe it to yourself. You owe it to those who went before us and will come after us.

John 14:6. Our attitude toward the truth determines the outcome of our lives. If we don't love the truth, if we resist it, we resist salvation.

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